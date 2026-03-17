Idaho Strategic Resources to Present at the 38th Annual ROTH Conference

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: IDR) ("IDR", "Idaho Strategic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that John Swallow, President and CEO, will be participating in a panel discussion titled, Precious Metals: Gold Producers Printing Cash MUX, CNL, IDR at the 38 th Annual ROTH Conference.
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Event
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38 th Annual ROTH Conference
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Date
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March 23 rd , 2026
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Panel Discussion
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1:00-1:55pm Pacific Time (4:00-4:55pm Eastern Time)
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Location
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Dana Point, CA
Idaho Strategic Resources President and CEO, John Swallow commented "I am looking forward to attending the 38 th Annual ROTH Conference and participating in the gold-focused panel alongside executives from McEwen Mining and Collective Mining. Our participation in last year's conference created many opportunities to tell our production-backed exploration business plan to many new listeners and led to meaningful investor engagement. Our Company and our story have grown significantly since last year's conference, alongside America's recognition of the importance of domestic mineral production. I believe that our participation in this year's conference will resonate even more."
This year's ROTH Conference will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, industry keynotes and panels with executive management attending from hundreds of private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors. Attendees will receive the true ROTH experience with many social components and opportunities for networking with both investors and industry peers.
To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/Roth2026Registration
About ROTH
ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com .
About Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc.
Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) is an Idaho-based gold producer which also controls the largest rare earth elements land package in the United States. The Company's production-backed business plan was established in anticipation of today's volatile geopolitical and macroeconomic environment. In addition to gold and gold production, the Company has built a substantial land position in Idaho, providing significant exploration exposure to gold and rare earth elements - in addition to thorium, copper, and silver. IDR finds itself in a unique position as the only publicly traded company with growing gold production and significant blue-sky potential for discovery and development in one Company.
Forward Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by forward-looking words such as "intends", "potential", "believe", "plans", "expects", "may", "goal", "assume", "estimate", "anticipate", and "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, assumptions, intentions, or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, Idaho Strategic's participation in the 38 th Annual ROTH Conference, as the Company has no control over possible schedule changes or travel issues that may arise. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from this forward‐looking information is available in Idaho Strategic Resources filings with the SEC on EDGAR. IDR does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260317391953/en/
For more information on Idaho Strategic Resources, please visit www.idahostrategic.com or call:
Travis Swallow, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Email: tswallow@idahostrategic.com
Phone: (208) 625-9001