iMetal Resources Appoints Mining Executive Michel Dufresne to Board of Directors

iMetal Resources Appoints Mining Executive Michel Dufresne to Board of Directors

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV: IMR,OTC:IMRFF) (OTCQB: IMRFF) (FSE: A7VA) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of veteran mining executive Michel Dufresne to its board of directors.

"Michel's appointment is a meaningful step forward for iMetal," said Saf Dhillon, President and CEO of iMetal. "His mine-building experience, operational discipline, and record of advancing major projects add valuable depth to our board at an important stage for the Company. Together with McFarlane Lake's strategic investment, his involvement strengthens the technical expertise and shareholder alignment supporting the advancement of Gowganda West and our objective of creating long-term value."

Mr. Dufresne is a veteran mining executive and senior consultant with a multi-decade track record of managing high-value global operations. As Vice President of Projects at Ivanhoe Mines Ltd., he directed major African exploration and feasibility initiatives for three separate projects in South Africa and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. His executive career also includes serving as General Manager for Falconbridge Ltd.'s Sudbury Mines/Mill Business Unit, where he oversaw a $350 million budget. He also served as Project Director for the $550 million Kidd Mine "D" expansion project in Timmins, Ontario, leading a multi-disciplinary team through complex design and construction phases.

Mr. Dufresne's international leadership experience includes serving as General Manager for Falconbridge Chile S.A., where he managed interests in the $1.8 billion Collahuasi Copper Project. He also sat on several standing committees of the board and on the executive Expansion Steering Committee for Falconbridge's multi-billion-dollar New Caledonia Nickel Laterite Project, helping guide project committee strategy for the world-class Koniambo nickel development, which had an initial investment of $1.4 billion. Previously, as Regional Exploration Manager for Eastern North America, he oversaw discovery programs and multi-million-dollar budgets. He also served as Project Manager for the $388 million Raglan Project in Northern Quebec, where he successfully negotiated the Raglan Benefits Agreement with the Inuit of Northern Quebec, following his earlier role as Chief Geologist for the project.

Mr. Dufresne was nominated by McFarlane Lake Mining Limited (CSE: MLM) in connection with its recent investment in the Company.

With Mr. Dufresne's appointment and McFarlane Lake's strategic investment, iMetal has strengthened both its technical oversight and shareholder alignment as it advances Gowganda West within one of Canada's most established and prolific gold producing districts.

About iMetal Resources, Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on gold and critical mineral resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. Its flagship property, Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project located near McFarlane Lake Mining Limited's Juby Project in the Shining Tree Camp area of the southern Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt, about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. Drilling in the project's West Zone, announced in February 2026, returned 278.35 m at 0.424 g/t gold in hole IMGW-25-06, including 62.25 m at 0.61 g/t gold and 16.65 m at 1.24 g/t gold, complementing the 2023 discovery hole of 48.5 m at 0.85 g/t gold. Gowganda West is also contiguous with the Knight project, part of the strategic partnership between Orecap Invest Corp. and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. Carheil is an exploration-stage project with multi-metal potential and previous graphite results, located about 170 km north of Rouyn-Noranda in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt. In August 2026, McFarlane Lake Mining Limited (CSE: MLM), iMetal's neighbour at Gowganda West and owner of the adjoining Juby Gold Project, completed a strategic investment that made it the Company's largest shareholder and directly endorsed the Gowganda West land package.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon
President and CEO

iMetal Resources, Inc.
saf@imetalresources.ca
Tel. (604) 484-3031
Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.
https://imetalresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release may contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that may not be based on historical fact, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believe", "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "potential", and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of iMetal to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and assume, among other things, the ability of the Company to successfully pursue its current development plans, that future sources of funding will be available to the Company, that relevant commodity prices will remain at levels that are economically viable for the Company and that the Company will receive relevant permits in a timely manner in order to enable its operations, but given the uncertainties, assumptions and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements or information. The Company disclaims any obligation to update, or to publicly announce, any such statements, events or developments except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312373

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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