Hornby Lake Assays Confirm Presence of Fractionated Pegmatites
Eleven whole rock samples collected during the field work were sent to ALS Sudbury for analysis using the ME- MS61 package with four-acid digestion. This method analysed for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, and Zr).
- Assays received from the maiden Hornby Lake field program confirm the presence of fractionated LCT-type pegmatites with anomalism consistent with fertile granites in Ontario.
- The Company has commenced planning a 2024 field program to target the south-western portion of the Project area.
- Fieldwork will target the area south and southwest of the central region of the Project where fractionated pegmatites were encountered in the 2023 field program.
Figure 1 Proposed area of 2024 fieldwork
A summary of the results is shown below in Table 1:
The assay results show overall low concentrations of LCT pegmatite suite elements (lithium, caesium, niobium, rubidium, tin, tantalum), with some low-level anomalism of caesium, niobium, rubidium, and tantalum (Table 2). The data confirm the pegmatites in the central part of the claims as being weak to moderately fractionated and that the granites are low-Ca and peraluminous. The highest concentration of lithium was 77.7 ppm (20230917- 010; Table 2), but is below levels considered anomalous (90 ppm, 3x crustal average) in whole-rock geochemistry samples.
The samples show no clear mineralisation trends (Figure 2) and suggest that although there is low ranging lithium anomalism, it is too low to indicate potential economic mineralisation within the visited claim area. However, the whole-rock concentrations of LCT-suite elements in the pegmatites and one granite sample from the Hornby Lake area are within the range of fertile peraluminous granites elsewhere in Ontario (Table 3).
Table 2 Assay results of LCT-pegmatite indicator elements in the Hornby Lake samples. Green shaded values are considered anomalous(3x crustal abundance (after Rudnick and Gao, 2003)
Table 3 Whole rock LCT-pegmatite element data from Hornby Lake compared to published data from fertile peraluminous granites in Ontario. Sources: 1: GoldON (2023); 2: Tindle et al. (2002); 3: Tindle et al. (2008); 4: Breaks and Tindle (2001)
Figure 2 Distribution of Lithium in whole rock samples on visited Hornby Lake claims
Analysis of Results
The 2023 exploration program undertaken by Ronin on the Hornby Lake project is the first program targeting LCT mineralization in the area. The primary focus of the first pass exploration was the central to northern segments of the project, targeting outcropping interpreted pegmatites from historical work and analysis of aerial photography.
The large granitic veins in the north of the project area were determined to be pegmatoidal biotite leucogranites, and not true pegmatites. The pegmatite-like outcrops within greenstones further south in the central east area were found to be complex pegmatite dykes with variations in crystal size from megacrystic to coarsely crystalline, garnet bearing aplitic phases, and rare patches containing muscovite.
The pXRF analysis of K-feldspar and whole rock assays determined the large pegmatoidal granite dykes in the north of the claim are unfractionated to very weakly fractionated. These are unlikely to be related to an LCT pegmatite system. The more complex garnet and muscovite bearing pegmatites in the central east of the area are weakly to moderately fractionated and show minor elevations of caesium and tantalum in some of the more fractionated pegmatites.
The fractionation data suggest that although the confirmed pegmatites contain no lithium mineralisation or favourable fractionation levels for lithium mineralisation, they do show a general trend of increasing fractionation from the unfractionated pegmatoidal granite dykes in the north to south. A westerly increase in fractionation was also observed from pegmatites east of the claims area into the claims.
The most fractionated pegmatites identified in the Project were some of the garnet and muscovite bearing pegmatites sampled in the central east area (Figure 1). White linear features apparent in Bing satellite/aerial imagery that appear similar to these confirmed pegmatites occur southwest (Figure 1). To the south, pegmatites have also been recorded in the historical mapping and recorded in drill hole logs (Figure 1; Mullan and Bell, 1968). Although these are recorded as being thin, they demonstrate that pegmatites occur further south in the claims where no features are apparent in the satellite and aerial imagery.
The Company believes based on fractionation trends, anomalous LCT indicator minerals from whole rock assaying, identified linear features in imagery similar to confirmed pegmatites, and historically recorded pegmatites, the south and southwest areas of the Hornby Lake Project remains prospective for potential lithium mineralisation.
