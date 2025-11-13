The Conversation (0)
November 13, 2025
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Horizon to divest Lake Johnston for $35M
21 August
Horizon Minerals
27 October
Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy FormDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
19 October
Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 September 2025
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 September 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
19 October
Quarterly Activities Report 30 September 2025
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report 30 September 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
05 October
Burbanks Drilling Returning Spectacular Grades
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Burbanks Drilling Returning Spectacular GradesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
26 August
Pre Feasibility Study
1h
Significant consolidation of district-scale tungsten
Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Significant consolidation of district-scale tungstenDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
1h
White Lion Drilling Intersects Gold Mineralisation
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced White Lion Drilling Intersects Gold MineralisationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
12h
Equity Metals Corporation to Attend 121 Mining Investment Conference in London
Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY,OTC:EQMEF) (FSE: EGSD) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in London. Rob Macdonald, VP of Exploration of Equity Metals Corporation will be presenting about the Company's recent and future... Keep Reading...
14h
Kobo Resources Identifies Multiple High-Priority Gold Targets at its Kotobi Project in Côte d'Ivoire
Initial Trenching Returns up to 4.0 m at 3.10 g/t Au and 4.0 m at 2.68 g/t Au within Strong Geochemical Anomalies First-pass exploration confirms four robust gold-in-soil anomalies across the 301.8 km² Kotobi Project, including values exceeding 1,400 ppb Au Trenching at the Kotobi 1 target... Keep Reading...
12 November
Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Maritime Resources Corp.
Eric Sprott announces that, today, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, acquired 249,300 common shares (Shares) of Maritime Resources Corp over the TSX Venture Exchange (representing approximately 0.2% of the outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis) at an... Keep Reading...
12 November
Rio Silver Announces Closing of the Private Placement
Rio Silver Inc. (the "Company" or "Rio Silver") (TSX.V: RYO,OTC:RYOOD) (OTC: RYOOF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), previously announced on September 24, 2025, by issuing an aggregate of 22,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units")... Keep Reading...
