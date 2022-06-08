(NewsDirect)
Highlights
· More significant results from development study drilling at the Cortadera porphyry discovery , part of the Company's low-altitude, Costa Fuego senior copper development in Chile
· More significant results from development study drilling at the Cortadera porphyry discovery , part of the Company's low-altitude, Costa Fuego senior copper development in Chile
· CORMET005 returned 658m grading 0.6% CuEq (0.4% copper (Cu), 0.2g/t gold (Au), 122ppm molybdenum (Mo)) from 232m depth down-hole, including 134m grading 0.8% CuEq (0.6% Cu, 0.2g/t Au, 181ppm Mo) from 470m depth, and including 130m grading 0.9% CuEq (0.6% Cu, 0.2g/t Au, 253ppm Mo) from 662m depth at the main porphyry (Cuerpo 3)
· 30m grading 1.4% CuEq (1.1% Cu, 0.5g/t Au, 165ppm Mo) from 690m depth was recorded outside of the current high grade (+0.6% CuEq) resource model in CORMET005
· All three drill holes reported from Cuerpo 3 at Cortadera confirm expansion of the high grade core ahead of a planned Pre-feasibility study (PFS) and resource upgrade for Costa Fuego later this year
· Drilling underway across three fronts - Cortadera, Productora and Valentina - with further drill results expected in the coming weeks
· Update on PFS workstreams and port negotiations expected shortly
* Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the drill holes at Cortadera were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=3.00 USD/lb, Au=1,700 USD/oz, Mo=14 USD/lb, and Ag=20 USD/oz. Average fresh rock metallurgical recoveries were Cu=83%, Au=56%, Mo=82%, and Ag=37%.
Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or "Company") is pleased to report another outstanding drill result at the Cortadera porphyry deposit, part of the Company's Costa Fuego, coastal range, copper-gold hub in Chile.
Hot Chili's Managing Director Christian Easterday stated that Cortadera has a track record of outperforming expectation.
"The PFS in-fill drill programme across Cortadera has collected important geotechnical and hydrogeological information and has also continued to define and expand high grade resources.
"Upgrading our resources with wide drill intersections grading 0.8% to 1.0% copper equivalent is a great outcome, which demonstrates the quality and growth potential of Costa Fuego as one of the only low-altitude, material, copper developments in the world capable of near-term development."
Latest Significant Drill Results from Cortadera
Latest results from development study drilling at Cortadera have returned further significant intersections.
Diamond drill hole CORMET005 returned 658m grading 0.6% CuEq (0.4% Cu, 0.2g/t Au, 122ppm Mo) from 232m depth, including 134m grading 0.8% CuEq (0.6% Cu, 0.2g/t Au, 181ppm Mo) from 470m depth, and including 130m grading 0.9% CuEq (0.6% Cu, 0.2g/t Au, 253ppm Mo) from 662m depth.
CORMET005 was drilled across the northern flank to the high grade core within the main porphyry (Cuerpo 3) at Cortadera. Pleasingly, the wide significant intersection again confirmed further extension to the high grade core and included an impressive 30m grading 1.4% CuEq (1.1% Cu, 0.5g/t Au, 165ppm Mo) from 690m depth outside of the current high grade (+0.6% CuEq) resource model .
The latest result follows the previous two outstanding drill results (see announcements dated 4 th April 2022 and 29 th April 2022) from Cuerpo 3, which also confirmed further growth of the high grade core, notably:
· 552m at 0.6% CuEq from 276m depth, including 248m at 0.8% CuEq (CORMET003), and
· 876m grading 0.5% CuEq from 246m depth, including 206m grading 0.9% CuEq (CORMET006)
In addition, diamond drill hole CORMET002 has returned 370m grading 0.4% CuEq (0.3% Cu, 0.1g/t Au) from surface, including 20m grading 0.8% CuEq (0.6% Cu, 0.4g/t Au) from 24m depth, and including 22m grading 1.0% CuEq (0.8% Cu, 0.5g/t Au) from 136m depth at Cuerpo 2. These high grade intersections were also outside the current high grade resource at Cuerpo 2.
A final development study diamond drill hole (CORMET004) is being completed at Cortadera and results are also pending for four metallurgical diamond drill holes completed at Productora.
High Grade Satellite Resource Drilling Underway
Resource growth drilling has commenced targeting the San Antonio and Valentina high grade copper deposits, located 5 kms northeast of Cortadera. High grade, copper-gold mineralisation at both deposits remains open at depth and along strike.
Drilling is already underway at Valentina where ten drill holes are planned. A further thirteen drill holes are planned at San Antonio.
San Antonio's maiden Inferred resource, reported in March, extends from surface and already stands at 4.2Mt @ 1.2% CuEq (1.1% Cu, 2.1g/t Ag) for 48kt Cu and 287kt Ag.
Both high grade satellite deposits are intended to form part of Costa Fuego's next resource upgrade and combined PFS open pit mine schedule later this year.
Santiago Z Target Prepared for First-Ever Drilling
Platform and access clearing across the Santiago Z exploration target is expected to be complete in the coming week and first-pass drilling is expected to commence following conclusion of drilling at Valentina and San Antonio.
Hot Chili's soil results and mapping have confirmed a potentially large copper porphyry footprint measuring over 4km in length and 2km in width at the Santiago Z landholding, located immediately south of Cortadera.
The Company looks forward to releasing further updates from its exploration, drilling and development study workstreams shortly.
This announcement is authorised by the Board of Directors for release to ASX.
For full report please visit www.SEDAR.com
About Hot Chili
Hot Chili Limited is a mineral exploration company with assets in Chile. The Company's flagship project, Costa Fuego, is the consolidation into a hub of the Cortadera porphyry copper-gold discovery and the Productora copper-gold deposit, set 14 km apart in an excellent location – low altitude, coastal range of Chile, infrastructure rich, low capital intensity. The Costa Fuego landholdings, contains an Indicated Resource of 725Mt grading 0.47% CuEq (copper equivalent), containing 2.8 Mt Cu, 2.6 Moz Au, 10.4 Moz Ag, and 67 kt Mo and an Inferred Resource of 202 Mt grading 0.36% CuEq containing 0.6Mt Cu, 0.4 Moz Au, 2.0 Moz Ag and 13 kt Mo, at a cut-off grade of +0.21% CuEq for open pit and +0.30% CuEq for underground. The Company is working to advance its Costa Fuego Project through a preliminary feasibility study (followed by a full FS and DTM), and test several high-priority exploration targets.
Certain statements contained in this news release, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of Hot Chili and its projects may include statements that are "forward‐looking statements" which may include, amongst other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of mineral reserves and mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, production and prices, recovery costs and results, and capital expenditures and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions.These forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Hot Chili, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward‐looking statements.
Hot Chili disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, circumstances or results or otherwise after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, other than as may be required by law. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "indicate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.
All forward‐looking statements made in this news release are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned that forward‐looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward‐looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Investor Relations
Graham Farrell
+1 416-842-9003
Graham.Farrell@harbor-access.com
Investor Relations
Jonathan Paterson
+1 475-477-9401
Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-Access.com
Managing Director
Christian Easterday
https://www.hotchili.net.au/investors/
Highlights
· Additional significant intersections returned from development study drilling at the Cortadera porphyry discovery , part of the Company's Costa Fuego senior copper development in Chile
· CORMET003 delivered 552m grading 0.6% CuEq (0.4% copper (Cu), 0.2g/t gold (Au), 89ppm molybdenum (Mo)) from 276m depth down-hole, including 248m grading 0.8% CuEq (0.6% Cu, 0.2g/t Au, 179ppm Mo) from 574m depth - confirming further high grade growth potential at Cuerpo 3
· High grade Indicated resources (+0.6% CuEq), currently standing at 156Mt grading 0.79% CuEq for 1.0Mt Cu, 0.85Moz Au, 2.9Moz Ag & 24kt Mo , set to be further expanded in next resource upgrade later this year
· Assays returned for eleven Reverse Circulation (RC) holes drilled into the large-scale Productora Central target, with several intersections requiring follow-up Diamond Drill (DD) tails
· Drilling to commence across shallow high-grade resource growth opportunities at Valentina and San Antonio in the coming weeks and first drill testing across the large-scale Santiago Z target in the coming month
· Further drill results from Cortadera expected in the coming weeks
* Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the drill holes at Cortadera were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=3.00 USD/lb, Au=1,700 USD/oz, Mo=14 USD/lb, and Ag=20 USD/oz. Average fresh rock metallurgical recoveries were Cu=83%, Au=56%, Mo=82%, and Ag=37%.
Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or "Company") is pleased to announce another strong result from its Cortadera porphyry discovery, as well as first assay results from exploration drilling being undertaken across its coastal range, Costa Fuego copper-gold hub in Chile.
Development study drill holes at Cortadera continue to return impressive assay results, with high-grade intersections reported from all holes in the program so far.
CORMET003 returned a significant intersection of 552m grading 0.6% CuEq (0.4% copper (Cu), 0.2g/t gold (Au), 89ppm molybdenum (Mo)) from 276m depth down-hole, including 248m grading 0.8% CuEq (0.6% Cu, 0.2g/t Au, 179ppm Mo) from 574m depth.
Importantly, the high grade core of the main porphyry (Cuerpo 3) at Cortadera continues to demonstrate further growth potential following the recently announced resource upgrade for Costa Fuego comprising Indicated resources of 725Mt grading 0.47% CuEq for 2.8Mt Cu, 2.6Moz Au, 10.5Moz Ag & 67kt Mo with high grade Indicated resources (+0.6% CuEq) standing at 156Mt grading 0.79% CuEq for 1.0Mt Cu, 0.85Moz Au, 2.9Moz Ag & 24kt Mo ( see announcement dated 31st March 2022).
CORMET001 was drilled into Cuerpo 1 and also returned a strong result of 70m grading 0.6% CuEq (0.5% Cu, 0.1g/t Au and 11ppm Mo) from 86m depth down-hole. CORMET001 also ended in 6m grading 0.6% copper and supplied critical hydrological and geotechnical data that will be used to inform the Costa Fuego Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) due Q3 2022.
Hot Chili is also pleased to provide an exploration update on drilling and access clearing activities across several large-scale and high grade, satellite targets being tested this year.
Assay results returned for the first eleven drill holes completed at the Productora Central target this year have provided encouragement and further drilling is planned.
In addition, clearing activities are well advanced across Valentina, San Antonio and Santiago Z. Drilling is planned to commence at Valentina and then San Antonio in the coming weeks, and Santiago Z in the coming month.
Further development study drill results from Cortadera are expected in the coming weeks.
Productora Central Exploration Target - First-pass Drill Results
Results have been returned for eleven deep Reverse Circulation (RC) holes drilled across the Productora Central target. Productora Central is a 1.2km by 1.0km geochemical target, located along the western flank of the planned Productora open pit.
Drilling across the target has proved challenging due to issues penetrating an advanced argillic clay zone (alteration zones are known to overlie large-scale porphyry systems), with several drillholes not achieving planned hole depths.
The most encouraging result was returned from drill hole PRF003, located close to the Serrano fault where clay zones mask the target along strike to the northwest. PRF003 recorded an end of hole intersection of 36m grading 0.2% CuEq (0.2% Cu, 0.1g/t Au, 0.5g/t Ag) from 290m, including 12m grading 0.4% CuEq (0.4% Cu, 0.1g/t Au, 0.4g/t Ag).
Importantly, PRF003 ended in copper mineralisation and a diamond tail is planned to extend the drill hole this quarter.
Results from this first-pass RC programme will be used to refine the Company's three-dimensional geochemical model in advance of follow-up drill design. The next phase of drilling will aim to successfully penetrate the clay zone which is masking an area of elevated molybdenum along the Serrano fault.
San Antonio and Valentina – Drilling to Commence in Coming Weeks
Following the recent Costa Fuego resource upgrade ( see announcement dated 31 st of March 2022 ), Hot Chili have been completing platform clearing across the San Antonio and Valentina high grade copper deposits, located 5 kms northeast of Cortadera.
The Inferred maiden resource for San Antonio ( 4.2Mt @ 1.2% CuEq (1.1% Cu, 2.1g/t Ag) is intended to be upgraded in classification and also tested along strike and at depth. Approximately 13 drill holes are planned and clearing is underway.
Platform clearing across the Valentina historical, high grade, copper mine is well advanced with ten platforms already cleared. Drilling will follow-up previous significant intersections recorded by Hot Chili in 2018 including 12m grading 1.5% copper from 28m down-hole depth (including 6m grading 2.7% copper) in drill hole VAP0001 and 8m grading 2.0% copper from 124m down-hole depth (including 2m grading 4.8% copper) in drill hole VAP0003 ( see ASX announcement dated 5 th September 2018 ).
Drilling is expected to commence at Valentina in the coming weeks and then at San Antonio.
Santiago Z Target – First Access and Platform Clearing Well Advanced
Earthmoving works are in progress at Santiago Z, with a 7km principal access track already constructed and six initial drill platforms expected to be ready for drill testing in late Q2 2022.
Hot Chili's soil results and mapping have confirmed a potentially large copper porphyry footprint measuring over 4km in length and 2km in width at the Santiago Z landholding, located immediately south of Cortadera.
Santiago Z contains a large soil molybdenum anomaly that is twice the size and four times the tenor of the soil molybdenum anomaly related to the Cortadera copper-gold porphyry discovery ( see ASX announcement date 9 th May 2021 ).
