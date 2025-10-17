Iconic Announces Equity Financing up to $2,550,000

Iconic Announces Equity Financing up to $2,550,000

 NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM,OTC:ICMFF) (FSE: YQGB) (OTCQB: ICMFF) announces the negotiation of a private placement for gross proceeds of up to $2,550,000 (the "Financing"), subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. These funds will be raised by the Company issuing up to 30,000,000 units (the "Units"), at a price of $0.085 per Unit, each Unit consisting of one common share and one-half share purchase warrant, each whole warrant (the "Warrants") entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share, exercisable for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.17 per share; and if over a period of 10 non-consecutive trading dates commencing four months from the date of issuance exceeds $0.34 then the Company may give notice in writing within 30 days of such occurrence to the holders that the Warrants shall expire at the accelerated expiry time unless previously exercised by the holder.

Proceeds raised will be used toward expenditures required for drilling and advancement of its exploration program on its New Pass gold property in Nevada, and for general working capital purposes.

The Company may pay finders' fees in connection with the Financing in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX-V.

The following is a brief summary on the New Pass Gold Property:

The New Pass Gold Project, located in Central Nevada, approximately 27 miles west of Austin with an NI 43-101 Technical Report dated December 2, 2020 (NI 43-101 Non-Compliant) contains an Inferred Mineral Resource of 15,515,488 short tons (14,075,414 metric tons) at 0.022 ounce per ton (0.75 grams/metric ton) gold equivalent or 341,750 ounces of gold equivalent comprised of 282,986 ounces of gold at an average grade of 0.018 ounces per ton (0.62 grams/metric ton) and 3,139,054 short tons (2,847,702 metric tons) of silver at an average grade of 0.202 ounces per ton (6.92 grams/metric ton).

Richard Kern, Certified Professional Geologist (#11494) and CEO of Iconic is the Qualified Person who has prepared and reviewed this press release in accordance with NI 43-101 reporting standards.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

SIGNED: "Richard Barnett"

Richard Barnett, CFO
Contact: (604) 336-8614

For further information on ICM, please visit our website at www.iconicminerals.com
The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270836

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Iconic MineralsTSXV:ICMBattery Metals Investing
ICM:CA
The Conversation (0)
Iconic Minerals

Iconic Minerals

Developing Economic Lithium in Nevada

Iconic Minerals Announces Exploration Update for Bonnie Claire Lithium Project

Iconic Minerals Announces Exploration Update for Bonnie Claire Lithium Project

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (OTCQB: BVTEF) (FSE: YQGB) (the "Company" or "Iconic") and its 50% joint venture partner in Bonnie Claire, Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. (CSE: NVLH) (FSE: 87K) ("Nevada Lithium"), are pleased to announce that drilling of the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project (the... Keep Reading...
Drilling Commences at the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, Nevada

Drilling Commences at the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. (CSE: NVLH) (OTCQB: NVLHF) (FSE: 87K ) (" Nevada Lithium " or the " Company ") and its 50% partner in Bonnie Claire, Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM ) (OTC: BVTEF) (FSE: YQGB ) (" Iconic ") are pleased to announce that drilling of the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project... Keep Reading...
Iconic Updates 2022 Work Program Progress at Bonnie Claire Lithium Project

Iconic Updates 2022 Work Program Progress at Bonnie Claire Lithium Project

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (OTC Pink: BVTEF) (FSE: YQGB) (the "Company" or "Iconic") and its 50% partner in Bonnie Claire, Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. (CSE: NVLH) (FSE: 87K) ("Nevada Lithium") are pleased to provide an update on the 2022 mineral exploration and development work that has... Keep Reading...
Iconic Announces 2022 Work Program at Bonnie Claire Lithium Project

Iconic Announces 2022 Work Program at Bonnie Claire Lithium Project

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (OTC PINK: BVTEF) (FSE: YQGB) (the "Company" or "Iconic") is pleased to provide an update on the 2022 mineral exploration and development plans for the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project (the 'Project' or 'Property'), located in Nye County, Nevada. The work plan is... Keep Reading...
Iconic Receives Final Option Payment of $2MM USD for Its Bonnie Claire Lithium Project

Iconic Receives Final Option Payment of $2MM USD for Its Bonnie Claire Lithium Project

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (OTC Pink: BVTEF) (FSE: YQGB) (the "Company" or "Iconic") is pleased to announce that the Company has received the third and final option payment of $2MM USD from Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. ("Nevada Lithium"). With this payment, Nevada Lithium has fully earned... Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
VanadiumCorp Provides Update on Strategic Mining Projects Amid Growing Demand for Critical Minerals

VanadiumCorp Provides Update on Strategic Mining Projects Amid Growing Demand for Critical Minerals

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire October 15, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB | FSE: NWNA | OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on its 100% owned vanadium-titanium-iron (V-Ti-Fe) mineral properties in... Keep Reading...
Western Uranium & Vanadium Closes Brokered LIFE Financing of $5.9 Million

Western Uranium & Vanadium Closes Brokered LIFE Financing of $5.9 Million

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the closing of its bought deal private placement financing, which was... Keep Reading...
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Announces Closing of Mineral Lode Claims Acquisition

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Announces Closing of Mineral Lode Claims Acquisition

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (OTCQX: WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful closing of the acquisition of unpatented mineral lode claims (the "Claims"), as previously announced on October 6, 2025. The Claims encompass a drilled-out... Keep Reading...
Altech Batteries Ltd $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Altech Batteries Ltd $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announces a capital raising of $6 million, comprising the issue of 133,333,334 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at an issue price of $0.045 per Share. Participants in... Keep Reading...
Altech - $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Altech - $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - $6M Placement to Advance Battery ProjectsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

CHARBONE Announces Closing of Units for Debt Financing Totaling $0.5M

CHARBONE annonce un financement de reglements de dettes par emission d'unites totalisant 0,5M$

Heliostar Presents Stronger Economics at the La Colorada Mine in Updated Technical Report

Successful A$4.5M Placement to Accelerate Battery, REE and Solar Panel Recycling Growth

Related News

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Announces Closing of Units for Debt Financing Totaling $0.5M

Tech Investing

CHARBONE annonce un financement de reglements de dettes par emission d'unites totalisant 0,5M$

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Presents Stronger Economics at the La Colorada Mine in Updated Technical Report

lithium investing

Successful A$4.5M Placement to Accelerate Battery, REE and Solar Panel Recycling Growth

Critical Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Tech Investing

Convertible Note and Placement

Emerging Tech Investing

Strategic Entry into Australian Gas Infrastructure Sector