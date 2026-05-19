HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. Opens the Market

Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman and Aydin Kilic, President and Chief Executive Officer of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. ("HIVE" or the "Company") (TSX: HIVE) and members of the executive team, joined Omar Khafagy, Head, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's graduation to TSX.

Founded in 2017, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was among the first publicly listed companies to prioritize mining digital assets powered by green energy. Today, HIVE builds and operates next-generation Tier-I and Tier-III data centers across Canada, Sweden, and Paraguay, serving both Bitcoin and high-performance computing clients. HIVE's twin-turbo engine infrastructure—driven by hashrate services and GPU-accelerated AI computing—delivers scalable, environmentally responsible solutions for the digital economy.

For more information, please visit: https://www.hivedigitaltechnologies.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Nathan Fast
Director of Marketing and Branding
Nathan@hivedigitaltech.com
(604) 664-1078

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297957

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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