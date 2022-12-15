Crestview Exploration Announces $500,000 Private Placement

Nickel Investing News

Horizonte Minerals PLC - Araguaia remains on Schedule and on Budget

CONSTRUCTION HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Strong safety performance with zero lost time injuries ("LTI's") after over 990,000 hours worked
  • Construction is on-schedule with overall project progress approximately 28% complete
  • Construction is on-budget with approximately 75% of capital expenditure, over US$415m, awarded to date
  • Conditions related to the Senior Debt facility have been satisfied and first draw down has recently been completed
  • Ten-year renewable power contract secured at globally competitive prices, providing a foundation for future production costs in the lowest quartile globally

Horizonte Minerals Plc (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) ("Horizonte" or the "Company") reports that it is continuing to make good progress on the construction of its 100%-owned Araguaia Nickel Project ("Araguaia" or "the Project") in Brazil which remains on-budget and on-schedule to commence production in Q1-2024

As of 30 November 2022, approximately 28% of the total Project construction programme has been completed. Earthworks are significantly advanced and due to be concluded in January 2023. The detailed engineering works are 87% complete and due to be concluded during Q1 2023. Approximately 75% of capital expenditure has been awarded to date, amounting to over US$415 million, and the key long lead items are running to schedule with the furnace shell due on site in late December and the rotary kiln due to be delivered in early Q1 2023.

Horizonte's Management will host a webinar on Thursday, 15 December 2022, at 10:00am GMT to discuss the construction progress. Investors and analysts are invited to access the webinar by registering in advance through the following link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/horizonte-minerals/register-investor. Questions may be submitted at any time during the live presentation. A recording of the webinar will be available on the Company's website.

Jeremy Martin, CEO of Horizonte, commented:"We are very pleased with the construction progress achieved to date which places us in a strong position to deliver the project on-budget and on-schedule, and most importantly with a strong safety track record. We are also very pleased to have drawn from the Senior Debt facility, a core part of the overall funding package of Araguaia.

"Araguaia is expected to bring significant social and economic benefits to our host communities and local stakeholders and we were pleased to see our efforts recognized at the Brazilian Association of Human Resources awards held, in early December, by winning the ESG category for our local professional training program - Transforming Horizons.

"Overall, it has been a transformational year for the Company and I would like to thank our employees, contractors and key stakeholders for their strong efforts thus far to progress Araguaia's construction. I firmly believe that our collective efforts will enable us to quickly unlock significant value at Araguaia as we move closer to producing first nickel."

CONSTRUCTION PROGRESS SUMMARY

Health and Safety
The lost-time injury frequency rate ("LTIFR") at Araguaia in October 31, 2022 was 0.00 and the total recordable injury frequency rate ("TRIFR") was 1.45 based on a 12-month rolling average, which are calculated per million hours worked. We have continued our focus on embedding the critical risk controls with our growing workforce and reinforcement of the Horizonte Golden Rules. To complement these activities, we continued to implement tools to increase involvement and participation by our contracting partners in our safety systems and processes. Year to date over 1,600 internal safety audits have been conducted and over 1,550 safety plan observations have been completed.

In the quarter, the Company conducted a campaign of occupational hygiene monitoring where worker exposure to particulates, gases, noise and vibration were monitored. These activities, combined with routine medical surveillance, ensure that our workforce remain fit and healthy.

Construction activities
As seen in Figure 1, the reinforced primary crusher wall has now been completed, the next stage is to contour and hydroseed the pad sides and install the reinforced concrete base where the primary crusher will be mounted.

Figure 1: Reinforced primary crusher wall completed.

Horizonte Minerals PLC, Thursday, December 15, 2022, Press release picture

As seen in Figure 2, civil works are making good progress, where the electric arc furnace foundations have been successfully completed and the furnace baseplate, which is already on site, is due to be mounted in the coming weeks, marking the beginning of the electro-mechanical instillation phase. A timelapse video of the furnace foundation concrete pour totalling 2,707m3 of concrete can be found here: https://horizonteminerals.com/uk/en/videos_and_audio/

Figure 2: Showing the complete furnace foundation with the calcine transfer system foundation to the left of the furnace with the form work being prepared ahead of main concrete pour

Uma imagem contendo edifício, tapete Descrição gerada automaticamente

To date, 510 deep pile foundations, sunk to a depth of 18 meters, have been installed across the plant site, including for the rotary kiln support column foundations, calcination area, secondary crusher and homogenisation building, as seen in Figure 3.

Figure 3: Piling of the main steel supports for homogenisation building

Uma imagem contendo grama, velho, mesa, de madeira Descrição gerada automaticamente

The construction of the main 125 kilometre, 230kV powerline to power the process plant, is advancing along four work fronts. Pre-assembly of the tower structures is ongoing with drilling and concreting of the tower foundations progressing to schedule. Construction of the main substations at the mine site and connection point has commenced.

As shown in Figure 4 the furnace baseplate sections arrived on site with welding now complete, and the furnace shell is due to be delivered to site by the end of the year.