Hot Chili's soil programmes over Santiago Z in 2021 confirmed enrichment in copper, gold and silver (Cortadera metal signature) and other element zonation patterns consistent with the presence of a potentially large copper porphyry system at depth.
Mapping by Hot Chili has recognised several areas of outcropping copper-bearing hydrothermal breccia at Santiago Z with no drill testing having ever been undertaken across the target area.
Santiago Z will be a priority target as soon as access is fully established for initial drill testing.
Reported on a 100% Basis - combining Mineral Resource estimates for the Cortadera, Productora and San Antonio deposits. Figures are rounded, reported to appropriate significant figures, and reported in accordance with CIM and NI 43-101. Metal rounded to nearest thousand, or if less, to the nearest hundred. Total Resource reported at +0.21% CuEq for open pit and +0.30% CuEq for underground. Refer to Announcement "Hot Chili Delivers Next Level of Growth" (31st March 2022) for JORC Table 1 information related to the Costa Fuego Mineral Resource estimates.
* Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the resource were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery)+(Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery)+(Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery)+ (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=3.00 USD/lb, Au=1,700 USD/oz, Mo=14 USD/lb, and Ag=20 USD/oz. For Cortadera and San Antonio (Inferred + Indicated), the average metallurgical recoveries were Cu=83%, Au=56%, Mo=82%, and Ag=37%. For Productora (Inferred + Indicated), the average metallurgical recoveries were Cu=83%, Au=43% and Mo=42%. For Costa Fuego (Inferred + Indicated), the average Metallurgical Recoveries were Cu=83%, Au=51%, Mo=67% and Ag=23%.
This announcement is authorised by the Board of Directors for release to ASX.
Table 1 New Significant DD Results at Cortadera
Significant intercepts are calculated above a nominal cut-off grade of 0.2% Cu. Where appropriate, significant intersections may contain up to 30m down-hole distance of internal dilution (less than 0.2% Cu). Significant intersections are separated where internal dilution is greater than 30m down-hole distance. The selection of 0.2% Cu for significant intersection cut-off grade is aligned with marginal economic cut-off grade for bulk tonnage polymetallic copper deposits of similar grade in Chile and elsewhere in the world.
Down-hole significant intercept widths are estimated to be at or around true-widths of mineralisation
* Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the drill holes at Cortadera were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=3.00 USD/lb, Au=1,700 USD/oz, Mo=14 USD/lb, and Ag=20 USD/oz. Average fresh rock metallurgical recoveries were Cu=83%, Au=56%, Mo=82%, and Ag=37%.
Table 2 New RC Drill Results at Productora Central
Significant intercepts are calculated above a nominal cut-off grade of 0.1% Cu. Where appropriate, significant intersections may contain up to 30m down-hole distance of internal dilution (less than 0.1% Cu). Significant intersections are separated where internal dilution is greater than 30m down-hole distance. The selection of 0.1% Cu for intersection cut-off grade above is selected on the basis of exploration significance and is not meant to represent potential marginal economic cut-off grade for bulk tonnage polymetallic copper deposits of similar grade in Chile and elsewhere in the world.
Down-hole significant intercept widths are estimated to be at or around true-widths of mineralisation
* Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the drill holes at Productora were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=3.00 USD/lb, Au=1,700 USD/oz, Mo=14 USD/lb, and Ag=20 USD/oz. Average fresh rock metallurgical recoveries used were: Cu=89%, Au=58%, Mo=60%, and Ag=0%
Significant intercepts are calculated above a nominal cut-off grade of 0.1% Cu. Where appropriate, significant intersections may contain up to 30m down-hole distance of internal dilution (less than 0.1% Cu). Significant intersections are separated where internal dilution is greater than 30m down-hole distance. The selection of 0.1% Cu for intersection cut-off grade above is selected on the basis of exploration significance and is not meant to represent potential marginal economic cut-off grade for bulk tonnage polymetallic copper deposits of similar grade in Chile and elsewhere in the world.
Down-hole significant intercept widths are estimated to be at or around true-widths of mineralisation
* Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the drill holes at Productora were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=3.00 USD/lb, Au=1,700 USD/oz, Mo=14 USD/lb, and Ag=20 USD/oz. Average fresh rock metallurgical recoveries used were: Cu=89%, Au=58%, Mo=60%, and Ag=0%
Figure 2. Location of development study diamond drill holes at Cortadera
Reported on a 100% Basis - combining Mineral Resource estimates for the Cortadera, Productora and San Antonio deposits. Figures are rounded, reported to appropriate significant figures, and reported in accordance with CIM and NI 43-101. Metal rounded to nearest thousand, or if less, to the nearest hundred. Total Resource reported at +0.21% CuEq for open pit and +0.30% CuEq for underground. Refer to Announcement "Hot Chili Delivers Next Level of Growth" (31st March 2022) for JORC Table 1 information related to the Costa Fuego Mineral Resource estimates.
Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the resource were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery)+(Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery)+(Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery)+ (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=3.00 USD/lb, Au=1,700 USD/oz, Mo=14 USD/lb, and Ag=20 USD/oz. For Cortadera and San Antonio (Inferred + Indicated), the average Metallurgical Recoveries were: Cu=83%, Au=56%, Mo=82%, and Ag=37%. For Productora (Inferred + Indicated), the average Metallurgical Recoveries were: Cu=83%, Au=43% and Mo=42%. For Costa Fuego (Inferred + Indicated), the average Metallurgical Recoveries were: Cu=83%, Au=51%, Mo=67% and Ag=23%.
** Note: Silver (Ag) is only present within the Cortadera Mineral Resource estimate
Competent Person's Statement- Exploration Results
Exploration information in this Announcement is based upon work compiled by Mr Christian Easterday, the Managing Director and a full-time employee of Hot Chili Limited whom is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Easterday has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a ‘Competent Person' as defined in the 2012 Edition of the ‘Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code). Mr Easterday consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.
Competent Person's Statement- Costa Fuego Mineral Resources
The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources for Cortadera, Productora and San Antonio which constitute the combined Costa Fuego Project is based on information compiled by Ms Elizabeth Haren, a Competent Person who is a Member and Chartered Professional of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Ms Haren is a full-time employee of Haren Consulting Pty Ltd and an independent consultant to Hot Chili. Ms Haren has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the ‘Australasian Code of Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Ms Haren consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears. For further information on the Costa Fuego Project, refer to the technical report titled "Resource Report for the Costa Fuego Technical Report", dated December 13, 2021, which is available for review under Hot Chili's profile at www.sedar.com.
Reporting of Copper Equivalent
Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the resource were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery)+(Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery)+(Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery)+ (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=3.00 USD/lb, Au=1,700 USD/oz, Mo=14 USD/lb, and Ag=20 USD/oz. For Cortadera and San Antonio (Inferred + Indicated), the average Metallurgical Recoveries were: Cu=83%, Au=56%, Mo=82%, and Ag=37%. For Productora (Inferred + Indicated), the average Metallurgical Recoveries were: Cu=83%, Au=43% and Mo=42%. For Costa Fuego (Inferred + Indicated), the average Metallurgical Recoveries were: Cu=83%, Au=51%, Mo=67% and Ag=23%.
For further information please visit www.SEDAR.com
About Hot Chili
Hot Chili Limited is a mineral exploration company with assets in Chile. The Company's flagship project, Costa Fuego, is the consolidation into a hub of the Cortadera porphyry copper-gold discovery and the Productora copper-gold deposit, set 14 km apart in an excellent location – low altitude, coastal range of Chile, infrastructure rich, low capital intensity.The Costa Fuego landholdings, contains an Indicated Resource of 391Mt grading 0.52% CuEq (copper equivalent), containing 1.7 Mt Cu, 1.5 Moz Au, 4.2 Moz Ag, and 37 kt Mo and an Inferred Resource of 334Mt grading 0.44% CuEq containing 1.2Mt Cu, 1.2 Moz Au, 5.6 Moz Ag and 27 kt Mo, at a cut-off grade of 0.25% CuEq.The Company is working to advance its Costa Fuego Project through a preliminary feasibility study (followed by a full FS and DTM), and test several high-priority exploration targets.
Certain statements contained in this news release, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of Hot Chili and its projects may include statements that are "forward‐looking statements" which may include, amongst other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of mineral reserves and mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, production and prices, recovery costs and results, and capital expenditures and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions.These forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Hot Chili, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward‐looking statements.
Hot Chili disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, circumstances or results or otherwise after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, other than as may be required by law. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "indicate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.
All forward‐looking statements made in this news release are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned that forward‐looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward‐looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Investor Relations
Graham Farrell
+1 416-842-9003
Graham.Farrell@harbor-access.com
Investor Relations
Jonathan Paterson
+1 475-477-9401
Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-Access.com
Managing Director
Christian Easterday
https://www.hotchili.net.au/investors/
Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced the results of the preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") of its 100%-owned Copper World Complex in Arizona, which includes the recently discovered Copper World deposits along with the Rosemont deposit. All dollar amounts are in US dollars, unless otherwise noted.
1 The valuation metrics presented in this news release are based on a preliminary economic assessment that includes an economic analysis of the potential viability of mineral resources. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. This preliminary economic assessment is preliminary in nature, includes inferred resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves and there is no certainty the preliminary economic assessment will be realized. See "Qualified Person and NI 43-101" below.
"The Copper World Complex PEA represents the next leg of copper growth at Hudbay, generating significant value for all of our stakeholders with robust project economics and many benefits for the community and local economy in Arizona," said Peter Kukielski, Hudbay's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have been successfully executing an alternative Arizona strategy since 2019 to deliver this attractive project, which is significantly de-risked and has the potential to nearly double our annual copper production while maintaining Hudbay's first quartile cash cost positioning. Phase I represents an attractive standalone operation on our private land and Phase II provides significant long-term growth potential in this prolific district. Through applying our core competencies of exploration, mine planning and project development, the Copper World Complex is expected to be the next major copper operation in the United States, delivering the copper needed to meet domestic electrification and decarbonization supply chain needs."
Successfully Executing an Alternative Strategy
Hudbay has been evaluating alternative options to unlock value from its Arizona mineral assets since the July 2019 ruling from the U.S. District Court to vacate the final record of decision ("FROD") issued by the U.S. Forest Service relating to its Rosemont copper deposit. The FROD was based upon a standalone development plan for the Rosemont deposit utilizing federal land as set forth in Hudbay's 2017 feasibility study and technical report (the "2017 Feasibility Study").
Discovering New Mineralization on Patented Mining Claims
In the fall of 2019, the company began pursuing a private land development plan, including exploring nearby patented mining claims in the historic Helvetia mining district. The company initiated a drill program in 2020 to confirm historical drilling in this past-producing region, and the drill program was further expanded throughout 2021 after continuing to receive encouraging results. Four deposits were discovered in early 2021 with oxide and sulfide mineralization occurring at shallow depths on Hudbay's wholly-owned patented mining claims. By September 2021, the exploration program had identified seven mineral deposits (referred to at the time as the "Copper World deposits") over a seven-kilometre strike area, as shown in Figure 1. An initial mineral resource estimate was declared at the Copper World deposits in December 2021, which was larger and at a higher level of geological confidence than expected.
Expanding Private Land Package
Hudbay has been acquiring additional private land in the area to support an operation entirely on private land. The company now holds approximately 4,500 acres of private land and patented mining claims, which are enough to support the first 16 years of production at the Copper World Complex. Please refer to Figure 2 for a map of the company's private land package.
Unlocking District Potential
Following the recent exploration success on patented mining claims and ongoing litigation uncertainty regarding the project design set forth in the 2017 Feasibility Study, Hudbay began to evaluate alternative design options to unlock value within this prospective district. This included remodeling the 2017 mineral resources, incorporating the new mineral resources from successful exploration results and completing new metallurgical testing work, which led to a comprehensive review of the mine plan, process plant design, tailings deposition strategies and permitting requirements for the new project.
Advancing State-Level Permitting
In June 2021, Hudbay initiated the state-level permitting process for the project with an application for its Mined Land Reclamation Plan ("MLRP"), which was subsequently approved by the Arizona State Mine Inspector in October 2021. The MLRP approval included a requirement for reclamation cost bonding prior to initiating work on the company's private lands and represented the first step in the permitting process for a private land operation.
An aquifer protection permit and air quality permit are the remaining key state-level permits required for a private land operation, which, along with other minor permits, are expected to be advanced in the second half of 2022. Hudbay previously received aquifer protection and air quality permits for the 2017 design of the Rosemont project and these permits have been successfully upheld through litigation.
Hudbay does not believe any federal permits are required for Phase I of the mine plan for the Copper World Complex (see "Simplified Permitting Process" below).
2022 PEA Summary
The Copper World Complex PEA contemplates a two-phased mine plan with the first phase reflecting a standalone operation with processing infrastructure on Hudbay's private land and mining occurring on patented mining claims. Phase I is expected to require only state and local permits and reflects a 16-year mine life. Phase II extends the mine life to 44 years through an expansion onto federal land to mine the entire deposits. Phase II would be subject to the federal permitting process.
