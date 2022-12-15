Crestview Exploration Announces $500,000 Private Placement

Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced a first-to-market partnership with Gadsme, a premium in-game advertising platform. The partnership will enable IAS to verify Gadsme ad inventory globally and provide marketers with third-party viewability and invalid traffic measurement (IVT) through the IAS Signal platform.

"As the global in-game advertising market continues to grow, we are excited to partner with Gadsme to further develop campaign measurability and performance in gaming environments," said Tom Sharma , Chief Product Officer of IAS. "This partnership creates a new level of transparency for marketers and will ensure confidence that they are engaging real users and driving outcomes."

In-game environments have posed various challenges for verification measurement, including multiple device types and platforms, which make it difficult to use a single tech suite for verification coverage. IAS's solution combats this issue by enabling marketers to validate that impressions are fraud-free, verify their campaigns reach real people, and equip them with critical campaign insights. All media quality measurements for in-game ads are reported through the IAS Signal platform and include mobile and web browsing campaigns.

"This announcement further solidifies Gadsme as a transformative tech leader for the gaming ad industry specifically in 3D environments. Gadsme's non-intrusive video, display, and audio ad formats enable publishers to monetize their games without interrupting a player's experience. This is hugely advantageous to global brands and helps advertisers reach their target audience in a safe and ideal environment. Gadsme is proud to partner with IAS to deliver greater transparency for our inventory, and to help drive in-game advertising forward," said Simon Spaull , Chief Revenue Officer & Co-Founder at Gadsme.

IAS is expanding integrations with gaming partners to provide greater transparency into advertising performance. IAS will continue to address verification measurement across the broader in-game advertising landscape to provide advertisers coverage where it counts.

For more information, visit https://integralads.com or https://gadsme.com.

CONTACT: press@integralads.com

About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com .

About Gadsme
Gadsme is the world's most advanced premium in-game ad monetisation platform, specializing in all non-intrusive ad formats, including video, display and audio. Gadsme was recently backed by UbiSoft and Galaxy Interactive, and works with the largest gaming and advertisers worldwide. Gadsme's unique product offers stability and premium inventory, with a suite of unique options, including clickable performance based in-game ads and recently launched audio ads, to serve the entire advertising world with measurable KPIs and maximize revenue for game studios.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Gaming Innovation Group acquires AskGamblers

- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has today signed an agreement to acquire the casino affiliate websites Askgamblers.com, Johnslots.com, Newcasinos.com and several smaller domains from Catena Media Plc. The total consideration is EUR 45 million of which EUR 20 million will be paid in cash on closing, EUR 10 million twelve months after closing and the EUR 15 million balance 24 months after closing. Closing is expected in Q1 2023.

Askgamblers.com is an award-winning website recognised as a well-trusted website source in the iGaming industry with strong brand recognition by users. Johnslots.com and Newcasinos.com build on GiG Media's strategy to diversify its business. With this acquisition, GiG Media cements its position in the industry as the leading casino affiliate.

Successful Completion of Global CBT for MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond!

  • High participation in global CBT for MIR M in the Philippines and Brazil
  • Feedback from CBT to be thoroughly addressed, pre-registration underway in 170 countries

The CBT for the global version of MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond (hereinafter MIR M), the blockbuster mobile MMORPG by Wemade was completed successfully.

Mir M successfully completes Global CBT

As a new Legend of Mir IP-based game that has incorporated modern interpretation of The Legend of Mir 2, MIR M is a sequel to MIR4 that led the P&E (Play and Earn) boom around the world.

Wemade has conducted a server CBT in Asia and South America from December 8 to 11 . Both servers reached max capacity, and gamers from the Philippines and Brazil were especially enthusiastic.

More than 3,500 queues were recorded in the Asian server, which raised expectations for the official service.

MIR M will be officially launching in 170 countries globally. The feedback received from the CBT participants will be thoroughly addressed in preparing for the official service. Pre-registration is currently available for MIR M.

About WEMIX

WEMIX is a blockchain gaming platform developed by WEMIX Pte. Ltd, providing services including cryptocurrency wallet, decentralized exchange, NFT item marketplace, WEMIX staking and the game gateway. WEMIX Pte. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Wemade, the developer and owner of "The Legend of Mir" IP, a highly successful game with over 500 million users.

