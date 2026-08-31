iMetal Resources Strengthens Board and Executive Team with Appointment of Paul Larkin as an Independent Director and Robert Scott as Chief Financial Officer

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV: IMR,OTC:IMRFF) (OTCQB: IMRFF) (FSE: A7VA) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Larkin as an independent director and Robert Scott as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Larkin fills the vacancy created by Scott Davis, who has resigned from the board of directors to focus on other matters. Mr. Davis will remain with the Company in an advisory capacity.
"Paul and Rob bring public-company, capital markets and transaction experience that is directly relevant to iMetal's next stage," said Saf Dhillon, President and CEO of iMetal. "Both have helped guide junior companies through financings, governance matters and value-creating transactions. I also thank Scott Davis for his years of service and dedication, and for his continued support as an advisor to the Company."
Paul Larkin
Mr. Larkin has served as President of Vancouver-based New Dawn Group for more than 43 years. New Dawn is an investment and financial consulting firm specializing in corporate finance, merchant banking and the administration of public companies. Before helping launch numerous junior natural resource companies, Mr. Larkin worked as an investment banker, financing the early stages of several successful businesses. He has served as a director, lead director, officer and strategic advisor to companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, Toronto Stock Exchange and U.S. exchanges, with experience in corporate finance, capital markets, audit oversight, mergers and acquisitions, compensation, governance and strategic growth.
Mr. Larkin served as an independent director of Prime Mining Corp. (TSX: PRYM) from August 2019 to August 2023, helping guide the company during a key stage in the advancement of the Los Reyes Gold-Silver Project in Sinaloa, Mexico. During that period, Prime strengthened its management and governance framework, completed significant financings and advanced Los Reyes through extensive exploration and resource growth. Prime was later acquired by Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSX: TXG) in October 2025 in a transaction initially valued at approximately C$449 million, highlighting the long-term value created at Los Reyes.
Mr. Larkin was also a Founding Partner, Director and Chair of the Audit and M&A Committees of U.S. Geothermal Inc. (NYSE: HTM), a geothermal renewable energy company acquired by Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) in 2018 for an enterprise value exceeding US$200 million. He currently serves in board, advisory and audit committee roles with several Canadian public companies, including Condor Resources Inc. (TSXV: CN), and advises emerging natural resource companies on corporate finance, governance, strategic transactions and capital markets development.
Robert Scott
Mr. Scott is an accomplished finance professional with more than 25 years of experience in accounting and corporate compliance, corporate finance, and merchant and commercial banking. He is a CPA, CA and CFA charterholder and has spent the past 18 years as a senior officer and director of a number of TSX Venture Exchange-listed issuers. During that time, he has helped raise more than $250 million in equity and gained extensive experience in initial public offerings, reverse takeovers, corporate restructurings, mergers and acquisitions, and cost-effective operations management.
Some of his current and past management positions include Capitan Silver Corp. (TSXV: CAPT), Blue Jay Gold Corp. (TSXV: JAY), Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) and Great Bear Resources Ltd. (acquired by Kinross Gold Corporation in 2022 for approximately C$1.8 billion).
The appointments add capital markets, governance, audit oversight and public-company finance experience as iMetal advances its Ontario and Quebec exploration portfolio and evaluates opportunities to create shareholder value.
About iMetal Resources, Inc.
iMetal is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on gold and critical mineral resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. Its flagship property, Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project located near McFarlane Lake Mining Limited's Juby Project in the Shining Tree Camp area of the southern Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt, about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. Drilling in the project's West Zone, announced in February 2026, returned 278.35 m at 0.424 g/t gold in hole IMGW-25-06, including 62.25 m at 0.61 g/t gold and 16.65 m at 1.24 g/t gold, complementing the 2023 discovery hole of 48.5 m at 0.85 g/t gold. Gowganda West is also contiguous with the Knight project, part of the strategic partnership between Orecap Invest Corp. and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. Carheil is an exploration-stage project with multi-metal potential and previous graphite results, located about 170 km north of Rouyn-Noranda in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt. In August 2026, McFarlane Lake Mining Limited (CSE: MLM), iMetal's neighbour at Gowganda West and owner of the adjoining Juby Gold Project, completed a strategic investment that made it the Company's largest shareholder and directly endorsed the Gowganda West land package.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,
Saf Dhillon
President and CEO
iMetal Resources, Inc.
saf@imetalresources.ca
Tel. (604) 484-3031
Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.
https://imetalresources.ca
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This release may contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that may not be based on historical fact, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believe", "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "potential", and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of iMetal to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and assume, among other things, the ability of the Company to successfully pursue its current development plans, that future sources of funding will be available to the Company, that relevant commodity prices will remain at levels that are economically viable for the Company and that the Company will receive relevant permits in a timely manner in order to enable its operations, but given the uncertainties, assumptions and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements or information. The Company disclaims any obligation to update, or to publicly announce, any such statements, events or developments except as required by law.
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