Hudbay to Host Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "Company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) senior management will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the company's fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, as well as full year 2025 production and cost guidance.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Webcast: www.hudbay.com
Dial in: 1-844-763-8274 or 647-484-8814

Hudbay plans to issue a news release containing the fourth quarter and full year 2024 results and 2025 production and cost guidance before the market open on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 and post it on the company's website. An archived audio webcast will be available on Hudbay's website following the call.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a copper-focused critical minerals company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States.

Hudbay's operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco (Peru), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada). Copper is the primary metal produced by the company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production and by-product zinc, silver and molybdenum. Hudbay's growth pipeline includes the Copper World project in Arizona (United States), the Mason project in Nevada (United States), the Llaguen project in La Libertad (Peru) and several expansion and exploration opportunities near its existing operations.

The value Hudbay creates and the impact it has is embodied in its purpose statement: "We care about our people, our communities and our planet. Hudbay provides the metals the world needs. We work sustainably, transform lives and create better futures for communities." Hudbay's mission is to create sustainable value and strong returns by leveraging its core strengths in community relations, focused exploration, mine development and efficient operations.

For further information, please contact:

Candace Brûlé
Vice President, Investor Relations, Financial Analysis and External Communications
(416) 814-4387
investor.relations@hudbay.com


Primary Logo

Osisko Metals CEO Robert Wares.

Osisko Metals Advancing Gaspé Copper Project with Government Backing, Resource Expansion

Robert Wares, CEO of Osisko Metals (TSXV:OM,OTCQX:OMZNF), shared insights on the company's Gaspé copper project, highlighting strong government support and significant resource growth. The Quebéc government has initiated a pilot project aimed at maximizing the economic benefits of the Gaspé region's copper resources.

“It’s a fantastic government initiative. It's actually a first for the Quebéc mining industry, particularly for explorers and developers,” said Wares. “First of all, it demonstrates to us that the Quebéc government is strongly supporting the project, politically and otherwise, and they're willing to take their time and expertise to maximize the economic benefits.”

A committee has been formed to coordinate the initiative, involving chambers of commerce, elected officials and regional and federal organizations. This collaboration aims to streamline support for the project, fostering long-term development.

Keep reading...Show less
Cyprium Metals

Strategic Alliance with Macmahon to Accelerate Redevelopment of Nifty

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM, OTC: CYPMF) (Cyprium or the Company), a copper developer focused on recommencing production at the Nifty Copper Complex in the Paterson region of Western Australia (Nifty), has entered into a non-binding Heads of Agreement (HOA) for a Strategic Alliance with leading global mining services provider Macmahon Holdings Ltd (Macmahon) (ASX: MAH) to accelerate Cyprium’s redevelopment of Nifty.

Keep reading...Show less
Ramp Metals Eyes Potential Copper Discovery at Saskatchewan Project, CEO Says

Ramp Metals Eyes Potential Copper Discovery at Saskatchewan Project, CEO Says

Following its recent gold discovery at the Rottenstone SW project in Saskatchewan, Ramp Metals (TSXV:RAMP) may again be sitting on a new potential significant discovery: copper.

“We found some really interesting stuff on site, especially at this new Rush target that we weren't really expecting,” said Jordan Black, CEO of Ramp Metals. The Rush target, identified as a 1,200 meter conductor, exhibits disseminated sulfides with malachite staining — a green patina often associated with copper deposits.

The discovery suggests the possibility of substantial underlying deposits.

Keep reading...Show less
Stock chart over cityscape.

Amarc Resources Soars After Major Copper-Gold-Silver Discovery in BC

Explorer Amarc Resources (TSXV:AHR,OTCQB:AXREF) experienced a sharp increase in its share price following the announcement of a new discovery at its JOY copper-gold district in BC, Canada.

The company closed Friday (January 17) at C$0.72, up just over 165 percent from Thursday's (January 16) close.

In a press release, Amarc states that it has named the find AuRORA, describing it as a high-grade porphyry copper-gold-silver discovery. AuRORA is located in an area of JOY that hadn't previously been drill tested.

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals (TSXV:OM)

Osisko Metals


Keep reading...Show less

×