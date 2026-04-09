HONEYWELL TO HELP BOOST FUEL PRODUCTION AND ENHANCE WORKFORCE CAPABILITIES AT DANGOTE REFINERY

Digital process and automation technologies will help Africa's largest refinery increase operational efficiency and throughput, enhance equipment reliability and maximize asset value

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced it is providing connected services, advanced digital performance monitoring and operator training to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lekki, Nigeria — the world's largest single-train petroleum refinery.

Through this collaboration, Honeywell Performance+ Services, part of Honeywell's ecosystem of Connected Solutions, will be deployed across several of the refinery's core processing units to help increase production of high-octane fuels from a variety of feedstocks to achieve maximum output. By combining advanced digital tools delivered through the Honeywell Forge platform with the deep expertise of Honeywell UOP engineers and specialists, Dangote will be able to access real-time operational insights that identify potential issues and recommended actions to achieve optimal performance.

"As global energy demand grows, refineries must operate with greater agility, reliability and efficiency," said Ken West, president and CEO of Honeywell Process Technology. "Honeywell's Connected Solutions pair advanced automation and digital capabilities with more than a century of deep refining expertise to help customers like Dangote improve operational performance, enhance asset reliability and unlock greater value from their facilities."

Honeywell will also provide advanced training and simulation solutions to support the refinery's workforce operations and development. Built using digital twins of Dangote's facilities, Honeywell's Operator Training Simulators (OTS) will allow operators to train in real-world scenarios, improving readiness and enabling teams to test actions under safe conditions.

"The Dangote Petroleum Refinery is designed to set a new global benchmark for scale, efficiency and output," said Aliko Dangote, President, Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE. "Honeywell's Performance+ Services and training programs support our ability to maximize output and achieve operational excellence by developing local talent to run operations safely and reliably as we ramp up production to meet the world's growing energy needs."

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery produces Euro-V quality gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, along with polypropylene, a key input for plastics and packaging. The facility employs more than 3,000 Nigerian workers and is designed to meet 100% of Nigeria's domestic demand for refined petroleum products, with surplus available for export.

Building on nearly a decade of collaboration, the two companies recently announced that Honeywell's refining technologies will help the facility increase its capacity from 650,000 to 1.4 million barrels per day within three years, optimizing existing assets and speeding up market delivery.

About Honeywell
Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world, with a portfolio that is underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations for aerospace, building automation, industrial automation, process automation, and process technology, that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more secure and sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom. Honeywell Process Technology and Honeywell UOP have no affiliation or connection whatsoever with The Honeywell Group of Nigeria companies.

Contact:
Media                                                                          
Whitney Ellis                                                                 
704-621-4354                                                               
whitney.ellis@honeywell.com

 

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SOURCE Honeywell International Inc.

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