About Wemade

Wemade is a pioneer in game development from Korea. Their focus is ever-shifting towards metaverse and blockchain (NFT, DeFi) technology with an emphasis on personalizing the gaming experience. Wemade strives to transform everyday games with blockchain technology and establish its WEMIX as a key currency in the gaming industry.

BUILD-A-BEAR TYCOON GAME BY GAMEFAM LAUNCHES ON ROBLOX BRINGING ICONIC EXPERIENCE TO LIFE IN THE METAVERSE

Fans can create playful Build-A-Bear " empire " in virtual world

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW), today announced its next launch into the Metaverse with the release of its new virtual community space, Build-A-Bear Tycoon on Roblox one of the most popular global online platforms. In partnership with Gamefam the professional developer and publisher of experiences on Roblox, the company has created a digital world where users can build their own fantastical Build-A-Bear universe and experience the brand in a completely new way.

AviaGames Helps Spread Holiday Cheer with Winter Themed Events Hosted Across Mobile Pocket7Games Platform

AviaGames creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, is helping to spread a little holiday cheer to mobile gaming players with a variety of winter themed in-game events, seasonal offerings and festive gaming icons. From now through Jan. 1, 2023 players can take part in the "Xmas Xtravaganza" holiday festivities across the Pocket7Games platform, including, "Xmas Dice Tour," "Santa's Search," "Santa's Spin," and "Xmas Cash Miner." Additionally, existing users who invite new players from now through Dec. 25 will receive a bonus code (worth 100 Sparkles) to use in future "Dice Tour" games.

Beginning on Dec. 19 , Pocket7Games will host "Christmas Bash," a limited-time deposit event allowing players to deposit to " Candy Craze " and collect candy canes for use in the "Santa's Spin" jackpot prize wheel mini game. Each time a player makes a deposit in " Candy Craze ," the jackpot prize pool increases. Players can also earn extra rewards and unlock new minigames, including the "Scratcher Arcade" and "Gold Rush" where users use tokens as currency. When playing a minigame, users can freely choose the amount of their bet.

"It's the most wonderful time of year, and here at AviaGames we love to spread the holiday cheer with our incredible community of Pocket7Gamers," said Vickie Chen , CEO and founder, AviaGames. "We're excited to host holiday-themed elements across Pocket7Games and give back to our Pocket7Gamers with more opportunities to play their favorite games and win big prizes."

To wrap up the holiday festivities, Pocket7Gamers' is hosting a series of "Xmas Challenger Tournaments" from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, 2023 . The challenger matches feature prize pools of $1,000 to $2,000 , where players can enter each tournament up to 5 times per day.

Following are the holiday themed events and timelines:

  • "Xmas Dice Tour" – Dec. 12 Dec. 25
  • "Santa's Search" – Dec. 12 Dec. 25
  • "Christmas Bash" – Dec. 19 Dec. 25
  • "Xmas Challenger Tournaments" – Dec. 26 Jan. 1, 2023

About AviaGames, Inc.

Founded in 2017 by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang , AviaGames is a mobile, social competition gaming company and publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform. The platform features 15+ unique, skill-based games linked to a single membership and wallet, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casino, puzzle, action, card, math and brain games. AviaGames is committed to providing an inclusive competition platform where everyone can play, make money, and have fun. To date, AviaGames has awarded more than $714 million in cash prizes to its players. Select titles are available as individual apps for download, including Bingo Clash, Bingo Tour, 21 Gold, and Match 'n Flip.

Rumors of Blockchain Gaming's Death Are Greatly Exaggerated; Survey Finds Gamers Are Generally Positive About the Benefits of Play-and-Earn Gaming and Integration of In-Game Crypto Assets

ZEBEDEE Survey Reveals 67% of Gamers Would Be More Likely to Play Free Games if They Provided Opportunities to Earn Cryptocurrencies as Rewards

ZEBEDEE the leading Fintech and next-generation payment processor for the gaming industry, announced today the results of a study surveying over 1,000 U.S. respondents who play a minimum of one hour of video games per week to gauge their feelings toward blockchain technologies, NFTs and cryptocurrencies being integrated into video games.

Numbrail Allows Players to Engage With Game on Their Own Terms With New Unlimited Mode

New feature allows for more flexible and enjoyable puzzle-solving experience

Saintilway Productions is proud to announce the release of an unlimited mode for Numbrail, the popular 5x5 numeric optimization puzzle. The new feature allows players to engage with the game on their own terms, without the pressure of a time limit or other constraints.

