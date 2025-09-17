HydroGraph Adds Nuclear Industry Expert and Shareholder Kerry Landis to Its Board

HydroGraph Adds Nuclear Industry Expert and Shareholder Kerry Landis to Its Board

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: ‎HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (the " Company " or " HydroGraph "), producer of one of the world's highest purity graphenes, today announced the appointment of nuclear industry expert and Hydrograph shareholder Kerry D. Landis to its board of directors.

Landis specializes in nuclear safety consulting for the power industry, leveraging more than 40 years of experience as an industry expert and team leader across numerous assessments; as Chairman of the Virgil C. Summer Nuclear Safety Review Committee; as member of the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station Nuclear Oversight Board and the Fort Calhoun Station Safety and Review Committee; and as a senior manager and inspection team leader at the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (USNRC).

Landis earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Western Illinois University and served as a Qualified Naval Nuclear Engineer Officer with deployments under NATO and U.S Navy nuclear submarine operations, retiring at the rank of Commander.

Additionally, Landis owns approximately 9.3 million HydroGraph shares and 1.0 million warrants to acquire HydroGraph shares across direct and family accounts, acquired through direct and indirect purchases made since the Fall of 2022.

On joining the board, Landis said, " HydroGraph's graphene stands apart as a proven, consistent and effective additive, delivering measurable commercial benefits across a rapidly growing list of applications in large end markets. As a long-time shareholder in the business, I'm excited to work with the board and team at HydroGraph to commercialize these applications and realize graphene's full potential as a nanomaterial ."

" Kerry brings extensive insight to HydroGraph's operating needs and end markets based on his years in the nuclear and power industry markets. In particular, his background in operational excellence, regulatory requirements, risk assessment and safety protocol will be important resources as we scale. Additionally, he has been a long-time investor in the business based on his detailed research into the unique properties of our graphene, providing an important vantage point as we work to create value for our stockholders, " said HydroGraph's Chief Executive Officer, Kjirstin Breure, who was named Chair of the board this past June.

In connection with Mr. Landis' appointment, the Company also announces that David Morris has resigned as a director, effective September 5, 2025. The board of directors would like to thank Mr. Morris for his contributions to the Company.

About HydroGraph
HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. produces pristine graphene through its patented explosion synthesis process, delivering superior purity, energy efficiency, and batch-to-batch consistency. As one of the very few Verified Graphene Producers ® certified by The Graphene Council, HydroGraph sets a new industry standard. Learn more at www.hydrograph.com .

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "upon" "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph's ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available.

CONTACTS:

Matt Kreps
Vice President, HydroGraph Investor Relations
+1-214-597-8200
matt.kreps@hydrograph.com

Len Fernandes
Firecracker PR for HydroGraph
len@firecrackerpr.com
888-317-4687