Phase I contemplates average annual copper production of up to 100,000 tonnes i over a 16-year mine life, including approximately 86,000 tonnes i of copper from mined resources at average cash costs and sustaining cash costs of $1.15 and $1.44 per pound of copper i i , respectively. At a copper price of $3.50 per pound, the after-tax net present value of Phase I using a 10% discount rate is $741 million and the internal rate of return is 17%. Phase II contemplates an expansion of the processing facilities which would increase average annual copper production up to approximately 125,000 tonnes i over the remaining mine life, including approximately 101,000 tonnes i of copper from mined resources at average cash costs and sustaining cash costs of $1.11 and $1.42 per pound of copper i i , respectively. With the inclusion of Phase II and assuming a copper price of $3.50 per pound, the after-tax net present value of the total project using a 10% discount rate increases to $1,296 million and the internal rate of return is 18%. The valuation metrics are highly sensitive to the copper price and at a price of $4.00 per pound, the after-tax net present value of Phase I and LOM, using a 10% discount rate, increases to $1,193 million and $1,903 million, respectively, and the internal rate of return in Phase I and LOM increases to 21% and 22%, respectively.
A summary of key valuation, production and cost details from the PEA can be found below. For further details, including operating and cash flow metrics provided on an annual basis, please refer to Exhibit 1 at the end of this news release. For further details regarding the preliminary nature of the PEA and its limitations, please refer to "Qualified Person and NI 43-101" below.
|Summary of Key Metrics (at $3.50/lb Cu)
|Unit
|Phase I
|Phase II
|LOM
|Valuation Metrics (Unlevered) 1
|Net present value @ 8% (after-tax)
|$ millions
|$1,097
|$947
|$2,044
|Net present value @ 10% (after-tax)
|$ millions
|$741
|$555
|$1,296
|Internal rate of return (after-tax)
|%
|17%
|49%
|18%
|Payback period
|# years
|5.3
|1.7
|-
|EBITDA (annual avg.) 2
|$ millions
|$438
|$530
|$497
|Project Metrics
|Growth capital
|$ millions
|$1,917
|$885
|$2,802
|Construction length
|# years
|3.0
|2.0
|-
|Operating Metrics
|Mine life
|# years
|16.0
|28.0
|44.0
|Copper cathode production – mined resources 3
|000 tonnes
|86.4
|101.3
|95.9
|Copper cathode production – total 3
|000 tonnes
|98.7
|123.3
|114.3
|Copper recovery – mill to cathode
|%
|77.3
|80.1
|79.2
|Copper recovery – leach to cathode
|%
|59.0
|58.7
|58.9
|Sustaining capital (annual avg.)
|$ millions
|$33
|$35
|$34
|Cash cost 4
|$/lb Cu
|$1.15
|$1.11
|$1.12
|Sustaining cash cost 4
|$/lb Cu
|$1.44
|$1.42
|$1.43
Note: "LOM" refers to life-of-mine total or average.
1 Calculated assuming the following commodity prices: copper price of $3.50 per pound, copper cathode premium of $0.01 per pound (net of cathode transport charges), silver stream price of $3.90 per ounce and molybdenum price of $11.00 per pound. Reflects the terms of the existing Wheaton Precious Metals stream, including an upfront deposit of $230 million in the first year of Phase I construction in exchange for the delivery of 100% of silver produced.
2 EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standardized definition under IFRS. For further information, please refer to the company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
3 The mine plan assumes external concentrate is sourced in years when spare capacity exists at the SX/EW facility in order to maximize the full utilization of the facility. Copper cathode production from mined resources excludes the production from external concentrate. Average annual copper cathode production from external concentrates is approximately 12,000 tonnes in Phase I and 22,000 tonnes in Phase II. There remains the potential to replace external copper concentrate with additional internal feed.
4 Cash cost and sustaining cash cost, net of by-product credits, per pound of copper produced from internally sourced feed and excludes the cost of purchasing external copper concentrate, which may vary in price or potentially be replaced with additional internal feed. By-product credits calculated using the following commodity prices: molybdenum price of $11.00 per pound, silver stream price of $3.90 per ounce and amortization of deferred revenue as per the company's approach in its quarterly financial reporting. By-product credits also include the revenue from the sale of excess acid produced at a price of $145 per tonne. Sustaining cash cost includes sustaining capital expenditures and royalties. Cash cost and sustaining cash cost are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standardized definition under IFRS. For further details on why Hudbay believes cash costs are a useful performance indicator, please refer to the company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
|Cu Price Sensitivity
|Unit
|$3.25/lb
|$3.50/lb
|$3.75/lb
|$4.00/lb
|$4.25/lb
|Phase I Valuation Metrics
|Net present value 1 @ 8%
|$ millions
|$827
|$ 1,097
|$1,366
|$1,633
|$1,903
|Net present value 1 @ 10%
|$ millions
|$513
|$ 741
|$968
|$1,193
|$1,420
|Internal rate of return 1
|%
|15%
|17 %
|19%
|21%
|23%
|Payback period
|# years
|6.0
|5.3
|4.7
|4.3
|3.9
|EBITDA (annual avg.) 2
|$ millions
|$392
|$ 438
|$484
|$530
|$576
|LOM Valuation Metrics
|Net present value 1 @ 8%
|$ millions
|$1,647
|$ 2,044
|$2,439
|$2,833
|$3,228
|Net present value 1 @ 10%
|$ millions
|$990
|$ 1,296
|$1,600
|$1,903
|$2,206
|Internal rate of return 1
|%
|16%
|18 %
|20%
|22%
|23%
|EBITDA (annual avg.) 2
|$ millions
|$446
|$ 497
|$547
|$598
|$649
1 Net present value and internal rate of return are shown on an after-tax basis.
2 EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standardized definition under IFRS. For further information, please refer to the company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
Overview of Proposed Operation
The Copper World Complex is planned to be a traditional open pit shovel and truck operation with a copper sulfide mineral processing plant and an oxide leach processing facility producing copper cathode, molybdenum concentrate and silver doré.
The overall mining operation is expected to consist of four open pits in Phase I with two of the pits expanding onto federal land in Phase II, as shown in Figure 3. Phase I contemplates exploitation of the pits and use of associated infrastructure within a footprint that requires only state and local permits for its 16 years of operation, plus one year of pre-stripping. During this period, all waste and tailings will be disposed on, and leach pads will be located on, Hudbay's private land. In Phase II, it is assumed that all necessary federal permits will be obtained in order to mine and deposit tailings and waste on unpatented mining claims.
A majority of the newly discovered deposits are intended to be mined in Phase I and these deposits have a lower strip ratio and would contribute approximately 50% of the resources mined, as shown in Figure 4. In the first five years, including the year of pre-stripping, 90% of the mineral resources are intended to be extracted from the Peach-Elgin, Copper World (now referred to as "West") and Broadtop Butte pits. The Rosemont (now referred to as "East") pit would become a major contributor in year five and the primary source of feed in Phase II.
The processing facilities and saleable mineral products are fundamentally different from what was contemplated in the 2017 Feasibility Study. The processing facilities for the Copper World Complex include an oxide leach and solvent extraction and electro-winning ("SX/EW") facility, a sulfide concentrator, a concentrate leach facility and an acid plant. The capacity of the sulfide concentrator during Phase I is 60,000 tons per day while the tonnage of the run-of-mine leached material is 20,000 tons per day. In year 17, the sulfide throughput will increase to 90,000 tons per day for the duration of Phase II. The pregnant leach solution from the concentrate leach facility will be combined with the solution from the oxide leaching circuit and treated in the SX/EW facility to produce copper cathode. The concentrate leach facility will also produce sulfur which will be processed into sulfuric acid at the acid plant and then used on the oxide leach pads. When the sulfur production from the concentrate leach process is insufficient to support the sulfuric acid requirements of the project, sulfur will be purchased at local market price; conversely, when sulfuric acid production exceeds the operation's leaching requirements, it will be sold.
The capacity of the contemplated processing facilities allows for the opportunity to process third party feed in certain years when the copper from resources mined may be lower due to grade variability. The PEA assumes third-party concentrate will be sourced in certain years to maximize the utilization of the SX/EW facility, which will have annual production capacity for 100,000 tonnes of copper cathode during Phase I and 125,000 tonnes of copper cathode during Phase II.
The PEA contemplates the construction of three tailings storage facilities for Phase I and an additional larger tailings facility for Phase II. Conventional tailings deposition is planned for Phase I. Dry stack tailings deposition is intended to occur in Phase II, as per the original design set forth in the 2017 Feasibility Study.
Total project capital costs are estimated to be $1.9 billion for Phase I, including all costs associated with the construction of the onsite facilities as managed by the EPCM contractor, such as the sulfide concentrator, the concentrate leach facility, the oxide leach and SX/EW plant. Phase I project capital costs include $572 million of owner's costs associated with mining equipment, pre-stripping activities as well as all operating costs capitalized prior to the start of production. Phase II project capital costs of $885 million include costs associated with the expansion of the crushing facility and flotation plant to accommodate the higher sulfide throughput, as well as $264 million of owner's costs related to the construction of a new tailings facility. Contingency costs have been applied to direct capital costs at 20% for Phase I due to many components being at an advanced level of engineering, and at 40% for Phase II due to the long lead time of 15 years before the start of construction, reflecting a higher uncertainty on these cost estimates. For further details on the capital cost estimates, please refer to Exhibit 1.
Reducing GHG Emissions, Supporting Domestic Copper Supply and Generating Significant Local Benefits
Global copper market fundamentals are expected to be strong with a structural deficit emerging in the medium term. Global mine production, and available smelter capacity, are expected to struggle to keep pace with metal demand boosted by the green energy revolution. The U.S. is expected to remain a net copper importer during this period and domestic supply will be required to help secure growing U.S. metal demand related to increased manufacturing capacity, infrastructure development, bolstering the country's energy independence and domestic EV battery supply chain and production needs.
The "Made in America" copper cathode produced at the Copper World Complex is expected to be sold entirely to domestic U.S. customers, thereby reducing the operation's total energy requirements, greenhouse gas ("GHG") and sulfur (SO2) emissions by eliminating overseas shipping, smelting and refining activities relating to copper concentrate (please refer to Figure 5). The company estimates that the project will reduce total energy consumption by more than 10%, including a more than 30% decline in energy consumption relating to downstream processing when compared to a project design that produces copper concentrates for overseas smelting and refining. The lower energy consumption would result in an approximate 10% to 15% reduction in scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions. In addition, the copper cathode production from oxides will also result in lower GHG emissions. Hudbay is targeting further reductions in the project's GHG emissions as part of the company's specific emissions reduction targets to align with the global 50% by 2030 climate change goal. Hudbay has integrated GHG reduction initiatives as part of its project design for the Copper World Complex and the company expects to further reduce GHG emissions through advancing many green opportunities which are discussed in the section titled "Project Optimization and Upside Opportunities" below.
The Copper World Complex is expected to generate significant benefits for the community and local economy in Arizona. Over the anticipated 44-year life of the operation, the company expects to contribute more than $3.3 billion in U.S. taxes, including approximately $660 million in taxes to the state of Arizona and $590 million in property taxes that directly benefit local communities. Hudbay also expects the Copper World Complex to create more than 500 direct jobs and up to 3,000 indirect jobs in Arizona.
Simplified Permitting Process
The permitting process for the Copper World Complex is expected to require state and local permits for Phase I and federal permits for Phase II. On May 23, 2022, the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona issued a favourable ruling effectively stating that there is no obligation for the Army Corps of Engineers ("ACOE") to include Phase I of the project as part of the NEPA federal review of the standalone Rosemont project design. Furthermore, on May 12, 2022, a decision from the 9 th Circuit Court of Appeals clarified the permitting path for Phase II, and the company expects it will be able to pursue and obtain federal permits within the constraints imposed by the Court's decision.
In April, two groups of project opponents provided separate notices of their intent to bring citizen suits against Copper World under the Clean Water Act. In each case, project opponents have alleged that the site contains jurisdictional waters of the U.S. and that a Section 404 Clean Water Act permit is needed to advance the project. The ACOE has never determined that there are jurisdictional waters of the U.S. at the Copper World Complex and Hudbay has independently concluded through its own scientific analysis that there are no such waters in the area.
Mineral Resource Estimate
The PEA and mine plan are based on a new resource model for the Copper World Complex, which incorporates a revised resource model for the East deposit (formerly known as Rosemont) with the addition of the Copper World deposits discovered in 2021. The resource model was constructed using the same methods Hudbay applied at Constancia and Mason. Based on this new model, including resource classification criteria calibrated on historical performance at Constancia and the control of grade over-smoothing in the previous 2017 resource model, contained copper in measured and indicated resources increased by 17% and contained copper in inferred resources increased by 328%, as compared to the mineral resources included in the 2017 Feasibility Study.
The current mineral resource estimates for the Copper World Complex (effective as of May 1, 2022) are summarized below and replace the prior estimates of mineral reserves and resources at the Rosemont and Copper World deposits set forth in the 2017 Feasibility Study and the December 2021 mineral resource statement, respectively.
| Copper World Complex
Mineral Resource Estimates 1 ,2,3
| Tonnes
(millions)
| Cu Grade
(%)
| Soluble Cu
Grade (%)
| Mo Grade
(g/t)
| Ag Grade
(g/t)
| Flotation
|Measured
|687
|0.45
|0.05
|138
|5.1
|Indicated
|287
|0.36
|0.06
|134
|3.6
|Total Measured and Indicated
|973
|0.42
|0.05
|137
|4.6
|Inferred
|210
|0.36
|0.05
|119
|3.9
| Leach
|Measured
|105
|0.37
|0.26
|-
|-
|Indicated
|94
|0.35
|0.26
|-
|-
|Total Measured and Indicated
|200
|0.36
|0.26
|-
|-
|Inferred
|52
|0.40
|0.29
|-
|-
Note: totals may not add up correctly due to rounding.
