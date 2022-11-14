Precious MetalsInvesting News

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Scott Zelligan, Vice President Exploration effective immediately. Mr. Zelligan will be responsible for leading the exploration and development of all the Company's projects within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt

Mr. Zelligan, a Professional Geoscientist registered in the Province of Ontario, has extensive experience in Ontario across his 14-year career to date: from underground in the Timmins camp to running exploration programs in the Northern Abitibi. His experience as a resource estimator, in addition to planning and managing drill programs, has given him a unique insight into project evaluation, development, and resource growth potential, a skill set pivotal to iMetal's growth.

Mr. Zelligan was part of the team at Noront Resources that grew the Eagle's Nest deposit by sevenfold. He has worked throughout North America, with a particular focus on gold in primary (orogenic) deposits. Most recently, Mr. Zelligan worked closely with Aurelius Minerals as a Senior Geologist to evaluate, acquire, and develop the Aureus Gold deposits in Nova Scotia. He planned drilling and created the geological model for the Aureus East deposit, which led to a maiden resource that more than tripled the previous historic resource.

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "iMetal is very fortunate to add a seasoned Ontario geoscientist with such a broad skill set. Scott's extensive experience meshes well with Gowganda West and our other Abitibi based projects. He has managed all aspects of project development from drilling though to resource development and growth and it is my great pleasure to welcome him to the iMetal team."

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P. Geo (British Columbia), a director of iMetal and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About iMetal Resources Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. One of its Flagship properties Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 665-hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon
President & CEO
iMetal Resources Inc.
info@imetalresources.ca
Tel. (604-484-3031)
Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.
https://imetalresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

SOURCE:iMetal Resources, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/725332/iMetal-Resources-Strengthens-Technical-Team-With-Appointment-of-Vice-President-Exploration

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

iMetal ResourcesTSXV:IMRPrecious Metals Investing
IMR:CA
iMetal Resources

iMetal Resources


Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Commences Drone Magnetics on its Shining Tree Block Near Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Commences Drone Magnetics on its Shining Tree Block Near Gowganda West

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of a drone magnetics survey at its 565-hectare Shining Tree block, 3.75 kilometres west of iMetal's Gowganda West property

Historic exploration at Shining Tree has consisted of limited mapping, rock sampling and trenching according to Ontario Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines Assessment Database. This work was concentrated in two areas: on the eastern side of Shining Tree Lake, which is largely underlain by Huronian Gowganda metasediments; and south of the lake, which is largely underlain by Archean mafic volcanics. While assay results were not included with the assessment filings, programs in the east and the south ran for multiple years. Exploration targets were copper and base metals in the east and gold silver and cobalt with copper in the south.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Completes Drilling at Gowganda West For Fall 2022 Drill Program

iMetal Resources Completes Drilling at Gowganda West For Fall 2022 Drill Program

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the fall 2022 drill campaign at Gowganda West ("GW"). GW is an exploration-stage gold project about 100 km south-southeast of Timmins, Ontario, contiguous to Aris Gold Corp.'s Juby Project in the Shining Tree Camp of the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt; contiguous also with the Knight project that is part of the Strategic Partnership between Orefinders Resources Inc. and Agnico Eagle Mines Inc

A total of seven drill holes were completed for a total meterage of 2611m. The objective of the 2022 program was to follow-up on the long gold intervals encountered in the lower sections of the westernmost drill holes from the 2019 maiden drill program: 0.37 g/t gold over 29.4 metres, 0.32 g/t gold over 30.25 metres, and 0.41 g/t gold over 19.5 metres. Identified gold targets along strike (northwest-southeast), along potential parallel trends (as seen at the adjacent Juby Project), and potential new trends were also tested as part of this drilling program. Core logging and sampling continues, and initial samples have begun to be shipped to ALS Geochemistry in Rouyn-Noranda for assaying. The first batches of assay results are expected before year end.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Options Expands the Advanced Kerrs Gold Deposit in Ontario's Prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt

iMetal Options Expands the Advanced Kerrs Gold Deposit in Ontario's Prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has expanded its existing option agreement with Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. and 1544230 Ontario Inc. (collectively, the "Vendors") to expand the scope of the Kerrs Gold Deposit by an additional 137 hectares. The Kerrs Gold Deposit located 90 kilometres east-northeast of Timmins, Ontario, in the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt, now comprises mineral claims with a total area of 802 hectares

The Kerrs Gold Deposit is comprised of a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias enveloped by quartz fuchsite carbonate vein breccias averaging 10 metres in thickness. The deposit hosts an historical resource estimate of 7,041,460 tonnes grading 1.71 g/t gold yielding 386,467 ounces at a 0.5 g/t gold cut-off. Drilling subsequent to the historic estimate appears to have extended the mineralized zone along strike and down dip.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Receives Drilling Permit for Gowganda West Project Ontario, Canada

iMetal Resources Receives Drilling Permit for Gowganda West Project Ontario, Canada

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce receipt of a three-year drill and exploration permit to carry out the next phase of exploration at its 100% owned Gowganda West gold property. The property is located in the Shining Tree District of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt in Northern Ontario. The permit includes

  • 15 line km's of induced polarization (IP) surveying;
  • Trenching to refine gold targets at up to 25 locations, totaling 2500 linear metres;
  • greater than 20 drill pads, with multiple drill collars at each pad

