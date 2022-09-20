GamingInvesting News

International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, was chosen by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation ("OLG") following a competitive procurement as the primary technology provider of self-serve lottery terminals. This agreement marks the first time that self-serve technology is expected to be available to lottery players in Ontario . The contract will run until June 2027 and includes 10 additional one-year contract extension options. Subject to further government approvals, terminals will begin to be installed in retail locations in the second half of 2023.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

"As OLG embarks on the next evolution of lottery play in Ontario , we will work with key partners like IGT to deliver responsible, secure and convenient access to player-favorite lottery games," said Duncan Hannay , OLG President and CEO. "The introduction of self-serve lottery technology throughout Ontario would allow us to continue to drive sales and maximize revenue for provincial priorities for the benefit of the people of Ontario ."

"IGT is excited to partner with OLG to responsibly enhance the player experience in Ontario with the debut of our self-serve lottery terminals," said Jay Gendron , IGT Chief Operating Officer, Global Lottery. "As the largest lottery in Canada , OLG consistently leads the charge in modernizing the player journey for its customers. IGT's self-serve technology complements OLG's goals for innovation and provides added convenience, functionality and unrivaled experiences for players."

Under the terms of the contract, IGT will provide OLG with 1,400 GameTouch™ 28 self-serve lottery terminals for deployment at lottery retailers across Ontario. The GameTouch 28 terminals are built on more than 30 years of experience designing and deploying some of the industry's most advanced self-serve solutions. The terminals include responsible gaming functionality and AODA-compliant accessibility features such as a pin pad and audio jack to enhance convenience for all lottery players. Throughout the duration of the contract, additional self-serve terminals such as IGT's GameTouch Draw may also be installed.

In addition to the self-serve lottery terminals, IGT will provide OLG with its OpenRetail terminal software application, ShowMaker multimedia content creation and management system, and retailer advisory services.

As the global lottery market leader, IGT is the primary technology provider to eight of the world's largest 10 lotteries and 16 of the world's top 25 lotteries.

IGT (NYSE: IGT ) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com .

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com . Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC , or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Phil O'Shaughnessy , Global Communications, toll free in U.S./ Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./ Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti , Italian media inquiries, +39 06 5189 9184
James Hurley , Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

ZOTAC GAMING Announces the GeForce RTX 40 Series PowerED BY the next generation GPU ARCHITECTURE

ZOTAC Technology Limited, a global manufacturer of innovation, ushers in a new era of PC gaming with the unveiling of its next-generation ZOTAC GAMING graphics card line-up built on the breakthrough NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture and the 3rd generation of RTX.

ZOTAC GAMING GEFORCE RTX 40 SERIES

The GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards are beyond fast, giving gamers and creators a quantum leap in performance, neural rendering, and many more leading platform capabilities. This massive advancement in GPU technology is the gateway to the most immersive gaming experiences, incredible AI features and the fastest content creation workflows. These GPUs push state-of-the-art graphics into the future.

Leveraging an all-new aerodynamic inspired design with a bevy of more powerful features, the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 40 Series introduces key innovations that push the limit in gaming performance, cooling efficiency, noise levels and durability. The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4090, 4080 16GB and 4080 12GB series each will come in 3 models - AMP Extreme AIRO , Trinity OC and Trinity.

"We are excited to present our most advanced graphics cards utilizing the latest NVIDIA GPU architecture to push PC gaming to new frontiers," said Tony Wong , Chief Executive Officer of ZOTAC. "In this generation we implement an innovative aerodynamic design featuring critical airflow movement to strengthen and refine cooling of the powerful GPU core. With the inclusion of the 40 series processor alongside refinements to hardware, design, and usability, ZOTAC GAMING graphics cards mark a milestone by bringing out the best in the next-gen GPU and industry-leading technologies to PC games."

ZOTAC GAMING GEFORCE RTX 40 SERIES AMP EXTREME AIRO

THE ULTIMATE GPU

ZOTAC GAMING redefines its ultimate graphics card with the new flagship model – AMP Extreme AIRO . It is the go-to solution for enthusiasts who desire top-tier performance. Refined in every aspect and utilizing an Air-Optimized design, the AMP Extreme AIRO provides blazing speed and outstanding thermal efficiency that is second to none.

New and exclusive capabilities featured only on the AMP Extreme AIRO include the counter-rotating fan design that enable smooth airflow, extreme power phase design for stable power delivery, and a strong metal die-cast backplate to ensure maximum durability. The AMP Extreme AIRO also elevates the gaming setup with its all-around RGB lighting with 5 customizable zones for extraordinary visibility.

ZOTAC GAMING GEFORCE RTX 40 SERIES TRINITY

THE BALANCED TRINITY

Using cutting-edge cooling technologies derived from the flagship model, the Trinity model and its OC variant are built upon a powerful engineering foundation. Both models encompass a trio of powerful cooling fans, a large heatsink that fills the card's footprint, noise-reducing enhancements, durability reinforcement and addressable RGB elements. The result is a balanced embodiment of power, performance, cooling, and durability that packs the punch to offer gamers the needed blistering FPS in the latest titles.

