Illumina launches BioInsight Platform, its first unified software environment to help accelerate genomic and multiomic breakthroughs

The new platform brings together advanced analysis, purpose-built AI, and curated biological data so researchers can move more quickly from complex genomic and multiomic data to actionable insight
Included in the new platform, latest DRAGEN update expands access to Illumina's award-winning secondary analysis across supported cloud and standard computing environment
Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today debuted the Illumina BioInsight Platform, the company's first unified software environment designed to help researchers turn complex genomic and multiomic data into meaningful biological evidence. By bringing together Illumina's analysis applications, purpose-built AI innovations, and curated data resources in one environment, the platform delivers flexibility and accessibility, while reducing the need to assemble and manage separate informatics tools as research questions evolve.
"BioInsight was built on an incredible history of data, software, and AI innovation that Illumina has delivered in the industry for more than a decade," said Rami Mehio, senior vice president and general manager of BioInsight at Illumina. "Now, BioInsight is accelerating our pace of innovation, and with the BioInsight Platform we are bringing customers one simple place to access the full breadth of our offerings across software, AI, and data. And the best part is, we are only getting started. Customers that use the BioInsight Platform will also have access to new capabilities in the future, empowering them to drive the next wave of biological insights for our industry."
Next-generation sequencing has transformed researchers' ability to generate genomic and multiomic data. However, the scale and complexity of those datasets have created a new challenge: turning data into insight efficiently. Illumina's BioInsight business unit was created one year ago to address that gap. AI has become an essential technology for quickly interpreting biological variation and prioritizing meaningful signals. The BioInsight Platform gives researchers access to Illumina's portfolio of genomic AI innovations, including the newly announced SpliceAI2 model for rare disease research.
With the launch of the BioInsight Platform, the business unit now brings together Illumina's data, AI, and software portfolio in an accessible single sign on. The BioInsight business also includes programs such as the Billion Cell Atlas, which connects proprietary data with leading biopharma partners to help advance the next generation of drug discovery and development.
Purpose-built AI helps researchers interpret biological variation at scale
The BioInsight AI Lab, the research arm of BioInsight, applies multiomic data and AI for variant effect prediction, variant effect prioritization, and training biological foundation models. Purpose-built for genomics, these AI models help researchers identify, prioritize, and interpret biologically relevant signals across increasingly complex datasets, enabling deeper exploration of disease biology and genetic variation.
DRAGEN v4.6 expands access to high-performance secondary analysis
Included with the BioInsight Platform is the newly released version of DRAGEN, DRAGEN v4.6, which expands where and how researchers can use the award-winning secondary analysis software. Data-residency requirements, infrastructure limitations, and operational needs can affect where and how genomic and multiomic analyses are performed. New deployment options, including DRAGEN software mode, allow organizations to run DRAGEN across supported cloud and standard CPU environments. DRAGEN v4.6 delivers consistent analysis across supported compute environments, giving organizations more flexibility to run DRAGEN in the environment that best fits their needs while maintaining confidence in their results.
Researchers are already leveraging DRAGEN software mode to support large-scale genomic discovery efforts. In collaboration with the Global Parkinson's Genetics Program (GP2), a resource program of Aligning Science Across Parkinson's (ASAP) in partnership with The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF), DRAGEN is supporting approximately 170 active research projects investigating the genetic basis of Parkinson's disease. Faster processing and the ability to run analyses efficiently and consistently on a public cloud environment is helping GP2 accelerate and share their large genomic cohort studies.
"GP2 is driving research all around the world to investigate genetic risk and broaden our understanding of Parkinson's disease," said Andrew Singleton from the Global Parkinson's Genetics Program. "Software advances are crucial to help our researchers make sense of genetic data in a consistent, comprehensive, and scalable analysis environment. The combination of speed and scalability allows us to focus more on scientific questions and less on operational bottlenecks."
Curated biological data helps researchers put findings in context
The BioInsight Platform features expertly curated datasets for research spanning oncology, rare disease, population health, and multiomics. BioInsight Data converts public and proprietary datasets into a harmonized, annotated, and reusable scientific catalog, alongside AI models designed specifically for genomics and multiomics applications. These continuously updated datasets enable researchers to contextualize findings across studies, generate new hypotheses, and accelerate biological discovery.
The BioInsight Platform brings together Illumina's growing portfolio of informatics applications, including DRAGEN, Emedgene, Connected Multiomics, BioInsight Platform Core, BaseSpace, and BioInsight Data. The usage-based BioInsight Credits model replaces traditional annual subscriptions, letting researchers adopt the capabilities most relevant to their work while maintaining flexibility to evaluate new technologies as scientific needs evolve.
BioInsight is Illumina's data, software, informatics, and AI business, helping researchers, healthcare organizations, and biopharma companies transform genomic and multiomic data into biological insights. BioInsight enables customers to accelerate discovery, identify and validate drug targets, deepen understanding of disease biology, and advance precision medicine. BioInsight's growing portfolio includes the groundbreaking BioInsight AI Lab as well as resources such as the Billion Cell Atlas, which helps biopharma partners connect genetic signals to cellular mechanisms and biological function.
Illumina will showcase the BioInsight Platform next week at the American Society for Human Genetics (ASHG) annual meeting in Montreal (booth #701). To learn more, researchers can sign up for a free trial of the BioInsight Platform here.
About Illumina
Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit illumina.com and connect with us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
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SOURCE Illumina, Inc.