Next Steps
The Company has commenced planning a 2024 field program targeting the south and southwestern extents of the Hornby Lake Project. The proposed program will follow closely with the procedures established in the 2023 program, including field reconnaissance, rock chip sampling and include potential channel sampling.
The program is expected to commence in H12024.
Assay data confirms the pegmatitic and pegmatoidal granite dykes in the northern section of the project are unlikely to be part of an LCT pegmatite system. The Company will discontinue its interest in this section of the Project.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Ronin Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
More High-Grade Lithium at Higginsville Lithium District
Multiple Lithium Soil Anomalies and Rock Chips up to 5.05% Li2O
Kali Metals Limited (ASX: KM1) (“Kali” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that multiple lithium soil sampling anomalies have been reported from the initial results of the regional soil geochemical surveys at the Higginsville Lithium District. In conjunction with the soil program, further rock chip sampling and mapping fieldwork was conducted, returning high grade lithium assays across two separate project areas, Spargoville and Widgiemooltha Projects.
- Field work at Spargoville and Widgiemooltha Projects, located within the Higginsville Lithium District, has identified multiple lithium (Li) soil anomalies and high-grade lithium rock chip samples
- Lithium anomalies from the soil program show correlation with existing outcropping Lithium-Cesium- Tantalum (LCT) pegmatite trends
- Soil anomalies show potential for further mineralisation along strike under alluvial cover
- These results confirm the geochemical survey technique is a viable exploration tool for the Higginsville Lithium District
- Assays from further rock chip sampling returned results up to 5.05% Li20, with highlights including:
- Spargoville Project
- Flynn-Giles Prospect KCSA071 5.05% Li20
- Flynn-Giles Prospect KCSA070 2.64% Li20
- Flynn-Giles Prospect KCSA069 2.57% Li20
- Parker-Grubb Prospect KCSA072 2.57% Li20
- Widgiemooltha Project
- Arc Prospect KCSA080 2.21% Li20
- Arc Prospect KCSA082 1.60% Li20
- Arc Prospect KCSA081 1.39% Li20
- Wireless Prospect KCSA085 2.14% Li20
- X-Ray Prospect KCSA077 1.52% Li20
- Spargoville Project
- District scale soil sampling programs will continue over all eight prospects within the Higginsville Lithium District project areas (Projects) across 2024 (See Figure 3)
- Reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at Spargoville Project to commence in the first half 2024
The Spargoville and the Widgiemooltha Projects, located within the Higginsville Lithium District, have shown a well-defined correlation between the soil sampling results and the currently observed outcropping LCT pegmatites1. The soil results also show possible further extensions of lithium mineralisation along strike and over a wider lateral area, indicating a lager stacked pegmatite system could extend under the current alluvial cover.
This early positive result gives the Company confidence to continue this soil geochemical survey program across the remaining planned soil geochemical coverage areas.
The soil sampling program commenced in late December 2023 and concentrated on the Spargoville and Widgiemooltha Project areas due to multiple outcropping LCT pegmatites and more advanced exploration in this region. The soils program has been running continuously since then with only a short pause over the holiday period. The results shown here represent only a small percentage of the ongoing program and further updates will be released as additional assay results are received.
Current soil program status
The soils program has completed its second stage at the Spargoville Project, and the crews have moved to start the second stage program at the Widgiemooltha Project. Due to the positive results reported in this announcement, expanded areas have been planned at both the Spargoville and Widgiemooltha Projects, with the Mt Henry Project set to commence thereafter. The remaining five projects within the Higginsville Lithium District will be scheduled once these three priority areas have been surveyed.
Stuart Peterson, General Manager Geology commented:
“The positive early results from the soil geochemical survey program confirms that this technique works well with the geology found at the Higginsville Lithium District, which is not always the case with other regional areas. The soil sampling results have shown the lithium mineralisation could extend over areas with alluvial cover along strike and width, where no outcropping pegmatites are visible.
With more high-grade lithium assays returned from the rock chip sampling program, the Company plans to expand both the soil geochemical program and subsequent drill targeting to include these additional prospective areas as they become available.”
