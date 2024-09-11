Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Horizon Minerals Limited Phillips Find Mining Update

Horizon Minerals Limited Phillips Find Mining Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Phillips Find Gold Project ("Phillips Find").

HIGHLIGHTS

- Joint Venture (JV) Agreement executed with BML Ventures Pty Limited (BML) to develop and mine two open pits at Phillips Find

- All management, technical, operational and maintenance roles to be undertaken by BML with oversight by the Company

- Low financial risk JV structure with BML to fund all project costs, with net cashflow after the asset recovery and repayment of costs to be split 50/50 between Horizon and BML

- Mining Proposal submitted to the Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS) to develop Phillips Find lodged in early June 2024 with approval expected shortly

- The Mining Proposal is the last key approval required to develop Phillips Find

- Existing 200kt Toll Milling Agreement executed with FMR Investments in May 2024 to be utilised for Phillips Find JV ore

- In light of awaiting final permitting, the milling schedule has been renegotiated with PhillipsFind ore treated at FMR Investments Greenfields mill from February 2025 to June 2025

- Timing of cashflows to Horizon are expected to be unaffected as initial cash from gold revenue will repay BML's working capital prior to splitting out surplus net cashflows on a 50/50 asis towards the end of the project

- Pre-production planning is well advanced, with clearing and site establishment crews and the200 tonne excavator ready to mobilise to site from mid-September 2024 subject to Mining Proposal approval.



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.



Source:
Horizon Minerals Limited



Contact:
Grant Haywood
Chief Executive Officer
T: +61 8 9386 9534
E: grant.haywood@horizonminerals.com.au

Michael Vaughan
Media Relations - Fivemark Partners
T: +61 422 602 720
E: michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

HRZ:AU
Horizon Minerals
Horizon Minerals Limited Accomplished Mining Leader Strengthens Board

Horizon Minerals Limited Accomplished Mining Leader Strengthens Board

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to announce changes to its Board of Directors.

Experienced mining executive and director, Mr Warren Hallam, has agreed to join the Horizon Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director effective 1 September 2024. Mr Hallam is currently a Non-Executive Director of St Barbara Limited and Poseidon Nickel Limited, and Non-Executive Chairman of Kingfisher Mining Limited.

Mr Hallam has a built a strong track record over 35 years in operations, corporate and senior leadership roles across multiple commodities. This includes previous Managing Director roles at Metals X Limited, Millenium Metals Limited and Capricorn Metals Limited. Mr Hallam is a metallurgist who also holds a Masters in Mineral Economics from Curtin University.

The Company also advises that Mr Jon Price has tendered his resignation as Non-Executive Director to focus on other business commitments, effective from 31 August 2024. Mr Price joined the Board of the Company in January 2016 as Managing Director and has guided Horizon through a transformational period of substantial resource growth prior to stepping down as Managing Director in June 2023.

Commenting on the Board changes, Non-Executive Chairman Mr Ashok Parekh said:

"We are delighted to welcome Warren to the board of Horizon as we transition the Company from an explorer to producer. We look forward to his guidance during this exciting growth phase.

On behalf of the board and broader Horizon team, I would also like to acknowledge and thank Jon for his significant contribution to the Company over many years and wish him well in his future endeavours."



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Horizon Minerals Limited Boorara Gold Project Mining Underway

Horizon Minerals Limited Boorara Gold Project Mining Underway

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Boorara Gold Project. The proposed mining project is 100% owned and located 15km east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, adjacent to the Super Pit in the heart of the Western Australian goldfields (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS

- Horizon approved the development of Boorara in late July 2024 to mine a series of four open pits containing 1.24 Mt of ore at 1.24 g/t Au for 49.5 koz of gold

- Mining to occur over 14 months and processing over 19 months at Norton Gold Fields' Paddington plant to generate $30 million in free cashflow at a gold price of A$3,600/oz

- Boorara mining services and surface ore haulage contracts awarded to Hampton Transport Services Pty Ltd ("Hampton") on competitive terms, with no mining contractor payments until first gold pour sold and funds received

- Hampton has successfully mobilised and established the site, and grade control drilling is well advanced

- Mining has commenced with the first drill and blast pattern fired last week to build up broken stocks in conjunction with free dig areas in Pit 2, the larger pit in the Regal zone of the Boorara ore system

- Excavation has commenced on single shift, transitioning to double shift by the end of August, with a second digger shift commencing in September and ramping up to four digger shifts by the end of September

- All activities have been undertaken productively and safely

- First ore on track to be mined in September and processed at Paddington in October 2024

Commenting on the mining of Boorara, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"It is very pleasing to see mining accelerating at Boorara, with all activities being undertaken ahead of schedule and safely, which is a credit to the site team and our contract business partners.

