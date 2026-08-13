Idaho Strategic Reports Second Quarter 2026 Operating and Financial Performance

Highlighted by a 13.25% Increase in Revenue to $10,732,335

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: IDR) ("IDR", "Idaho Strategic" or the "Company") today announced its consolidated operating and financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2026. Operating and financial results for the second quarter include:

Operational
Performance:

Q2 2026

% Change

Q2 2025

Ore Tonnes Processed

11,094

8.34%

10,240

Average Flotation Feed Grade (gpt)

7.89

-20.86%

9.97

Ounces Produced

3,047*

1.23%

3,010

All-In Sustaining Cost Per Ounce ($USD)

$2,261.81

16.08%

$1,948.53

Financial
Performance ($USD):

Q2 2026

% Change

Q2 2025

Revenue

$10,732,335

13.25%

$9,476,739

Total Cost of Sales

$4,700,607

17.49%

$4,000,953

Gross Profit

$6,031,728

10.15%

$5,475,786

Net Income Attributable to IDR

$3,651,596

31.95%

$2,767,458

Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$0.23

15.00%

$0.20

Average Realized Gold Price

$4,277.53

32.70%

$3,223.38

*includes in-process ore stockpile inventory

Idaho Strategic's President and CEO, John Swallow stated, "We had a modest record Q2 year over year comparison in revenue, net income, EPS and ounces produced (along with record meters of underground mine development), however the second quarter was one of those where the numbers also don't tell the full story. In addition to the expected increase in exploration field programs and the ramp up of construction activity at the Murray mill, there were unexpected events that tested our team. Overall, I am happy with the resiliency we showed and our ability to adjust on the fly to ultimately produce another positive quarter despite these challenges.

During the planned transition period from mining the H-vein to mining the Jumbo vein and development to the Paymaster, a section of the lower H-vein was encountered where the H-vein widens and flattens out as it approaches its intersection with the Idaho Fault. This transitional zone hosts slightly lower gold grades but higher tonnages resulting in about the same number of ounces as modeled but with a different orebody geometry than previous mining of the H-vein higher in elevation. This transitional zone required a slight change in mining methods to a drift and fill method with as many as four cuts side by side to efficiently recover the gold ore.

Also, during the quarter, a wildfire caused the New Jersey mill to shut down and evacuate from approximately June 16 th to June 24 th . Ultimately, all of Idaho Strategic personnel and equipment were unharmed but valuable processing time was lost at the end of the quarter that resulted in a strong last-minute push from our milling crews to do their best to make up for the lost time in the remaining days and nights prior to the end of the quarter on June 30 th .

Moving forward, we have a much better understanding of the lower H-vein stopes, we've advanced the development and mining timeline of the high-grade Jumbo vein, and our development to the Paymaster is modestly ahead of schedule. Considering the circumstances both within our control and outside of our control, I am pleased with our performance."

Golden Chest Highlights for Q2 2026 Include:

  • At the Golden Chest, ore mined from underground stopes totaled approximately 12,835 tonnes with all of the tonnage coming from H-Vein stopes.
  • During the quarter, a record 384 meters of development was completed between three projects: the Paymaster, the MAR and the Jumbo. A new portal, the No. 2, was established in early May to develop the high-grade Jumbo vein. From the No. 2 portal, an up-ramp was driven and connected to the No. 1 portal providing a secondary escapeway and allowing for production from the Jumbo vein to begin in the third quarter. Another quarterly record of 4,860 cubic meters of cemented rockfill backfill was placed during the quarter.
  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, a total of 11,094 dry metric tonnes were processed at the Company's New Jersey Mill with a flotation feed head grade of 7.89 gpt gold and gold recovery of 91.4%. Milling operations were affected by a wildfire adjacent to the mill in June where access to the mill was blocked for one week. Luckily there was no damage to the mill or the Company's equipment, though some of its timberland did burn.
  • The Company received the permit to construct a new tailings storage facility from the Idaho Department of Water Resources at the Golden Chest. Construction began in the quarter with the relocation of a low-grade stockpile and continued with building of the embankments and diversion structures.
  • Construction continued on the new mill at the Golden Chest with the installation of the fine ore bin, placement of the screen, foundations for the ball mill, and electrical work throughout the mill building. Engineering, design and procurement activities continued for the new mill also, and conveyor fabrication is also underway.
  • An exploration program consisting of surface and underground core drilling was continued during the second quarter at the Golden Chest. Approximately 10,000 meters of drilling were completed targeting the Paymaster and the H-vein.