Figure 4: Store yard showing the furnace base plates and the steel beams (in blue) for the main furnace building structure

Horizonte Minerals PLC, Thursday, December 15, 2022, Press release picture

Environmental activities
In the Company's second quarter of active construction, environmental programs remained focussed on avoidance and mitigation of impacts. Fauna protection programs included active relocation of animals ahead of clearing for construction activity. To date over 140 individuals of 55 species have been rescued through this program. The Company's teams also continued collecting plant propagules (seeds, seedlings and similar) to ensure species and genetic diversity is maintained in the nursery plant generation programs. The biodiversity conservation centre construction and plant nursery expansion are now largely complete. The nursery is expected to deliver 50,000-60,000 native tree seedlings per year for rehabilitation and the generation of new green corridors.

As part of the Company's activities towards net positive impact on biodiversity, Horizonte commenced afforestation of pasture affected creek lines that had been impacted by long term agriculture and over-grazing. Associated with the Company's biodiversity objectives, a study of invasive plant species was completed, forming part of the ongoing update of Horizonte's Biodiversity Action Plan.

Social activities
In December 2022, Horizonte was proud to be recognised at the Brazilian Association of Human Resources awards as the winner in the ESG category for our local professional training program - Transforming Horizons. The program, conducted in partnership with Brazil's leading national industrial training provider, Serviço Nacional de Aprendizagem Industrial (SENAI) has delivered over 20 accredited training courses (12 completed to date), with over 200 graduates, 32% of whom are female and 14% are youth. In just seven months since inception, the Company has already employed 28 graduates at Araguaia.

POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS
In November, binding power purchase agreements were executed covering the first 10 years of Araguaia's production, locking in globally competitive prices, 30% below the Feasibility Power cost assumption. Representing approximately a third of Araguaia's operational cost, these competitive electricity prices will help establish the Company in the lowest cost quartile globally. Further, in line with the Company's target of operating in the lowest quartile of CO2 emissions, Horizonte will leverage the abundant hydropower available in Brazil. Through this, Horizonte is able to not only differentiate itself against global peers from a cost perspective, but also from an environmental standpoint.

PROJECT FINANCING ACTIVITIES
As announced on 8 December 2022, Horizonte satisfied all conditions precedent for the first utilization under the previously announced senior secured project finance debt facilities of US$346.2 million (the "Senior Debt Facilities") and is now in receipt of the first tranche of funds from the Senior Lenders.

This milestone demonstrated that the Company has made significant progress on the Project development schedule and that is has been able to satisfy to the Senior Lenders that the Company has:

  • made significant progress with construction, and in line with the schedule;
  • awarded all of the key material contracts, including equipment supply, Engineering Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM), port access and power supply;
  • have a long-term offtake in place for 100% of Araguaia's production from line 1 with a high quality counterparty in Glencore; and
  • have built out a high-quality team to deliver the Project.

Following the Company's announcement on 4 October 2022 regarding a proposed equity fundraise of approximately £61.7 million, Horizonte was pleased to announce an oversubscribed and upsized fundraise of approximately 70.5 million on 5 October 2022, which was finalised on 8 November 2022 following admission to AIM and the TSX of the newly issued shares.

For further information, visitwww.horizonteminerals.comor contact:

Horizonte Minerals plc
Jeremy Martin (CEO)
Simon Retter (CFO)
Patrick Chambers (Head of IR)

info@horizonteminerals.com
+44 (0) 203 356 2901

Peel Hunt LLP (Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker)
Ross Allister
David McKeown

+44 (0)20 7418 8900

BMO (Joint Broker)
Thomas Rider
Pascal Lussier Duquette
Andrew Cameron

+44 (0) 20 7236 1010

Tavistock (Financial PR)
Emily Moss
Cath Drummond
Adam Baynes

+44 (0) 20 7920 3150

ABOUT HORIZONTE MINERALS
Horizonte Minerals plc (AIM & TSX: HZM) is developing two 100%-owned, Tier 1 projects in Pará state, Brazil, the Araguaia Nickel Project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt Project. Both projects are large scale, high-grade, low-cost, low-carbon and scalable. Araguaia is under construction with first metal scheduled for early 2024, when fully ramped up with Line 1 and Line 2, is forecast to produce 29,000 tonnes of nickel per year. Vermelho is at feasibility study stage and is expected to produce 25,000 tonnes of nickel and 1,250 tonnes of cobalt to supply the EV battery market. Horizonte's combined near-term production profile of over 60,000 tonnes of nickel per year positions the Company as a globally significant nickel producer. Horizonte's top three shareholders are La Mancha Investments S.à r.l., Glencore plc and Orion Resource Partners LLP.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the ability of the Company to complete the acquisition of equipment as described herein, statements with respect to the potential of the Company's current or future property mineral projects; the ability of the Company to complete a positive feasibility study regarding the second RKEF line at Araguaia on time, or at all, the success of exploration and mining activities; cost and timing of future exploration, production and development; the costs and timing for delivery of the equipment to be purchased as described herein, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves and the ability of the Company to achieve its goals in respect of growing its mineral resources; the realization of mineral resource and reserve estimates and achieving production in accordance with the Company's potential production profile or at all. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to risks related to: the inability of the Company to complete the acquisition of equipment contemplated herein, on time or at all, the ability of the Company to complete a positive feasibility study regarding the implementation of a second RKEF line at Araguaia on the timeline contemplated or at all, exploration and mining risks, competition from competitors with greater capital; the Company's lack of experience with respect to development-stage mining operations; fluctuations in metal prices; uninsured risks; environmental and other regulatory requirements; exploration, mining and other licences; the Company's future payment obligations; potential disputes with respect to the Company's title to, and the area of, its mining concessions; the Company's dependence on its ability to obtain sufficient financing in the future; the Company's dependence on its relationships with third parties; the Company's joint ventures; the potential of currency fluctuations and political or economic instability in countries in which the Company operates; currency exchange fluctuations; the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively; the trading market for the ordinary shares of the Company; uncertainty with respect to the Company's plans to continue to develop its operations and new projects; the Company's dependence on key personnel; possible conflicts of interest of directors and officers of the Company, and various risks associated with the legal and regulatory framework within which the Company operates, together with the risks identified and disclosed in the Company's disclosure record available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, including without limitation, the annual information form of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021, the Araguaia Report and the Vermelho Report. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Horizonte Minerals PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731957/Horizonte-Minerals-PLC--Araguaia-remains-on-Schedule-and-on-Budget