We are eagerly awaiting mining progressing to expose first ore in September and pouring gold bars in October to give us first revenue from Boorara in this strong gold price environment.

This is a major milestone for Horizon as we commence our journey to be a long-term sustainable gold producer, delivering significant cashflows into the business to create further value through our significant portfolio of assets.

Next Steps

Complete Phase 1 of the grade control drilling program, and gradually ramp-up load and haul production activities throughout the remainder of August and September. First milling and gold production is expected in October 2024.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/11CT3RGX



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Horizon Minerals Limited Nimbus Zinc Silver Project Update

Horizon Minerals Limited Nimbus Zinc Silver Project Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on the Nimbus silver-zinc project, adjacent to the Boorara gold mine, 17km east-southeast of Kalgoorlie-Boulder in the goldfields of Western Australia (Figure 1*).

HIGHLIGHTS

- The current global Mineral Resource estimate for Nimbus stands at:

o 12.1Mt grading 52g/t Ag for 20.24Moz of silver and 0.9% Zn for 106kt zinc

- A high-grade subset exists within this global resource immediately below the historical pits and has a Mineral Resource estimate of:

o 260kt grading 774g/t Ag for 6.4Moz silver and 12.8% Zn for 33kt zinc

- Concept study has confirmed the optimal economic development pathway through mining of the higher-grade lodes and generation of a silver / zinc concentrate with more drilling required to increase overall tonnage and mine life

- Silver currently trading at A$42/oz and zinc at A$4,000/t

- A Programme of Work (POW) has been approved by DEMIRS and drilling expected to be undertaken in the first half of 2025 to drill test the exploration target

- Exploration Target defined below Nimbus to be tested.

Commenting on the Nimbus silver-zinc project, Horizon Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"We see the potential to grow the higher-grade core within the Nimbus resource at depth down plunge and along strike. Whilst we are firmly focussed on delivering on gold production at Boorara and Phillips Find, the Company will continue working to develop a longer-term production profile at Nimbus. We look forward to undertaking drilling in 2025 with the aim of increasing the resource prior to re-instigating a feasibility study for the project".

The Nimbus Project is sits 2km east of the Company's cornerstone Boorara project and 6.5km northnorthwest of Golden Ridge. Both Boorara and Golden Ridge are historic gold mining centres, with Boorara recommencing production activities.

The Nimbus mine site on granted mining leases M26/490 and M26/598 and easily accessed from the Kalgoorlie-Bulong Road via an unsealed haul road. The tenements are located within the Hampton Hill Pastoral Station (Figure 2).

The Nimbus Project was mined by Polymetals in two stages. Phase 1 (Jan 2004 - April 2005) concentrated on mining extremely weathered oxide material in the Discovery and East Pits. Phase 2 (Nov 2005 - May 2006) concentrated on mining remnant oxide and supergene material from the Discovery Pit. Ore treatment was undertaken at an onsite mill utilising a Merrill-Crowe circuit.

The Nimbus Silver-Zinc Project was placed on care and maintenance in 2007 after producing 3.6 Moz of silver from 318 kt of ore processed at a grade of 353 g/t Ag.

MacPhersons Resource Limited (MRP) completed due diligence in August 2011and purchased the Nimbus property on 8th September 2011 from Kalgoorlie Ore Treatment Company Pty Ltd (KOTC) in order to treat ore hauled from their proposed Coolgardie gold mining operations, some 55km to the west. MacPhersons fast tracked the development of the Nimbus project, securing financing and purchasing necessary plant infrastructure.

In June 2019 the former Intermin Resources Limited finalised its merger with MRP, becoming Horizon Minerals Ltd. The Nimbus project was put on hold pending review.