1 Mineral resource estimates that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral resource estimates do not include factors for mining recovery or dilution.
2 Mineral resource estimates constrained to a Lerch Grossman pit shell with a revenue factor of 1.0 using a copper price of $3.45 per pound.
3 Using a 0.1% copper cut-off grade and an oxidation ratio lower than 50% for flotation material, and a 0.1% soluble copper cut-off grade and an oxidation ratio higher than 50% for leach material.
|Copper World Complex Comparison of Mineral Resource Estimates 1 ,2
|2017
|2022
|% Change
| Tonnes
(millions)
| Cu
(%)
| Cu
(000 tonnes)
| Tonnes
(millions)
| Cu
(%)
| Cu
(000 tonnes)
| Tonnes
(millions)
| Cu
(%)
| Cu
(000 tonnes)
|Measured and Indicated
|1,147
|0.36
|4,129
|1,173
|0.41
|4,829
|2 %
|14 %
|17 %
|Inferred
|75
|0.30
|224
|262
|0.37
|957
|252 %
|22 %
|328 %
Note: totals may not add up correctly due to rounding.
1 2017 mineral resource estimates are inclusive of mineral reserve estimates.
2 2022 mineral resource estimates include both flotation and leach material.
Project Optimization and Upside Opportunities
Recent technical and exploration work has identified many opportunities that may further enhance project economics, reduce environmental impacts, increase annual production and extend mine life.
Next Steps – Advancing to Pre-feasibility Study
Hudbay continues early site works at the project, which commenced in April 2022 with initial grading and clearing activities. The company also continues to have seven drill rigs turning at site conducting infill drilling in support of additional feasibility studies.
Hudbay expects to advance a pre-feasibility study for Phase I of the Copper World Complex in the second half of 2022, which will focus on converting the remaining inferred mineral resources to measured and indicated and evaluating many of the project optimization and upside opportunities. The company has increased its 2022 spending guidance for Arizona by $30 million, which includes an additional $15 million in capitalized exploration, $10 million in evaluation expenses and $5 million in growth capital expenditures.
During 2023, the company expects to complete a definitive feasibility study on Phase I of the Copper World Complex and receive all required state and local permits for Phase I. Hudbay expects to generate significant free cash flow over the next several years following the recent completion of its brownfield investment projects in Peru and Manitoba. In addition, Hudbay expects to evaluate a variety of financing options, including a potential minority joint venture partner, as part of a prudent financing strategy prior to a project sanction decision, which could be made as early as 2024.
Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures
Cash cost and sustaining cash cost per pound of copper produced are shown because the company believes they help investors and management assess the performance of its operations, including the margin generated by the operations and the company. Unit operating costs are shown because these measures are used by the company as a key performance indicator to assess the performance of its mining and processing operations. EBITDA is shown to provide additional information about the cash generating potential in order to assess the company's capacity to service and repay debt, carry out investments and cover working capital needs. These measures do not have a meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS and are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. For further details on these measures, please refer to page 39 of Hudbay's management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Qualified Person and NI 43-101
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Olivier Tavchandjian, P. Geo, Hudbay's Vice-President, Exploration and Technical Services. Mr. Tavchandjian is a qualified person pursuant to Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").
This PEA is preliminary in nature, includes inferred resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves and there is no certainty the preliminary economic assessment will be realized. As a result of this PEA, the 2017 Feasibility Study in respect of the standalone Rosemont project, including the estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources contained therein, is no longer current and should not be relied upon by investors.
With the completion of the PEA, the company has determined that the Copper World Complex is a material mineral project for purposes of NI 43-101 and expects to file a NI 43-101 technical report to support the disclosure in this news release in the next 45 days. The new technical report will be the current technical report in respect of all the mineral properties that form part of the Copper World Complex and shall supersede and replace the 2017 Feasibility Study.
Cautionary Note to United States Investors
This news release has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of United States securities laws. Canadian reporting requirements for disclosure of mineral properties are governed NI 43-101.
For this reason, information contained in this news release in respect of the Copper World Complex may not be comparable to similar information made public by United States companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder. For further information on the differences between the disclosure requirements for mineral properties under the United States federal securities laws and NI 43-101, please refer to the company's AIF, a copy of which has been filed under Hudbay's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the company's Form 40-F, a copy of which has been filed on EDGAR at www.edgar.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "guidance", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "strategy", "target", "intends", "objective", "goal", "understands", "anticipates" and "believes" (and variations of these or similar words) and statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" "occur" or "be achieved" or "will be taken" (and variations of these or similar expressions). All of the forward-looking information in this news release is qualified by this cautionary note.
Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the results of the PEA, including the production, operating cost, capital cost and cash cost estimates, the projected valuation metrics and rates of return, the cash flow and EBITDA projections, as well as the anticipated permitting requirements and project design, including processing and tailings facilities, metal recoveries, mine life and production rates for the project, the potential to further enhance the economics of the project and optimize the design, the possibility of extending the life of the first production phase, the implications of the recent court decisions in respect of the standalone Rosemont project design, the potential to obtain federal permits for the second phase earlier than planned and the costs and plans for future pre-feasibility and feasibility studies on the Copper World Complex as well as potential timelines for obtaining the required permits and financing and sanctioning the first phase of the project. Forward-looking information is not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by us at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.
The material factors or assumptions that Hudbay identified and were applied by the company in drawing conclusions or making forecasts or projections set out in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to:
The risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information may include, but are not limited to, risks associated with COVID-19 and its effect on the company's operations, financial condition, projects and prospects, risks generally associated with the mining industry, such as economic factors (including future commodity prices, currency fluctuations, energy and consumable prices, supply chain constraints and general cost escalation in the current inflationary environment), risks related to ongoing and potential litigation processes and other legal challenges that could affect the permitting timeline for the Copper World Complex, risks related to changes in government and government policy, risks related to changes in law, risks in respect of community relations, risks related to contracts that were entered into in respect of the Rosemont mine project, uncertainties related to the geology, continuity, grade and estimates of mineral reserves and resources, and the potential for variations in grade and recovery rates, as well as the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's AIF.
Should one or more risk, uncertainty, contingency or other factor materialize or should any factor or assumption prove incorrect, actual results could vary materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this news release or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.
About Hudbay
Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a diversified mining company primarily producing copper concentrate (containing copper, gold and silver), zinc metal and silver/gold doré. Directly and through its subsidiaries, Hudbay owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan (Canada) and Cusco (Peru), and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada (United States). The company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation and optimization of properties it already controls, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Hudbay's mission is to create sustainable value through the acquisition, development and operation of high-quality, long-life deposits with exploration potential in jurisdictions that support responsible mining, and to see the regions and communities in which the company operates benefit from its presence. The company is governed by the Canada Business Corporations Act and its shares are listed under the symbol "HBM" on the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange and Bolsa de Valores de Lima. Further information about Hudbay can be found on www.hudbay.com.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Candace Brûlé
Vice President, Investor Relations
(416) 814-4387
candace.brule@hudbay.com
Exhibit 1: Detailed Cash Flow Model and Key Assumptions
A detailed cash flow model containing annual production and cost information is shown below. Overall assumptions for commodity prices, marketing parameters, operating costs and capital costs are also provided.
|Phase I: Physicals
|Unit
|Phase I
|Y-03
|Y-02
|Y-01
|Y01
|Y02
|Y03
|Y04
|Y05
|Y06
|Y07
|Y08
|Y09
|Y10
|Y11
|Y12
|Y13
|Y14
|Y15
|Y16
|Resources Mined
|Pre-strip
|Copper World deposits
|Mt
|216.2
|21.4
|24.2
|26.5
|25.7
|20.8
|17.6
|3.3
|9.3
|11.1
|7.9
|9.5
|6.8
|8.0
|4.3
|8.4
|11.4
|0.0
|East deposit
|Mt
|224.9
|1.0
|10.7
|7.1
|21.8
|17.2
|12.6
|18.6
|21.5
|19.7
|18.5
|22.2
|17.7
|13.5
|22.7
|Total resources mined
|Mt
|441.1
|21.4
|24.2
|26.5
|26.7
|31.6
|24.8
|25.1
|26.5
|23.7
|26.5
|31.0
|26.5
|26.5
|26.5
|26.1
|24.9
|22.7
|Waste Mined
|Pre-strip
|Copper World deposits
|Mt
|117.8
|9.6
|9.0
|11.0
|15.2
|18.5
|6.3
|0.8
|8.9
|3.6
|12.5
|7.8
|2.3
|0.6
|4.2
|4.9
|2.5
|East deposit
|Mt
|430.3
|10.3
|13.4
|32.5
|38.0
|30.8
|38.9
|27.2
|27.4
|37.4
|39.1
|35.6
|35.3
|38.1
|26.3
|Total waste mined
|Mt
|548.1
|9.6
|9.0
|11.0
|25.6
|31.9
|38.7
|38.8
|39.7
|42.5
|39.7
|35.2
|39.7
|39.7
|39.7
|40.1
|40.7
|26.3
|Material Moved
|Pre-strip
|Rehandle
|Mt
|13.8
|2.2
|1.7
|1.4
|2.8
|0.4
|1.5
|3.8
|Total material moved
|Mt
|1,003.0
|31.0
|33.2
|37.5
|52.2
|65.7
|65.2
|65.3
|66.2
|69.0
|66.2
|66.2
|66.2
|66.2
|66.2
|66.6
|67.2
|52.8
|Strip Ratio
|Pre-strip
|Copper World deposits
|X:X
|0.54
|0.45
|0.37
|0.41
|0.59
|0.89
|0.35
|0.23
|0.97
|0.33
|1.60
|0.82
|0.34
|0.08
|0.97
|0.58
|0.22
|East deposit
|X:X
|1.91
|-
|-
|10.77
|1.25
|4.55
|1.75
|1.79
|3.09
|1.46
|1.27
|1.90
|2.11
|1.60
|1.99
|2.82
|1.16
|Total strip ratio
|X:X
|1.24
|0.45
|0.37
|0.41
|0.96
|1.01
|1.56
|1.54
|1.50
|1.80
|1.50
|1.13
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.54
|1.63
|1.16
|Mill
|Tonnes milled
|Mt
|315.6
|17.5
|19.9
|19.9
|19.9
|19.9
|19.9
|19,9
|19.9
|19.9
|19.9
|19.9
|19.9
|19.9
|19.9
|19.9
|19.9
|Headgrade - Cu
|%
|0.47
|0.47
|0.45
|0.45
|0.45
|0.45
|0.45
|0.56
|0.48
|0.45
|0.45
|0.45
|0.49
|0.45
|0.45
|0.45
|0.51
|Headgrade – Ag
|g/tonne
|5.13
|3.82
|3.84
|4.08
|3.10
|4.26
|7.02
|7.36
|5.94
|4.44
|4.52
|6.39
|7.27
|4.30
|6.00
|4.42
|5.17
|Headgrade – Mo
|%
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Leach
|Tonnes leached
|Mt
|106.0
|6.6
|6.6
|6.6
|6.6
|6.6
|6.6
|6.6
|6.6
|6.6
|6.6
|6.6
|6.6
|6.6
|6.6
|6.6
|6.6
|Headgrade – CuSS
|%
|0.29
|0.24
|0.24
|0.20
|0.26
|0.36
|0.19
|0.32
|0.32
|0.30
|0.33
|0.24
|0.35
|0.38
|0.39
|0.35
|0.23
|Headgrade - Cu
|%
|0.39
|0.34
|0.31
|0.27
|0.36
|0.47
|0.25
|0.40
|0.42
|0.39
|0.44
|0.32
|0.46
|0.50
|0.52
|0.48
|0.31
|Purchased Cu Conc
|Cu concentrate
|Kt
|807.6
|119.8
|101.1
|-
|94.2
|61.9
|86.6
|-
|21.9
|47.5
|49.0
|67.0
|16.9
|39.0
|32.5
|55.8
|14.4
|Grade – Cu
|%
|25.0
|25.0
|25.0
|25.0
|25.0
|25.0
|25.0
|25.0
|25.0
|25.0
|25.0
|25.0
|25.0
|25.0
|25.0
|25.0
|25.0
|Grade – Au
|g/tonne
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|Grade – Ag
|g/tonne
|15.0
|15.0
|15.0
|15.0
|15.0
|15.0
|15.0
|15.0
|15.0
|15.0
|15.0
|15.0
|15.0
|15.0
|15.0
|15.0
|15.0
|Recovery to Cu Cathode
|From Mill
|%
|77.3
|71.2
|70.5
|72.9
|70.9
|74.2
|77.4
|80.3
|79.9
|80.6
|79.2
|79.4
|79.9
|79.2
|80.4
|76.1
|82.0
|From Leach
|%
|59.0
|55.9
|59.9
|59.5
|56.8
|59.7
|58.5
|62.2
|60.6
|60.2
|59.0
|58.8
|59.8
|59.0
|58.3
|57.6
|58.5
|From Purchased
|%
|97.7
|96.2
|97.9
|97.4
|97.9
|98.0
|98.2
|98.0
|98.0
|98.0
|98.0
|98.0
|98.0
|98.0
|98.0
|Cu Cathode Produced
|From Mill
|Kt
|1,137.9
|58.7
|63.0
|65.2
|63.4
|66.3
|69.2
|89.9
|76.0
|72.8
|70.8
|71.0
|77.1
|70.8
|71.9
|68.0
|83.9
|From Leach
|Kt
|243.7
|12.5
|12.2
|10.5
|13.7
|18.5
|9.6
|16.5
|16.7
|15.5
|17.2
|12.6
|18.0
|19.6
|20.2
|18.3
|12.1
|From Purchased
|Kt
|197.2
|28.8
|24.7
|22.9
|15.1
|21.2
|5.4
|11.6
|12.0
|16.4
|4.1
|9.6
|8.0
|13.7
|3.5
|Total Cu cathode
|Kt
|1,578.8
|100.0
|100.0
|75.8
|100.0
|100.0
|100.0
|106.4
|98.0
|99.9
|100.0
|100.0
|99.3
|100.0
|100.0
|100.0
|99.5
|Mo Conc Produced
|Mo Concentrate
|Kt
|34.3
|2.5
|1.9
|2.2
|1.4
|1.4
|1.8
|3.1
|2.2
|2.0
|2.0
|2.0
|2.3
|2.5
|2.3
|2.1
|2.6
|Grade - Mo
|%
|51.13
|54.33
|50.39
|43.17
|48.04
|45.92
|51.67
|53.88
|51.87
|50.71
|50.47
|51.24
|51.98
|52.39
|52.34
|51.61
|52.96
|Mo in concentrate
|Kt
|17.6
|1.3
|1.0
|1.0
|0.7
|0.6
|0.9
|1.6
|1.2
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.2
|1.3
|1.2
|1.1
|1.4
|Doré Produced
|Ag in Doré - internal feed
|000 oz
|26,808
|1,102
|1,155
|1,214
|928
|1,290
|2,357
|2,478
|1,989
|1,485
|1,503
|2,157
|2,454
|1,449
|2,026
|1,472
|1,749
|Ag in Doré - purchased conc
|000 oz
|349
|28.8
|24.7
|22.9
|15.1
|21.2
|5.4
|11.6
|12.0
|16.4
|4.1
|9.6
|8.0
|13.7
|3.5
|Au in Doré - purchased conc
|000 oz
|12
|1.7
|1.5
|1.4
|0.9
|1.3
|0.3
|0.7
|0.7
|1.0
|0.2
|0.6
|0.5
|0.8
|0.2
|Acid Plant
|Purchased sulfur
|Kt
|1,097.1
|76.4
|55.7
|0.0
|37.2
|62.4
|86.7
|90.7
|79.9
|73.0
|66.0
|74.0
|81.2
|69.6
|81.1
|75.1
|88.0
|Excess acid produced
|Kt
|1,570.9
|118.4
|59.4
|77.2
|115.2
|60.4
|152.3
|25.8
|52.1
|118.8
|97.5
|161.5
|111.1
|85.6
|83.1
|111.2
|141.2
|Total Production
|Cu Eq Produced
|Kt
|1,739.9
|109.6
|107.5
|83.7
|107.0
|106.7
|112.5
|119.1
|108.3
|109.5
|109.4
|112.4
|112.2
|109.9
|111.1
|109.7
|111.4
|Phase I: Unit Costs
|Unit
|Phase I
|Y-03
|Y-02
|Y-01
|Y01
|Y02
|Y03
|Y04
|Y05
|Y06
|Y07
|Y08
|Y09
|Y10
|Y11
|Y12
|Y13
|Y14
|Y15
|Y16
|Mining ($/t material moved excl. Pre-strip)
|Mining
|$/tonne
|1.42
|1.47
|1.53
|1.38
|1.18
|1.36
|1.43
|1.42
|1.38
|1.44
|1.44
|1.44
|1.44
|1.44
|1.43
|1.42
|1.62
|Deferred stripping
|$/tonne
|(0.11
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.11
|)
|(0.29
|)
|(0.15
|)
|(0.42
|)
|-
|(0.07
|)
|(0.26
|)
|(0.08
|)
|(0.09
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.05
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.22
|)
|Mining ex def stripping
|$/tonne
|1.30
|1.46
|1.42
|1.09
|1.03
|0.93
|1.43
|1.35
|1.12
|1.36
|1.35
|1.43
|1.41
|1.38
|1.42
|1.20
|1.62
|Processing ($/t processed (tonnes milled + tonnes leached))
|Sulfide flotation
|$/tonne
|3.56
|3.37
|3.57
|3.61
|3.58
|3.57
|3.56
|3.57
|3.58
|3.57
|3.57
|3.57
|3.58
|3.57
|3.57
|3.57
|3.58
|Molybdenum flotation
|$/tonne
|0.09
|0.08
|0.09
|0.18
|0.08
|0.09
|0.07
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|Leach Plant
|$/tonne
|0.43
|0.42
|0.45
|0.67
|0.42
|0.43
|0.38
|0.39
|0.39
|0.41
|0.43
|0.41
|0.40
|0.42
|0.39
|0.40
|0.38
|Acid Plant
|$/tonne
|0.70
|0.83
|0.59
|0.14
|0.44
|0.65
|0.84
|0.88
|0.79
|0.73
|0.68
|0.74
|0.80
|0.71
|0.80
|0.75
|0.85
|Acid Plant (electricity credit)
|$/tonne
|(0.22
|)
|(0.24
|)
|(0.22
|)
|(0.22
|)
|(0.22
|)
|(0.22
|)
|(0.22
|)
|(0.22
|)
|(0.22
|)
|(0.22
|)
|(0.22
|)
|(0.22
|)
|(0.22
|)
|(0.22
|)
|(0.22
|)
|(0.22
|)
|(0.22
|)
|Leach pad
|$/tonne
|0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Doré plant
|$/tonne
|0.13
|0.10
|0.09
|0.10
|0.08
|0.10
|0.18
|0.18
|0.15
|0.12
|0.12
|0.16
|0.18
|0.11
|0.15
|0.11
|0.13
|SX/EW
|$/tonne
|0.86
|0.94
|0.87
|0.70
|0.86
|0.86
|0.86
|0.91
|0.85
|0.86
|0.86
|0.86
|0.86
|0.86
|0.86
|0.86
|0.86
|Total
|$/tonne
|5.57
|5.52
|5.46
|5.20
|5.27
|5.50
|5.70
|5.81
|5.64
|5.58
|5.55
|5.63
|5.70
|5.56
|5.65
|5.58
|5.69
|Other Unit Costs ($/t processed (tonnes milled + tonnes leached))
|Onsite G&A
|$/tonne
|0.89
|0.97
|0.89
|0.89
|0.89
|0.89
|0.89
|0.89
|0.89
|0.89
|0.89
|0.89
|0.89
|0.89
|0.89
|0.89
|0.89
|Sustaining cash cost ($/lb Cu)
|Cash cost 1
|$/lb
|1.15
|1.14
|1.27
|1.30
|1.30
|1.21
|1.34
|1.03
|1.11
|1.18
|1.18
|1.19
|1.06
|1.09
|1.09
|1.07
|0.97
|Sustaining cash cost 1
|$/lb
|1.44
|1.38
|1.63
|1.72
|1.63
|1.88
|1.70
|1.30
|1.41
|1.40
|1.40
|1.37
|1.24
|1.28
|1.26
|1.37
|1.25
|Total cash cost 2
|$/lb
|1.41
|1.75
|1.75
|1.30
|1.73
|1.52
|1.72
|1.03
|1.23
|1.41
|1.42
|1.51
|1.15
|1.29
|1.26
|1.36
|1.05
|Total sustaining cash cost 2
|$/lb
|1.66
|1.92
|2.03
|1.72
|1.99
|2.09
|2.01
|1.30
|1.51
|1.61
|1.61
|1.66
|1.32
|1.47
|1.42
|1.62
|1.32
|1 Internal feed only; 2 Includes purchased concentrate
|Phase I: Cash Flows
|Unit
|Phase I
|Y-03
|Y-02
|Y-01
|Y01
|Y02
|Y03
|Y04
|Y05
|Y06
|Y07
|Y08
|Y09
|Y10
|Y11
|Y12
|Y13
|Y14
|Y15
|Y16
|Cash Flows
|Gross rev – internal
|$M
|11,475
|606
|620
|626
|635
|686
|666
|877
|761
|732
|728
|706
|794
|751
|763
|718
|806
|Gross rev – purchased
|$M
|1,552
|227
|195
|-
|180
|119
|167
|-
|42
|92
|94
|129
|33
|75
|63
|108
|28
|TC/RC
|$M
|(75)
|(6)
|(5)
|(5)
|(3)
|(3)
|(3)
|(7)
|(5)
|(4)
|(5)
|(4)
|(5)
|(6)
|(5)
|(5)
|(6)
|Freight
|$M
|(43)
|(2)
|(2)
|(2)
|(2)
|(2)
|(4)
|(4)
|(3)
|(2)
|(2)
|(3)
|(4)
|(2)
|(3)
|(2)
|(3)
|Royalty
|$M
|(253)
|(14)
|(14)
|(12)
|(14)
|(14)
|(16)
|(21)
|(17)
|(16)
|(16)
|(16)
|(18)
|(16)
|(16)
|(15)
|(19)
|Opex - Mining
|$M
|(1,266)
|(48)
|(53)
|(57)
|(68)
|(61)
|(93)
|(90)
|(77)
|(90)
|(89)
|(95)
|(94)
|(92)
|(95)
|(81)
|(86)
|Opex - Processing
|$M
|(2,346)
|(133)
|(145)
|(138)
|(140)
|(146)
|(151)
|(154)
|(150)
|(148)
|(147)
|(149)
|(151)
|(147)
|(150)
|(148)
|(151)
|Opex - Purch Cu Conc
|$M
|(1,332)
|(198)
|(167)
|-
|(155)
|(102)
|(143)
|-
|(36)
|(78)
|(81)
|(111)
|(28)
|(64)
|(54)
|(92)
|(24)
|Opex - Onsite G&A
|$M
|(376)
|(24)
|(24)
|(24)
|(24)
|(24)
|(24)
|(24)
|(24)
|(24)
|(24)
|(24)
|(24)
|(24)
|(24)
|(24)
|(24)
|Opex - Property tax
|$M
|(296)
|(35)
|(33)
|(33)
|(32)
|(30)
|(24)
|(22)
|(20)
|(18)
|(16)
|(13)
|(9)
|(5)
|(3)
|(3)
|(3)
|Opex - Surety bond fees
|$M
|(34)
|(2)
|(2)
|(2)
|(2)
|(2)
|(2)
|(2)
|(2)
|(2)
|(2)
|(2)
|(2)
|(2)
|(2)
|(2)
|(2)
|(2)
|(2)
|(2)
|Closure Costs
|$M
|Tax - Federal income
|$M
|(494)
|(3)
|(2)
|(26)
|(34)
|(51)
|(51)
|(48)
|(64)
|(60)
|(63)
|(48)
|(46)
|Tax - State income
|$M
|(98)
|-
|(1)
|(6)
|(7)
|(10)
|(10)
|(9)
|(13)
|(12)
|(12)
|(9)
|(9)
|Tax - State severance
|$M
|(62)
|(1)
|(2)
|(2)
|(2)
|(4)
|(4)
|(6)
|(6)
|(6)
|(7)
|(6)
|(7)
|(6)
|(5)
|Cash From Ops before WC
|$M
|6,351
|(2)
|(2)
|(2)
|372
|372
|354
|375
|418
|368
|519
|426
|376
|374
|357
|411
|391
|394
|393
|458
|WC Changes – AR
|$M
|(91)
|(91)
|2
|21
|(21)
|1
|(3)
|(4)
|8
|(2)
|0
|(2)
|1
|0
|(0)
|(0)
|(1)
|WC Changes – AP
|$M
|76
|62
|123
|(80)
|(17)
|1
|(30)
|28
|3
|2
|(21)
|4
|10
|(0)
|4
|(11)
|4
|(1)
|5
|(11)
|WC Changes - Stream
|$M
|230
|230
|Cash from Operations
|$M
|6,565
|291
|121
|(82 )
|264
|375
|345
|383
|422
|368
|493
|438
|383
|375
|359
|401
|395
|393
|397
|446
|Growth – EPCM
|$M
|(1,177)
|(239)
|(635)
|(303)
|-
|Growth - Owners Costs
|$M
|(475)
|(48)
|(223)
|(205)
|-
|Growth - Contingency
|$M
|(265)
|(51)
|(149)
|(64)
|-
|Sustaining capital
|$M
|(531)
|(24)
|(45)
|(44)
|(35)
|(85)
|(48)
|(39)
|(26)
|(21)
|(21)
|(17)
|(19)
|(19)
|(19)
|(28)
|(42)
|Deferred stripping
|$M
|(111)
|(0)
|(4)
|(15)
|(10)
|(28)
|-
|(5)
|(18)
|(5)
|(6)
|(1)
|(2)
|(4)
|(1)
|(15)
|-
|Cash From Investing
|$M
|(2,559 )
|(338 )
|(1,007 )
|(572 )
|(24 )
|(49 )
|(59 )
|(45 )
|(112 )
|(48 )
|(43 )
|(44 )
|(26 )
|(27 )
|(18 )
|(21 )
|(23 )
|(20 )
|(43 )
|(42)
|Net Cash Flow
|$M
|4,007
|(47 )
|( 886 )
|(654 )
|240
|326
|286
|338
|309
|320
|450
|393
|357
|348
|342
|380
|372
|373
|354
|404
|NPV @ 8%
|$M
|1,097
|NPV @ 10%
|$M
|741
|IRR
|%
|17
|PAYBACK
|# years
|5.3
|Phase II: Physicals
|Unit
|Phase II
|LOM
|Y15
|Y16
|Y17
|Y18
|Y19
|Y20
|Y21
|Y22
|Y23
|Y24
|Y25-29
|Y30-34
|Y35-39
|Y40-44
|Y45-49
|Resources Mined
|Copper World deposits
|Mt
|124.2
|340.4
|0.7
|3.0
|2.0
|1.5
|3.3
|13.8
|14.1
|11.6
|74.2
|0.0
|East deposit
|Mt
|783.2
|1,008.1
|29.1
|33.4
|28.6
|37.6
|35.6
|23.6
|22.3
|24.8
|109.2
|158.4
|151.3
|129.4
|Total resources mined
|Mt
|907.4
|1,348.5
|29.8
|36.4
|30.5
|39.1
|38.8
|37.3
|36.4
|36.4
|183.4
|158.4
|151.3
|129.4
|Waste Mined
|Copper World deposits
|Mt
|19.3
|137.1
|0.8
|0.2
|0.1
|0.3
|2.2
|3.9
|4.3
|2.5
|5.0
|East deposit
|Mt
|1,643.2
|2,073.5
|15.7
|74.6
|74.6
|71.9
|70.2
|70.0
|70.5
|72.2
|363.7
|376.7
|329.7
|53.4
|Total waste mined
|Mt
|1,662.5
|2,210.6
|16.5
|74.8
|74.7
|72.1
|72.4
|73.9
|74.8
|74.8
|368.7
|376.7
|329.7
|53.4
|Material Moved
|Rehandle
|Mt
|30.9
|44.7
|6.0
|4.0
|21.0
|Total material moved
|Mt
|2,600.8
|3,603.8
|46.3
|111.2
|111.2
|111.2
|111.2
|111.2
|111.2
|111.2
|556.1
|556.1
|481.0
|182.8
|Strip Ratio
|Copper World deposits
|X:X
|0.16
|0.40
|1.15
|0.08
|0.04
|0.18
|0.67
|0.28
|0.30
|0.22
|0.07
|East deposit
|X:X
|2.10
|2.06
|0.54
|2.23
|2.61
|1.91
|1.98
|2.97
|3.16
|2.91
|3.33
|2.38
|2.18
|0.41
|Total strip ratio
|X:X
|1.83
|1.64
|0.55
|2.05
|2.45
|1.84
|1.87
|1.98
|2.05
|2.05
|2.01
|2.38
|2.18
|0.41
|Mill
|Tonnes milled
|Mt
|805.4
|1,120.9
|23.2
|29.8
|29.8
|29.8
|29.8
|29.8
|29.8
|29.8
|149.0
|149.0
|149.0
|126.6
|Headgrade - Cu
|%
|0.41
|0.42
|0.56
|0.56
|0.43
|0.48
|0.56
|0.55
|0.46
|0.37
|0.41
|0.38
|0.37
|0.31
|Headgrade – Ag
|g/tonne
|5.06
|5.08
|6.75
|8.21
|5.66
|4.56
|4.85
|5.41
|5.30
|4.22
|3.60
|5.33
|5.26
|5.27
|Headgrade – Mo
|%
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Leach
|Tonnes leached
|Mt
|121.6
|227.6
|6.6
|6.6
|6.6
|6.6
|6.6
|6.6
|6.6
|6.6
|33.1
|30.4
|2.3
|2.8
|Headgrade – CuSS
|%
|0.23
|0.26
|0.18
|0.22
|0.35
|0.32
|0.26
|0.23
|0.21
|0.19
|0.27
|0.17
|0.15
|0.25
|Headgrade - Cu
|%
|0.31
|0.35
|0.24
|0.28
|0.47
|0.42
|0.35
|0.30
|0.29
|0.27
|0.36
|0.22
|0.22
|0.30
|Purchased Cu Conc
|Cu concentrate
|Kt
|2,534.0
|3,341.6
|101.0
|64.5
|101.7
|189.1
|525.9
|293.6
|499.7
|758.5
|Grade – Cu
|%
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|Grade – Au
|g/tonne
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|Grade – Ag
|g/tonne
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|Recovery to Cu Cathode
|From Mill
|%
|80.1
|79.2
|81.5
|81.3
|79.8
|80.0
|80.3
|76.6
|76.6
|75.1
|76.9
|83.0
|82.1
|81.4
|From Leach
|%
|58.7
|58.9
|58.9
|61.5
|59.2
|58.6
|58.7
|58.6
|56.3
|56.1
|58.6
|59.1
|54.7
|61.8
|From Purchased
|%
|97.1
|97.3
|97.5
|98.1
|97.8
|97.8
|97.8
|97.4
|96.7
|96.5
|Cu Cathode Produced
|From Mill
|Kt
|2,617.5
|3,755.4
|106.1
|136.1
|102.5
|115.2
|134.7
|125.2
|104.1
|83.9
|471.8
|466.6
|447.1
|324.2
|From Leach
|Kt
|219.4
|463.1
|9.3
|11.4
|18.3
|16.4
|13.6
|11.7
|10.8
|9.9
|69.8
|40.1
|2.8
|5.3
|From Purchased
|Kt
|615.4
|812.6
|24.6
|15.8
|24.9
|46.3
|128.6
|71.5
|120.8
|182.9
|Total Cu cathode
|Kt
|3,452.3
|5,031.1
|140.0
|147.5
|136.7
|131.6
|148.3
|136.9
|139.8
|140.0
|670.2
|578.2
|570.7
|512.5
|Mo Conc Produced
|Mo Concentrate
|Kt
|116.6
|150.9
|2.8
|3.2
|3.1
|4.0
|4.5
|3.4
|4.5
|4.0
|16.6
|24.1
|24.4
|21.9
|Grade - Mo
|%
|52.96
|52.54
|51.07
|51.14
|52.89
|51.34
|51.68
|50.85
|54.45
|54.43
|51.54
|53.31
|53.48
|53.88
|Mo in concentrate
|Kt
|61.7
|79.3
|1.4
|1.6
|1.7
|2.1
|2.3
|1.7
|2.5
|2.2
|8.6
|12.8
|13.0
|11.8
|Doré Produced
|Ag in Doré - internal feed
|000 oz
|68,539
|95,347
|2,657
|4,165
|2,853
|2,295
|2,443
|2,659
|2,591
|2,032
|8,624
|13,528
|13,333
|11,359
|Ag in Doré - purchased conc
|000 oz
|1,094
|1,443
|44
|28
|44
|82
|227
|127
|216
|328
|Au in Doré - purchased conc
|000 oz
|37
|48
|1
|1
|1
|3
|8
|4
|7
|11
|Acid Plant
|Purchased sulfur
|Kt
|655.2
|1,752.3
|45.9
|71.5
|76.2
|22.4
|18.3
|48.5
|51.6
|42.0
|140.5
|59.8
|78.6
|Excess acid produced
|Kt
|5,733.3
|7,304.3
|187.7
|78.3
|44.8
|106.7
|96.9
|71.7
|99.5
|103.9
|725.8
|711.5
|1,827.6
|1,678.9
|Total Production
|Cu Eq Produced
|Kt
|3,949.5
|5,689.4
|155.6
|166.0
|150.8
|146.7
|164.4
|151.2
|156.8
|154.5
|735.4
|670.4
|684.0
|613.5
|Phase II: Unit Costs
|Unit
|Phase II
|LOM
|Y15
|Y16
|Y17
|Y18
|Y19
|Y20
|Y21
|Y22
|Y23
|Y24
|Y25-29
|Y30-34
|Y35-39
|Y40-44
|Y45-49
|Mining ($/t material moved excl. Pre-strip)
|Mining
|$/tonne
|1.35
|1.37
|1.85
|1.27
|1.27
|1.31
|1.32
|1.32
|1.32
|1.32
|1.32
|1.32
|1.35
|1.56
|Deferred stripping
|$/tonne
|(0.18
|)
|(0.16
|)
|(0.03
|)
|(0.07
|)
|(0.18
|)
|(0.00
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.27
|)
|(0.32
|)
|(0.26
|)
|(0.33
|)
|(0.12
|)
|(0.17
|)
|-
|Mining ex def stripping
|$/tonne
|1.17
|1.21
|1.83
|1.21
|1.09
|1.31
|1.30
|1.05
|1.01
|1.06
|0.99
|1.20
|1.18
|1.56
|Processing ($/t processed (tonnes milled + tonnes leached))
|Sulfide flotation
|$/tonne
|4.04
|3.89
|4.43
|3.78
|3.77
|3.80
|3.79
|3.78
|3.77
|3.78
|3.78
|3.84
|4.56
|4.53
|Molybdenum flotation
|$/tonne
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|0.10
|0.08
|0.12
|0.13
|0.11
|0.09
|0.08
|0.10
|0.12
|0.13
|0.13
|Leach Plant
|$/tonne
|0.49
|0.47
|0.49
|0.39
|0.35
|0.46
|0.49
|0.42
|0.40
|0.41
|0.44
|0.47
|0.57
|0.62
|Acid Plant
|$/tonne
|0.26
|0.40
|0.46
|0.52
|0.55
|0.23
|0.21
|0.39
|0.41
|0.35
|0.27
|0.18
|0.23
|0.14
|Acid Plant (electricity credit)
|$/tonne
|(0.17
|)
|(0.19
|)
|(0.19
|)
|(0.16
|)
|(0.16
|)
|(0.16
|)
|(0.16
|)
|(0.16
|)
|(0.16
|)
|(0.16
|)
|(0.16
|)
|(0.16
|)
|(0.19
|)
|(0.22
|)
|Leach pad
|$/tonne
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Doré plant
|$/tonne
|0.15
|0.14
|0.17
|0.22
|0.15
|0.12
|0.13
|0.14
|0.14
|0.11
|0.10
|0.15
|0.17
|0.18
|SX/EW
|$/tonne
|0.84
|0.84
|1.05
|0.90
|0.84
|0.82
|0.90
|0.84
|0.86
|0.86
|0.83
|0.74
|0.83
|0.88
|Total
|$/tonne
|5.72
|5.68
|6.53
|5.75
|5.60
|5.41
|5.51
|5.53
|5.52
|5.44
|5.36
|5.34
|6.31
|6.27
|Other Unit Costs ($/t processed (tonnes milled + tonnes leached))
|Onsite G&A
|$/tonne
|0.95
|0.93
|1.01
|1.02
|1.02
|1.02
|1.02
|1.02
|1.02
|1.02
|1.02
|1.02
|0.78
|0.79
|Sustaining cash cost ($/lb Cu)
|Cash cost 1
|$/lb
|1.11
|1.12
|0.97
|1.01
|1.18
|1.13
|0.99
|1.04
|1.10
|1.37
|1.19
|1.26
|1.07
|0.90
|Sustaining cash cost 1
|$/lb
|1.42
|1.43
|1.19
|1.68
|1.49
|1.47
|1.25
|1.33
|1.48
|1.73
|1.57
|1.55
|1.36
|1.08
|Total cash cost 2
|$/lb
|1.46
|1.44
|1.35
|1.01
|1.42
|1.13
|0.99
|1.04
|1.47
|1.97
|1.56
|1.49
|1.49
|1.64
|Total sustaining cash cost 2
|$/lb
|1.73
|1.71
|1.53
|1.68
|1.69
|1.47
|1.25
|1.33
|1.79
|2.22
|1.87
|1.75
|1.72
|1.75
|1 Internal feed only; 2 Includes purchased concentrate
|Phase II: Cash Flows
| Unit
| Phase II
| LOM
| Y15
| Y16
| Y17
| Y18
| Y19
| Y20
| Y21
| Y22
| Y23
| Y24
| Y25-29
| Y30-34
| Y35-39
| Y40-44
| Y45-49
|Cash Flows
|Gross rev – internal
|$M
|24,722
|36,197
|969
|1,212
|995
|1,096
|1,230
|1,125
|977
|804
|4,556
|4,413
|4,159
|3,186
|Gross rev – purchased
|$M
|4,845
|6,397
|194
|124
|196
|364
|1,012
|563
|951
|1,440
|TC/RC
|$M
|(280)
|(355)
|(6)
|(6)
|(7)
|(10)
|(11)
|(8)
|(11)
|(10)
|(41)
|(58)
|(60)
|(54)
|Freight
|$M
|(111)
|(154)
|(4)
|(7)
|(5)
|(4)
|(4)
|(4)
|(4)
|(3)
|(14)
|(22)
|(22)
|(19)
|Royalty
|$M
|(587)
|(841)
|(24)
|(32)
|(24)
|(25)
|(30)
|(28)
|(24)
|(19)
|(103)
|(104)
|(101)
|(74)
|Opex - Mining
|$M
|(3,048)
|(4,314)
|(84)
|(134)
|(121)
|(146)
|(145)
|(116)
|(112)
|(118)
|(551)
|(668)
|(568)
|(285)
|Opex - Processing
|$M
|(5,307)
|(7,653)
|(195)
|(209)
|(204)
|(197)
|(201)
|(201)
|(201)
|(198)
|(977)
|(958)
|(955)
|(811)
|Opex - Purch Cu Conc
|$M
|(4,180)
|(5,512)
|(167)
|(106)
|(168)
|(312)
|(867)
|(484)
|(824)
|(1,251)
|Opex - Onsite G&A
|$M
|(877)
|(1,253)
|(30)
|(37)
|(37)
|(37)
|(37)
|(37)
|(37)
|(37)
|(185)
|(183)
|(118)
|(102)
|Opex - Property tax
|$M
|(292)
|(588)
|(16)
|(15)
|(15)
|(15)
|(14)
|(17)
|(16)
|(16)
|(68)
|(53)
|(40)
|(6)
|Opex - Surety bond fees
|$M
|(55)
|(89)
|(2)
|(2)
|(2)
|(2)
|(2)
|(2)
|(2)
|(2)
|(9)
|(9)
|(9)
|(9)
|(5)
|Closure Costs
|$M
|(200)
|(200)
|(200)
|Tax - Federal income
|$M
|(1,616)
|(2,110)
|(55)
|(83)
|(50)
|(65)
|(84)
|(73)
|(59)
|(36)
|(304)
|(281)
|(276)
|(249)
|Tax - State income
|$M
|(317)
|(415)
|(11)
|(16)
|(10)
|(13)
|(16)
|(14)
|(12)
|(7)
|(60)
|(55)
|(54)
|(49)
|Tax - State severance
|$M
|(190)
|(252)
|(7)
|(9)
|(6)
|(7)
|(9)
|(8)
|(7)
|(5)
|(36)
|(33)
|(33)
|(29)
|Cash From Ops before WC
|$M
|12,509
|18,859
|562
|662
|533
|577
|678
|616
|520
|404
|2,353
|2,068
|2,051
|1,690
|(205 )
|WC Changes – AR
|$M
|91
|(36)
|(5)
|10
|3
|(15)
|11
|(5)
|0
|(16)
|42
|15
|(44)
|130
|WC Changes – AP
|$M
|(76)
|81
|(42)
|19
|(17)
|(10)
|2
|(6)
|28
|18
|(31)
|(9)
|(35)
|105
|(179)
|WC Changes - Stream
|$M
|230
|Cash from Operations
|$M
|12,524
|19,089
|81
|484
|676
|526
|570
|665
|621
|544
|422
|2,306
|2,102
|2,031
|1,751
|(254 )
|Growth – EPCM
|$M
|(444)
|(1,621)
|(222)
|(222)
|Growth - Owners Costs
|$M
|(264)
|(739)
|(132)
|(132)
|Growth - Contingency
|$M
|(177)
|(442)
|(89)
|(89)
|Sustaining capital
|$M
|(967)
|(1,498)
|(31)
|(179)
|(38)
|(75)
|(52)
|(29)
|(38)
|(29)
|(169)
|(162)
|(109)
|(56)
|Deferred stripping
|$M
|(456)
|(567)
|(1)
|(7)
|(20)
|(0)
|(2)
|(31)
|(35)
|(29)
|(184)
|(67)
|(79)
|-
|Cash From Investing
|$M
|(2,308 )
|(4,867 )
|(443 )
|(443 )
|(32 )
|(187 )
|(58 )
|(75 )
|(55 )
|(60 )
|(73 )
|(58 )
|(353 )
|(229 )
|(188 )
|(56 )
|Net Cash Flow
|$M
|10,216
|14,222
|(361 )
|(443 )
|452
|489
|468
|495
|611
|561
|470
|364
|1,953
|1,873
|1,842
|1,695
|(254 )
|NPV @ 8%
|$M
|947
|2,044
|NPV @ 10%
|$M
|555
|1,296
|IRR
|%
|49 %
|18 %
|PAYBACK
|# years
|1.7
|-
|PRICE DECK
|PRICE / RATE
|UNIT
|LONG TERM
|Metals
|Copper
|$/lb
|3.50
|Copper net premium 1
|$/lb
|0.01
|Molybdenum
|$/lb
|11.00
|Gold - offtaker
|$/oz
|1,600.00
|Silver - offtaker
|$/oz
|22.00
|Silver - stream
|$/oz
|3.90
|Stream contracted escalator 2
|% per year
|1.00
|Other
|Molten sulfur - purchases
|$/tonne
|215.00
|Molten sulfur - sales
|$/tonne
|195.00
|Acid - sales
|$/tonne
|145.00
|Electricity
|$/kWh
|0.075
|NSR royalty
|%
|3.00
1 Copper cathode premium net of cathode transport charge
2 Annual escalator begins in Year 4
|MARKETING ASSUMPTIONS
|PRICE / RATE
|UNIT
|LONG TERM
|Molybdenum Concentrate
|Treatment charge
|$/lb
|1.30
|Payable % - Mo
|%
|99.00
|Freight
|$/wmt
|20.00
|Moisture
|%
|6.00
|Doré
|Refining charge - doré bar
|$/oz
|0.40
|Refining charge - Au
|$/oz
|0.55
|Payable % - Au
|%
|99.90
|Payable % - Ag
|%
|99.90
|Freight
|$/oz
|1.40
|Purchased Copper Concentrate
|Purchase price
|$/dmt
|1,649.55
|Cu grade
|%
|25.00
|Mo grade
|%
|0.01
|Au grade
|g/dmt
|0.50
|Ag grade
|g/dmt
|15.00
|Zn grade
|%
|0.20
|S grade
|%
|35.00
|Treatment charge
|$/dmt
|80.00
|Refining charge - Cu
|$/lb
|0.08
|Payable % - Cu
|%
|96.50
|Payable % - Au
|%
|90.00
|Payable % - Ag
|%
|90.00
|Min deduction - Cu
|%
|1.00
|Min grade - Au
|g/dmt
|1.00
|Min grade - Ag
|g/dmt
|30.00
|Freight capture
|$/dmt
|80.00
|OPERATING COST DETAILS – MINING
|METRIC
|UNIT
|Phase I
|Phase II
|LOM
|Labor
|$M
|$340
|$858
|$1,198
|Maintenance
|$M
|$398
|$910
|$1,307
|Fuel
|$M
|$264
|$623
|$887
|Blasting
|$M
|$166
|$473
|$639
|Indirect
|$M
|$175
|$554
|$729
|Other
|$M
|$35
|$86
|$121
|Subtotal*
|$M
|$1,378
|$3,504
|$4,882
|Deferred stripping
|$M
|($111)
|($456)
|($567)
|Total*
|$M
|$ 1,266
|$ 3,048
|$ 4,314
*Excludes pre-stripping costs
|OPERATING COST DETAILS – PROCESSING
|METRIC
|UNIT
|Phase I
|Phase II
|LOM
|Sulfide flotation
|$M
|$1,502
|$3,749
|$5,251
|Molybdenum flotation
|$M
|$39
|$106
|$145
|Leach plant
|$M
|$179
|$450
|$630
|Acid plant
|$M
|$295
|$245
|$540
|Acid plant (electricity credit)
|$M
|($92)
|($161)
|($254)
|Leach pad
|$M
|$6
|$7
|$13
|Doré plant
|$M
|$54
|$135
|$190
|SX/EW
|$M
|$362
|$775
|$1,137
|Total
|$M
|$ 2,346
|$ 5,307
|$ 7,653
|UNIT OPERATING COST SUMMARY
|METRIC
|UNIT
|Phase I
|Phase II
|LOM
|Mining excl. def stripping
|$/t material moved
|$1.30
|$1.17
|$1.21
|Concentrator
|$/t processed
|$4.88
|$4.79
|$4.81
|Sulfide leach
|$/lb Cu prod
|$0.13
|$0.07
|$0.09
|Oxide heap leach
|$/lb Cu prod
|$0.01
|$0.01
|$0.01
|SX/EW
|$/lb Cu prod
|$0.10
|$0.10
|$0.10
|Onsite G&A
|$/t processed
|$0.89
|$0.95
|$0.93
|CAPITAL COST SUMMARY
|METRIC
|UNIT
|Phase I
|Phase II
|LOM
|Growth - EPCM
|$M
|$1,345
|$621
|$1,966
|Growth - owner's costs
|$M
|$572
|$264
|$836
|Growth - subtotal
|$M
|$1,917
|$885
|$2,802
|Sustaining
|$M
|$531
|$967
|$1,498
|Deferred stripping
|$M
|$111
|$456
|$567
|Total
|$M
|$ 2,559
|$ 2,308
|$ 4,867
|GROWTH CAPITAL DETAILS – EPCM
|METRIC
|UNIT
|Phase I
|Phase II
|LOM
|Sitewide
|$M
|$15
|$5
|$20
|Mining
|$M
|$38
|$0
|$38
|Primary crushing
|$M
|$31
|$33
|$64
|Sulfide plant
|$M
|$227
|$144
|$371
|Molybdenum plant
|$M
|$15
|$0
|$15
|Reagents
|$M
|$9
|$5
|$13
|Plant services
|$M
|$29
|$14
|$43
|SX/EW plant
|$M
|$190
|$60
|$250
|Concentrate leach plant
|$M
|$88
|$0
|$88
|Acid plant
|$M
|$77
|$0
|$77
|Doré plant
|$M
|$20
|$0
|$20
|Site services and utilities
|$M
|$3
|$3
|$5
|Internal infrastructure
|$M
|$19
|$10
|$29
|External infrastructure
|$M
|$102
|$0
|$102
|Common construction
|$M
|$84
|$54
|$138
|Other
|$M
|$173
|$118
|$291
|Contingency
|$M
|$224
|$177
|$401
|Total
|$M
|$ 1,345
|$ 621
|$ 1,966
|GROWTH CAPITAL DETAILS – OWNER'S COSTS
|METRIC
|UNIT
|Phase I
|Phase II
|LOM
|Pre-stripping
|$M
|$57
|$0
|$57
|Mining fleet and equipment
|$M
|$186
|$0
|$186
|Tailings storage
|$M
|$20
|$264
|$284
|Heap leach pad
|$M
|$45
|$0
|$45
|Earthworks and roads
|$M
|$28
|$0
|$28
|G&A and other
|$M
|$156
|$0
|$156
|Indirects and contingency
|$M
|$79
|$0
|$79
|Total
|$M
|$ 572
|$ 264
|$ 836
|SUSTAINING CAPITAL DETAILS
|METRIC
|UNIT
|Phase I
|Phase II
|LOM
|Mining
|$M
|$305
|$439
|$744
|Processing
|$M
|$163
|$365
|$528
|Admin
|$M
|$63
|$163
|$226
|Deferred stripping
|$M
|$111
|$456
|$567
|Total
|$M
|$ 642
|$ 1,423
|$ 2,065
Figure 1: Copper World Complex Mineralization
The Copper World Complex consists of several mineral deposits hosting both oxides and sulfide copper mineralization, with a majority of the deposits located on patented mining claims.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3612e49-e5b6-4348-9d82-1b64f0359c5f
Figure 2: Private Land Package to Support Phase I
Hudbay's total private land package has increased since 2019 to approximately 4,500 acres with the inclusion of private land claims (fee land) and patented mining claims. This private land package is estimated to support the first phase of approximately 16 years of operations at the Copper World Complex.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57c71963-0cd8-4e53-b92c-7bad068b424b
Figure 3: Phase I and Phase II Open Pit Footprint
The overall mine footprint is expected to consist of four open pits in Phase I with two of the pits expanding onto federal land in Phase II. Phase I considers exploitation of the pits and their associated infrastructure within a footprint that requires only state and local permits for 16 years of operation.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e7311c1-a337-4bf8-a396-aa0dbebd03b7
Figure 4: Contribution of Resources Mined over the Mine Life
The Peach, Elgin, West, Broadtop and Bolsa deposits contribute approximately 50% of the resources mined in Phase I and approximately 90% in the first five years. The East deposit becomes a major contributor in year five and is the primary source of feed in Phase II.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ec42721-0055-4bea-8a1b-82986101b2f9
Figure 5: Reduction in Energy Consumption and GHG Emissions from Sulfide and Oxide Leaching
One of the many benefits of producing copper cathode on site is that the cathode is likely to be sold entirely to the domestic U.S. market, thereby reducing energy consumption, greenhouse gas and sulfur emissions by eliminating overseas shipping, smelting and refining.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f1d3a07-4fed-4e6f-b7ad-918a4a01eb8f
i "Tonnes" refers to metric tonnes and "tons" refers to imperial or U.S. short tons. The mine plan assumes external concentrate is sourced in years when spare capacity exists at the SX/EW facility in order to maximize the full utilization of the facility. Copper cathode production from mined resources excludes the production from external concentrate. Average annual copper cathode production from external concentrates is approximately 12,000 tonnes in Phase I and 22,000 tonnes in Phase II. There remains the potential to replace external copper concentrate with additional internal feed.
ii Cash cost and sustaining cash cost, net of by-product credits, per pound of copper produced from internally sourced feed and excludes the cost of purchasing external copper concentrate, which may vary in price or potentially be replaced by additional internal feed. By-product credits calculated using the following commodity prices: molybdenum price of $11.00 per pound, silver stream price of $3.90 per ounce and amortization of deferred revenue as per the company's approach in its quarterly financial reporting. By-product credits also include the revenue from the sale of excess acid produced at a price of $145 per tonne. Sustaining cash cost includes sustaining capital expenditures and royalties. Cash cost and sustaining cash cost are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standardized definition under IFRS. For further details on why Hudbay believes cash costs are a useful performance indicator, please refer to the company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ambler Metals LLC ("Ambler Metals"), the joint venture operating company equally owned by Trilogy and South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) ("South32"), has commenced mobilization for the upcoming exploration field program at the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP") located in northwestern Alaska . The UKMP includes the Arctic (volcanogenic massive sulphide, or "VMS") deposit ("Arctic"), the Bornite (carbonate-hosted copper, or "CHC") deposit ("Bornite"), and prospective adjoining mining claims.
On May 11, 2022 , the owners of Ambler Metals approved an updated summer field program resulting in an overall fiscal 2022 budget of approximately US$26.2 million for the advancement of the UKMP. The entire amount is fully funded by Ambler Metals and will consist of a minimum 10,000 meters of diamond drilling with additional meters contingent on drill performance, weather and approval of supplementary budgets.
The 2022 exploration program is aligned with the strategy developed by Trilogy and South32. Priorities are advancing Arctic with additional infill drilling to further improve the confidence in the resource and the completion of a geotechnical study to further de-risk the project. Exploration outside of the Arctic deposit will focus on discovering copper-rich satellite deposits near Arctic, and in the Cosmos Hills and the Ambler Lowlands along strike from Bornite (see Figure 1).
Preparations are underway with the mobilization of crews and equipment in progress, and drilling is expected to commence in early June. Major Drilling ("Major") was awarded a multi-year contract to provide three diamond drill rigs with crews. Major has experience at the UKMP from drill campaigns in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The drill program is helicopter-supported and is based out of Ambler Metals' expanded 90-person camp at Bornite.
Tony Giardini , President and CEO of Trilogy, commented, "I am very excited that we will soon be opening camp for the 2022 exploration program. We expect to commence drilling by early June with first assay results being available in early fall. The proposed exploration program will be one of the largest programs in the history of drilling within the Ambler Mining District and we expect that it will allow us to expand our geological knowledge of this emerging world-class mining district."
Richard Gosse , VP Exploration of Trilogy, commented, "We are pleased with the collaboration between South32, Ambler Metals and Trilogy geoscientists in developing this year's exploration program. The team had numerous meetings to interpret and discuss the results of last year's program and they've come up with some very compelling targets and target areas, ranging from reconnaissance targets to well mineralized prospects that have never previously been drilled – that are a priority for the Ambler Metals team to evaluate this summer."
Following last year's 4,100-meter (18-hole) infill, metallurgical and geotechnical drill program, this year's program involves a minimum 6,000 meters in 27 holes, as part of an 8,400-meter infill program to increase confidence from Indicated to Measured in areas of the mineral resource block model that would be mined during the first four years of production based on Trilogy's Feasibility Study[†] mine plan and with the highest estimated value (see Figure 2).
In addition, three to five holes totaling 500 to 750 meters are planned to complete a geotechnical and hydrogeological assessment of Arctic that SRK Consulting commenced last year.
During the 2021 field season, geological mapping near Arctic assisted in defining three shallow VMS targets that Ambler Metals plans to drill this summer (see Figure 3). All three targets are visible in the airborne electromagnetic ("EM") data acquired during the 2019 Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic ("VTEM") survey that was recently reprocessed by Condor Geophysics. A first pass drill program at the three targets will require a minimum of 1,100 meters.
In addition, Ambler Metals plans to conduct additional geological mapping and soil sampling at several other VMS prospects in the belt, including Ambler, Dead Creek, Sunshine and COU, as well as at high-priority VTEM anomalies.
"Arctic Feasibility Study Alaska, USA NI 43-101 Technical Report" with an effective date of August 20, 2020 and a release date of October 2, 2020
Last year's exploration program for CHC, including soil sampling, detailed structural mapping, relogging historical core, trenching and two drill holes, outlined four areas for drilling. This year, in addition to drilling, which is expected to total about 2,400 meters, further detailed mapping and soil sampling and a minimum 2,000 meters of trenching are planned around Pardner Hill and the Bornite East target area.
Richard Gosse , P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for Trilogy, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Gosse has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release and approves the disclosure contained herein.
Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metals exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC, which has a 100 percent interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in northwestern Alaska . On December 19, 2019 , South32, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic VMS deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler Mining District – the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within a land package that spans approximately 181,387 hectares. Ambler Metals has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler Mining District in cooperation with local communities. Trilogy's vision is to develop the Ambler Mining District into a premier North American copper producer.
This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements relating to the proposed 2022 field exploration program at the UKMP; the merits of the UKMP; the Company's ability to complete at least 10,000 meters of diamond drilling at Arctic; the completion of a geotechnical study; the Company's ability to de-risk the project; the commencement of drilling in early June; the timing of the first assays; the size of the Company's exploration program; the Company's targets for the exploration program; the Company's ability to meet its targets; the Company's ability to advance the project to a construction decision; the Company's ability to complete a minimum of 6,000 meters in 27 holes and a 9,000 meter infill program; the future conversion of Arctic resources from indicated to measured; the completion of drilling to support the completion of a geotechnical and hydrogeological assessment of Arctic; Amber Metals' plan to conduct additional geological mapping and soil sampling; the outcome of the Bornite West drilling; the start of and drilling plans for the Pardner Hill trenching program; Ambler's ability to re-enter and complete the stratigraphic hold located in the Amber Lowlands; and the Company's ability to develop the Amber Mining District into a premier North American copper producer are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the uncertainties involving the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; success of exploration activities, permitting timelines, requirements for additional capital, government regulation of mining operations, environmental risks, prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services, uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests, unexpected cost increases and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2021 filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and in other Company reports and documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. The Company's forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trilogy-announces-details-of-the-2022-field-exploration-program-301563598.html
SOURCE Trilogy Metals Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/08/c5334.html
Cyprium Metals Limited (“CYM”, “Cyprium” or “the Company”) is pleased to report the remaining assay results from the initial drilling campaign which was completed in 2021 at the Maroochydore copper-cobalt project (refer to Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS
Significant Copper results include:
Significant Cobalt results include:
Managing Director Barry Cahill commented:
“Repeated significant intersections demonstrate the robustness and size of this deposit at Maroochydore. Our initial drilling programme at Maroochydore targeted the oxide zones of the deposit and has returned better than expected results. We look forward to further developing the oxide and sulphide resource base of this large greenfield project in the next phase of drilling.”
The 50 RC drillhole programme included 46 resource definition and extension holes (5,990m) and 4 water monitoring bores (228m) for a total of 6,218 metres as detailed in Figure 2, Images 1 to 5 and Table 1. The initial results from 18 resource extension drillholes and 1 water bore were the subject of the Cyprium announcement titled Maroochydore Cu-Co Project Initial RC Drilling Results released 14 February 2022.
Oxide mineralisation at Maroochydore has currently been drilled over a strike length of 3,000m, has a width up to 700m and thicknesses up to 100m, as outlined in Figure 2 and Sections 1 to 3. The 2021 RC drilling programme targeted oxide, supergene and transitional mineralisation at the project, the results of which will inform a mineral resource update for the project in the second half of 2022 to be utilised in a scoping study. Cyprium will release to the market the results of the mineral resource estimate and scoping study as and when they become available.
Figure 1 / Maroochydore Copper – Cobalt Project location plan
Image 1 / RC drill rig at the Maroochydore project, October 2021
Image 2 / RC drill chips: 21MDRC027, 86-106m (20m @ 1.60 % Cu & 794 ppm Co, transitional to sulphide chalcopyrite and chalcocite mineralisation)
Click here for the full ASX Release
American West Metals Limited (American West or the Company) (ASX: AW1), a low-footprint, North Americanfocused base metals explorer, is pleased to announce outstanding assay results from the fourth diamond drill hole to be completed by the Company at the West Desert Project in Utah (West Desert or the Project).
Figure 1: Photo of massive and semi-massive sphalerite (zinc sulphide – brown) and magnetite in drill hole WD22- 03. This interval contains 47.59% Zn, 435.88g/t In from 376.26 – 377.02m (1234.5 - 1237ft) downhole.
Table 1: Drill hole details
Click here for the full ASX Release
Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that it has amended certain terms of its previously announced cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase up to US$500 million aggregate principal amount (subject to increase or decrease by Teck, the "Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount") of its outstanding notes listed in the table below (collectively, the "Notes" and each a "Series" of Notes), in the order of priority shown in the table below.
Teck amended the Tender Offer as follows:
| Acceptance
Priority Level
|CUSIP / ISIN
| Title of
Security
Aggregate
Principal
Amount
Outstanding
| Reference U.S.
Treasury
Security
| Bloomberg
Reference
Page
| Original Fixed
Spread (basis
points) (1)
| Amended
Fixed Spread
(basis points) (1)
|1
|878742AW5 / US878742AW53
| 6.250% Notes
due 2041
|US$794,717,000
|3.250% U.S. Treasury due May 15, 2042
|FIT1
|230
|210
|2
|878742AE5 / US878742AE55
| 6.125% Notes
due 2035
|US$609,355,000
|2.875% U.S. Treasury due May 15, 2032
|FIT1
|230
|210
|3
|878742AS4 / US878742AS42
| 6.000% Notes
due 2040
|US$490,670,000
|3.250% U.S. Treasury due May 15, 2042
|FIT1
|230
|210
|4
|878742AZ8 / US878742AZ84
| 5.400% Notes
due 2043
|US$376,908,000
|3.250% U.S. Treasury due May 15, 2042
|FIT1
|230
|210
|5
|878744AB7 / US878744AB72
| 5.200% Notes
due 2042
|US$399,043,000
|3.250% U.S. Treasury due May 15, 2042
|FIT1
|230
|210
|6
| 878742BE4 / US878742BE47
878742BG9 / US878742BG94
| 3.900% Notes
due 2030
|US$550,000,000
|2.875% U.S. Treasury due May 15, 2032
|FIT1
|195
|175
(1) Includes the Early Tender Premium of US$50 per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes for each Series (the "Early Tender Premium").
The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are described in an Offer to Purchase dated May 24, 2022 (as it may be amended or supplemented, the "Offer to Purchase"). The Tender Offer is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions as set forth in the Offer to Purchase, which may be obtained from Global Bondholder Services Corporation as described below. Subject to applicable law, Teck may waive any and all of these conditions or extend, terminate or withdraw the Tender Offer with respect to one or more Series of Notes and/or increase or decrease the Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount. The Tender Offer is not conditioned upon any minimum amount of Notes being tendered. In accordance with the terms of the Tender Offer, the withdrawal deadline was 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 7, 2022. As a result, tendered Notes may no longer be withdrawn, except in certain limited circumstances where additional withdrawal rights are required by law (as determined by Teck). Capitalized terms used in this news release and not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.
Except as set forth herein, all other terms and conditions of the Tender Offer described in the Offer to Purchase remain unchanged.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and TD Securities (USA) LLC are the Lead Dealer Managers and Barclays Capital Inc., RBC Capital Markets, LLC and SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. are the Co-Dealer Managers for the Tender Offer. Global Bondholder Services Corporation is the Tender Agent and Information Agent. Persons with questions regarding the Tender Offer should contact J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at (toll-free) (866) 834-4666 or TD Securities (USA) LLC (toll-free) at (866) 584-2096. Requests for copies of the Offer to Purchase and related materials should be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation at (+1) (212) 430-3774, (toll-free) (855) 654-2015 or contact@gbsc-usa.com . Questions regarding the tendering of Notes may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation at (toll-free) (855) 654-2015.
This news release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes. The Tender Offer is made only by the Offer to Purchase and the information in this news release is qualified by reference to the Offer to Purchase dated May 24, 2022. There is no separate letter of transmittal in connection with the Offer to Purchase. None of Teck, its boards of directors, the Dealer Managers, the Tender Agent and Information Agent or the trustee, with respect to any Notes is making any recommendation as to whether holders should tender any Notes in response to the Tender Offer, and neither Teck nor any such other person has authorized any person to make any such recommendation. Holders must make their own decision as to whether to tender any of their Notes, and, if so, the principal amount of Notes to tender.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include: statements regarding the terms and timing for completion of the Tender Offer, including the acceptance for purchase of any Notes validly tendered and the expected Early Tender Deadline, Expiration Date and settlement dates thereof; the potential increase or decrease of the Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount; and the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions of the Tender Offer.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Teck to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to vary include, but are not limited to, conditions in financial markets, investor response to the Tender Offer, and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Teck's reports filed with Canadian securities administrators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Readers are cautioned against unduly relying on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of the relevant document and, except as required by law, Teck undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.
About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK.
Teck Media Contact
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com
Teck Investor Contact
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com
About Cyprium Metals Ltd:
Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.
Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd
Contact:
Barry Cahill
Executive Director
T: +61 8 6374 1550
Wayne Apted
Chief Financial Officer
and Company Secretary
Lexi OHalloran
Investor and Media Relations
E: lexi@janemorganmanagement.com.au
T: +61 404 577 076
E: info@cypriummetals.com