Spargoville Project
The soil sampling results from the Spargoville Project show a well-defined correlation with the existing multiple occurrences of outcropping LCT pegmatites across the Project. The main soil anomaly shows a strong indication that it may extend from the Flynn-Gyles prospect all the way south to the Green Flame prospect, covering a distance of 2.1 kilometres, over the alluvial cover where no outcropping pegmatites are present in between.
The Parker-Grubb prospect, which had previously returned a surface rock chip lithium assay of 3.69% Li201, also returned a very strong soil lithium soil anomaly based on a limited soil survey coverage area. This area had a small soil survey completed over it during December 2023. An extended second and third stage soil sampling program will commence later this month to expand on these results to cover the wider Spargoville Project area.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Kali Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
$4.33M Funding Secured Through WCNOE Option Underwriting Agreement
White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has executed an underwriting agreement (the “Underwriting”) with CPS Capital Group Pty Limited (“CPS") and its nominees to underwrite the listed WCNOE options (“WCNOE” or the “Options”). CPS will act as Lead Underwriter with the underwriting supported by other leading Australian, European & UK financial institutions.
This Option confers to the owner a right to purchase a share in the Company at a price of
$0.015 per share before on or COB 28 February 2024. There are currently 288,528,071 listed WCNOE Options expected to raise AUD$4.33M before expenses.
Including recent director conversions and assuming the underwriting is not terminated due to any of the significant adverse events outlined in Appendix 1 the Company will have approximately $6.5m in cash and liquid securities after the conversion process has been completed meaning the Company is fully funded for all activities at Radium Point and Coppermine for 2024 and beyond.
Commenting on the Underwriting, White Cliff Chairman, Roderick McIllree said:
“The recent option conversions at 1.5c by directors and KMPs as well as this significant underwriting by resource specialist groups from Australia and Europe demonstrates a global recognition of the potential for our projects and strategy.
This funding positions the Company to execute aggressive exploration campaigns at both the Radium Point Uranium and Coppermine Copper projects. The Company is finalising exploration programmes for deployment shortly with a specific focus on high priority targets, details of which will be announced in due course.
The Company continues to assess an additional project opportunity which has the potential to be significantly value accretive and looks forward to updating Shareholders.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Changes to the Board & Company Update
Oceana Lithium Limited (ASX: OCN) advises that Non-Executive Chairman Mr Jerome Vitale and Non-Executive Director Mr Simon Mottram have resigned as directors with immediate effect to focus on their other business commitments.
The Board has appointed Oceana’s company secretary, Mr Daniel Smith, as a Non-Executive Director, as well as Mr Chen Chik (Nicholas) Ong. With Mr Vitale’s departure, Mr Zeng will assume the role of Non-Executive Chairman.
Mr Ong brings 19 years’ experience in IPO, listing rules compliance and corporate governance. He is experienced in mining project finance, mining and milling contract negotiations, mine CAPEX & OPEX management, and toll treatment gold reconciliation. Nicholas is a Fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia and holds a Bachelor of Commerce and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Western Australia. Nicholas is currently a director and/or company secretary of several ASX listed companies.
The Board thanks both Mr Vitale and Mr Mottram for their contribution and valuable insights since the Company’s IPO in July 2022 and wishes them well for the future.
As announced 6 February 2024, the Company has identified a number of high- priority drill targets at the Company’s 100% owned, Solonópole lithium project in Brazil. In response to current market conditions for junior exploration companies, the Board will evaluate a number of potential cost-cutting measures, including the reduction of corporate overheads, to maximise exploration expenditure at Solonópole.
The Company ended the December 2023 quarter with approximately $3.3 million in cash and no debt.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Oceana Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Multiple Brines Horizons Intersected in Second Hole- Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA
QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR, ‘QXR’) is pleased to confirm that numerous brine aquifers* were successfully intersected in the second hole of a two-hole diamond drill (DD) program over the large scale Liberty Lithium brine project in California, USA.
- Drillhole 2 has been completed at 443m depth; Brine sampling and geophysics are underway.
- Numerous brine aquifers were intersected between 90m and 295m depth in drillhole 2.
- Both diamond drillholes, located 4km apart, were centred over significant geophysical targets in magnetotellurics (MT) that inferred a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers.
- Results and interpretations from drillhole 1 are expected in mid-February, with drillhole 2 results in late March.
