Alpha Lithium Files Preliminary Economic Assessment for Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Base MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Hudbay to Host Conference Call for Second Quarter 2023 Results

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) senior management will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the company's second quarter 2023 results.

Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Webcast: www.hudbay.com
Dial in: 1-416-915-3239 or 1-800-319-4610


Hudbay plans to issue a news release containing the second quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 and post it on the company's website. An archived audio webcast of the call also will be available on Hudbay's website.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a copper-focused mining company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining-friendly jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States.

Hudbay's operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco (Peru), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada). Copper is the primary metal produced by the company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production. Hudbay's growth pipeline includes the Copper World project in Arizona, the Mason project in Nevada (United States), the Llaguen project in La Libertad (Peru) and several expansion and exploration opportunities near its existing operations.

The value Hudbay creates and the impact it has is embodied in its purpose statement: "We care about our people, our communities and our planet. Hudbay provides the metals the world needs. We work sustainably, transform lives and create better futures for communities." Hudbay's mission is to create sustainable value and strong returns by leveraging its core strengths in community relations, focused exploration, mine development and efficient operations.

For further information, please contact:

Candace Brûlé
Vice President, Investor Relations
(416) 814-4387
investor.relations@hudbay.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Hudbay MineralsHBM:CAHBMCopper Investing
HBM:CA,HBM
The Conversation (0)
NOVA ROYALTY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ROYALTY ON HUDBAY'S COPPER WORLD AND ROSEMONT COPPER PROJECTS

NOVA ROYALTY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ROYALTY ON HUDBAY'S COPPER WORLD AND ROSEMONT COPPER PROJECTS

TSXV: NOVR
OTCQB: NOVRF

(All dollar amounts are in United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Manitoba Mining Sector to See Boost from Global Lithium Demand

While other materials have seen unstable markets in the last year, demand for lithium has continued to rise in order to meet the demands of the lithium-ion battery market.

According to a recent CBC article, one of the jurisdictions that is seeing an uptick in lithium exploration activity is Manitoba’s Snow Lake region. Snow Lake sits 200 kilometers east of Flin Flon, another area in the province that is well known for lithium production. Companies like Snow Lake Resources and Far Resources (CSE:FAT) are leading the charge in exploring the Snow Lake region, showing a glimmer of hope and promise as the province faces ongoing employment challenges in its mining sector. This follows decisions from both Hudbay Minerals (TSX:HBM,NYSE:HBM) and Vale (NYSE:VALE) to reduce their activities in Manitoba.

Keep reading...Show less

Trilogy Metals Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE: TMQ) ("Trilogy", "Trilogy Metals" or "the Company") announces its financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2023 . Details of the Company's financial results are contained in the interim unaudited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis which will be available on the Company's website at www.trilogymetals.com on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . All amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.

Ambler Access Project

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American West Metals

A$7.8M Equity Raising To Accelerate Storm Copper Project, Canada

American West Metals Ltd (“AW1” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments to raise A$7.8 million via a combination of a Flow-Through Shares (FTS) placement under the Income Tax Act (Canada) (FTS Placement) and a placement of ordinary fully paid shares (Institutional Placement) to sophisticated investors pursuant to s708(8) of the Corporations Act (Cth) 2001 and ASX Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A.

Keep reading...Show less
copper pipes in a blue bin

What are Copper Futures? (Updated 2023)

The copper market offers many opportunities for investors to make gains. Copper futures are one method of trading copper, and they are a popular way to hedge risk while gaining exposure to the red metal.

But what should investors know before starting to trade copper futures? And what are the benefits of getting involved in this market? Here’s a brief overview of why people trade copper futures and how they do it.

Keep reading...Show less
copper wires

Copper Price Update: Q2 2023 in Review

Copper prices have been performing with volatility since the start of the year.

Staying above the US$8,000 per metric ton (MT) mark for most of the first half of 2023, the red metal reached its year-to-date high of US$9,356 on January 23. But copper has been unable to maintain that level, falling back almost to where it started the year.

With the second half of 2023 already in motion, the Investing News Network (INN) caught up with analysts, economists and experts alike to find out what’s ahead for copper supply, demand and prices. Here's what they had to say.

Keep reading...Show less

Cyprium Metals Ltd $24M Placement and $5 Entitlement Issue

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Ltd (ASX:CYM) is pleased to announce a capital raising via a placement and a proposed pro rata non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise up to approximately $29 million before costs (Equity Raising).