Nimbus was classified as a contaminated site by the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation (DWER) in 2006 as Contaminated - Remediation Required under the Contaminated Sites Act from the historic mining and processing of ore which restricted some activities. Following the merger with MacPherson Resources in 2019, Horizon undertook a Mandatory Review Audit process under the Contaminated Sites Act to carry out cleanup works to reclassify the site. The Company completed the clean-up in 2022 and the MAR report is nearing completion to submit to DWER to reclassify the site. The old plant was removed and the area rehabilitated. The mine office and other infrastructure is still in place and operational and on grid power.

An independent review by Australian Mining Consultants (AMC) and Sedgmen was commissioned in 2022 to assess the historic data, mine optimisations and metallurgical work to evaluate the optimal pathway forward for the project.

The review highlighted the potential of the project through underground mining the fresh higher-grade ore below the historic Discovery pit and generating a silver and a zinc concentrate for sale to potential offtake partners. A gold concentrate was also assessed to improve overall life of mine given the need for additional tonnage to underpin a concentrator at site.

Exploration Target Drilling Zones Identified

Given the drilling success to date along the Gretel-Nimbus-Brindabella trend and the potential for repeat high grade lenses at Nimbus deeps and along strike, a drilling campaign has been designed to commence in the first half of 2025 pending cashflows from gold mining operations.1 Exploration Target drilling zones identified below the Nimbus pits which remain untested are show below (Figure 3 and 4*).

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/UD6988IY



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Horizon Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2024

Horizon Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2024

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide the June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report. Horizon is an exploration and production company within the Kalgoorlie and Coolgardie regions of Western Australia.

A key objective for the Company is on near term gold production and exploration upside within our large tenement package of 939 km2. The Company holds numerous multi - commodity assets including 1.8 Moz of gold resources, the Nimbus Silver Zinc project, 50% of the Mt Thirsty Nickel Cobalt Manganese project in Western Australia, and listed investments including Richmond Vanadium Technology (ASX:RVT) which holds the world class 1.8Bt Richmond vanadium project in northwest Queensland.

Activities during the quarter focussed on completion of the merger with Greenstone Resources Limited (formerly ASX:GSR), conducted by way of schemes of arrangement under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), whereby Horizon acquired 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares and listed options in Greenstone, which completed on 18 June 2024.

The merger is a logical combination of complimentary assets resulting in a mineral resource base of 1.8 million ounces Au in the eastern goldfields of WA. This endowment allows the enlarged Horizon to deploy a dual track strategy of near-term gold production and cashflow through toll milling and JV opportunities whilst also undertaking work on the cornerstone Boorara and Burbanks assets for a longer life production scenario.

Following merger completion, integration of the assets and teams has been completed, and implementation of the strategy of near term cashflow from projects, culminating in the execution of an OPA for 1.24 Mt with Norton Goldfields to treat Boorara ore at their Paddington processing plant, and a TMA with FMR to treat ore at their Greenfields plant near Coolgardie.

Multiple studies continued and were commenced during the quarter for Boorara, Kalpini, Pennys Find and Phillips Find. Preproduction activities continued for the Cannon Underground Gold Project with dewatering ongoing and all tenders received from underground contractors.

Resource development work continued in the Cannon project area with a resource update for Monument, and estimation of a maiden resource for Pinner. There was minimal emphasis on drilling during the quarter as resources and expenditure focussed on preproduction activities aimed at getting assets into production to generate near term cashflow for the Company.

The balance sheet was strengthened with the shares in TSX and NASDAQ listed Vox Royalty Corporation sold for A$2.93 million (before broker commission and US withholding tax).

MINE DEVELOPMENT AND OPERATIONS

The Company has a clear strategy of bringing assets into production to bring cashflow into the business during current times of record high gold prices. During the quarter, the Company underpinned this strategy by securing ore treatment at two processing facilities over the course of the next 19 months. Development ready projects include the Cannon underground project and the Boorara open pit project. Multiple studies are advancing across the gold portfolio with the aim to be in sustainable production for the years to come.

*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/KMK82590



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Horizon Minerals Limited Group Mineral Resources Statement

Horizon Minerals Limited Group Mineral Resources Statement

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an updated Mineral Resource Statement for the Company's gold projects located near Kalgoorlie-Boulder in the heart of the Western Australian goldfields (Figure 1*). In addition, following the merger with Greenstone Resources, the Company has also added the Burbanks, Phillips Find and 50% owned Mt Thirsty projects to the Company's resources.

