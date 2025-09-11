Iconic Grants Stock Options

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM,OTC:ICMFF) (OTCQB: BVTEF) (FSE: YQG) (the "Company" or "Iconic") announces the grant, pursuant to its 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan that was ratified and approved by shareholders on June 25, 2025, of stock options to certain eligible participants to purchase a total of 8,000,000 common shares, exercisable in whole or in part on or before September 11, 2030 at an exercise price of $0.075 per share.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

SIGNED: "Richard Barnett"

Richard Barnett, CFO
Contact: (604) 336-8614

For further information on ICM, please visit our website at www.iconicminerals.com. The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedarplus.com.

Iconic MineralsTSXV:ICMBattery Metals Investing
ICM:CA
Overview

The lithium battery market is booming as electric vehicles and green energy continue to rise in popularity. It’s clear that between consumer trends and regulatory shifts, this trend shouldn’t be slowing down any time soon.

Market research from Global Data predicts global lithium demand to more than double, rising from 47,300 tonnes in 2020 to 117,400 tonnes in 2024. For investors wanting to get into the mining sphere, looking to exploration and development companies focused on lithium presents exciting investor opportunities and prospectively high returns.

Developing Economic Lithium in Nevada

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (OTCQB: BVTEF) (FSE: YQGB) (the "Company" or "Iconic") and its 50% joint venture partner in Bonnie Claire, Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. (CSE: NVLH) (FSE: 87K) ("Nevada Lithium"), are pleased to announce that drilling of the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project (the "Project" or "Property") is underway and proceeding according to plan.

The planned drill program will entail drilling from five (5) separate drill sites (See news release dated May 4, 2022), which are spaced approximately one-half mile apart and being drilled to a depth of 2,000 feet (610 meters). Both core and mud/rotary holes will be drilled. Each drill hole will be logged and drill samples will be securely sent to a qualified geochemical lab for assaying. One mud/rotary drill hole will be preserved as a drill water well, following the pumping tests that will be conducted by our borehole mining consultants, Barr Engineering Company of Minneapolis ("Barr"). Barr will also collect core samples for extensive materials testing.

Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. (CSE: NVLH) (OTCQB: NVLHF) (FSE: 87K ) (" Nevada Lithium " or the " Company ") and its 50% partner in Bonnie Claire, Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM ) (OTC: BVTEF) (FSE: YQGB ) (" Iconic ") are pleased to announce that drilling of the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project (the "Project" or "Property") has commenced.

Nevada Lithium CEO, Stephen Rentschler , comments: "We are pleased to report that our 50% partner, Iconic, who is operator of our initial joint work program, has advised us that drilling is now underway at Bonnie Claire. This drilling is additive to the metallurgical and geophysical work now advancing the Project. We firmly believe that Bonnie Claire is one of the most attractive global lithium assets remaining in junior developers' hands."

The drill program is anticipated to include five (5) holes spaced approximately one-half mile apart, with a target end-of-hole depth of 2,000 feet (610 meters) for each hole. Both, core, and mud/rotary holes will be completed. Each drill hole will be logged and chip/core samples sent to a qualified geochemical lab for assaying. One mud/rotary drill hole will be preserved as a water well and pumping tests conducted by our borehole mining consultants, Barr Engineering Company of Minneapolis, Minnesota ("Barr"). Barr will also collect core samples for extensive materials testing in preparation for a borehole mining demonstration hole.

QP Disclosure
Darren L. Smith , M.Sc., P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration of the Company, and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

Subscribe to updates about Nevada Lithium Resources here: https://www.nvlithium.com/

About Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.
Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on shareholder value creation through its core asset, the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, located in Nye County, Nevada , where it currently holds a 50% interest. A recently completed NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment returned attractive investment metrics and the Company is actively advancing the Project towards Pre-Feasibility. Learn more: https://www.nvlithium.com/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Stephen Rentschler
CEO

Find Nevada Lithium on Social Media: on Instagram and Twitter

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the word "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the proposed exploration program, development of the Bonnie Claire Project, and advancement of the Bonnie Claire Project to pre-feasibility. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (OTC Pink: BVTEF) (FSE: YQGB) (the "Company" or "Iconic") and its 50% partner in Bonnie Claire, Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. (CSE: NVLH) (FSE: 87K) ("Nevada Lithium") are pleased to provide an update on the 2022 mineral exploration and development work that has commenced on the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project (the 'Project' or 'Property'), located in Nye County, Nevada.

