Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Robert Friedland: No Rational Price for Copper as "Essentially Infinite" Demand Meets Short Supply

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

New High-Grade 35% Copper and 10g/t Gold Rock Chips at Ti-Tree

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM

Rua Gold to Acquire Siren Gold's Reefton Assets and Become the Dominant Reefton Goldfield Explorer

Uranium and Gold Explorer Piche to Commence Trading on ASX

HMW Project Update

Nevada Sunrise Initiates Data Review to Develop New Drill Targets at the Coronado Copper Project, Nevada

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Tempest Minerals

TEM:AU

Augustus Minerals

AUG:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Hudbay to Host Conference Call for Second Quarter 2024 Results

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) senior management will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the company's second quarter 2024 results.

Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Webcast: www.hudbay.com
Dial in: 1-844-763-8274 or 647-484-8814

Hudbay plans to issue a news release containing the second quarter 2024 results before market open on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 and post it on the company's website. An archived audio webcast will be available on Hudbay's website following the call.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a copper-focused mining company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining-friendly jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States.

Hudbay's operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco (Peru), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada). Copper is the primary metal produced by the company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production. Hudbay's growth pipeline includes the Copper World project in Arizona (United States), the Mason project in Nevada (United States), the Llaguen project in La Libertad (Peru) and several expansion and exploration opportunities near its existing operations.

The value Hudbay creates and the impact it has is embodied in its purpose statement: "We care about our people, our communities and our planet. Hudbay provides the metals the world needs. We work sustainably, transform lives and create better futures for communities." Hudbay's mission is to create sustainable value and strong returns by leveraging its core strengths in community relations, focused exploration, mine development and efficient operations.

For further information, please contact:
Candace Brûlé
Vice President, Investor Relations
(416) 814-4387
investor.relations@hudbay.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Hudbay MineralsHBM:CAHBMCopper Investing
HBM:CA,HBM
The Conversation (0)
NOVA ROYALTY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ROYALTY ON HUDBAY'S COPPER WORLD AND ROSEMONT COPPER PROJECTS

NOVA ROYALTY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ROYALTY ON HUDBAY'S COPPER WORLD AND ROSEMONT COPPER PROJECTS

TSXV: NOVR
OTCQB: NOVRF

(All dollar amounts are in United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Manitoba Mining Sector to See Boost from Global Lithium Demand

While other materials have seen unstable markets in the last year, demand for lithium has continued to rise in order to meet the demands of the lithium-ion battery market.

According to a recent CBC article, one of the jurisdictions that is seeing an uptick in lithium exploration activity is Manitoba’s Snow Lake region. Snow Lake sits 200 kilometers east of Flin Flon, another area in the province that is well known for lithium production. Companies like Snow Lake Resources and Far Resources (CSE:FAT) are leading the charge in exploring the Snow Lake region, showing a glimmer of hope and promise as the province faces ongoing employment challenges in its mining sector. This follows decisions from both Hudbay Minerals (TSX:HBM,NYSE:HBM) and Vale (NYSE:VALE) to reduce their activities in Manitoba.

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper

Noosa Mining Investor Conference

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) (TNC or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Keep reading...Show less
Miramar Resources

High-Grade Copper, Lead and Silver Results from New Gascoyne Project

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce high-grade results from sampling completed during an initial reconnaissance field trip to the Company’s new “Chain Pool” Project, in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Anax Metals Limited

Drilling to Commence at Evelyn

Anax Metals Limited (ASX: ANX, Anax, or the Company) is pleased to announce that a diamond drill rig has mobilised to Whim Creek to commence drilling at the Evelyn deposit, targeting high-grade copper mineralisation. Evelyn is located approximately 25km south of Whim Creek (Figure 1). Anax has an 80%joint venture interest in the Whim Creek Project, with Develop Global Limited (ASX: DVP) holding the remaining 20%.
Keep reading...Show less
Three copper bars.

ASX Copper Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Copper saw sinking prices toward the end of 2023, but things began to shift in early 2024 as treatment charges at Chinese refiners dropped to single digit lows causing some to cut production.

This led to increased momentum in the price of copper as refined product supply became increasingly tight for consumers of the base metal. In April, the price broke the US$10,000 per metric ton and set new all time highs on both the London Metals Exchange and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Copper has since retreated and has been trading in the US$9,500 to US$9,800 mark in June and July. Despite recent pullbacks, copper prices are still up significantly year-to-date and markets are expected to see supply deficits over the next several years as demand from energy transition sectors continue to grow.

Keep reading...Show less
Cupric sulphate.

Investment Opportunities in the Growing Copper Sulphate Market

Used in industrial and agricultural sectors, the copper sulphate market offers investors an exciting opportunity amid an expanding demand dynamic. Copper is an essential mineral commonly found in our environment, foods and water. The recommended dietary amount of copper for adults is 900 micrograms per day.

Copper sulphate is produced by heating copper and sulphuric acid. The four most popular formulations are basic copper sulphate, copper sulphate monohydrate, copper sulphate anhydrous and copper sulphate pentahydrate.

Copper sulphate pentahydrate — often referred to simply as “copper sulphate” — is the most common formulation, comprising 25.47 percent copper, 38.47 percent sulphate and 36.06 percent water. It dissolves in water and methanol, but not in ethanol.

Keep reading...Show less
M&A concept with businessman in suit.

Mining M&A Heats Up as Rio Tinto and BHP Seek New Opportunities

Major mining companies are intensifying their search for new deals and projects.

Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) and BHP (ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP,NYSE:BHP) are both reportedly exploring potential acquisitions to expand their portfolios, people familiar with the companies said last week.

Sky News said on July 12 that the former is currently evaluating a list of potential takeover targets, including Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,TSX:TECK.B,NYSE:TECK). Rio Tinto has reportedly approached banks for financing options.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Strategic Resources Engages Lead Bank for its Construction Financing Package

Significant Citizen Interest in the Immersive Workshop

World Copper Establishes At-The-Market Equity Program

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RUA

Related News

Vanadium Investing

Strategic Resources Engages Lead Bank for its Construction Financing Package

Base Metals Investing

Significant Citizen Interest in the Immersive Workshop

Base Metals Investing

World Copper Establishes At-The-Market Equity Program

Precious Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RUA

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Company Announces Initial Deloro Nickel Sulphide Project Resource

Lithium Investing

Further IOCG, Copper and Epithermal Mineralisation Discovered at Great Bear Lake U-Cu-Ag-Au Project

Oil and Gas Investing

BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report

×