Rare Earth Highlights for Q2 2026 Include:

  • Included in the inaugural list of companies that make up the Sprott Rare Earths Ex-China ETF (REXC).
  • Initiated metallurgical work at SGS Laboratory on representative samples from two of IDR's REE prospects.

John Swallow concluded, "I continue to believe that the combination of gold production backing significant exploration of rare earth elements, gold, and copper-silver is proving to be the right business plan at the right time. Despite the price action of gold during the quarter, global central banks continue to make it a focal point of their strategies moving forward and it is undoubtedly playing a larger role as a neutral reserve asset in the global monetary system. Additionally, the United States (along with end user participation) has continued to show support for redomiciling its rare earth elements supply chain amid the looming deadlines toward the end of this year that could see a reintroduction of China's dual-use export controls and new domestic sourcing requirements for rare earth elements vital to many national defense and advanced manufacturing industries. Finally, we are seeing a tightening of the copper market that is being reflected in the copper prices where we are anticipating a large increase in demand due to new power requirements led by datacenter buildout and AI, combined with many global producers running into operational challenges and a widespread decrease in the global copper grades.

I make these comments to point out that there are a number of tailwinds behind the company, and we are capitalizing on these opportunities while remaining focused on our shareholders and playing to our strengths. I am looking forward to the remaining summer months and the results of the investments we are making in our future."

Notes accompanying the financial statements below can be found in the Company's quarterly report filed this morning with the SEC on EDGAR.

Qualified person

IDR's Vice President, Grant A. Brackebusch, P.E. is a qualified person as such term is defined under S-K 1300 and has reviewed and approved the technical information and data included in this press release.

About Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc.

Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) is an Idaho-based gold producer which also controls the largest rare earth elements land package in the United States. The Company's production-backed exploration business plan was established in anticipation of today's volatile geopolitical and macroeconomic environment. In addition to gold production, the Company has built a substantial land position in Idaho across multiple commodities, providing significant exploration exposure to gold and rare earth elements – in addition to thorium, copper, and silver. IDR finds itself in a unique position as one of the only publicly traded companies with growing gold production and significant blue-sky potential for discovery and development.

For more information on Idaho Strategic Resources, please visit www.idahostrategic.com or call:

Travis Swallow, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Email: tswallow@idahostrategic.com
Phone: (208) 625-9001

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

For the Three and Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

Three
Months

Six
Months

Three
Months

Six
Months

Revenue:

Sales of products, net

$

10,732,335

$

25,214,621

$

9,476,739

$

16,755,275

Total revenue

10,732,335

25,214,621

9,476,739

16,755,275

Costs of Sales:

Cost of sales and other direct production costs

3,854,967

8,058,570

3,459,215

6,490,044

Depreciation and amortization

845,640

1,559,425

541,738

1,091,359

Total costs of sales

4,700,607

9,617,995

4,000,953

7,581,403

Gross profit

6,031,728

15,596,626

5,475,786

9,173,872

Other operating expenses:

Exploration

1,730,879

3,120,228

2,244,761

3,616,194

Management

243,785

433,428

268,214

532,959

Professional services

98,520

279,871

153,260

336,998

General and administrative

295,640

518,667

223,735

460,753

(Gain) loss on sale of equipment

-

(632

)

68,942

308,840

Total other operating expenses

2,368,824

4,351,562

2,958,912

5,255,744

Operating income

3,662,904

11,245,064

2,516,874

3,918,128

Other (income) expense:

Equity (income) loss on investment in Buckskin Gold and Silver, Inc

(1,245

)

(1,077

)

159

(1,187

)

Loss on investment in equity securities and mutual funds

-

304,241

-

-

Timber revenue net of costs

-

(3,209

)

(2,848

)

(6,704

)

Dividend income

(13,233

)

(68,765

)

-

-

Interest income

(677,372

)

(1,069,390

)

(220,409

)

(405,804

)

Total other income

(691,850

)

(838,200

)

(223,098

)

(413,695

)

Income before income taxes

4,354,754

12,083,264

2,739,972

4,331,823

Income tax provision

726,914

2,086,234

-

-

Net income

3,627,840

9,997,030

2,739,972

4,331,823

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(23,756

)

(42,558

)

(27,486

)

(44,614

)