Brine sampling*and downhole geophysics of the second drill hole is underway. Specific aquifers are being sampled using packer sampling, with intervals determined from the downhole geophysical and geological logs. Lithium assay results with interpretations are expected from drillhole 1 in the coming weeks, with drillhole 2 lithium results in late March.
The second vertical diamond drill hole has been completed at 443.5 metres depth. Numerous brine aquifers varying in width from a few metres to 10 metres in width were intersected at 90m, 130m, 210m, 245m, and 295m†. Running sands, favourable for brine aquifers, were intersected at these same levels. Increased salinity suggests a favourable zone from 210m to 270m.
Fine grained sediments with sandy layers were common from the top of hole to 205m depth with gravels, conglomerates and coarse alluvial fan material below this to the base of the hole. The geology intersected reflected the anticipated target sequence as its similar in profile to the producing sequences of Albemarle’s nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer in Clayton Valley USA1.
The second hole will be cased, with slotted casing in favourable aquifers to allow for further sampling and monitoring. Large brine sample volumes (>20,000 litres) will then be pumped and stored. Bulk volumes of brine will be submitted for analysis and testwork with various direct lithium extraction (DLE) providers (refer ASX announcement dated 25 October 2023).
QXR Managing Director, Stephen Promnitz, said: “Intersecting numerous brine aquifers in the second hole is very encouraging. The running sand horizons and numerous saline aquifers encountered are exactly the desired geological setting when exploring for new lithium brine basins. Additionally, the geology in the second hole is very similar to the producing sequences at the nearby lithium brine producer of Albemarle.
The sampling undertaken is quite specific, using a packer sampler to take samples over individual aquifers from 3m to 10m thick. Bulk samples will be sent for direct lithium extraction testwork once collected.
It’s taking a little longer than anticipated to get assays and interpret those results due to end-of-year issues but It’s a great start to this large target Liberty Lithium project.”
Figure 1: The Liberty Lithium Brine Project
Packer Sampling
Packer sampling, using “straddle” packers, are being utilised to sample specific aquifers downhole. Within the open drillhole, below the drill bit head, rubber stoppers are inflated either side of the specific aquifer between 3m to 10m, with intervals determined from the resistivity and gamma downhole geophysical log together with the geological log, where brines were identified (see Figure 2).
Figure 2: “Straddle” Packer Sampling – Schematic images showing selective sampling of specific saline aquifers downhole (Source: Baker Hughes; Quinn,P, Cherry, J, Parker, B: Combined use of straddle packer testing for hydraulic testing in fractured rock boreholes, May 2015, Journal of Hydrology 524).
Drillholes and Deal Terms
The first vertical diamond drill hole was completed at 369 metres depth in late December 2023. Target horizons were intersected at 49m depth and 329m depth†. Fine grained sediments, gravels and coarse alluvial fan material were intersected down the length of the hole.
Drillhole 2 is located 4km to the south of drillhole 1 and both are centred over significant MT geophysical targets interpreted as inferring a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers at depth. Both holes are positioned within an extensive lithium brine surface anomaly of over 10km defined in auger samples (see image 4 below).
QXR has the ability to earn a 75% interest of the 102km2 Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in SaltFire Flat, in California, USA (refer ASX announcement dated 5 October 2023). The Project is one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the USA (for scale, equivalent to 2x area of Sydney Harbour). The Project’s geological setting mirrors Albemarle’s nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer in Clayton Valley USA1.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from QX Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
QX Resources
Overview
The encouraging growth of electric vehicles (EVs) is having positive effects on the demand for battery metals such as lithium. Global lithium consumption is expected to reach 1,427 kt of lithium carbon equivalent (LCE) in 2025, up from 797 kt of production in 2022, according to a Q2 2023 report from Australia’s Office of the Chief Economist. Recent lower pricing of lithium in the spot market has not changed the underlying global growth of EV’s and the geopolitical supply risks in the supply chain.
EVs are driving the rising demand for lithium-ion batteries resulting in the growth of the market globally. This puts the focus on junior mining companies that are busy developing critical mineral projects around the world especially with potentially lower operating costs long term. With lithium prices experiencing a downward trend, now could be an opportune time for investors to get into the lithium space as it remains a critical element for batteries and electric vehicles. With lithium assets in Tier 1 mining jurisdictions, Australia-based QX Resources (ASX:QXR) offers investors exposure to this rapidly expanding market.