Following the successful completion of the merger between Horizon Minerals Limited and Greenstone Resources Limited (formerly ASX-GSR), additional resource model work and reviews, the Company is pleased to provide a consolidated statement of group Mineral Resources as of 30 June 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Mineral Resources currently stand at:

o 1.8Moz gold
o 20.2Moz silver, 104kt zinc
o 283kt nickel, 40.5kt cobalt and 296.2kt manganese (50% owned)

- Mineral Resources are underpinned by the large cornerstone Boorara and Burbanks assets

- Updated Mineral Resource Estimates (MRE) include a maiden MRE for Pinner, an update for Monument and a revision for Boorara which is currently under an Ore Reserve Study (ORS) from AMC Consultants

- Changes to the gold MREs include:

o Addition of 297,650oz from Burbanks open pit
o Addition of 167,920oz from Burbanks underground
o Addition of 13,000oz from Pinner
o Addition of 3,000oz from Monument, and
o Reduction of 20,240oz from Boorara

- Large Mineral Resource base and ongoing studies pave the way for a development profile aiming at sustained gold production and continuous cashflows

Commenting on the Group MRE upgrade, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"It is very pleasing to have the Burbanks and Phillips Find assets under single ownership with Horizon's complementary and extensive project base. Together this provides 1.8 million ounce gold portfolio, which is a great platform to implement our near term strategy of cashflow from operations and further growth into the medium and long term".

The gold MREs include an updated Monument MRE and a maiden MRE for Pinner, both part of the larger Cannon project area, and a review of the cornerstone Boorara project. A summary of the revised MREs are as follows:

- Monument 740,000t grading 1.18g/t Au for 28,000oz at a 0.5g/t Au cut-off grade

- Pinner 330,000t grading 1.21g/t Au for 12,844oz at a 0.5g/t Au cut-off grade

- Boorara 10.53Mt grading at 1.27g/t Au for 428,000oz at a 0.5g/t Au cut-off grade

Cannon, Monument and Pinner Project Overview

The Cannon deposit (Figure 1*) is located 30 km east-southeast of Kalgoorlie in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia on granted mining leases M25/333 and M25/357. The Cannon mine and surrounding area is dominated by mafic to ultramafic rocks of the Bulong Complex overlain by a sequence of felsic volcanics, volcaniclastics and sediments. Lithologies present include komatiitic mafics and ultramafics, peridotites, basalts and gabbros. Sedimentary rocks include shales and cherts with rare, banded iron formation. The geological structure is complex and dominated by the Cannon shear which is recognised as a key ingredient for local gold and possibly nickel sulphide mineralisation.

The gold mineralisation at the adjacent Pinner deposit is similar to Cannon and consists small pods of semi-continuous mineralisation with three dominant directions that highlight the structural complexity observed at Pinner. The dominant lodes trend SW/NE, N/S, and E/W with cross cutting faults influencing the geometry.

Gold mineralisation within the Monument deposit consists of two main zones oriented NNW and NW, dipping steeply to the west. There is some indication of faulting through the centre of the mineralised area.

Boorara Overview

The Boorara Gold Project is located 15 km east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder (Figure 1*) adjacent to the Super Pit, and 1 km southwest of the Nimbus Silver-Zinc Project site where established offices are connected to mains power and existing water supplies.

The deposit is hosted in a quartz dolerite comprising a sheeted quartz vein array system with bounding shear zones and late-stage cross faults. Mineralisation occurs as northwest dipping sheeted and stockwork quartz-carbonate vein arrays within the quartz dolerite host rocks, and steeply dipping zones along sheared geological contacts trending to the north-northwest.

*To view tables and figures with updated mineral estimates, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/181JSBZ2



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Corp Announces 2024 Clover Work Plans & Nevada Portfolio Updates

Element79 Gold Corp Announces 2024 Clover Work Plans & Nevada Portfolio Updates

Element79 Gold Corp.

September 10, 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC Element79 Gold Corp* (the "Company" or "Element79 Gold") is pleased to provide an update for its Clover project ("Clover") in Elko County, Nevada, and its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Nevada, USA.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Silver North Commences Drilling at Haldane Property

Silver North Commences Drilling at Haldane Property

Silver North Resources Ltd.

