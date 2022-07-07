Copper Investing News

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) senior management will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the company's second quarter 2022 results.

Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Webcast: www.hudbay.com
Dial in: 1-416-915-3239 or 1-800-319-4610

Hudbay plans to issue a news release containing the second quarter 2022 results on Monday, August 8, 2022 and post it on the company's website. An archived audio webcast of the call also will be available on Hudbay's website.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a diversified mining company primarily producing copper concentrate (containing copper, gold and silver), zinc metal and silver/gold doré. Directly and through its subsidiaries, Hudbay owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan (Canada) and Cusco (Peru), and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada (United States). The company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation and optimization of properties it already controls, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Hudbay's mission is to create sustainable value through the acquisition, development and operation of high-quality, long-life deposits with exploration potential in jurisdictions that support responsible mining, and to see the regions and communities in which the company operates benefit from its presence. The company is governed by the Canada Business Corporations Act and its shares are listed under the symbol "HBM" on the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange and Bolsa de Valores de Lima. Further information about Hudbay can be found on www.hudbay.com .

For further information, please contact:

Candace Brûlé
Vice President, Investor Relations
(416) 814-4387
candace.brule@hudbay.com