HIGHLIGHTS

- Firm commitments received for a conditional placement to raise $24M

- Additional pro rata non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise up to $5M

o 1 new share for every 10.64 shares held on the record date

o Offer will be open to all eligible Cyprium shareholders

- Placement bookbuild received significant demand from numerous new and existing high quality domestic and offshore institutions

- Investor support for the Placement provides a strong endorsement of Cyprium's strategy to restart the Nifty operation as a long life integrated large scale open pit mine

- Mr Clive Donner, an experienced mining industry executive, to be appointed as Managing Director upon the issue of Placement Shares

- Leading private equity firm Pacific Road Capital Management (PRCM) has subscribed for $4.05 million in the Placement to hold a 9.9% interest in the Company post Placement

- Upon completion of the Placement, PRCM will have the right to appoint a nominee to the Company's board of directors

Clive Donner, proposed Managing Director commented:

"The Board is very appreciative of the strong support shown from current shareholders and is looking forward to welcoming a number of new institutional investors onto the register.
Once this Equity Raising has been completed, Cyprium will be able to continue to advance the Nifty technical studies and funding package enabling the delivery and execution of our strategy as an integrated copper oxide Heap Leach SX-EW starter operation and the larger scale sulphide open pit operation."

Placement and Proposed Entitlement Offer

The Company has received firm commitments in respect of a conditional placement to issue approximately 600 million new shares (Placement Shares) at an offer price of $0.04 per share (Offer Price) to raise $24 million (Placement) from sophisticated and institutional investors, which is subject to shareholder approval to be sought at a General Meeting currently expected to take place before the end of August 2023 (General Meeting).

The Placement was strongly supported by sophisticated and professional investors, including numerous new and existing high quality domestic and offshore natural resources focused institutions.

Leading private equity firm and existing shareholder, Pacific Road Capital Management (PRCM), has agreed to subscribe for approximately A$4.05 million in the Placement, representing a pro forma 9.9% interest in the Company post-Placement.

Mr John Featherby (current Non-Executive Director) has agreed to subscribe for 5,000,000 Shares under the Placement and Mr Clive Donner (incoming Managing Director) has agreed to subscribe for 12,500,000 Shares. Mr Milan Jerkovic (incoming Chief Operating Officer) and associates have agreed to subscribe for 12,500,000 Shares.

Subscribers for the Placement Shares will be entitled to participate in the proposed Entitlement Offer, which will proceed following the issue of the Placement Shares and reinstatement of the Company's Shares to trading on the ASX.

The Offer Price represents a 63.6% discount to the last traded price of $0.11 on 20 February 2023.

The Company is also pleased to announce a proposed non-renounceable pro rata entitlement offer to issue approximately 125 million new shares (Entitlement Shares) at the Offer Price, representing 1 new share for every 10.64 shares held by eligible shareholders on the record date to raise up to $5 million (Entitlement Offer).

Cyprium will release a prospectus detailing the terms of the Entitlement Offer following the General Meeting and issue of the Placement Shares, including details as to whether shareholders are eligible to participate in the Entitlement Offer and key risks (Prospectus). The Prospectus will include a personalised entitlement and acceptance form which will provide further details of how to participate in the Entitlement Offer.

Entitlements are non-renounceable and will not be tradeable on ASX or otherwise transferable.

Shareholders who do not take up their entitlements will not receive any value in respect of those entitlements that they do not take up.

The Entitlement Offer will include a top up facility under which eligible shareholders who take up their full entitlement will have the opportunity to apply for additional shares from a pool of those not taken up by other eligible shareholders (Top Up Facility). In addition to the Top Up Facility, there will also be a general shortfall offer pursuant to which the Company may place any shares to non-eligible shareholders within three (3) months from the closing date of the Entitlement Offer.

Each participant in the Placement and Entitlement Offer will receive 1 free attaching option for every 2 Shares to be issued under the Placement and Entitlement Offer (Options). The Options will be exercisable at $0.06 each, on or before 31 December 2024.

Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited is acting as the Lead Manager to the Placement. Steinepreis Paganin is acting as legal adviser to Cyprium.

Use of Funds and Lifting of Voluntary Suspension

The Company has requested that the ASX lifts the voluntary suspension of trading in its Shares following the General Meeting and the issue of the Shares under the Placement (which is expected to occur in late August). Reinstatement to trading on the ASX will be subject to ASX conditions which are not yet confirmed.

Following successful reinstatement to trading, the Company will undertake the Entitlement Offer to enable eligible shareholders to subscribe for Shares at the same Offer Price as Shares offered under the Placement and to raise additional funds for working capital purposes.

Proceeds from the Equity Raising will primarily be used for the completion of the Nifty project technical studies, Nifty site costs and for working capital purposes. Cyprium will have sufficient funding to complete the Nifty life of mine study on the integrated copper oxide Heap Leach SX-EW starter operation and the larger scale sulphide open pit (refer to CYM ASX announcement dated 23 May 2023 "Cyprium Metals Corporate Update").