  • Drilling to test high-grade silver targets at the West Fault, Main Fault and Bighorn

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Freegold Expands and Upgrades Resource at Golden Summit

Freegold Expands and Upgrades Resource at Golden Summit

  • Base case resource ounces and grades have increased materially from our February 2023 estimates
  • Indicated Primary Mineral Resource: 12.1 million ounces at 1.08 g/t Au, up 8% and 9% respectively
  • Inferred Primary Mineral Resource: 10.3 million ounces at 1.04 g/t Au, up 45% and 13%, respectively
  • Primary Resource reported above a 0.50 g/t Au cut-off grade
  • In addition, a significant oxide resource exists – 0.9Moz at 0.49 g/t Au (indicated), up 43% and 23%
  • Soil geochem and historical hard rock mines strongly suggest that Dolphin-Cleary mineralization remains open to the west and southwest another 1.5 km. The current resource footprint is 1.5 km east-west.
  • Dolphin/Cleary is just one of the target areas within the 13km long, road-accessible project.
  • The 2024 drill program at Golden Summit is ongoing with two drills operating – additional assay results pending

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated mineral resource estimate for the Golden Summit Project. The revised estimate incorporates data from the 2023 drilling program and the initial two holes of the 2024 program, representing a significant milestone in our exploration and development activities.

Freegold Ventures Limited Logo (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

CutOff Au g/t

Classification

Au g/t

Tonnes

Ounces

OXIDE





0.15

Indicated

0.49

59,414,000

937,000

0.15

Inferred

0.45

3,252,000

47,000

PRIMARY





0.5

Indicated

1.08

346,304,000

12,050,000

0.5

Inferred

1.04

308,311,000

10,306,000

UNDER PIT





0.75

Indicated

1.29

2,867,000

119,000

0.75

Inferred

1.34

22,900,000

986,000

Mineral Resources for the primary resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0. 5 0 g/t gold and constrained within an open pit shell using a gold price of US$1, 973 /ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$ 14 /t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 72 % gold recover y , and a 45° pit slope. Tonnes and ounces rounded to the nearest thousand.

Comparison Sept 2024 and Feb 2023 Resource Estimates


Indicated Primary Resource - Open Pit


Inferred Primary Resource - Open Pit


Oxide Indicated



Moz

gpT

Cutoff Grd



Moz

gpT

Cutoff Grd



Moz

gpT

Cutoff Grd

Feb-23

11.1

0.99

0.5



7.1

0.92

0.5



0.7

0.39

0.15

Sep-24

12.1

1.08

0.5



10.3

1.04

0.5



0.9

0.49

0.15

Change

8 %

9 %




45 %

13 %




43 %

26 %


The updated resource is the result of primarily infill drilling, upgrading areas considered waste in the February 2023 drill program due to lack of drill density. Ounces and grades increased materially in all categories considered within an open pit context. It is expected that further infill drilling may also positively impact stripping ratios when a mine plan is optimized. Freegold's 2024 drill program is focusing on the west and southwest of the existing resource where soil geochemistry, found to be a strong indicator, and historic gold mines have outlined two logical corridors that extend approximately 1.5 km; in context, Golden Summit's current resource occupies a 1.5 km east-west footprint.

The current estimate is based on a gold price of $1,973 , which reflects the three-year trailing average. Even though the 2024 resource estimate uses a higher gold price than the $1,792 in 2023, this is balanced by a lower recovery rate (72% vs. 90%). Previously, the 2023 resource plan considered using CIL (carbon-in-leach) and oxidation to process the sulphide flotation concentrate for higher recoveries. However, positive test results released earlier this year indicate that a significant portion of the mineralization is non-refractory and can be processed using much less costly gravity and CIL. Although the recovery is projected to be lower, the overall operating and capital cost savings would more than compensate and simplify the project substantially. The 72% recovery used for the resource is believed to be conservative. The reported test work showed recovery rates of up to 87.5%, with an average recovery of 77% using gravity and CIL, based on 5,100 kg of material and eight composites. Furthermore, initial indications are that mineralization to the west, where our 2024 drill program is concentrated, achieves higher recoveries. Additional optimization work and metallurgical samples from four large-diameter drill holes completed will be used for further metallurgical testwork.

The latest resource estimate shows an increase in the resource size and a notable improvement in grade. The discovery cost remains exceptionally low at under $4.00 per ounce. Golden Summit has a substantial resource and presents an excellent development opportunity due to its proximity to robust infrastructure - road accessibility, proximity to a supply centre, and available labour force, all of which are expected to contribute to lower operating costs.

