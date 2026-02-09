IBC Advanced Alloys to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference on February 10, 2026

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. ("IBC" or the "Company") (TSX-V: IB; OTCQB: IAALF) announces that Chairman and CEO Mark Smith will present live at the OTC Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Conference at 1 PM Eastern on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Investors can register to see the live webcast here: IBC presentation page

For more information on IBC and its innovative alloy products, go here.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Mark A. Smith"

Mark A. Smith, Chairman of the Board

@IBCAdvanced $IB $IAALF #copper #copperalloys

About IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

IBC is a leading advanced copper alloys manufacturer serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. At its vertically integrated production facility in Franklin, Indiana, IBC manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX-V under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Contact: Mark A. Smith, Chairman of the Board Jim Sims, Director of Investor and Public Relations +1 (303) 503-6203 Email: jim.sims@ibcadvancedalloys.com Website: www.ibcadvancedalloys.com