THE COOLEST ICESTORM

The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 40 Series introduces IceStorm 3.0 – its most powerful cooling system ever built. Mounted on the AMP Extreme AIRO are triple large fans that feature twice the height and blade width of the previous generation to enable optimal airflow. All models come equipped with a colossal aluminum fin stack spanning the full length of the card, paired with a vapor chamber and up to 9 composite copper heatpipes to take on the most intense thermal challenges. Additionally, airflow can exhaust more freely through ventilation paths from every side to boost cooling efficiency.

QUIETER ACOUSTIC PROFILE

New noise-reducing features are brought to the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 40 Series to enhance gaming immersion. The AMP Extreme AIRO is equipped with a counter-rotating center fan to reduce air turbulence, minimizing noise with a smoother airflow. All models feature anti-vibration pads and automatic fan stop control, resulting in lower noise levels and extended fan longevity. In addition, users can adjust fan rotations independently or switch between two distinct BIOS modes via a physical switch or through the ZOTAC GAMING FireStorm Utility.

DESIGNED FOR DURABILITY

Built to last and perform, the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 40 Series boasts a strong foundation for peak performance. The overall rigidity of AMP Extreme AIRO is enhanced with a solid die-cast metal backplate and a rear retention bracket. The 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO graphics card spreads the load between 24+4 power phases for more power stability and improved temperatures. The cooling fans on all models feature durable dual ball fan bearings that reduce rotational friction and further prolongs fan lifespan. The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 40 Series also comes with a bundled metal GPU support stand for additional reinforcement.

ALL AROUND SPECTRA

The dedicated SPECTRA 2.0 lighting system of ZOTAC GAMING enables vibrant colored lighting with unique animated effects powered by addressable RGB LEDs. On the AMP Extreme AIRO graphics card, users can customize different modes and colors for 5 lighting zones at the top, front, side and rear, or synchronize the whole to function as one. The beauty of the RGB presence on top is enhanced by an iridescent and translucent coating that allows lighting paths underneath to shine through. All models feature a 3-pin RGB header and a bundled cable, enabling the lighting of the ZOTAC GAMING graphics cards and a compatible RGB LED strip perfectly in sync.

NEW FireStorm Utility

The new ZOTAC GAMING FireStorm Utility for 40 Series features an entirely re-designed interface that transforms GPU fine-tuning into a more intuitive task. The new software comes with a host of options that include clock speed, GPU memory frequencies, voltage, fan speed, fan curve settings, SPECTRA RGB lighting effects, and one-click BIOS switching.

AVAILABILITY

The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4090 Series will be available starting Early October, 2022, while the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 16GB and 4080 12GB Series will be available beginning Early November, 2022. Local availability dependent on regional supply and delivery.

Available models:

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO
ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity OC
ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity (priced at MSRP)

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 16GB AMP Extreme AIRO
ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Trinity OC
ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Trinity (priced at MSRP)

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 12GB AMP Extreme AIRO
ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 12GB Trinity OC
ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 12GB Trinity (priced at MSRP)

Behind the piercing stare of the robotic eyes, lies the strength and future technology that fills the ego of the undefeated and battle experienced. Founded in 2017, ZOTAC GAMING is the pioneer movement that comes forth from the core of the ZOTAC brand that aims to create the ultimate PC gaming hardware for those who live to game. It is the epitome of our engineering prowess and design expertise representing over a decade of precision performance, making ZOTAC GAMING a born leading force with the goal to deliver the best PC gaming experience.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zotac-gaming-announces-the-geforce-rtx-40-series-powered-by-the-next-generation-gpu-architecture-301628684.html

SOURCE ZOTAC Technology Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/20/c8368.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Zilliqa to accelerate gaming ecosystem development through partnership with XBorg

Zilliqa will be working with Swissborg's gaming arm XBorg to accelerate its gaming ecosystem development through a series of strategic collaborations that include event organisation, co-marketing activities, and more

Zilliqa a high-performance, high-security, and low-fee layer-1 blockchain protocol, has partnered with XBorg, one of the leading Esports 3.0 organisations and Web3 gaming communities, to advance the development of its rapidly-expanding game ecosystem.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

IMMORTALS TO LAUNCH FIRST-EVER U.S. ESPORTS FAN TOKEN ON THE SOCIOS.COM PLATFORM

Immortals Fan Token ($IMT), scheduled to be available Oct.19 on the Socios.com app, to debut and offer all-access, behind-the-scenes pass to club's offseason activities

