Homerun Resources: Establishing a Vertically Integrated Leader in High-purity Silica

Homerun Resources (TSXV:HMR,OTC:HMRFF,FSE:5ZE) is advancing a three-phase strategy to establish itself as a leading global supplier and processor of high-purity silica, transforming this critical material into high-value products for the renewable energy and advanced materials sectors.

  • Phase 1: Secured the Belmonte Silica District and established a logistics pathway.
  • Phase 2: Advancing construction of processing facilities and solar glass production capacity.
  • Phase 3: Expanding into downstream verticals, including energy storage, perovskite solar technology, and AI-driven energy solutions.

Homerun is positioning itself across multiple high-growth industries where demand is accelerating, supply remains constrained, and pricing is strong. Brazil currently imports all of its solar glass and advanced silica components, creating a significant domestic supply gap.

Homerun Resources' modern glass building with large solar panels on the roof, under a clear blue sky.

Global solar glass demand is projected to grow from US$13 billion in 2024 to nearly US$197 billion by 2034 (31 percent CAGR), while high-purity quartz (HPQ) is critical to achieving the efficiency and purity standards required for advanced applications.

Supported by industrial tariffs and tax incentives in Brazil, Homerun’s **full-stack model — from silica sand through to finished solutions into downstream verticals such as energy storage, perovskite solar technology, and AI-driven energy solutions.

Company Highlights

  • Vertically Integrated Growth Model: Multiple profit centers across HPQ silica, advanced materials, solar glass and perovskite PV on glass, energy storage and AI-driven energy management solutions.
  • Flagship Resource Advantage: Exclusive 40-year leases with the government of the State of Bahia over the Santa Maria Eterna silica sand deposit in Brazil with over 63.9 Mt combined measured and inferred at >99.6 percent silicon dioxide (SiO₂) and low iron impurities, enabling direct feed into solar glass.
  • Latin America’s First Solar Glass Facility: Planned 365,000 tpa plant adjacent to the resource, supported by LOIs with Brazil’s largest solar module manufacturers and a large competitive COGS and subsequent pricing advantage over Chinese imports.
  • HPQ Processing Plant Near-Term: 120,000 tpa initial capacity for ultra-pure (>99.99 percent SiO₂) silica, with rapid scalability and low relative capex and projected ROI.
  • Breakthrough Energy Storage Partnership: Collaborating with the US Department of Energy’s NREL on a thermal energy storage system using Homerun’s silica with ancillary revenue from purified product output.
  • Government-backed Execution: MOU with Bahia State Government and Municipality of Belmonte includes a 64.5-hectare land grant, tax incentives, expedited permitting, infrastructure upgrades and workforce training.
  • Strong Financing Pipeline: Advancing funding discussions with Brazil’s development bank, innovation agency, institutional investors and announced plan for a UK main board listing.

Homerun Resources
Homerun Resources

Establishing a vertically integrated leader in high-purity silica for solar & energy markets

Homerun Resources Inc. Completes the Assignment of the CBPM Lease over the Guidoni Belmonte District Silica Mineral Rights

Homerun Resources Inc. Completes the Assignment of the CBPM Lease over the Guidoni Belmonte District Silica Mineral Rights

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the transaction for the acquisition of the exploitation rights from Guidoni Brasil S.A. ("Guidoni), for areas granted under a lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM) in the municipality of Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil. All tenements of the Guidoni project are fully permitted for immediate extraction mining and at a lower royalty rate than the Company's previous silica sand supply contracts in the Santa Maria Eterna District.

Further to the News Release dated February 12th, 2025, announcing the total and irrevocable assignment of all rights and responsibilities in favor of Homerun, of the rights to exploit the mining tenements 871.960/1992, 870.462/1999, 870.463/1999 and 873.387/2007, the Company has executed a Term of Assignment with Guidoni, with the Consent of CBPM, for the process number 036.5410.2020.0001386-11, assigning the above mineral rights, subject of bid number 004/2020, along with all its rights and obligations, to Homerun. Under the Guidoni Lease Terms with CBPM, the Company will pay CBPM an extraction royalty of R$26 (US$4.50) per tonne of extracted silica sand.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Homerun Collaborates with Igraine PLC to Launch Rapid-Deployment EV Charging and Battery Storage Solutions for UK Auto Sector

Homerun Collaborates with Igraine PLC to Launch Rapid-Deployment EV Charging and Battery Storage Solutions for UK Auto Sector

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's European subsidiary, Homerun Energy has entered into a collaboration agreement with Igraine PLC, an investing company focused on alternative energy and life sciences, to work jointly on the deployment of commercial alternative energy solutions in the United Kingdom.

Under the terms of the agreement, Igraine and Homerun will work together on the development of pilot projects focused on electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure integrated with battery energy storage systems (BESS). The parties will initially focus on developing a pilot for one of the UK's largest automotive manufacturers, providing a combined charging and battery storage solution. In addition, the collaboration has already identified a pipeline of potential clients seeking to install commercial EV charging stations.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Homerun Resources Inc. Appoints Strand Hanson Limited as UK Financial Adviser to Explore Dual Listing on London Stock Exchange

Homerun Resources Inc. Appoints Strand Hanson Limited as UK Financial Adviser to Explore Dual Listing on London Stock Exchange

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Strand Hanson Limited has been appointed as its UK Financial Adviser.