Net income attributable to Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc

$

3,651,596

$

10,039,588

$

2,767,458

$

4,376,437

Net income per common share-basic

$

0.23

$

0.64

$

0.20

$

0.32

Weighted average common share outstanding-basic

15,813,075

15,804,123

14,007,582

13,837,894

Net income per common share-diluted

$

0.23

$

0.63

$

0.20

$

0.31

Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted

15,983,254

15,979,299

14,134,531

13,939,790

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

June 30,
2026

December 31,
2025

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

8,234,662

$

9,889,765

Investments in US treasury notes

31,770,865

27,679,881

Investment in equity securities

-

4,129,521

Investment in mutual funds

-

3,957,497

Gold sales receivable

2,961,809

3,912,922

Inventories

1,892,670

965,112

Joint venture receivable

11,478

12,760

Other current assets

641,231

799,261

Total current assets

45,512,715

51,346,719

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation

25,214,243

19,503,962

Mineral properties, net of accumulated amortization

20,531,093

15,742,370

Investments in US treasury notes, non-current

32,391,185

27,651,843

Investment in Buckskin Gold and Silver, Inc.

346,159

345,082

Investment in joint venture

435,000

435,000

Reclamation bonds

456,720

355,220

Deposits

5,130,238

858,534

Total assets

$

130,017,353

$

116,238,730

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

2,321,147

$

1,904,589

Accrued payroll and related payroll expenses

539,221

409,212

Notes payable, current portion

831,381

1,029,336

Income taxes payable

48,416

334,446

Total current liabilities

3,740,165

3,677,583

Asset retirement obligations

335,981

325,451

Notes payable, long term

1,293,446

1,302,048

Deferred income tax liabilities

1,486,877

91,700

Total long-term liabilities

3,116,304

1,719,199

Total liabilities

6,856,469

5,396,782

Commitments Note 5

-

-

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding

-

-

Common stock, no par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; June 30, 2026 - 15,819,065 and December 31, 2025 - 15,705,199 shares issued and outstanding

102,137,120

99,828,021

Retained earnings

18,381,309

8,341,721

Total Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc stockholders' equity

120,518,429

108,169,742

Non-controlling interest

2,642,455

2,672,206

Total stockholders' equity

123,160,884

110,841,948

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

130,017,353

$

116,238,730

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by forward-looking words such as "intends", "potential", "believe", "plans", "expects", "may", "goal', "assume", "estimate", "anticipate", and "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, assumptions, intentions, or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information includes, but are not limited to, IDR's comments about gold playing a more central role in global central banking, the looming dual-use export controls and domestic sourcing requirements for rare earth elements, the tightening of the global copper market, our understanding of the lower H-vein stopes, the continued high-grade nature of the Jumbo vein, and our development timeline to the Paymaster area. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of Idaho Strategic Resources as of the date such information is provided and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of IDR to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Investors should note that IDR's claim as the largest rare earth elements landholder in the U.S. is based on the Company's internal review of publicly available information regarding the rare earth landholdings of select companies within the U.S., which IDR is aware of. Investors are encouraged not to rely on IDR's claim as the largest rare earth elements landholder in the U.S. while making investment decisions. The forward-looking statement information above, and those following are applicable to both this press release, as well as the links contained within this press release. With respect to the business of Idaho Strategic Resources, these risks and uncertainties include risks relating to widespread epidemics or pandemic outbreaks; interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information; the accuracy of historic estimates; unfavorable exploration results; inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production; general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices; the ability to obtain necessary future financing on acceptable terms; the ability to operate the Company's projects; and risks associated with the mining industry such as economic factors (including future commodity prices, and energy prices), ground conditions, failure of plant, equipment, processes and transportation services to operate as anticipated, environmental risks, government regulation, actual results of current exploration and production activities, possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates, permitting timelines, capital and construction expenditures, reclamation activities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from this forward‐looking information is available in Idaho Strategic Resources filings with the SEC on EDGAR. IDR does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

Travis Swallow, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Email: tswallow@idahostrategic.com
Phone: (208) 625-9001

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Idaho Strategic Resources Inc.idrnyse:idrgold investing
IDR
The Conversation (0)

Idaho Strategic Resources Inc.

