Hudbay to Host Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

The company’s Pine Point zinc-lead project in the Northwest Territories contains an indicated mineral resource estimate of 49.5 million tons at 4.2 percent zinc and 1.5 percent lead, in addition to significant inferred resources. Zinc is a necessary mineral for the clean energy transition and has important applications throughout the manufacturing industry. This widespread use of this mineral has analysts cautioning about a looming supply shortage.
A preliminary economic assessment (PEA) completed in 2022 indicates the Pine Point project has the potential to become a world-class, high-grade zinc asset, with an after-tax net present value (NPV) of C$602 million and internal rate of return (IRR) of 25 percent. A feasibility study is now fully underway, with an expected completion date in Q2 2025.
In February 2023, Osisko Metals announced a C$100-million investment agreement with Appian Natural Resources Fund III for a joint venture on the Pine Point project. The agreement includes C$75.3 million of funding for the project and up to C$24.7 million in cash payments to Osisko Metals. Pine Point Mining Limited (PPML) and the Town of Hay River have also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to seize opportunities for long-term sustainable growth for Hay River through the development and operations of the Pine Point mining project.
Led by a management team with a wide range of expertise throughout the natural resources industry and experience in geology, exploration, corporate finance and corporate administration, Osisko Metals is well-poised to become a world-class supplier of base metals.
Management Team
Robert Wares - CEO
Robert Wares is a professional geologist with more than 35 years of experience in mineral exploration and development. He was responsible for discovering the Canadian Malartic bulk tonnage gold mine, which Osisko Mining subsequently developed into one of Canada’s largest gold producers. Among other awards, Wares was a co-winner of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada’s “Prospector of the Year Award” for 2007 and was named, together with John Burzynski and Sean Roosen, as “Mining Men of the Year” for 2009 by the Northern Miner. Wares sits on the board of directors of Brunswick Exploration. Wares has a Bachelor of Science and an honorary doctorate in earth sciences from McGill University.
John Burzynski - Executive Chairman
John Burzynski most recently served as the chairman, chief executive officer and director of Osisko Mining where he led his team in the discovery, development and sale of the Windfall Gold project to Gold Fields Ltd. for C$2.2 billion. Burzynski has over 35 years' experience as a professional geologist on international mining and development projects. He was one of the three original founders of Osisko Mining which developed and sold the Canadian Malartic mine in 2014 to an Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Yamana Gold Inc. partnership for C$3.9 billion and created Osisko Gold Royalties (today a C$5 billion company). Burzynski was a co-winner together with Sean Roosen and Robert Wares of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)'s "Prospector of the Year Award" for 2007 and the Northern Miner's "Mining Man of the Year" for 2009; and the "Prospector of the Year Award" for 2024, among numerous other awards. Burzynski holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in geology from Mount Allison University and a Master of Science in exploration and mineral economics (MINEX) degree from Queen's University. He is a registered P.Geo. in Québec, a Fellow of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society and an honorary colonel with the Royal Canadian Air Force. He currently serves as chairman and a director of O3 Mining.
Don Njegovan - President
Don Njegovan most recently served as chief operating officer at Osisko Mining prior to its sale to Gold Fields. He was previously a director of St. Andrew Goldfields until it was acquired by Kirkland Lake Gold in 2016 and is currently on the board of directors of Cornish Metals. He was formerly managing director of Global Mining at Scotiabank from August 2010 to June 2014. Njegovan was a Toll Cross Securities Inc. investment banker from June 2005 to July 2010. Njegovan has over 30 years of experience in the mining industry, starting in 1989 for Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting Co. He holds a Bachelor of Science in mining engineering from Michigan Technological University and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Manitoba.
Blair Zaritsky - Chief Financial Officer
Blair Zaritsky most recently served as the chief financial officer of Osisko Mining. He is a chartered professional accountant and has over 20 years of Canadian public practice experience, with exposure to various types of engagements and clients, gained through managing audit engagements of publicly listed companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, and Canadian Securities Exchange. Zaritsky obtained his chartered professional accountant designation in 2003 and holds dual Bachelor of Arts degrees in accounting and economics from Brock University and Western University, respectively. Zaritsky currently serves as a director of STLLR Gold.