Funds from the Equity Raising will provide the Company with significant runway to pursue its updated Nifty strategy, as detailed below.

Nifty Strategy

The immediate task is to restart the Nifty operation with lower capital intensity and risk by developing a large-scale open pit mine utilising its significant sunk capital infrastructure.

The Nifty development strategy includes the integration of a Copper Oxide Heap Leach SX-EW starter open pit operation that will be complemented by the larger scale sulphide open pit, which together will provide a significant +15-year mine life based on +900,000 tonne contained copper resource.

Cyprium has finalised a detailed Restart Study for the Oxide Heap Leach starter operation. The Company is completing a scoping study which will lead into a detailed open pit life of mine study, which includes the large sulphide resource inventory. This will reflect the large scale and longer life of the Nifty project and demonstrate the economic metrics of the larger scale open pit mine.

Cyprium has substantial infrastructure already in place to treat both oxide and sulphide mineral inventory.

The integrated business plan for Nifty is expected to produce a long-life production profile with two product streams which will provide a lower risk operating approach with maximum processing flexibility. This plan is expected to produce annualised production between 48,000 to 65,000 tpa of copper production.2 It is anticipated that the Oxide Heap Leach SX-EW will produce approximately 20,000 - 25,000 tpa of copper cathode for over +6 years with expected additional oxide feed from the larger open pit.2 The Oxide leach SX-EW project is expected to provide the required funding to restart the Sulphide Concentrator. The Concentrator is expected to produce between 28,000 tpa (2.8Mtpa) and 40,000 tpa (4.0 Mtpa) of copper in concentrate.

These assets would support a long mine life project in excess of 15 years.

Nifty's prospectivity is excellent and the mineral inventory is shallow, is open along strike in multiple directions and at depth, giving good potential to increase the current resource endowment.

There also continues to be strong interest from investors in Cyprium's medium- and long-term strategy for the development of its Maroochydore and Murchison exploration copper projects. Cyprium has an attractive portfolio of West Australian Copper projects which have more 1.6 million tonnes of contained copper.

Board and Management Changes

The Company is pleased to announce that upon the issuance of shares under the Placement, Mr Clive Donner will be appointed to the Cyprium Board as the Managing Director.

Mr Donner is an experienced mining private equity and financing expert who has financed over 50 mines globally. He founded 2 private equity funds which focussed on emerging and mid-tier mining companies. Previously a Director of Rothschild Australia responsible for mine development financing.

Mr Donner has been engaged to lead the raising the required capital, developing the assets of the Company and building the Company into a mid-tier copper producer.

The material terms of Mr Donner's employment agreement are provided in Appendix A.

Mr Barry Cahill will resign from the Board upon Mr Donner's appointment to the Board as the Managing Director. Mr Cahill will continue as an executive of the Company as the Chief Development Officer to focus on the technical studies to implement the Nifty Strategy.

Upon completion of the Placement, PRCM will have the right to appoint a nominee to the Company's board of directors.

Mr Jerkovic is an experienced mining executive who will build a technical team and deliver the execution of Nifty and other projects. He will be appointed Chief Operating Officer.



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101691698"]

Keep reading...Show less
Firetail Resources Limited

Drill Targets Identified At Peru Base Metals Projects

Firetail Resources Limited (ASX: FTL) (“Company” or “Firetail”) is pleased to provide a due diligence update on the Picha and Charaque Copper Projects in Peru, subsequent to the execution of the binding terms sheet with Valor Resources Limited (ASX: VAL) (“Valor”) for Firetail to acquire up to 80% of the issued share capital of Kiwanda S.A.C. (“Kiwanda”)1.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Alpha Lithium Files Preliminary Economic Assessment for Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Diamond Drilling Underway At Machinga HREE + Nb Project

Pomme REE-Nb Project Diamond Drilling Program To Recommence

Bang I Tum Lithium Prospect – Drill Results are Delivering

Related News

Resource Investing

Diamond Drilling Underway At Machinga HREE + Nb Project

Resource Investing

Pomme REE-Nb Project Diamond Drilling Program To Recommence

Lithium Investing

Bang I Tum Lithium Prospect – Drill Results are Delivering

Nickel Investing

Further Wide Zones Of Nickel Sulphide Mineralisation Intersected At Pulju

iron investing

Cyclone Metals To Divest Non-Core Gold Assets

Zinc Investing

Zinc Price Update: H1 2023 in Review

Gold Investing

Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV in 2023

×