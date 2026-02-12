Iconic Issues Clarification of News Release

Iconic Issues Clarification of News Release

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM,OTC:ICMFF) (the "Company") would like to clarify its news release disseminated on February 3, 2026 announcing its closing of its non-brokered private placement issuing 30,000,000 units at of price of CDN $0.125 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD$3,750,000.00 (see news release Feb 3, 2025). The Company is also clarifying that it paid a total finders' fees of $45,631.25 and 365,050 in finders' warrants.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Richard Barnett, CFO

Contact: Keturah Nathe, VP Corporate Development (604) 336-8614

For further information on ICM, please visit our website at www.iconicminerals.com. The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283775

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ICM:CC