QXR’s lithium strategy is centered around the development of its Liberty Lithium Brine Project in California and a portfolio of lithium projects within the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Liberty Lithium is one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the US with contiguous claims over 102 square kilometres (equivalent to twice the area of Sydney Harbour). The geological setting of the project mirrors Albemarle’s Silver Peak lithium brine deposit in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and major Argentina brine projects. Like Silver Peak, QXR’s Liberty could be a large-scale, producing lithium brine asset.
Downstream producers in the US, including automakers, are in need of securing lithium supply, especially if domestic supply is available. As such, automakers in the US have been making significant investments in lithium projects. The most recent was a $100-million investment by Stellantis into Controlled Thermal Resources, which owns a lithium project in California. It is encouraging to note growing interest from end-users investing directly into projects making Liberty Lithium an attractive opportunity.
The company has an indicative development plan involving drilling, sampling and testwork starting with two permitted drill holes over the main part of the surface lithium anomaly, planned for November-December 2023. The aim is to identify lithium-bearing brine aquifers at depth, which is anticipated to lead to detailed drilling toward an initial resource by mid-2024. QXR has sufficient financial muscle to carry out the drilling and other work, especially with the recent AU$3 million raise via a private placement and access to an additional AU$3 million under an at-the-market (ATM) facility.
QXR intends to collect large volumes of lithium brines and submit them for testwork with various direct lithium extraction (DLE) providers. DLE technologies has the potential to significantly increase the supply of lithium from brine projects given higher recoveries, along with the bonus of sustainability and ESG benefits. A number of proven DLE technologies are emerging and being tested at scale, presenting an opportunity for QXR to find strategic partners.
The company is headed by managing director Steve Promnitz, who has a proven track record in the lithium sector. He successfully transformed Lake Resources, a lithium brine developer, from a $1-million market value private company to an ASX-listed company with an AU$2.1-billion market capitalization upon his departure in 2022. His geology and chemistry background along with experience of working in major mining companies, such as CRA and Rio Tinto, should prove beneficial for QXR.
Company Highlights
- QX Resources is an Australia-based company focused on the exploration and development of battery minerals, with a huge lithium brine project in the US, hard rock lithium assets in a prime location in Western Australia (WA), copper-molybdenum-gold assets in Queensland and a strategic investment in nickel sulphides in Sweden.
- Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in California, is considered analogous to Albemarle's Silver Peak deposit and is one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the USA with contiguous claims over 102 square kilometres.
- The potentially large-scale lithium brine project located in the US is of significant importance, as participants in the electric vehicle value chain are aggressively seeking to secure domestic battery minerals supply to balance potential supply-side geopolitical risks to the energy transition.
- QXR has commenced drilling of the Liberty Lithium Project and secured AU$3 million in funding in late 2023 along with access to an additional AU$3 million under an at-the-market facility. The target is to publish an initial resource on the project by mid-2024.
- Additionally, the fundraise also offers flexibility to ramp up exploration activities across its Pilbara lithium hard rock project which are also very exciting prospects. It has four lithium hard rock projects in the Pilbara Province spanning 350 square kilometres and in proximity to some of Australia’s largest lithium deposits and mines.
- The company's other assets include the copper-gold-molybdenum project in Queensland and a 39-percent stake in Bayrock Resources, which owns a portfolio of battery metals projects in Sweden.
Key Projects
Liberty Lithium Brine Project
QXR has entered into a binding agreement with vendor IG Lithium LLC (IGL) to acquire a 75 percent interest in the Liberty Lithium Brine Project in California. Separately, QXR agreed to purchase a small package of leases adjacent to Liberty Lithium to consolidate the area, requiring payment of US$100,000 cash and QXR shares of the same value to the third-party leaseholder.
The Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in SaltFire Flat, California, is made up of 1,269 contiguous claims over 102 square kilometres (10,230 hectares). It is one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the US. The project is located near long-life evaporation operations and is well-serviced by roads and power in a region keen to be part of the energy transition.