This engagement marks a significant step as Homerun evaluates a potential dual listing on the international commercial companies secondary listing segment of the FCA's Official List, and admission to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Homerun Resources Inc. Receives Joint Support Plan from BNDES and FINEP Indicating Financial Instruments Available to Support Homerun's Business Plan

Homerun Resources Inc. Receives Joint Support Plan from BNDES and FINEP Indicating Financial Instruments Available to Support Homerun's Business Plan

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is honoured to announce that following the Company's June 12th news release confirming the selection of Homerun's business plan to proceed to the Detailed Work-Plan phase for the strategic minerals funding initiative, the Company has now received a joint support plan from the public call issued by the Brazilian National Development Bank (BNDES) and the Brazilian innovation agency (FINEP), Call No. 753.

The joint support plan indicates the financial instruments available to Homerun within the scope of both institutions to support Homerun's business plan - including long-term credit lines, equity investments, non-reimbursable funds and economic subsidies designed to accelerate high-impact mineral-transformation projects from the landmark USD $815 million strategic minerals transformation initiative jointly launched by BNDES and FINEP.

Below is a list of the Products/Programs/Lines that may be utilized, provided the requirements of each instrument are duly met:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Homerun Resources Inc. Files for Approval of $3 Million Financing; Updates $6 Million Institutional Financing

Homerun Resources Inc. Files for Approval of $3 Million Financing; Updates $6 Million Institutional Financing

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed documents with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") seeking conditional approval for its $3 million, $1.00 unit ("Unit") private placement financing (the "Financing").

Further, and on receipt of Exchange approval, the Company will close a first tranche for gross proceeds of $1,568,000 and will issue 1,568,000 Units, each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"), the warrants being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of CA$1.30 for 24 months. The Warrants will be subject to the right of the Company to accelerate the exercise period of the warrants if shares of the company close at or above CA$2 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Westport Files Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus To Replace Expired Base Shelf Prospectus

Westport Files Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus To Replace Expired Base Shelf Prospectus

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX: WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT) announces it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (once filed in final form and received by the relevant Canadian securities regulatory authorities, the "Shelf Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, to replace its prior base shelf prospectus that expired on June 18, 2025.

The Shelf Prospectus, when made final, will allow Westport to offer up to USD$100,000,000 of common shares, preferred shares, subscription receipts, warrants, debt securities, or units, or any combination thereof (collectively, the "Securities") during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus will be effective. The Shelf Prospectus will enable Westport to access new capital or issue securities in connection with strategic acquisitions if and when needed. The amount and timing of any future offerings or issuances will be based on the Company's financial requirements and market conditions at that time.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Announces Stock Option, Deferred Share Unit And Restricted Share Unit Grants

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") announces that a total of 1,152,104 incentive stock options (the "Options") have been granted to a director and two officers of the Company pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

The Options have an effective grant date of August 14, 2025, and are exercisable for a period of 10 years at a price of $0.91 per common share, with 1/3 of the Options vesting every 12 months, over a 3-year period.

Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals Completes Fully Subscribed Life Offering

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3)is pleased to announce that is has issued a total of 15,000,000 units at price of $0.10 per unit under its LIFE Offering detailed in its June 30, 2025 news release, for gross proceeds of $1,500,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.15 per common share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

In connection with the offering the Company paid cash finder's fees of $43,062.

Tablet displaying virtual cooling towers with network connections, glowing bokeh in the background.

The Nuclear Nexus: Powering the Clean Energy Transition and the AI Revolution

The surge in energy-intensive artificial intelligence (AI) applications is driving focus on nuclear power.

Nuclear power offers a 24/7, carbon-free source of baseload electricity. And unlike intermittent clean energy sources like wind and solar, it requires significantly less land and fewer raw materials per unit of energy.

Meanwhile, nuclear fusion is a re-emerging cornerstone technology that could meet the twin challenges of decarbonizing the global economy while energizing the data centers needed to power the AI revolution.

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals

Troy Minerals Files Technical Report for the Maiden Inferred Resource Estimate for High-Purity Silica at Table Mountain Project, BC

CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings Corp. Files Second Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and the accompanying management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. The financial statements and MD&A can be accessed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Julian Treger, CoTec CEO commented: "CoTec delivered another quarter of strong operational and financing progress across our portfolio. At HyProMag USA LLC ("HyProMag USA"), CoTec's U.S.-based rare earth permanent magnet recycling and manufacturing joint venture, the detailed design and engineering ("DDE") phase remains on schedule and within budget, following the engagement of PegasusTSI Inc. and BBA USA Inc. as our EPCM partners in April. We also received a letter of interest from the U.S. Export-Import Bank for potential financing of up to US$92 million - a significant milestone as we advance towards final site selection.

×