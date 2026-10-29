Honeywell Technologies Helps Royal Caribbean Personalize the Guest Experience With Connected Cabin Automation System

Fleetwide Icon Class deployment marks Honeywell Technologies' largest cruise hospitality technology installation to date
Honeywell Technologies' ( NASDAQ: HON ) connected cabin automation system is now powering more than 8,400 staterooms aboard Royal Caribbean's three in-service Icon Class ships the world's most innovative cruise ships. The deployment delivers automated comfort, convenience and efficiency to hundreds of thousands of passengers annually while helping crews operate ships more efficiently.
Honeywell Technologies' cabin automation solution allows guests to personalize their stateroom environment through automated climate control, lighting and room features, including the ability to adjust cabin settings via the Royal Caribbean mobile app from anywhere onboard. The system continuously monitors environmental conditions and equipment performance to automatically adjust cabin settings, helping balance guest comfort with streamlined service, efficient operations and a more seamless experience inside and outside the stateroom.
"Royal Caribbean's Icon Class has redefined what guests expect from a family vacation at sea," said Juan Picon, President and CEO of Honeywell Technologies Building Automation. "Across more than 2,800 staterooms on each ship, Honeywell Technologies' connected automation solution now helps create a more seamless and personalized guest experience while giving operators the control needed to help manage some of the most advanced vessels in operation today."
Honeywell Technologies' cabin automation system is powered by fully programmable logic controllers that serve as the hub of each stateroom, connecting cabin systems, shipboard networks and operational platforms into a unified experience. The technology enables centralized monitoring, automation and control of:
- Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC): Automated climate control adjusts heating and cooling based on environmental conditions, operating mode and guest preferences. Specialized modes support comfort, humidity control and energy savings, including reducing cooling when balcony doors or windows are open. Honeywell Technologies' platform continuously modulates HVAC performance to match real-time demand, improving efficiency while maintaining comfort.
- Lighting scenes and cabin ambiance: Guests can select from customized settings that automatically adjust lighting and other cabin elements to create the desired atmosphere.
- Window and blind controls: Automated monitoring and control of blinds, curtains and motorized windows helps to improve guest comfort, while centralized control can also support special operational and safety procedures when needed.
- Automated environmental controls: By integrating with onboard systems, the platform can automatically adjust cabin settings when guests are away from the ship.
As cruise lines work to elevate guest experiences while simultaneously improving energy efficiency and operational performance, cabin automation is becoming increasingly essential. According to SINTEF's CruiZE research project , conducted in collaboration with the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) and industry partners, onboard hotel facilities may account for up to 40% of a cruise ship's total energy use.
For more information on Honeywell Technologies Building Automation, visit buildings.honeywell.com .
About Honeywell Technologies
Honeywell Technologies is a global, pure-play automation company with a legacy of innovating to help solve the world's most mission-critical challenges, enhancing the quality of life for people and communities around the world. We serve the building, industrial, and process sectors with a broad portfolio of services, solutions, and products, underpinned by our Honeywell Technologies Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Technologies Forge intelligence layer. By combining the deep domain expertise of our more than 50,000 employees with decades of data from our global installed base, we are uniquely positioned to lead the industrial sector's transition from automation to autonomy. For more news and information on Honeywell Technologies, please visit Honeywell Technologies Newsroom .
Source: Honeywell Technologies
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Micah.Lillard@Honeywell.com