Project Highlights:
- Promising Geology. The project has a similar appearance to well-known lithium brine projects in Argentina/Chile, increasing confidence in the potential for large-scale lithium discovery. QXR has indicated it is seeing significant local county and regulatory interest in developing Liberty Lithium towards production, driven by the support for battery minerals production in this part of California.
- Strong Sampling Results. Sampling at the project has returned up to 215 mg/L lithium in brine at surface. These elevated lithium results extend over an impressive distance of 10 kilometres, demonstrating the robust potential of the Liberty Lithium Project. Similar nearby brine projects, such as Pure Energy Minerals’ Clayton Valley project just across the California/Nevada border, are advancing to potential economic development on lower grades downhole of 110 to 160 mg/L lithium. Geophysical analysis shows a large basin over 1,000 metres deep and indicating brine aquifer targets at depth.
- Drill Program Underway. QXR has undertaken a diamond drill program with two permitted drill holes totaling 1,000 metres, along with downhole sampling and geophysics, targeted at the centre of the surface lithium anomaly. Drilling began in November-December 2023 and is continuing in early 2024. Bulk volumes of lithium brines will be submitted for testwork with various DLE providers. The aim is to identify lithium-bearing brine aquifers at depth, which is anticipated to lead to an initial resource by mid-2024.
- Future Partnerships. End-users, DLE technology providers, project developers, and battery makers have already intimated interest in participating with QXR once lithium brines are identified in drill holes.
Hardrock Lithium - Pilbara
In addition to its California asset, QXR has a highly prospective portfolio of lithium projects within the Pilbara region of Western Australia, covering a combined area of 355 square kilometres. The portfolio comprises four hard rock lithium projects - Turner River, Western Shaw, Split Rock and Yule River.
Turner River Project
The Turner River lithium project is located about 120 kilometres south of Port Headland and is accessible via the Great Northern Highway. It is located about 12 kilometres south of the Woodgina lithium mine site, one of the world’s largest hardrock lithium deposits.
Rock chip sampling at the Turner River Lithium project returned grades of up to 4.90 percent lithium oxide in samples of lepidolite. Assay results from additional rock chip sampling returned 1.6 percent and 1.1 percent lithium oxide. Pegmatites have been observed in other areas at Turner River, which will be drilled in future drilling campaigns.
Western Shaw Lithium Project
The project spanning 96 square kilometres is located 220 kilometres southeast of Port Hedland in Western Australia with access via the Great Northern Highway. Multiple pegmatites have been identified and sampled in the west and south of QXR’s Western Shaw leases. Pegmatites appeared larger and more abundant in the southern section. Numerous pegmatites returned encouraging lithium results from mobile XRF analysis. Eighteen samples returned between 300 and 600 parts per million (ppm) lithium in pegmatites at Western Shaw.
Split Rock Project
The project covers an area of 35 square kilometres and is approximately 200 kilometres southeast of Port Hedland and 180 kilometres north of Newman. It is located along the southeast margin of the Split-Rock Supersuite, which is considered regionally prospective for lithium-bearing pegmatites. The project is easily accessible via an established road network. The proximity to Thor Mining’s (ASX: THR) Ragged Range project, which has reported a number of targets prospective for lithium within its tenement area, is encouraging. The project is likely to also be prospective for base metals including copper, lead, zinc, silver and gold, given the numerous base metals prospects that occur along the north and south margins of its tenement.
Central Queensland Gold ProjectsQXR is developing two Central Queensland gold projects (the Belyando and Lucky Break Mines) through an earn-in agreement with Zamia Resources. QXR currently owns 70 percent of Zamia Resources and has the ability to earn up to 90-percent interest by spending a further $1 million on exploration and project development works. Both gold projects are strategically located within the Drummond Basin, a region that has a more than 6.5-Moz gold endowment.
Map of Locations of Zamia’s Exploration Tenements in Australia
In addition to the two gold projects, Zamia owns an advanced-stage pure Molybdenum (Mo) deposit in Central Queensland, the Anthony Molybdenum Project. The project is adjacent to major sealed roads and near rail and energy support. The Anthony Project has a JORC-2012 compliant indicated and inferred mineral resource estimate of 24,700 tonnes (53.7 million pounds) of contained molybdenum in sulphide, transition (partial oxide), and oxide zones from surface.