Immortals, the gaming and esports organization that represents the Great Lakes Region, is partnering with next generation fan engagement and rewards company Socios.com to launch an Immortals Fan Token. This partnership showcases how Immortals is a first mover in the esports industry and consistently on the cutting edge of fan engagement, as the Immortals Fan Token will be the first U.S.-based esports Fan Token available via Socios.com's app.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gen.G Announces Bose as Its Audio Lifestyle Partner

Musicians and Gaming Creators will be highlighted in a Series of Livestreams and Episodes of "Musicians that Game"

Bose will be the official supporting partner of Gen.G Tigers with in-game ads during home court NBA 2K League Games and a Tournament Invitational

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Researchers from Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology Develop a New Method for Denoising Images

The approach involves a post-correction network optimized by a self-supervised machine learning framework to improve the quality of unfamiliar images

High-quality visual displays rendered using the "path tracing" algorithm are often noisy. Recent supervised learning-based denoising algorithms rely on external training dataset, take long to train, and do not work well when the training and test images are different. Now, researchers from Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology, VinAI Research and University of Waterloo have put forth a novel self-supervised post-correction network that improves the denoising performance without relying on a reference.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Opera GX offers developers the chance to create the ultimate in-browser game, saving millions of gamers from the nightmare of no mobile data or WiFi

  • Opera GX is offering a unique opportunity for artists and game creators to make a game for the mobile browser's 'No Internet' page that displays when your mobile data or WiFi is out or the connection is dreadfully slow
  • Creators of the best five games to win cash prizes from a $36k pool
  • Operius, the offline game created by a community member for GX desktop, has already clocked up millions of plays
  • Opera GX is the only browser actively co-shaped by its community

Every mobile gamer lives in fear of their mobile data running dry whilst being nowhere near a WiFi connection or of the connection slowing down, making it impossible to check Discord, Tiktok, or Instagram. While some mobile browsers offer prehistoric solutions to the slow-internet or no-internet nightmare isn't it time we had something more inspiring?

Opera GX is looking for a game to make the time people are offline or have no WiFi more fun

On a mission to make offline boredom extinct once and for all, Opera GX , the world's first web browser built specifically for gamers, today announced the launch of the Opera GX Mobile Game Jam . The event offers a golden opportunity for developers to create the ultimate in-browser game, that will go on to be played by millions of players across the world whenever their mobile device goes offline or their internet speed becomes frustratingly low.

"All the other in-browser mobile games were created ages ago, behind closed doors. But as the only browser built specifically for gamers, we're incredibly excited to be putting this awesome opportunity to create the first Opera GX offline mobile game into the hands of our passionate community of game developers and users. After all, they're the ones that are going to be playing it when the nightmare of no data or WiFi strikes," said Maciej Kocemba , product director at Opera.

Web browsers often feature simple offline games that can be played via the application when the user's internet connection drops. Those games include a prehistorically simple dinosaur game and a not particularly thrilling surfing adventure. Opera GX is out to change this and offer a thrilling alternative made, like its browser, for true gamers. In 2021, the desktop version of Opera GX ran a Game Jam to create its first offline game. The competition was won by Operius, the first thrilling offline game, which has already been played millions of times. Now, the team set a bounty to find the best mobile offline game and to offer it to Opera GX mobile's vast audience.

Hosted in partnership with GameMaker – the fastest and friendliest cross-platform game development engine – the Game Jam, running from ( October 4th, 2022 ), is offering $36,000 in total prize money, with $10,000 going to the ultimate winner. The remaining prize money will be distributed between the top 5 runners-up, with a portion going to titles that receive the most plays.

The voting process will begin with an internal review by Opera, after which the chosen titles will be put up for a vote on social media to select the top 10. This makes Opera GX the only internet browser that is putting the future developments of their service into the hands of the community.

Opera GX is the only browser designed for gamers, as it offers a myriad of customization options, including color themes, sound effects, background music, as well as CPU, RAM, and Network Bandwidth limiters designed to leave more of the computer's resources for gaming.. Opera GX Mobile is its mobile version available on both Android and iOS.

This latest Game Jam comes off the heels of multiple previous events held by Opera [OPRA], which, in addition to the current title available in the desktop GX browser, have also seen over 1,900 unique games built and submitted for inclusion. Opera plans to keep the community involved with future developments as its service grows and expands.

Since its inception in 2019, Opera GX has quickly become the browser of choice for millions of gamers seeking a more custom internet experience. Along with countless customization options including color themes, sound effects, background music, and a gaming-inspired design, GX includes CPU, RAM and Network Bandwidth limiters that make the browser less resource-hungry and leave more of the computer's resources for gaming. The browser also includes a Hot Tabs Killer feature, which lets users "kill" the most resource-draining tabs and GX Cleaner to purge those old unwanted files.

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opera-gx-offers-developers-the-chance-to-create-the-ultimate-in-browser-game-saving-millions-of-gamers-from-the-nightmare-of-no-mobile-data-or-wifi-301628161.html

SOURCE Opera Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

