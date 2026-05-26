HyperX Introduces First-Ever VALORANT Gaming Laptop

HyperX Introduces First-Ever VALORANT Gaming Laptop

News Highlights:

  • Designed for VALORANT fans, featuring custom aesthetics including iconic colorways, keyboard accents and hidden Easter eggs inspired by the game
  • Built for competitive performance, powered by up to the latest AMD Ryzen™ 9 9955HX3D processori and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5070 GPUii with 12GB GDDR7 memory for smooth, responsive gameplay
  • Expands HP's ongoing collaboration with Riot Games to deliver products that reflect the needs and passion of the global gaming community

Today, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) announced the HyperX OMEN 16 VALORANT Limited Edition, a gaming laptop designed in collaboration with Riot Games that combines performance-driven hardware with a design of the most popular gaming titles, VALORANT.

Built for players who demand speed, precision and personalization, the new laptop marks the latest milestone in HP's collaboration with Riot Games, following last year's OMEN 35L VALORANT Limited Edition desktop and the OMEN 16 League of Legends Limited Edition laptop. Together, these devices reflect a shared commitment to creating products that connect more deeply with fans of VALORANT and League of Legends.

HyperX gaming solutions are grounded in combining player-centric design with advanced engineering and intelligent software that can unlock greater performance. This laptop brings this approach to life with responsive performance, thoughtful customization and a design inspired by the VALORANT universe, helping players stay focused, react quickly and compete with confidence.

"We wanted this laptop to feel like an extension of the VALORANT experience, with hidden touches that fans will instantly recognize from the game," said Josephine Tan, Senior Vice President and Division President of Personal Systems Gaming Solutions, HP Inc. "Working closely with Riot Games, we combined high performance hardware with aesthetics inspired by the VALORANT universe to create a more immersive experience for players."

"VALORANT uniquely blends precision performance with bold, unmistakable style, and that philosophy is reflected in every detail of this collaboration with HP," said Ivory Jones, Senior Director of Global Consumer Products at Riot Games. "Building on an already incredibly valuable partnership, this latest creation from the Riot and HP team unlocks a new way for players to experience VALORANT beyond the game itself."

Fast Frames. Sharp Aim. Zero Excuses
HyperX OMEN 16 VALORANT Limited Edition Gaming Laptop

Designed for players who want their setup to feel as competitive and expressive as the game, this laptop brings the VALORANT universe to life through distinct design details, powerful hardware and intelligent optimization. From custom aesthetics and hidden Easter eggs to responsive gameplay, it's built for how players compete, play and connect with the game.

  • High-performance hardware featuring up to the latest AMD Ryzen™ 9 9955HX3D processori, and up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 graphicsi with 12GB GDDR7 memory for smooth, responsive gameplay
  • Act quickly in the moment with the HyperAction keyboard's 8k high-polling-rate for responsive input
  • Experience sharp visuals with display options up to 2.5K1 resolution, 240Hz1 refresh rate and 3ms response time for fluid, competitive gameplay
  • OMEN AI optimization delivers personalized, one-click performance tuning, automatically adjusting system, hardware and game settings for each title, including VALORANT

Pricing and Availabilityiii

The HyperX OMEN 16 VALORANT Limited Edition is available to pre-order on HP.com for a starting price of $3,049.99.

About HP 
HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit: HP.com.

____________________
i All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary either higher or lower.
ii All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary either higher or lower.
iii Pricing and availability subject to change without notice.


Media Contacts MediaRelations@hp.com hp.com/go/newsroom

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