Bayrock Resources
QXR holds 39 percent of Bayrock Resources, an unlisted public Australian company, which has a portfolio of battery minerals exploration and development assets in Sweden, primarily in nickel, cobalt and copper. The two main projects include the Lainejaur Project and the Vuostok Project within the Northern Nickel Line. Bayrock is fully funded to carry out its planned exploration activities at the Lainejaur Ni-Cu-Co project and the Vuostok project.
The Lainejaur project is an advanced-stage nickel-dominated battery metals asset, where recent drilling (July 2023) has returned 4.7 metres at 2 percent nickel, 1.6 percent copper and 0.1 percent cobalt from 283 metres downhole. The project has an existing JORC 2012 inferred mineral resource estimate of 460,000 tonnes @ 2.2 percent nickel, 0.15 percent cobalt, 0.70 percent copper, 0.68 g/t palladium, 0.20 g/t platinum and 0.6 5g/t gold.
The Northern Nickel Line covers nearly 340 square kilometres comprising five exploration permits over areas favourable for nickel-copper-cobalt in Northern Sweden. The primary focus within the Northern Nickel Line is the Vuostok Project, where a diamond drill program has returned encouraging results, so far. High-grade nickel-copper has been intersected including 6.9 metres at 1.2 percent nickel, 2.2 percent copper from 5 metres downhole, and in another drillhole with 6.2 metres at 1.2 percent nickel, from 11 metres downhole.
Management Team
Maurice Feilich – Executive Chairman
Maurice Feilich has been involved in investment markets for nearly 30 years, commencing his career as an institutional derivative broker at McIntosh Securities in 1998. He joined Tricom Equities in 2000 as head of equities, and in 2010, became a founding partner of Sanlam Private Wealth. Feilich has a track record of success and solid networks in the small resources sector.
Steve Promnitz – Managing Director
Steve Promnitz has significant experience in the resources sector, having worked in the gold sector with major and mid-tier producers as well as across the battery minerals of copper, nickel and rare earths. Previously, he was CEO of small/mid-tier companies and has held senior management roles with global resource companies (Rio Tinto, WMC) and senior corporate finance roles with major banks (Westpac, Citigroup). Promnitz successfully transformed Lake Resources, a lithium brine developer, from a $1-million market value private company to an ASX-listed company with an AU$2.1-billion market capitalization at the time of his departure. He holds a BSc (Hons) from Monash University.
Ben Jarvis – Non-executive Director
Ben Jarvis has extensive experience in the small resources sector as both a public company director and strategic advisor. Since 2011, he has been a non-executive director of South American-focused gold and silver mining company, Austral Gold (ASX:AGD) which is dual-listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AGLD). Jarvis is the managing director and co-founder of Six Degrees Investor Relations, an Australian advisory firm he formed in 2006 that provides investor relations services to a broad range of companies listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.
Roger Jackson – Non-executive Director
A qualified geologist with a career spanning more than 25 years, Roger Jackson has considerable experience in mineral exploration, mine management, mining services and the marketing of mineral concentrates. Jackson is the founding director of a number of companies including Central Gold Mines, Bracken Resources, and Hellyer Gold Mines. He is a long-standing member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, fellow of the Geological Society of London and a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgists.
Dan Smith – Non-executive Director & Company Secretary
Dan Smith holds a Bachelor of Arts and is a fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia. He has 14 years of primary and secondary capital markets expertise and has advised on and been involved in a number of IPOs, RTOs and capital raisings on the ASX and NSX. Smith serves as non-executive director and company secretary of a number of companies on ASX and AIM.
This article was written in collaboration with Couloir Capital Ltd.
RecycLiCo Grants Stock Options
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo” or the “Company”), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, has granted an aggregate of 12,500,000 stock options to directors and officers pursuant to the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.19 per share and an expiry date of February 7, 2029.
About RecycLiCo
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company specializing in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling and materials production. RecycLiCo has developed advanced technologies that efficiently recover battery-grade materials from lithium-ion batteries, addressing the global demand for environmentally friendly solutions in energy storage. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process turns lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.
For more information, please contact:
Teresa Piorun
Senior Corporate Secretary
Telephone: 778-574-4444
Email: InvestorServices@RecycLiCo.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.
Click here to connect with RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (TSXV: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4), to receive an Investor Presentation
