IBC Announces Incentive Stock Option Awards

FRANKLIN, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. ("IBC" or the "Company") (TSXV:IB,OTC:IAALF)(OTCQB:IAALF) announces that, pursuant to its stock option plan, it has granted incentive stock options to its directors, officers, employees, and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,975,000 common shares in the capital of the Company, exercisable at a price of C$0.09 per share and expiring January 27, 2031. The options vest immediately.

For more information on IBC and its innovative alloy products, go here.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Mark A. Smith"

Mark A. Smith, Chairman of the Board

# # #

Contact:

Mark A. Smith, Chairman of the Board

Jim Sims, Director of Investor and Public Relations
+1 (303) 503-6203
Email: jim.sims@ibcadvancedalloys.com
Website: www.ibcadvancedalloys.com

@IBCAdvanced $IB $IAALF #copper #copperalloys

About IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

IBC is a leading advanced copper alloys manufacturer serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. At its vertically integrated production facility in Franklin, Indiana, IBC manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX-V under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

ibc-advanced-alloys-corp ib-cc tsxv-ib critical-metals-investing
IB:CC
The Conversation (0)
Forge Resources (CSE:FRG)

Forge Encounters Coal Seam amid Rising Coal Prices and Completes Resin Injections at La Estrella, Colombia

Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("Forge" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational update from its fully permitted flagship La Estrella coal project, located in Santander, Colombia. Underground development activities continue to advance steadily, supported... Keep Reading...
Kazakhstan flag waving against a cloudy blue sky.

ERG's Gallium Deal Puts Kazakhstan on Track to Become World's Top 2 Producer

Kazakhstan could be set to emerge as a key player in critical minerals and low-carbon metals as Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) moves ahead with gallium and iron projects in the country. During President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to Japan, ERG signed a long-term agreement to supply... Keep Reading...
Pen and check mark with Australian flag.

Australia Joins Global Pact to Secure Critical Minerals Supply Chains

Australia signed a critical minerals declaration at the Pax Silica Summit, alongside six other countries.Present at the December 12 summit were Australia, the US, Korea, Japan, the UK, Singapore and Israel.“The Pax Silica Summit is a United States-led initiative on securing technology supply... Keep Reading...
Rare Earths Oxide Produced from Halleck Creek Ore-Major Technical Breakthrough

Rare Earths Oxide Produced from Halleck Creek Ore-Major Technical Breakthrough

American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) (“ARR” or the “Company”) has successfully completed another critical stage in its mineral processing program by producing a mixed rare earths oxide (“MREO”) using the updated preliminary PFS mineral processing flowsheet. HighlightsRare... Keep Reading...
Australia and UK flags overlapping, displaying iconic stars and crosses.

UK Lists Australia as Potential Critical Minerals Partner

The United Kingdom is looking at building bilateral critical minerals partnerships with various countries, including Australia.On Tuesday (November 25), UK Industry Minister Chris McDonald was said to have mentioned a collaboration with Australia under the AUKUS defence pact, according to a news... Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo

Locksley Resources Limited Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) provided a significant operational update for its Mojave Project in California, confirming that the project has now transitioned into the drilling program phase. HIGHLIGHTS - Activities... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-04, Confirming 40m of Mineralization at Depth

Sun Summit Confirms the High-Grade Gold-Silver Potential of the Finn Zone: Drills 5.30 g/t Gold and 157.9 g/t Silver over 6.0 meters at the JD Project

THE SCARCITY CYCLE: 5 Assets for the Physical Reset

Rua Gold Announces Upsizing of Brokered Offering

Related News

silver-investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-04, Confirming 40m of Mineralization at Depth

gold-investing

Interpol-Backed Operation Nets 198 Arrests in South America’s Illegal Gold Trade

copper-investing

S&P Global: Copper Becoming One of the World's Most Strategic Commodities

precious-metals-investing

THE SCARCITY CYCLE: 5 Assets for the Physical Reset

precious-metals-investing

Rua Gold Announces Upsizing of Brokered Offering

precious-metals-investing

Rio Silver Expands Capital Markets Access with U.S. OTC Application and Investor Outreach at VRIC 2026

base-metals-investing

NSM Capital Sarl Applies for License at Titanbeach One