Honey Badger Silver Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Honey Badger Silver Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSXV: TUF,OTC:HBEIF) (OTCQB: HBEIF) ("Honey Badger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of flow-through common shares (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,500,000 through the issuance of 4,838,710 common shares of the Company that are intended to qualify as "flow-through shares" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) ("FT Shares") at a price of $0.31 per FT Share.

The Company will use the gross proceeds from the Offering to incur exploration expenses that qualify as "Canadian exploration expenses" as that term is defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as that term is defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Such expenses will be incurred on or before December 31, 2026, and renounced to the subscribers of FT Shares with an effective date no later than December 31, 2025.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid an aggregate of $90,000 in finder's fees and issued 290,322 non-transferable finder warrants to eligible finders. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.35 per share, subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments, for a period of 18 months following the closing date.

The FT Shares are subject to a four-month and one day hold period under Canadian securities laws. The Offering is subject to receipt of the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Honey Badger Silver is a silver company. The company is led by a highly experienced leadership team with a track record of value creation backed by a skilled technical team. Our projects are located in areas with a long history of mining, including the Sunrise Lake project with a historic resource of 12.8 Moz of silver (and 201.3 million pounds of zinc) Indicated and 13.9 Moz of silver (and 247.8 million pounds of zinc) Inferred (1)(3) located in the Northwest Territories and the Plata high grade silver project located 165 km east of Yukon's prolific Keno Hill and adjacent to Snowline Gold's Rogue discovery. The Company's Clear Lake Project in the Yukon Territory has a historic resource of 5.5 Moz of silver and 1.3 billion pounds of zinc (2)(3). The Company also has a significant land holding at the Nanisivik Mine Area located in Nunavut, Canada that produced over 20 Moz of silver between 1976 and 2002 (2)(3). A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the foregoing historical resources as current mineral resources and the Company is not treating the estimates as current mineral resources. The historical resource estimates are provided solely for the purpose as an indication of the volume of mineralization that could be present. Additional work, including verification drilling / sampling, will be required to verify any of the historical estimates as a current mineral resources.

(1) Sunrise Lake 2003 RPA historic resource: Indicated 1.522 million tonnes grading 262 grams/tonne silver, 6.0% zinc, 2.4% lead, 0.08% copper, and 0.67 grams/tonne gold and Inferred 2.555 million tonnes grading 169 grams/tonne silver, 4.4% zinc, 1.9% lead, 0.07% copper, and 0.51 grams/tonne gold.

(2) Clear Lake 2010 SRK historic Resource: Inferred 7.76 million tonnes grading 22 grams/tonne silver, 7.6% zinc, and 1.08% lead.

(3) Geological Survey of Canada, 2002-C22, "Structural and Stratigraphic Controls on Zn-Pb-Ag Mineralization at the Nanisivik Mississippi Valley type Deposit, Northern Baffin Island, Nunavut; by Patterson and Powis."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Chad Williams, Executive Chairman

Sonya Pekar
Investor Relations
spekar@honeybadgersilver.com | +1 (647) 498-8244

For more information please visit our website www.honeybadgersilver.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) including in respect of the use of proceeds of the Offering, the tax treatment of the FT Shares and the receipt of the final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such assumptions and estimates were made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Honey Badger to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Such factors include, but are not limited to, risks relating to capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Honey Badger's issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269728

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Honey Badger Silver Inc.TUF:CATSXV:TUFSilver Investing
TUF:CA
The Conversation (0)
Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Silver coin with Liberty design in front of blurry dollar bill background.

Silver's New Price Era: What Happens at US$50 and Beyond?

The price of silver is rallying close to its record high, up 62 percent since the start of the year as of October 8.The silver all-time high was US$49.95 per ounce, which it achieved on January 17, 1980. Now less than a dollar shy of that target, trading at the US$49.50 per ounce level, the... Keep Reading...
Ted Butler, silver bars.

Ted Butler: Silver's Bull Run — Price Drivers, Stocks, What's Next

Precious metals analyst Ted Butler discusses silver's recent price run and what's next. "The idea that this bull market is over is a fallacy. I would exercise caution, because I believe we're due a correction. But I'm very happy with silver's performance so far year-to-date," he said. Butler... Keep Reading...
Silver bars in front of newspaper showing high price performance.

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Like its sister metal gold, silver has been attracting renewed attention as a safe-haven asset. Although it continues to exhibit its hallmark volatility, many silver investors believe that a bull market is starting up for the precious metal. Experts are optimistic about the future, and as the... Keep Reading...
David Morgan, silver bars.

David Morgan: Silver's Rubicon Moment? US$50 in Sight, but Watch for Shakeout

David Morgan, publisher of the Morgan Report, shares his thoughts on silver as the white metal's price approaches US$50 per ounce. He believes silver may be approaching a "crossing the rubicon moment," but emphasized that its move comes amid a much broader transition in the financial system.... Keep Reading...
Southern Silver Initiates Drill Program at the Puro Corazon Mine on its Cerro Las Minitas Property, Durango, Mexico

Southern Silver Initiates Drill Program at the Puro Corazon Mine on its Cerro Las Minitas Property, Durango, Mexico

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV,OTC:SSVFF) (the "Company" or "Southern Silver") reports today that crews have mobilized in preparation for drilling on the newly acquired Puro Corazon claim, contiguous to its 100% owned Cerro Las Minitas project, Durango Mexico.The exploration... Keep Reading...
Closeup of a silver coin edge.

Silver Price Surges Above US$48, Approaches All-time High

The silver price kept surging on Friday (October 3), breaking US$48 per ounce. The white metal last reached this level in 2011, the same year it nearly hit US$50 for only the second time in history. Silver's first run to the US$50 level came in 1980, when the Hunt brothers attempted to corner... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Nine Mile Metals Closes Oversubscribed Non Flow Through Private Placement

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Extensive Gold Mineralisation Intersected at Spargoville

Altech - Spherical Coated Silicon Achieves 88.5% Retention

Related News

resource investing

Nine Mile Metals Closes Oversubscribed Non Flow Through Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Extensive Gold Mineralisation Intersected at Spargoville

Battery Metals Investing

Altech - Spherical Coated Silicon Achieves 88.5% Retention

rare earth investing

UPDATE - Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ: CRML) Secures Another Significant Tanbreez Offtake Agreement for 15% of its Production with Leading U.S. Vertically Integrated Rare Earth Company, REalloys Inc.

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd Spherical Coated Silicon Achieves 88.5% Retention

Manganese Investing

Spartan Metals Engages Investor Relations and Market Maker Firms

Battery Metals Investing

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting Due to Lack of Quorum