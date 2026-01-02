HONEYWELL TO RELEASE FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND ANNOUNCE 2026 OUTLOOK DURING ITS INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 29

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) will issue its fourth quarter financial results and 2026 outlook before the opening of the Nasdaq Stock Market on Thursday, January 29. The company will also hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST.

Presentation Materials / Webcast Details

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world, with a portfolio that is underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations for aerospace, building automation, industrial automation, process automation, and process technology, that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more secure and sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Honeywell uses our Investor Relations website, www.honeywell.com/investor, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

Contacts:


Media

Investor Relations

Stacey Jones

Sean Meakim

(980) 378-6258

(704) 627-6200

stacey.jones@honeywell.com    

sean.meakim@honeywell.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-to-release-fourth-quarter-financial-results-and-announce-2026-outlook-during-its-investor-conference-call-on-thursday-january-29-302651725.html

SOURCE Honeywell

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Honeywell InternationalHONNASDAQ:HONTech Investing
HON
The Conversation (0)
ReeXploration Announces Field Program Results Confirming Large-Scale Uranium Target at Eureka, Namibia

ReeXploration Announces Field Program Results Confirming Large-Scale Uranium Target at Eureka, Namibia

Ground radiometrics, soil geochemistry and mapping reinforce the potential for a Rossing-style system beneath shallow coverReeXploration Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I0) ("ReeXploration" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its uranium field program, which provide strong support for... Keep Reading...
ReeXploration Identifies Large-Scale Uranium Target at Eureka Project, Namibia

ReeXploration Identifies Large-Scale Uranium Target at Eureka Project, Namibia

Discovery of uranium mineralization in ideal geological setting, supported by regional radiometric anomaly, confirms large Rossing-style targetReeXploration Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I0) ("ReeXploration" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the identification of a significant new uranium... Keep Reading...
Gold Mining Stocks Poised for Windfall as Prices Top $4,000 Per Ounce

Gold Mining Stocks Poised for Windfall as Prices Top $4,000 Per Ounce

USA News Group News Commentary Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp. USA News Group News Commentary Gold smashed through $4,000 per ounce for the first time in history this week, surging over 50% year-to-date as the US government shutdown, ongoing Fed rate cuts, and global economic... Keep Reading...
RUA GOLD to Present at Conferences Across Munich, New York, Sydney, New Zealand and Zurich During the 4th Quarter of 2025

RUA GOLD to Present at Conferences Across Munich, New York, Sydney, New Zealand and Zurich During the 4th Quarter of 2025

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the team will be presenting at several conferences during the fourth quarter of 2025.They include the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference, the Munich Mining... Keep Reading...
E-Tech Resources Identifies Kilometer-Scale REE Soil Anomaly at Eureka Project, Namibia

E-Tech Resources Identifies Kilometer-Scale REE Soil Anomaly at Eureka Project, Namibia

High lanthanum and cerium values suggest neodymium and praseodymium potential - critical magnet metals driving EVs and the energy transition.E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the identification of a new kilometer-scale Rare Earth... Keep Reading...
CoTec Investment MagIron Completes Purchase of Reynolds Pellet Plant

CoTec Investment MagIron Completes Purchase of Reynolds Pellet Plant

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 31, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note MagIron LLC's ("MagIron") press release dated December 31, 2025, following its prior press release dated December 19, 2025.... Keep Reading...
CoTec Investment MagIron Acquires Reynolds Pellet Plant and Launches United States Based DR Grade Pellet and Merchant Pig Iron Strategy

CoTec Investment MagIron Acquires Reynolds Pellet Plant and Launches United States Based DR Grade Pellet and Merchant Pig Iron Strategy

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note MagIron LLC's ("MagIron") press release dated December 19, 2025. CoTec owns 16.5% of the equity in MagIron on a fully diluted... Keep Reading...
CoTec Investment MagIron Secures State of Minnesota Iron Ore Mining Leases

CoTec Investment MagIron Secures State of Minnesota Iron Ore Mining Leases

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note MagIron LLC's ("MagIron") press release dated December 18, 2025. CoTec owns 16.5% of the equity in MagIron on a fully diluted basis.MagIron... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. 100% Owned Subsidiary Homerun Energy SRL Recognized as Key Innovator by European Commission's Innovation Radar

Homerun Resources Inc. 100% Owned Subsidiary Homerun Energy SRL Recognized as Key Innovator by European Commission's Innovation Radar

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Homerun Energy SRL, a 100% owned subsidiary of Homerun Resources has been officially recognised as a Key Innovator by the European Commission's Innovation Radar for its... Keep Reading...
Placement Advances H2 and CO2 Tank Development

Placement Advances H2 and CO2 Tank Development

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Placement Advances H2 and CO2 Tank DevelopmentDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Advancement of Road Improvements Servicing Santa Maria Eterna Silica and Solar Glass Hub

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Advancement of Road Improvements Servicing Santa Maria Eterna Silica and Solar Glass Hub

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that road improvement works benefiting the Company's planned silica processing and solar glass industrial hub in Santa Maria Eterna, in the Municipality of Belmonte, State of Bahia,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Bold Ventures Closes $776,800 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Goldgroup Enters Into Agreement To Sell Subsidiary Minera Apolo, S.A. de C.V., Disposing of Pinos Project

Rio Silver Inc. Completes Securities for Debt Transaction

55 North Mining Appoints Wayne Parsons as Executive Chair; Strengthens Leadership as the Company Advances the Last Hope Gold Project

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Closes $776,800 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Oil and Gas Investing

Josef Schachter: Oil Stock Buy Signal Approaching, 3 Triggers to Watch

Silver Investing

From Data to Discovery: How AI is Changing the Face of Modern Mining

Precious Metals Investing

Goldgroup Enters Into Agreement To Sell Subsidiary Minera Apolo, S.A. de C.V., Disposing of Pinos Project

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Inc. Completes Securities for Debt Transaction

zinc investing

Zinc Stocks: 5 Biggest Canadian Companies in 2025

Gold Investing

Utah’s Antimony Resource: A Strategic Investment Play in Critical Minerals