Additional drilling will focus on improving the ore quality and outlining a smaller, higher-grade starter pit within the deposit as the project moves towards pre-feasibility to reduce operating and initial capital costs. The updated resource's results demonstrated this approach's success with its increase in overall resource grades at the various cut-offs. Trade-off studies will be conducted to optimize the overall economics and balance improved recovery rates with capital and operating costs as the project progresses. Additional metallurgical work is also in progress, and four large diameter (PQ) boreholes have been drilled this year. These will undergo a comprehensive suite of metallurgical tests to assess various processing methods to improve recoveries and further reduce the project's risks.

Since 2020, Freegold has completed over 123,000 meters of drilling and established Golden Summit as one of North America's largest undeveloped gold resources.

The 2023 drill program at Golden Summit discovered higher-grade mineralization on the western side of the existing resource. In 2024, the plan is to continue drilling on the portion west of the Dolphin/Cleary deposit and extend exploration drilling further to the west. The 2024 drilling program at the Golden Summit project is progressing well; additional assay results are expected to be reported shortly.

The table below displays the specific cut-off grades within and below the current $1,973 pit.

CutOff Au g/t

Classification

Au g/t

Tonnes

Ounces

OXIDE





1.00

Indicated

1.73

4,745,000

265,000

1.00

Inferred

1.77

127,000

7,000

0.75

Indicated

1.35

8,430,000

366,000

0.75

Inferred

1.17

359,000

14,000

0.50

Indicated

0.97

17,324,000

541,000

0.50

Inferred

0.84

919,000

25,000

0.40

Indicated

0.81

24,758,000

647,000

0.40

Inferred

0.72

1,322,000

31,000

0.15

Indicated

0.49

59,414,000

937,000

0.15

Inferred

0.45

3,252,000

47,000

PRIMARY





1.00

Indicated

2.07

99,704,000

6,628,000

1.00

Inferred

2.01

82,640,000

5,352,000

0.75

Indicated

1.55

174,604,000

8,694,000

0.75

Inferred

1.49

151,918,000

7,271,000

0.50

Indicated

1.08

346,304,000

12,050,000

0.50

Inferred

1.04

308,311,000

10,306,000

0.40

Indicated

0.92

461,582,000

13,711,000

0.40

Inferred

0.88

426,343,000

12,003,000

0.15

Indicated

0.66

778,574,000

16,609,000

0.15

Inferred

0.62

752,540,000

14,960,000

UNDER PIT





1.00

Indicated

1.89

1,193,000

73,000

1.00

Inferred

1.82

11,605,000

677,000

0.75

Indicated

1.29

2,867,000

119,000

0.75

Inferred

1.34

22,900,000

986,000

0.50

Indicated

0.84

7,958,000

216,000

0.50

Inferred

0.87

61,179,000

1,720,000

0.40

Indicated

0.66

14,765,000

313,000

0.40

Inferred

0.71

100,288,000

2,282,000

0.15

Indicated

0.35

64,264,000

720,000

0.15

Inferred

0.41

290,423,000

3,826,000

Mineral Resources for the primary resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0. 5 0 g/t gold and constrained within an open pit shell using a gold price of US$1, 973 /ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$ 14 /t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 72 % gold recover y , and a 45° pit slope. Tonnes and ounces rounded to the nearest thousand.

The mineral resource estimate (MRE) was carried out using ordinary kriging of three-meter composites. The MRE was constrained by two lithological domains, Intrusive and Schist, that were further constrained by a 0.2 g/t gold gradeshell. Hard boundaries were used for the Intrusive and Schist domains so that only composites from each domain were used for the estimation of block grades within that domain. An Oxide domain was flagged within the upper portion of the Schist domain after the estimation process. Composite grades in the Intrusive domain were capped at 20 g/t gold and those within the Schist domain were capped at 90 g/t. Cumulative frequency curves were used to determine capping levels. The estimate was carried out in a single pass with a minimum of four and a maximum of 12 composites, with a maximum of two per drill hole, required for a grade to be interpolated into a block. Blocks were classified as Indicated or Inferred. Indicated blocks are based on a minimum of eight and a maximum of 12 composites within 100 meters of a block. Inferred blocks are based on a minimum of four and a maximum of 12 composites within 300 meters of a block. A maximum of two composites per drill hole was permitted in both categories.