Amanda Johnston - Vice President Finance
Amanda Johnston most recently served as the vice-president of finance of Osisko Mining. She is a chartered professional accountant and has over 20 years of experience in the mining industry and audit and assurance groups. Johnston obtained her chartered professional accountant designation in 2013 and holds a Bachelor of Accounting (Honours) Co-Op degree from Brock University. Johnston currently serves as a director of Metalla Royalty & Streaming.
Alexandria Marcotte - Vice President Exploration
Alexandria Marcotte most recently served as vice-president of project coordination of Osisko Mining. She is a professional geologist registered in Ontario with over 15 years of progressive senior level experience working internationally for senior and junior companies. Marcotte holds an Honours Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Toronto and an MBA from the Schulich School of Business. She currently serves as a director of Angel Wing Metals.
Lili Mance - Vice President, Corporate Secretary
Lili Mance has served as the corporate secretary of Osisko Metals since 2018. She also served as vice-president and corporate Secretary of Osisko Mining. She has 30 years of experience in the financial, wealth management and resource industries serving in a legal, compliance and corporate secretarial capacity. Mance spent 18 years with the Dundee group of companies in various increasingly senior level legal and compliance roles and its various public and private subsidiaries. Mance is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and has been a member of the Governance Professionals of Canada since 2004.
Jeff Hussey - Director and CEO of Pine Point Mining Limited
Jeff Hussey has 32 years of professional experience in the mining industry. He has worked in both open-pit and underground mine operations at various stages of mine life, from start-up to mine closure, and more recently, working in mineral exploration and development projects. He spent 19 years with Noranda/Falconbridge. His mine operation experience includes work at the Brunswick No. 12 mine, Gaspé Copper mines, the Antamina mine start-up in Peru, as well as the Raglan mine in Northern Québec. As a senior scientist with the Mining Technology Group at the Noranda Technology Centre in 2002, he enhanced his network in the metallurgical research and mining innovation fields. As a consultant since 2007, Jeff Hussey and Associates has helped junior mine development companies by offering exploration, mining, and geo-metallurgical support services. These include Champion Iron Mines, Focus Graphite, Puma Exploration and Starcore International in Mexico. While at Champion Iron Mines, he participated in building significant high-quality iron ore resources, completing feasibility studies and participating in raising more than $70 million for corporate development. While working with Focus Graphite, development responsibilities included a feasibility study and associated work with community stakeholders and governments. Hussey has a Bachelor of Science in geology from the University of New Brunswick.
Ann Lamontagne - Vice-president, Environment and Sustainable Development
Ann Lamontagne is a civil engineer who obtained her doctoral degree in mining environment from Laval University in 2001. She has worked in the mining industry for over 25 years as a consultant for geotechnical, water management, hydrogeology, and environmental projects. She has been involved in the development of several mining projects where her expertise has been invaluable in minimizing environmental risks throughout the mine planning process, from initial design through to closure and reclamation. Lamontagne has also been involved in many R&D projects with mining companies, including Nouveau Monde Graphite, Troilus Gold, and Mason Graphite.
Killian Charles - Strategic Advisor
Killian Charles has been president and CEO of Brunswick Exploration since 2020. Prior to this, he was vice-president, corporate development for Osisko Metals, where he now remains as a special advisor. Charles was a mining analyst at Laurentian Bank Securities and at Industrial Alliance Securities (Broker) for six years. He also worked as a manager of corporate development at Integra Gold, until its acquisition by Eldorado Gold in 2017. Charles received an undergraduate degree in Earth and Planetary Sciences from McGill University.
Luc Lessard – Technical Advisor
Luc Lessard holds a bachelor’s degree in mining engineering from Laval University, is a member of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec and has over 30 years of experience in the design, construction and operation of mines. He is the president, chief executive officer and director of Falco Resources and chief operating officer of Osisko Development. He currently sits on the board of directors of Osisko Metals.
Prior to joining Falco and Osisko, he was senior vice-president, technical services of Osisko Gold Royalties, COO of Canadian Malartic GP (jointly owned by Agnico Eagle Mines and Yamana Gold) and before, COO and senior vice-president, engineering and construction of Osisko Mining Corporation, where he was responsible for the design, construction and commissioning of the Canadian Malartic gold mine. He also was vice-president of engineering and construction for Iamgold and General Manager for Cambior. During his career, Lessard worked on several surface and underground mining projects.