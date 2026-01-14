HONEYWELL ANNOUNCES QUANTINUUM'S PLAN TO MAKE CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced that Quantinuum LLC ("Quantinuum" or the "Company"), which is majority owned by Honeywell, plans to make a confidential submission of a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of Quantinuum's common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and the completion of the SEC's review process.

This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities, will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Contacts:

Media

Investor Relations

Stacey Jones 

Mark Macaluso

(980) 378-6258 

(704) 627-6118

Stacey.Jones@honeywell.com

Mark.macaluso@honeywell.com

 

SOURCE Honeywell

SOURCE Honeywell

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

HON