In addition to the ongoing drill program, metallurgical, baseline environmental, cultural resource, and wetland studies are underway.

A plan map showing the locations of the 2024 drill holes - exploration and metallurgical holes can be found here:

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/goldensummit_dolphin-cleary_resource_drilling_western_a.pdf

A sample quality control/quality assurance program has been in place throughout the program. Drill cores were cut in half using a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analysis by ALS Laboratories. Core samples were prepared in ALS's facility using the PREP-31BY package. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 %, passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 1kg is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen; a portion of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-AES (method code ME-ICP61). Fire Assay analyzes all samples with an AAS finish, method code Au-AA23 (30g sample size) and over 10 g/t are automatically assayed using a FA Grav method, Au-GRAV21. Additional Au screening is performed using ALS's Au- SCR24 method; select samples are dry-screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the fine fraction, and an assay is conducted on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays, and weight fractions are reported. Analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS's North Vancouver and Reno facilities.

A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every ten samples. Blanks are inserted at the start of the submittal, and at least one blank every 25 standards.

Qualified Person and Technical Information

The MRE, with an effective date of September 9, 2024 , was prepared by Tetra Tech Canada. Greg Mosher, P. Geo and Maurie Marks , P.Eng of Tetra Tech Canada are "Qualified Persons" for the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate as defined in NI 43-101 and are considered to be "independent" of Freegold for the purposes of NI 43-101. Greg Mosher and Maurie Marks have reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information herein regarding the Golden Summit project. Greg Mosher visited Golden Summit on November 11 – 12, 2022. Greg Mosher and Maurie Marks visited the project on September 12, 2023 .

The full technical report, which is being prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by Tetra Tech Canada, will be available on SEDAR ( www.sedarplus.com ) under the Company's issuer profile within 45 days from this news release.

Alvin Jackson, P.Geo, Vice President of Exploration and Development of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, has supervised the preparation of this news release and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained herein.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska. Through leases, it holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2023 , filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects have been reduced in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions cannot be reasonably estimated. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include employee health and safety risks and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2024/10/c8722.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Galloper Appoints Hratch Jabrayan as New CEO and Director

Galloper Appoints Hratch Jabrayan as New CEO and Director

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM)(OTC PINK:GGDCF)(Frankfurt:W9F) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Hratch Jabrayan as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Jabrayan, who has extensive experience in the global mining sector including more than seven years with Dundee Precious Metals, has also joined the Galloper Board of Directors

Mr. Mark Scott, who has resigned from the CEO position, commented: "Hratch brings to Galloper impressive skill sets, a valuable global network, a proven industry and business track record, and a dynamic leadership approach. This will enable the Company to fully exploit the unique opportunities it has and build value for shareholders. It has been my pleasure to serve as CEO since Galloper's inception nearly three years ago, helping take the Company public in March of this year. I am very excited and confident in Galloper's future with Hratch taking the reign. He's a fresh face to investors in the junior gold market and I wish him the best of success."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Sale of 100% Interest in Elder Creek, North Mill Creek, and Elephant Projects to 1472886 B.C. Ltd.

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Sale of 100% Interest in Elder Creek, North Mill Creek, and Elephant Projects to 1472886 B.C. Ltd.

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - September 9, 2024  Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM, OTC: ELMGF, FSE 7YS, the "Company" or "Element79 Gold") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell a 100% interest in the Elder Creek, North Mill Creek, and Elephant projects, all located in Lander County, Nevada, to 1472886 B.C. Ltd. ("1472886"), a private British Columbia-based company.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Grande Portage Resources Develops Conceptual Mining Plan

Grande Portage Resources Develops Conceptual Mining Plan

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its recently filed updated **NI #43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate, the Company has developed a Conceptual Mining Plan to determine the optimal development pathway for its Herbert Gold project located in SE Alaska

To that end, earlier this year, the Company engaged the services of OreLogic LLC, a consulting firm providing mine planning and project development services. OreLogic is led by Kyle Mehalek, formerly Chief Mining Engineer at Hecla Mining's Greens Creek Mine in southeast Alaska, one of the largest and lowest-cost primary silver mines in the world.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

