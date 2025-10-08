Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Future Production of 100% Antimony-Free Solar Glass in Brazil

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Future Production of 100% Antimony-Free Solar Glass in Brazil

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that our technical partners in the Belmonte (BA) Solar Glass Manufacturing project have confirmed that the exceptional purity of the silica sand from the Company's resources in the Santa Maria Eterna District will allow the Company to offer customers a portfolio of solar glass that is 100% free of added antimony compounds.

In traditional solar glass manufacturing, antimony improves refining, prevents oxidation of iron ions, resulting in higher transmittance and fewer defects. However, the global solar industry is at an inflection point. Concerns are rising about the environmental toxicity and recyclability challenges posed by antimony, a heavy metal flagged by the USEPA as hazardous at even minuscule concentrations. Leading regulatory bodies in Europe and the U.S. are increasingly emphasizing antimony-free standards for solar glass, with Germany's latest PV manufacturing guidelines and the EU's Ecolabel directive setting new environmental boundaries for imported and locally produced panels.

Homerun's technical partners advise that the Company will produce solar glass that is 100% free of added antimony from the initiation of production. Equipment and furnace design are already prepared, with the same or less CAPEX required. Operational adjustments are minor and within the existing specifications and should result in reduced OPEX since antimony substitutes are less costly. This is only possible because of the exceptionally low oxidizable iron ions levels, below 20ppm, of the Company's HPQ silica sand in Santa Maria Eterna, Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil.

Bans and restrictions on antimony use in solar glass are increasing global demand for high-purity, low-iron silica sand as glassmakers shift to safer, more sustainable feedstocks that can deliver the required optical clarity and durability without chemical additives. As antimony-free manufacturing becomes the industry standard, only silica sand with extremely low iron content is suitable for premium solar glass. This should add demand and add increased value in the marketplace for these scarce low iron feedstocks.

This innovation comes at a crucial moment for the global solar sector. Demand for cleaner PV technologies is soaring, as industry analysts anticipate solar module and glass waste volumes reaching 1.5-1.7 million tons by 2030, with antimony residues presenting long-term risks for people and ecosystems. The ability to supply 100% antimony-free solar glass positions Homerun Resources as a market leader delivering both superior performance and uncompromising health and environmental standards and developing complete recycling toward a true circular solar economy.

"Starting our operations without adding antimony represents a decisive economic and environmental milestone for Homerun. By leveraging the exceptional purity of our silica sand resources, we can combine cutting-edge technology with the highest standards of environmental responsibility, positioning the Company as a leader in the global solar glass industry," stated Odir Pedrazzi, Vice-President of Operations for Homerun.

Independent test results from institutions like Switzerland's SPF confirm that antimony-free solar glass offers the highest efficiency and resilience against photo-degradation among all major glass formats. [1]

Sources: [1] https://borosilrenewables.com/product/nosbera-antimony-free-solar-glass

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com)

Homerun (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) is a vertically integrated materials leader revolutionizing green energy solutions through advanced silica technologies. As an emerging force outside of China for high-purity quartz (HPQ) silica innovation, the Company controls the full industrial vertical from raw material extraction to cutting-edge solar, battery and energy storage solutions. Our dual-engine vertical integration strategy combines:

Homerun Advanced Materials

  • Utilizing Homerun's robust supply of high purity silica sand and quartz silica materials to facilitate domestic and international sales of processed silica through the development of a 120,000 tpy processing plant.

  • Pioneering zero-waste thermoelectric purification and advanced materials processing technologies with University of California - Davis.

Homerun Energy Solutions

  • Building Latin America's first dedicated high-efficiency, 365,000 tpy solar glass manufacturing facility and pioneering new solar technologies based on years of experience as an industry leader in developing photovoltaic technologies with a specialization in perovskite photovoltaics.

  • European leader in the marketing, distribution and sales of alternative energy solutions into the commercial and industrial segments (B2B).

  • Commercializing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Energy Management and Control System Solutions (hardware and software) for energy capture, energy storage and efficient energy use.

  • Partnering with U.S. Dept. of Energy/NREL on the development of the Enduring long-duration energy storage system utilizing the Company's high-purity silica sand for industrial heat and electricity arbitrage and complementary silica purification.

With multiple profit centers built within the vertical strategy and all gaining economic advantage utilizing the Company's HPQ silica, across, solar, battery and energy storage solutions, Homerun is positioned to capitalize on high-growth global energy transition markets. The 3-phase development plan has achieved all key milestones in a timely manner, including government partnerships, scalable logistical market access, and breakthrough IP in advanced materials processing and energy solutions.