Drill contracts for mud rotary and core drilling at the Property have been signed with initial drilling expected to begin shortly. Site preparations have begun, with initial work being conducted under the Notice of Intent ("NOI") environmental permit currently in place. Further drilling will commence after the approval of the Plan of Operations. The drill program will include core and mud rotary drilling. The core drilling contractor is American Drilling Corporation based in Spokane Valley, Washington. All mud/rotary holes will be drilled by Harris Exploration Drilling based in Fallon, Nevada.

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (OTC PINK: BVTEF) (FSE: YQGB) (the "Company" or "Iconic") is pleased to provide an update on the 2022 mineral exploration and development plans for the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project (the 'Project' or 'Property'), located in Nye County, Nevada. The work plan is the culmination of discussions between the Company and its 50% partner in Bonnie Claire, Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. (CSE: NVLH; FSE: 87K) ("Nevada Lithium"). The approximately $5M USD work program has been fully funded by Nevada Lithium through its Property earn-in payments to Iconic, as part of the Option Agreement whereby Nevada Lithium obtained its 50% interest.

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (OTC Pink: BVTEF) (FSE: YQGB) (the "Company" or "Iconic") is pleased to announce that the Company has received the third and final option payment of $2MM USD from Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. ("Nevada Lithium"). With this payment, Nevada Lithium has fully earned its option for an aggregate 50% ownership in the Bonnie Claire Project.

"We are pleased to announce the receipt of the third option payment from Nevada Lithium and look forward to working in our Joint Venture Agreement on the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project to confirm what we believe to be one of the largest world class lithium deposits," said Iconic CEO, Richard Kern.

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Battery Anode Material Refinery - Design & Location Update

Download the PDF here.

Rapid Critical Metals (RLL:AU) has announced IR1:IR1 Completes Acquisition to Consolidate Black Hills, US

Download the PDF here.

FN Media Group News Commentary - Industry experts project that the global critical minerals market will continue maintaining substantial growth as it has in recent years. The global critical minerals market is experiencing unprecedented growth, primarily driven by the accelerating transition to clean energy technologies. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the market size of key energy transition minerals doubled over the past five years, aligning closely with the market size for iron ore mining. This surge is largely attributed to the tripling of lithium demand, a 70% increase in cobalt demand, and a 40% rise in nickel demand between 2017 and 2022, with clean energy applications accounting for significant portions of this demand. The sustainability of the global critical minerals market is increasingly influenced by governmental initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact and enhancing resource efficiency. A recent report from DataM Intelligence projected that Critical Minerals Market Size reached US$ 328.19 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 586.63 billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 7.53% during the forecast period 2025-2032. The report said: "A notable trend in the critical minerals market is the increasing investment in mineral development, which witnessed a 30% rise in 2022 following a 20% increase in 2021. Lithium saw the sharpest investment increase at 50%, followed by copper and nickel. This investment surge is a response to the soaring demand for minerals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, and copper, driven by the deployment of clean energy technologies such as electric vehicles, wind turbines, and solar panels." Active companies in the markets this week include: Saga Metals Corp. (OTCQB: SAGMF) (TSX-V: SAGA), TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC), Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML), Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO), Empire Metals Limited (OTCQX: EPMLF) (LON: EEE).

--Well-Positioned for the Critical Minerals Supercycle--

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce that it has received initiation of equity analyst coverage by Alphabridge Group Inc. ("Alphabridge"), a leading independent corporate finance advisory and research firm specializing in small and mid-cap companies with an outperform rating.

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Download the PDF here.

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced JLL Signs Non-Binding LOI to List McDermitt on a US Exchange

Download the PDF here.

