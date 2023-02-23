Osisko Metals Signs C$100 Million Investment Agreement With Appian Natural Resources Fund for a Joint Venture on Pine Point

GamingInvesting News

HUYA Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 21, 2023

-Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on March 21 , 2023-

HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on March 21, 2023 ( 8:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong time on March 21, 2023).

For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, a personal PIN and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Participant Online Registration : https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2946f2083b1740f6aced48c04ff6e362

Once complete the registration, please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time of the earnings call and enter the personal PIN as instructed to connect to the call.

A live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at https://ir.huya.com and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.

About HUYA Inc.

HUYA Inc. is a leading game live streaming platform in China with a large and active game live streaming community. The Company cooperates with e-sports event organizers, as well as major game developers and publishers, and has developed e-sports live streaming as one of the most popular content genres on its platform. The Company has created an engaged, interactive and immersive community for game enthusiasts of China's young generation. Building on its success in game live streaming, Huya has also extended its content to other entertainment content genres. Huya's open platform also functions as a marketplace for broadcasters and talent agencies to congregate and closely collaborate with the Company.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.huya.com .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China :

HUYA Inc.
Investor Relations
Tel: +86-20-2290-7829
E-mail: ir@huya.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: huya@tpg-ir.com

In the United States :

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: huya@tpg-ir.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huya-inc-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-on-tuesday-march-21-2023-301754198.html

SOURCE HUYA Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
The Conversation (0)
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NetEase Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 .

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

XT.COM Lists HYPER in its Main Zone

XT.COM the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of HYPER on its platform in the main zone, and the HYPER USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2023-02-23 09:00 (UTC).

  • Users can deposit Hyper for trading at 2023-02-22 09:00(UTC)
  • Withdrawals for Hyper will open at 2023-02-24 09:00 (UTC)

About HYPER

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GHOST® and FaZe Clan Launch Epic GHOST® ENERGY and GHOST® GAMER Flavor: FAZE POP

As part of their record-breaking partnership, the brands launch a product collab that's sure to take you back

Download hi-res images HERE

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Liftoff's Creative Ad Index Report Finds Longer Video Ads More Effective Than Shorter Ones

In a year of profound macroeconomic change, Liftoff's Mobile Ad Creative Index report analyzed 1 trillion impressions to uncover fresh insights for mobile marketers

Liftoff the leading growth acceleration platform for the mobile industry, today unveiled its fifth annual Mobile Ad Creative Index report . The report analyzes trends across five key app verticals: gaming, e-commerce, finance, entertainment, and dating & social.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Idexo Launches Game-Changing Web3 Player Management System, Providing Next-Level Gaming Experience

Idexo, the web3 loyalty and revenue infrastructure provider for games and businesses, has launched its latest innovation - the Web3 Player Management System. This new system promises to deliver a game-changing experience that takes player engagement, retention, and revenue to the next level.

The Web3 Player Management System offers a range of benefits, including:

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

7-Eleven, Inc. and PAC-MAN Give Fans the Chance to Take their Game Play to the Next Level

Power up by purchasing participating products at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores

Chomp on this! 7-Eleven, Inc. is teaming up with Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. and its beloved video game icon PAC-MAN™ to reward customers with the chance of winning thousands of prizes to power up the way they play. 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores will help loyal customers reach new levels with epic giveaways, an exclusive 7Collection™ merchandise drop, and exciting new limited time only beverages inspired by the iconic PAC-MAN game.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

White Gold Corp. Intersects Gold Mineralization in Widely Spaced Step Out Holes at Ryan's Surprise and Discovers Additional Gold Mineralization in Maiden RAB Drill Program at Several Other Targets along the 6.5km Mineralized Ryan's Trend, Yukon, Canada

Building The Pre-Eminent Vertically Integrated Lithium Business In Ontario, Canada

Related News

Copper Investing

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) – Suspension from Quotation

Copper Investing

Hot Chili Confirms Fourth Porphyry At Cortadera

Copper Investing

Nifty Copper Project Restart Financing Update

Copper Investing

American West Metals Limited (ASX: AW1) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

Mt Monger To Acquire Advanced Carbonatite REE-Nb Project In Canada

Copper Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Copper? (Updated 2023)

Rare Earth Investing

What are Rare Earths Used For? (Updated 2023)

×