Homerun maintains an uncompromising commitment to ESG principles, deploying the cleanest and most sustainable production technologies across all operations while benefiting the people in the communities where the Company operates. As we advance revenue generation and vertical integration in 2025, the Company continues to deliver shareholder value through strategic execution within the unstoppable global energy transition.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

Brian Leeners, CEO & Director
brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)

Tyler Muir, Investor Relations
info@homerunresources.com / +1 306-690-8886 (WhatsApp)

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269592

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Homerun ResourcesHMR:CCTSXV:HMRTech Investing
HMR:CC
Homerun Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Homerun Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Homerun Resources (TSXV:HMR)

Homerun Resources

Homerun Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Homerun Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Establishing a vertically integrated leader in high-purity silica for solar & energy markets

Homerun Resources Inc. Financing Updates

Homerun Resources Inc. Financing Updates

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) has approved the structure of the Company's previously announced $6,000,000 financing with a single institutional investor (the "Offering"). The... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the status of its previously announced $6,000,000 proposed financing with a single institutional investor (the "Offering").Since announcing the Offering, the Company and... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has updated and signed a non-binding offtake agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico Ltda. ("BRFV"). Under the offtake agreement, Homerun will supply BRFV with a minimum... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

News Release Highlights:Homerun has now secured ownership and supply agreements covering the entire Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District.The new Pedreiras concession is fully permitted with a low royalty rate of R$ 30.17 per extracted tonne.The Pedreiras concessions have been drilled to a... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Approval by ANM of Final Exploration Report for Mineral Rights Leased from CBPM in the Santa Maria Eterna High Purity Silica District

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Approval by ANM of Final Exploration Report for Mineral Rights Leased from CBPM in the Santa Maria Eterna High Purity Silica District

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Brazil's National Mining Agency (ANM) has formally approved the Final Exploration Report for the concession area under the Company's lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana de... Keep Reading...
IODM UK Revenue Update

IODM UK Revenue Update

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced IODM UK Revenue UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Hydrogene securise les actifs de production d'hydrogene d'Harnois Energies pour accelerer la production d'hydrogene propre a ultra haute purete a Sorel-Tracy

CHARBONE Hydrogene securise les actifs de production d'hydrogene d'Harnois Energies pour accelerer la production d'hydrogene propre a ultra haute purete a Sorel-Tracy

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, le 7 octobre 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), une compagnie vouée au déploiement d'un premier réseau de production et de distribution d'hydrogène propre à Ultra Haute... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Hydrogen Secures Harnois Energies' Hydrogen Assets to Accelerate Clean Ultra High Purity Hydrogen Production at Sorel-Tracy

CHARBONE Hydrogen Secures Harnois Energies' Hydrogen Assets to Accelerate Clean Ultra High Purity Hydrogen Production at Sorel-Tracy

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, October 7, 2025 TheNewswire - Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a company dedicated to building a North America's first clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen production and... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Hydrogene annonce la cloture d'une deuxieme et derniere tranche de son placement prive sursouscrit sans intermediaire de 1 M$

CHARBONE Hydrogene annonce la cloture d'une deuxieme et derniere tranche de son placement prive sursouscrit sans intermediaire de 1 M$

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 6 octobre 2025 CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), une compagnie vouée au déploiement d'un premier réseau de production et de distribution d'hydrogène propre à Ultra Haute... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces Closing of a Second and Final Tranche, Oversubscribing its $1M Non-Brokered Private Placement

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces Closing of a Second and Final Tranche, Oversubscribing its $1M Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - October 6, 2025 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a company dedicated to building a North America's first clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen production and... Keep Reading...
Nasdaq building facade with large logo and office interiors visible through glass windows.

Tech Weekly: Tech Stocks Brush Off US Government Shutdown, Nasdaq Hits Intraday Records

Global equities climbed this week as investors weighed looming risks from the US government shutdown, which delayed the release of essential jobs data on Friday (October 3). Macro headlines emphasized the possible economic impact. However, despite uncertainty, both the S&P/TSX Composite Index... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Homerun Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Homerun Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Golconda Gold Ltd. Releases Q3 2025 Production Update

Kobo Resources Intersects 17.0 m at 3.87 g/t Au, Further Defining High-Grade Gold Mineralisation at its Kossou Gold Project

Canada One Mining: Positioned for Significant Copper Discovery in  British Columbia

Locksley Produces High Grade Antimony Concentrate

Related News

lithium investing

Saskatchewan Implements New Lithium Royalty

Precious Metals Investing

Golconda Gold Ltd. Releases Q3 2025 Production Update

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Intersects 17.0 m at 3.87 g/t Au, Further Defining High-Grade Gold Mineralisation at its Kossou Gold Project

Copper Investing

Canada One Mining: Positioned for Significant Copper Discovery in  British Columbia

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Produces High Grade Antimony Concentrate

Gold Investing

Providence Gold Mines: Unlocking Untapped, High-grade Gold Deposits in the historic Mother Lode Gold Belt in California

Gold Investing

Blue Jay Gold: Building the Next Multi-million-ounce Gold Portfolio in Canada