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Horizonte MineralsHZM:CAHZM:LNNickel Investing
HZM:CA,HZM:LN
Queensland Pacific Metals

All Major Approvals for TECH Project Received

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) (“QPM” or “the Company”) is delighted to announce that is has been granted a Development Permit under the Planning Act 2016 and an Environmental Authority (“EA”) for the TECH Project under the Environmental Protection Act 1994.

Keep reading...Show less
Renforth Resources

Renforth's Successful Surimeau Drill Program Intersects Nickel in All Drill Holes

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE-9RR) (“Renforth” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise shareholders that our Surimeau drill program is complete with 3076m drilled in 11 drill holes, all of which intersected the targeted mineralization, resulting in the visual identification of nickel, copper and zinc sulphides during logging. Drill holes at Lalonde and Victoria are mapped and summarized below.

"This program delivered more of the same as the last drill program, Victoria consistently demonstrates the presence of critical minerals, supporting our geophysical tools and reflecting what we have seen on surface. Now Lalonde, ~4km north of Victoria, is proving to also be consistently mineralized as indicated in geophysics, specifically the mag and EM survey. We know what we need to do, drill more, in order to quantify the amount of nickel, cobalt, copper and zinc (along with other metals), present at or near surface in these two areas of interest on the property. So, drilling is what we will do" states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.

Keep reading...Show less

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Notice of Investor Presentation

NOTICE OF INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Horizonte Minerals Plc (AIMTSX:HZM) ("Horizonte" or the "Company") announces that CEO, Jeremy Martin and CFO, Simon Retter, will provide a project update to investors via the Investor Meet Company platform on 15 December 2022 at 10:00am GMT

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pivotal Metals

Pivotal Metals Completes $4.3M Capital Raising For The Horden Lake Acquisition

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) (‘Pivotal’ or the ‘Company’) announces that it has successfully raised the funding necessary to complete the acquisition of the Horden Lake Cu-Ni-PGM deposit in Quebec, Canada announced on 13 September 2022 (‘Acquisition Announcement’)1 and commence the exploration programme on the project, with the placement of 77.8 million shares for $3.3 million, and $1.0 million available through the execution of the Riverfort funding agreement.

Keep reading...Show less
Stack of nickel bars.

Nickel Price 2022 Year-End Review

Click here to read the previous nickel price update.

After climbing to a historic high in the first quarter of the year, surpassing US$100,000 per metric ton (MT), nickel retreated substantially to trade in the US$20,000 range for most of 2022.

The price surge resulted in a suspension of trading on the London Metal Exchange (LME) in early March. At the same time, the Russia-Ukraine war put pressure on prices, while all eyes remained on supply coming online from Indonesia.

For investors interested in nickel, here the Investing News Network (INN) looks back at nickel trends for 2022, including supply and demand dynamics, how the metal performed and what analysts said quarter by quarter.

Keep reading...Show less

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces First Drawdown Complete

HORIZONTE MINERALS PLC COMPLETES FIRST DRAWDOWN UNDER US$346 MILLION SENIOR DEBT FACILITIES

Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

GL​1 Delivers Transformative 50.7 Mt Lithium Resource Base

A.I.S. Resources Reports Visible Gold at its Bright Project in Victoria, Australia

Entitlement Issue Offer Completes

Drilling Advances With Extensions Observed At New Lithium Project - Turner River, WA

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Clarification: NV Gold Identifies Four Gold Targets Based on Positive Mercury Vapor Test Results at the SW Pipe Gold Project

Copper Investing

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2023

Lithium Investing

Battery Metals Investment Needed, ESG Driving Decisions

Oil and Gas Investing

Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks on the TSX and TSXV in 2022

Oil and Gas Investing

Helium Evolution CEO Confident of Impending Helium Discovery from NAH Drilling

Gold Investing

Bathurst Metals Announces Financing

Battery Metals Investing

Avalon Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $1,950,000

×