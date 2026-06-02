IBM Commits More Than $10 Billion to Quantum Computing, Funding Its Roadmap from Today's Leading Systems to the World's First Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computers

Five-year investment spans research and development, manufacturing, M&A and ecosystem expansion as IBM extends its global lead in quantum computing and advances U.S. leadership

www.IBM.com/investor" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">IBM (NYSE: www.IBM.com/investor" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">IBM) has announced plans to invest more than $10 billion in quantum computing over the next five years. The investment will span research and development, capital expenditure, manufacturing scaling, ecosystem partnerships, and M&A. Together, these areas are designed to accelerate www.IBM.com/investor" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">IBM's quantum roadmap beyond delivering the world's first large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer in 2029, and advance quantum leadership anchored in the United States.

IBM Quantum System Two (Credit: IBM)

It builds on the broadest quantum foundation in the industry, including the largest fleet of quantum computers across the globe, the most widely used quantum software, and a client and partner network of more than 340 organizations running real workloads today. This investment funds the next stage of that foundation, carrying IBM's lead from today's commercial quantum computers towards fault-tolerant scale systems.

"The quantum era is no longer ahead of us, it has started. Our clients, partners and users around the world are tapping into IBM quantum computers to do work that was impossible a few years ago," said Arvind Krishna, Chairman & CEO, IBM. "The pace of discovery with quantum computers is accelerating rapidly and this investment powers our ability to deliver the next generation of quantum hardware, software, and manufacturing."

IBM's quantum leadership today

This investment reinforces IBM's mission to bring useful quantum computing to the world and builds on the most advanced quantum program in the industry:

  • Expansive Global Quantum Fleet: IBM operates the world's largest and most powerful fleet of quantum computers. As of today, the company has deployed over 90 quantum systems across the globe via the cloud and dedicated on-site deployments – including more quantum computers than the rest of the industry combined. This fleet includes quantum computers operating at IBM quantum centers in New York and Germany; at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York, PINQ in Quebec, The University of Tokyo and RIKEN in Japan, Yonsei University in South Korea, and BasQ in Spain, with additional systems coming soon in Chicago, and at Amaravati Quantum Valley in India.
  • Roadmap to the World's First Large-Scale, Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computer: IBM has a clear path to delivering IBM Quantum Starling in 2029 - the world's first large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer which will be capable of executing 20,000 times more operations than today's existing systems. Starling will lay the foundation for IBM Quantum Blue Jay, which will run one billion quantum operations across 2,000 qubits. These systems will deliver the transformative scale needed for quantum to take on the most challenging and currently intractable problems across science and industries.
  • Expanding Adoption: Since 2017, IBM's quantum program has signed more than $1.1 billion in contracts with clients to advance their exploration and use of quantum computing. Today, a network of more than 340 IBM Quantum Network members spanning financial services, healthcare, materials science, academia and government are using IBM quantum computers to pursue real-world algorithmic discovery.
  • America's First Quantum Foundry: With the support of the United States Department of Commerce, IBM recently announced plans to launch Anderon, the world's first pure-play quantum wafer foundry. IBM will contribute $1 billion of cash into Anderon, alongside significant intellectual property, assets, and a skilled workforce.
  • Path to Quantum Advantage: IBM is confident that its partners using IBM quantum computers will demonstrate quantum advantage in 2026. The company is seeing accelerated progress on this path as evidenced by recent experiments that confirm quantum as a useful scientific tool, including work with the Cleveland Clinic and RIKEN to model a 12,635-atom protein; a collaboration with national laboratories and universities to accurately simulate magnetic materials; and research with universities to prove the nature of a never-before-seen molecule.
  • The World's Most Popular Quantum Software: Developed by IBM, Qiskit is the world's preferred software stack for quantum computing and algorithms research, built to optimize and execute quantum workloads and used by nearly 70 percent of quantum developers today and have executed over 4 trillion quantum circuits on quantum computers.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs, and gain a competitive edge in their industries. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity, and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Brittany Forgione
IBM
Brittany.Forgione@ibm.com

 

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