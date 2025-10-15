IBM to Acquire Cognitus to Accelerate SAP Transformations Globally

Cognitus to further strengthen IBM's SAP capabilities in complex and regulated industries, including Aerospace and Defense, Energy and Utilities and Manufacturing

www.IBM.com/investor" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">IBM (NYSE: www.IBM.com/investor" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">IBM) today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cognitus, a leading SAP S4HANA services provider, with industry-specific, AI-powered solutions. Cognitus will bring mission-critical SAP skills, including in RISE and GROW with SAP, as well as an extensive portfolio of software assets. This combination of services, software and industry expertise, aligns with www.IBM.com/investor" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">IBM's asset-based approach to digital transformation, driving increased productivity and operational efficiency for clients around the world.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Cognitus brings more than 20 years of SAP expertise, helping enterprise clients with end-to-end SAP S/4HANA implementations and application maintenance services. As an SAP Gold & Co-innovation partner, Cognitus has been recognized for pioneering industry-tailored SAP services and solutions that empower the data-driven enterprise and fuel sustainable growth.

Cognitus' services capabilities are boosted by its suite of proprietary, SAP-endorsed and AI-enabled software assets. These assets include Cognitus CIS-GovCon which supports end-to-end government contracting requirements; Cognitus CLM, an AI-powered contract lifecycle management solution built specifically for government contractors; Cognitus Data Migration, a low-code, AI solution that simplifies the migration of data from legacy systems to SAP S/4HANA; and Cognitus Real-Time Billing, which accelerates high-volume, project-based billing by processing transactions in real time.

Cognitus' services and software capabilities throughout the entire project lifecycle of SAP transformation projects enable faster decision-making, reduce risk, and support compliance. This helps organizations in complex and regulated industries simplify operations and achieve greater consistency with a single provider.

"SAP is the foundation for so many digital transformations around the world. Clients are turning to trusted partners that know their industries inside and out and can deploy AI-powered solutions to their enterprise operations," said Neil Dhar, Managing Partner, IBM Consulting Americas. "Cognitus brings deep industry expertise and proprietary AI technology that improves the efficiency of SAP implementations and will extend the functionality of tools across our SAP portfolio."

IBM has extensive skills in SAP technology and transformations, complemented by its AI-led delivery platform, IBM Consulting Advantage. The acquisition of Cognitus strengthens IBM's industry expertise, portfolio of AI solutions, and capabilities in RISE and GROW with SAP, bolstering its ability to deliver modern SAP solutions faster and more effectively for global clients.

"Becoming part of IBM enables Cognitus to amplify what we do best – accelerating SAP transformation through innovation," said Pat Sathi, CEO of Cognitus. "It creates new opportunities for our people while strengthening how we serve our customers. Our clients will continue to benefit from our proven SAP-Endorsed solutions and accelerators, backed by Cognitus' deep industry expertise in regulated industries and now supported by IBM's global scale and advanced technology capabilities."

Nitin Khanna, Managing Director, and Amit Baid, President, at Cognitus, added, "Our software-first approach has always been central to how we deliver value. With IBM, we'll be able to accelerate software innovation, enhance our portfolio, and expand these capabilities to serve an even broader global customer base."

The acquisition of Cognitus strengthens IBM's SAP portfolio and represents IBM's continued investment in skills for strategic partners like AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, Palo Alto Networks, SAP, and more.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed, and IBM's acquisition of Cognitus is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

About Cognitus
Cognitus, an SAP Gold and Co-Innovation Partner, is a recognized leader in delivering GROW with SAP and RISE with SAP programs for complex and regulated industries. The company combines deep industry expertise with a portfolio of SAP-Endorsed Apps and industry accelerators that extend SAP Cloud ERP to meet compliance and operational requirements. With proven experience across Aerospace and Defense, Utilities, Manufacturing, Consumer Products, Professional Services, Wholesale Distribution, and more, Cognitus enables rapid, fit-to-standard SAP implementations that help customers modernize with confidence and achieve measurable value.

About IBM
IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

Media Contact:
Elizabeth Brophy
Elizabeth.Brophy@ibm.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-to-acquire-cognitus-to-accelerate-sap-transformations-globally-302584744.html

SOURCE IBM

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/15/c7185.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

IBMNYSE:IBMTech Investing
IBM
The Conversation (0)
SAGA Metals Engages Paul McGuigan as its Qualified Person to Oversee Advancement of the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador & Provides Corporate Update

SAGA Metals Engages Paul McGuigan as its Qualified Person to Oversee Advancement of the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador & Provides Corporate Update

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul McGuigan, P. Geo., as its Qualified Person on the exploration and development of the Radar... Keep Reading...
Celebrating IBM Volunteer Excellence Across the World

Celebrating IBM Volunteer Excellence Across the World

At IBM, we believe in the power of driving positive impact in communities around the world. Each year, we are proud to recognize the outstanding contributions of IBMers worldwide who exemplify our commitment to volunteerism, through the IBM Volunteer Excellence AwardsThese awards honor... Keep Reading...
Rapidus and IBM Expand Collaboration to Chiplet Packaging Technology for 2nm-Generation Semiconductors

Rapidus and IBM Expand Collaboration to Chiplet Packaging Technology for 2nm-Generation Semiconductors

Agreement builds on existing collaboration between the two companies for the joint development of 2nm node technology Rapidus Corporation a manufacturer of advanced logic semiconductors, and multinational technology company IBM (NYSE: IBM), today announced a joint development partnership aimed... Keep Reading...
Coca-Cola HBC, EY & IBM on the G in ESG

Coca-Cola HBC, EY & IBM on the G in ESG

By Charlie KingIBMOriginally published by Charlie King on Sustainability MagazineSustainability leaders from Coca-Cola HBC, EY and IBM discuss how corporate governance plays into their ESG and wider sustainability strategyCorporate governance arguably goes under the radar, but senior executives... Keep Reading...
The CEO of Usher's Nonprofit, 'Usher's New Look' Is Helping Build the Next Generation of Black Tech Leaders - Here's How

The CEO of Usher's Nonprofit, 'Usher's New Look' Is Helping Build the Next Generation of Black Tech Leaders - Here's How

Careshia Moore, CEO and President of Usher Raymond IV's youth focused non-profit organization, shares details on its groundbreaking AI-focused partnership with IBM.IBMBY JASMINE BROWLEYOriginally published by ESSENCEPer the organization, UNL has supported more than 50,000 young people gain... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE signe une entente d'approvisionnement en hydrogene propre a UHP d'une duree de 5 ans en Ontario, marquant une etape majeure dans son expansion commerciale

CHARBONE signe une entente d'approvisionnement en hydrogene propre a UHP d'une duree de 5 ans en Ontario, marquant une etape majeure dans son expansion commerciale

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 14 octobre 2025 CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre à Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Signs Five-Year Clean UHP Hydrogen Supply Agreement in Ontario, Marking a Major Milestone in its Commercial Expansion

CHARBONE Signs Five-Year Clean UHP Hydrogen Supply Agreement in Ontario, Marking a Major Milestone in its Commercial Expansion

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - October 14, 2025 CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases,... Keep Reading...
Nasdaq building facade with large logo and office interiors visible through glass windows.

Tech Weekly: Market Dives After Week-Long Rally as China/US Tensions Reignite

This week, the technology sector remained the dominant force shaping overall market trends in the US, despite the ongoing complexity of macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions. The partial US government shutdown continued to delay key economic reports, creating a data vacuum that heightened... Keep Reading...
Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV)

Revolve Expands Mexico Distributed Generation Business with New Partnership

Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV)(OTCQB:REVVF) ("Revolve" or the "Company"), a North American owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects, is pleased to announce it has signed a partnership agreement dated October 8, 2025 with an experienced Engineer, Procure and Construct... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Hydrogen Successfully Completes the Dismantling of Hydrogen Equipment in Quebec and Announces the Arrival of the Main Components in Sorel-Tracy

CHARBONE Hydrogen Successfully Completes the Dismantling of Hydrogen Equipment in Quebec and Announces the Arrival of the Main Components in Sorel-Tracy

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, October 9, 2025 TheNewswire - Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a company dedicated to building a North America's first clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen production and... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Hydrogene complete avec succes le demantelement des equipements d'hydrogene a Quebec et annonce l'arrivee des principales composantes a Sorel-Tracy

CHARBONE Hydrogene complete avec succes le demantelement des equipements d'hydrogene a Quebec et annonce l'arrivee des principales composantes a Sorel-Tracy

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, le 9 octobre 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), une compagnie vouée au déploiement d'un premier réseau de production et de distribution d'hydrogène propre à Ultra Haute... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Apple unveils new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M5 chip, delivering the next big leap in AI for the Mac

Angkor Resources Identifies Second Drill Target for Oil & Gas on its Block VIII, Cambodia

Nine Mile Metals Announces Phase 2 XRF High-Grade Results up to 17.41% Copper from the Upcoming Drill Area at the Wedge Project, Bathurst, New Brunswick

Corcel Exploration Outlines Planned Drill Program at Yuma King, Arizona

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Resources Identifies Second Drill Target for Oil & Gas on its Block VIII, Cambodia

Precious Metals Investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Phase 2 XRF High-Grade Results up to 17.41% Copper from the Upcoming Drill Area at the Wedge Project, Bathurst, New Brunswick

Base Metals Investing

Corcel Exploration Outlines Planned Drill Program at Yuma King, Arizona

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Announces Closing of LIFE Offering

Energy Investing

Terra Clean's Fraser Lakes B Deposit Contains Significant Rare Earth Element Potential and is Listed as an Active Government of Canada Rare Earth Deposit

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Intersects High-Grade Mineralization in Step-Out Holes at Red Mountain, Alaska, and Hughes, Nevada

gold investing

Pinnacle to Acquire Eight U.S. Critical Minerals, Gold & Silver Projects, Including Past-Producing Assets