"The 3-year permit renewal at Gowganda is a significant milestone for the Company as we prepare for the fully funded 2022 follow-up drill program of 2,500 metres," commented iMetal President & CEO Saf Dhillon. "I recently visited our priority gold targets at Gowganda West with Tim Henneberry our Q.P and director along with Brian Madill our Mining Land Management Consultant and we are very excited to commence the 2022 exploration program.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Completes Drone Mag at Ghost Mountain in Ontario's Prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt

iMetal Completes Drone Mag at Ghost Mountain in Ontario's Prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V2) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a drone magnetics survey at its 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, located 42 kilometres northeast of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, in the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt

iMetal Resources, Inc., Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Press release picture


"The recent successes at Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine, 5 kilometres east of the Ghost Mountain property necessitates a closer look at Ghost Mountain. The Drone mag survey was the first step generating exploration targets. Upon receipt of the final report from Abitibi Geophysics, we will dispatch field crews to ground truth anomalies and prospect the ground for gold mineralization targets," commented iMetal President & CEO Saf Dhillon.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Drills More Oxide Gold at Slab: 32.0m Grading 0.61 GPT AuEq

Lahontan Drills More Oxide Gold at Slab: 32.0m Grading 0.61 GPT AuEq

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce results from an additional four reverse-circulation rotary ("RC") drill holes from the Company's Phase Two drilling campaign exploring the Slab pit area of the Company's 19 km2 Santa Fe Project in Nevada's Walker Lane. The four drill holes, totaling 883 metres, targeted down-dip extensions of oxidized gold and silver mineralization east and northeast of the Slab pit. Past mining and historic drilling had outlined significant potential oxide and transition domain resources east of the Slab pit that remained open down dip from the pit. Highlights include

  • 32.0 metres grading 0.50 gpt Au and 7.9 gpt Ag (0.60 gpt Au Eq) of oxide and transition metallurgical domain mineralization in drill hole CAL22-010R including 10.7 metres grading 0.93 gpt Au and 18.7 gpt Ag (1.18 gpt Au Eq). This drill hole, coupled with earlier Lahontan drill results, confirms a major easternly extension of previously mined gold and silver mineralization seen in the Slab pit, extending mineralization at least 350 metres down dip at shallow levels (please see cross section, location map, and table below).
Lahontan Gold Corp., Friday, November 11, 2022, Press release picture

West-East (left to right, please see map below) cross section through drill holes CAL21-005C, CAL22-001R, and new drill hole CAL22-010R east of the Slab pit, Santa Fe Project, Mineral County, Nevada. The interpreted 0.2 gpt Au grade shell greatly expands oxide and transition domain gold mineralization east of the Slab pit and confirms the potential for additional shallow gold and silver mineralization east of the Slab pit.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Novo Reports Q3 2022 Financial Results

Novo Reports Q3 2022 Financial Results

Novo Resources Corp. ( "Novo" or the "Company" ) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) reports its financial results for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

This news release should be read together with Novo's management's discussion and analysis (the " MD&A ") and condensed interim consolidated financial statements (the " Financial Statements ") for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 (" YTD 2022 ") which are available under Novo's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The three-month period ended September 30, 2022 is referred to as " Q3 2022 " in this news release.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Yorbeau Resources Successfully Completes Its Drilling Program on the Scott Lake Property in Chibougamau, Quebec

Yorbeau Resources Successfully Completes Its Drilling Program on the Scott Lake Property in Chibougamau, Quebec

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB), ("Yorbeau" or the "Company") completed a 4,586-metre drilling program on its Scott Lake property in early November. Since the last press release on October 5, 2022, the Company has drilled one hole (SC-93) and placed two wedges (SC 95 W1, SC-95 W2) from hole SC-95 to intersect the new zinc and copper zone located less than 300 metres west of the Scott Lake deposit and the Gwillim Lake regional Fault. The hole and the two wedges all intersected the zinc and copper mineralized zone over widths ranging from 3 to 8 metres . The mineralization has now been intersected in five holes over 100 metres laterally and remains open over the entire surface of the modelled 175 metres by 175 metres conductive plate. A figure illustrating the position of holes relative to the conductive plate will be available on the Company's website in a few days .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoldON Identifies Anomalous Gold Trend at Its Springpole East Property in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario

GoldON Identifies Anomalous Gold Trend at Its Springpole East Property in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario

The Property adjoins First Mining Gold's Springpole Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Canada at 3.8Moz probable reserves

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activity at its Springpole East property (the "Property") in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario (See Regional Map).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Star Gold Outlines Several High Potential Target Areas

Blue Star Gold Outlines Several High Potential Target Areas

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (OTCQB: BAUFF) (FSE: 5WP0) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") provides an update on the development of its target pipeline conducted across its highly prospective Ulu, Hood River, and Roma projects ("Projects") located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

Program Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Endeavour Silver Announces Q3 Financial Results; Earnings Conference Call at 10am PST Today

Endeavour Silver Announces Q3 Financial Results; Earnings Conference Call at 10am PST Today

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce its unaudited financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. All amounts reported are in United States (US) dollars.

Dan Dickson, CEO, commented, "This quarter is a continuation of our strong operational performance. With production guidance reaffirmed, and a strong fourth quarter expected, we are feeling confident about our 2022 production results. Like the rest of the industry, profit margins are under pressure. The strength of the USD is weighing on commodity prices, and inflation is increasing direct costs. We are fortunate that the elevated grade profile at Guanacevi and strong operational performance has allowed us to stay within or near our guided cost ranges on a per ounce basis."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×