Keep Reading...
The Crushed Pile in Nevada: How a Forgotten 1989 Gold Heap Is Becoming One of America's Few Near-Term Antimony Solutions

The Crushed Pile in Nevada: How a Forgotten 1989 Gold Heap Is Becoming One of America's Few Near-Term Antimony Solutions

A brownfield site in eastern Nevada is delivering exactly what the U.S. critical minerals strategy has been asking for — antimony at surface, in every drillhole, ready to process without breaking new ground. World Street Intelligence News Commentary — There are not many places in America where... Keep Reading...
America's Brownfield Antimony Play: Every Drillhole Hits as Nevada Project Targets 2027 Production

America's Brownfield Antimony Play: Every Drillhole Hits as Nevada Project Targets 2027 Production

All 17 sonic drillholes from a historic Nevada leach pad return oxide antimony-gold mineralization — including 0.32% antimony and 0.39 g/t gold over 14.9 meters — advancing one of the only near-term domestic antimony solutions in the United States USA News Group News Commentary — The United... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
Copper Emerges as a Standout Critical Mineral as Global Demand Pushes Market Toward $300 Billion

Copper Emerges as a Standout Critical Mineral as Global Demand Pushes Market Toward $300 Billion

Market News Updates News Commentary - The copper mining story is getting easier for investors to get behind, and the momentum is real. Copper demand is being pulled forward by electrification everywhere—EVs, renewable power, grid upgrades, data centers, and defense infrastructure all need... Keep Reading...
Surface Metals Inc. Engages Barwicki Investor Relations to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Surface Metals Inc. Engages Barwicki Investor Relations to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE:SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) (the "Company", or "Surface Metals") announced today that the Company has engaged Barwicki Investor Relations to lead a strategic investor relations and shareholder communication program.Founded by Andrew Barwicki in 2006, New York-based... Keep Reading...
Joe Cavatoni, gold bars.

Joe Cavatoni: Can Gold Rise in H2? 3 Key Factors I'm Watching

Joe Cavatoni, senior market strategist, Americas, at the World Gold Council, shares key takeaways from the organization's latest quarterly Gold Demand Trends report. He highlights the yellow metal's resilience at the US$4,000 per ounce level in the face of various price headwinds. Cavatoni also... Keep Reading...
Graycliff Exploration (CSE:GRAY)

Graycliff Exploration

Keep Reading...
Two people in suits shake hands, agreeing to a deal.

Barrick, Newmont Settle Nevada Dispute in US$1.95 Billion Deal

Gold giants Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM) agreed to a US$1.95 billion truce on Monday (August 10), resolving a months-long dispute between the top gold miners that threatened to derail Barrick's planned North American spin-off.Under the settlement, Newmont... Keep Reading...
Gold bars resting on a Federal Reserve document with emblem and partial visible text.

Fed’s Hawkish Hold Splits Metals: Gold Gains, Silver Falls

The US Federal Reserve’s decision to hold interest rates steady while signaling a clear bias toward future hikes has propelled gold to new highs while exposing silver’s macroeconomic vulnerabilities.Following the Federal Open Market Committee (FMOC) meeting on July 29, the central bank... Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Silver and Gold (TSXV:PINN)

Pinnacle Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the “ Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of the non-brokered private placement announced on July 13, 2026 (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds of $652,080. The first tranche consisted of 5,928,000 units (the... Keep Reading...
Gold nuggets with text: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Vertex Minerals Shines on Gold Mine Update

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks on the ASX.Companies focused on gold, copper and rare earths landed in the top five this week, with gold miner Vertex Minerals taking the top spot.Read on to discover this week's top gaining Australian... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lexaria Enters a Material Transfer Agreement With PegBio

Omega Pacific Outlines 2026 Exploration Program at the Williams Property

Goldera Provides Update on Settlement Agreement and Investment in Gold Orogen

Renforth Resources Updates Parbec Gold Deposit Drill Program, Announces New Financing

Related News

precious metals investing

Omega Pacific Outlines 2026 Exploration Program at the Williams Property

base metals investing

Goldera Provides Update on Settlement Agreement and Investment in Gold Orogen

base metals investing

Renforth Resources Updates Parbec Gold Deposit Drill Program, Announces New Financing

agriculture investing

Magnetic Surveys Completed across Swedish Cu-Au Portfolio

base metals investing

Drilling Commencing at Feather Cap

precious metals investing

New Found Gold Files Second Quarter 2026 Financial Statements

precious metals investing

MAYFAIR GOLD REPORTS Q2 2026 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS