Host International Academics - University Atacama

CleanTech Lithium ("CleanTech Lithium" or "CTL" or the "Company") Host International Academics from University of Atacama


In a joint effort to address global challenges and local issues associated with lithium, CleanTech Lithium has hosted a leading international seminar entitled "Lithium: Global Challenges, Local Issues, Decarbonization, Sustainability and Participation". The event, which took place on January 18th and 19th at the Universidad de Atacama, brought together renowned international academics and industry leaders to explore the crucial role lithium plays in global decarbonization and the transition to a green economy.

In a context where decarbonization has become an inescapable priority to mitigate the effects of climate change, lithium emerges as an essential component in the transition to cleaner energy sources. The seminar focused not only on understanding the importance of lithium globally, but also on collaboratively addressing the local complexities associated with its extraction, which is a priority for the Chilean government.

An essential part of the event saw the visit of international academics to the CleanTech Lithium R&D Centre in Copiapó where the Company's DLE Pilot Plant is being commissioned (see figure 1). This direct encounter allowed participants to immerse themselves in the Company's approach to lithium extraction, highlighting the importance of public-private partnerships to address the complex challenges facing the industry.

Marcela Sepúlveda, Community Relations Manager, CleanTech Lithium, commented: "Collaboration between academia, industry and government is essential to developing sustainable solutions in lithium extraction and its integration into the global supply chain. The presence of international academics at our DLE pilot plant is a testament to our commitment to innovation and transparency in our operations."

Mauricio Lorca, Research Associate at the Universidad de Atacama, mentioned: "Having these spaces for dialogue and listening are extremely valuable. And in that sense, the presence of CleanTech Lithium was very well evaluated. Having this willingness to build dialogue is obviously a step in the right direction."

Figure 1: CleanTech Lithium hosts international academics from the University de Atacama

The seminar stands as a forum for the exchange of ideas and experiences, fostering collaboration between different stakeholders to address the present and future challenges associated with lithium. CleanTech Lithium, together with the Universidad de Atacama, is proud to lead this effort towards a more sustainable and equitable future.

Click here for the full Press Release

This article includes content from CleanTech Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

CTLHF
CleanTech Lithium
CleanTech Lithium (OTCQB:CTLHF)

CleanTech Lithium


Harbor Access Global SMID Cap Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Harbor Access Global SMID Cap Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Harbor Access Global SMID Virtual Investor Conference, held November 16 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/47FNXON

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Harbor Access Global SMID Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 16th, 2023

Harbor Access Global SMID Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 16th, 2023

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Harbor Access Global SMID Virtual Investor Conference to be held on November 16 th 2023. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/47ksL0o

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CleanTech Lithium (OTCQB:CTLHF)

DTC Eligibility for OTCQX Trading in the U.S.

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing next-generation sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the EV transition, is pleased to announce the Company's ordinary shares in the United States are now eligible to be exchanged and settled through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").
OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced CleanTech Lithium Plc. (AIM: CTL; OTCQX: CTLHF), an exploration and development company, advancing the next-generation of sustainable lithium projects for the EV transition, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. CleanTech Lithium Plc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

CleanTech Lithium Plc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CTLHF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held May 2 nd -4 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3B1N9Fj

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Update on Competitive Offtake Partnering Process

Update on Competitive Offtake Partnering Process


Chariot Corporation

Quarterly Activities Report – December 2023

Chariot Corporation Limited (“Chariot”, “CC9” or the “Company”) is pleased to present our Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the period ending 31 December 2023. The fourth quarter of 2023 marked the achievement of several landmark milestones for the Company, including completion of the IPO and ASX listing. Chariot is well-positioned for 2024 with adequate liquidity to support exploration activities across its lithium portfolio and to continue to deliver shareholder value.

Keep reading...Show less
Octava Minerals Limited

Octava Signs Agreement for Acquisition of Byro REE & Lithium Project in the Gascoyne Region of WA

Octava Minerals Limited (ASX:OCT) (“Octava” or the “Company”), a Western Australia focused explorer of the new energy metals Lithium, Nickel, PGM’s and gold, is pleased to report that it has signed a binding but conditional agreement to purchase 100% of the shares in Byro Mining Pty Ltd (“Byro”), the owner of the Byro REE & Lithium Project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia, from the shareholders of Byro.

Keep reading...Show less
Atlantic Lithium

Completion of US$5M MIIF Subscription

Atlantic Lithium welcomes Ghana’s sovereign minerals wealth fund, the Minerals Income Investment Fund (“MIIF”), onto its shareholder register following the completion of MIIF’s US$5m Subscription, part of its total US$32.9m Strategic Investment to support the development of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce that, in line with the non-binding Heads of Terms (“Strategic Investment”) announced on 8 September 2023, the Minerals Income Investment Fund of Ghana (“MIIF”) has completed a subscription for 19,245,574 Atlantic Lithium shares (“Subscription”) at a price of US$0.2598 (A$0.39 / £0.20) per share (“Subscription Shares”), for a value of US$5 million (A$7.60m / £3.93m).

Arcadium Lithium Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE: ALTM, ASX: LTM, "Arcadium Lithium") today announced it will release fourth quarter 2023 earnings results on Thursday, February 22, 2024 after stock market close via PR Newswire and the company's investor relations website at: https:ir.arcadiumlithium.com .

Arcadium Lithium (PRNewsfoto/Arcadium Lithium PLC,Livent Corporation)

The company will subsequently host a webcast conference call on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET ( 6:00 a.m. AWST, 9:00 a.m. AEDT on Friday, February 23 , 2024) that is open to the public via Internet broadcast.

Internet broadcast: https://ir.arcadiumlithium.com .

A replay of the webcast will be available via the Internet at: https://ir.arcadiumlithium.com/investors/financials-and-filings .

Arcadium Lithium Contacts

Investors:
Daniel Rosen +1 215 299 6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

Phoebe Lee +61 413 557 780
phoebe.lee@allkem.co

Media:
Karen Vizental +54 9 114 414 4702
karen.vizental@allkem.co

Address:
Arcadium Lithium plc
Suite 12, Gateway Hub
Shannon Airport House
Shannon, Ireland

About Arcadium Lithium
Arcadium Lithium is a leading global lithium chemicals producer committed to safely and responsibly harnessing the power of lithium to improve people's lives and accelerate the transition to a clean energy future.  We collaborate with our customers to drive innovation and power a more sustainable world in which lithium enables exciting possibilities for renewable energy, electric transportation and modern life.  Arcadium Lithium is vertically integrated, with industry-leading capabilities across lithium extraction processes, including hard-rock mining, conventional brine extraction and direct lithium extraction (DLE), and in lithium chemicals manufacturing for high performance applications. We have operations around the world, with facilities and projects in Argentina , Australia , Canada , China , Japan , the United Kingdom and the United States .  For more information, please visit us at www.ArcadiumLithium.com .

Important Information and Legal Disclaimer:

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, we have identified forward-looking statements by such words or phrases as "will likely result," "is confident that," "expect," "expects," "should," "could," "may," "will continue to," "believe," "believes," "anticipates," "predicts," "forecasts," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "intends" or similar expressions identifying "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the negative of those words and phrases. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for Arcadium Lithium based on currently available information. There are important factors that could cause Arcadium Lithium's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the factors described under the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in Livent Corporation's 2022 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 24, 2023 , and the factors described under the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in Arcadium Lithium's registration statement on Form S-4, initially filed with the SEC on July 20, 2023 , as amended thereafter and declared effective by the SEC on November 20, 2023 , as well as other risks associated with the merger of equals transaction between Livent Corporation and Allkem Limited that resulted in the creation of Arcadium Lithium, as well as other SEC filings and public communications. Although Arcadium Lithium believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Arcadium Lithium cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither Arcadium Lithium nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Arcadium Lithium is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this news release to conform its prior statements to actual results or revised expectations.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcadium-lithium-announces-date-for-fourth-quarter-2023-earnings-release-and-webcast-conference-call-302042551.html

SOURCE Arcadium Lithium PLC

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Galan Lithium

Maiden Filling of Pond 1 Commences at Hombre Muerto West

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide a further update on the progress of construction activities at its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Phase 1 lithium brine project, with lithium chloride production expected in H1 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
×