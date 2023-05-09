Base MetalsInvesting News

Hispania Resources: Transfer of Permits de Investigation Lumbrales

Hispania Resources: Transfer of Permits de Investigation Lumbrales


Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or "the Company") -- is pleased to announce that it has received a resolution from the Junta de Castille Y Lyon, Direccion General De Energia Minas the administration of Castille-Leon transferring title of the Lumbrales Permit (the "Lumbrales Permit" no. 6.668) to La Joya Mineral S.L.U. (the Company's wholly owned Spanish subsidiary). At the same time the Lumbrales Permit has been renewed for a three year period beginning April 28, 2023. The Lumbrales Permit contains the former producing Maria Tere mine.

Management of the Company will be in Spain the week of May 7th, 2023 and will visit the Lumbrales site. The purpose of the visit will be to inspect the property and liaise with local authorities. While in Castille Y Leon the Company representatives will visit Salamanca, Siemcalsa (the former owner of the Permit), maintained a warehouse wherein they kept all data and information relating to the Lumbrales Permit. The Company intends to retrieve these items for the purposes of planning work programs with local geological personnel who will be accompanying management representatives.

About Hispania Resources Inc.

Hispania Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on mining opportunities in Spain. Hispania is currently focused on developing the long-term mining potential of its core asset, the Zinc, Copper, Lead enriched Puebla de la Reina ("PBR") property in the low-risk and historic mining district of Extremadura in Southwest Spain. The PBR property covers an area of 90 km2. Hispania, through its subsidiary, La Joya, has entered into a purchase agreement with Auplata S.A. to acquire a 100% interest in the PBR property. The management of Hispania contains industry veterans who have more than 120 years of mineral exploration and production experience in multiple jurisdictions and have successfully managed multiple international mining companies. This includes in Spain, where some of the team was responsible for the founding and building of Iberian Resources, with the continued support of the local and regional governments, including the well-developed and sophisticated transportation and mining infrastructure.

For more information on Hispania Resources Inc., visit: http://HispaniaResources.com/.

Contact Information

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

Norman Brewster - Chief Executive Officer
Norm@HispaniaResources.com
(416) 970-3223

Rahim Allani - Director
Rahim@HispaniaResources.com
(416) 457-0549

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified by words such as: "intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking information include, among others, the expected completion of the acquisition of the Lumbrales property, the expected anticipated activity at the Lumbrales property, as well as information relating to Hispania. Although Hispania believes that, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Hispania can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risk that the future plans of Hispania may differ from those that currently are contemplated Additional risks include those disclosed in the Filing Statement, which are incorporate herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward- looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

This news release is not an offer of the securities for sale in the United States. The securities described in this news release have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) absent registration or an exemption from registration. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Hispania Resources (TSXV:ESPN)

Hispania Resources


Hispania Resources Inc. Announces Acquisition of Lumbrales Permit

Hispania Resources Inc. Announces Acquisition of Lumbrales Permit

Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 100% ownership in the Lumbrales Deposit (the "Lumbrales Permit"), situated in the Stanniferous Iberian Belt. This belt is a prolific mining region, which includes more than 100 Tin and Tungsten deposits in Spain and Portugal. Hispania acquired the Lumbrales Permit from Siemcalsa, a company controlled by the administration of Castile Leon in Spain.

The 2,900 Hectare Lumbrales Permit contains the formerly producing Mari Tere mine and two other artisanal tin prospects situated in Castille, about 115 kilometers west of the city of Salamanca. The permit was acquired from Siemcalsa for €250,000 (approximately CAD $374,500). At the time of its closure in 1986, the Mari Tere mine had established tin and molybdenum resources.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Hispania Resources

Hispania Resources to Begin On-Site Preparations for Exploration Program at Las Herrerias, on the Puebla de la Reina Property, Spain

Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or the "Company") wishes to inform shareholders that it is preparing for the exploration program to be carried out at Las Herrerias ("Las Herrerias"), on the Puebla de la Reina property, located in Extremadura, Spain. Management will be onsite in early February to meet with its geological team to review and visit local geological areas of interest on the property identified by the work carried out in 202122 by the company.

While in the region, company management will be meeting with additional firms that carry out geophysical and diamond drilling activities, with the objective of determining timing and scope for the upcoming work at Las Herrerias. Further, management intends to again meet with the regional Ministry and politicians, including the Mayor of Puebla de la Reina, as they did in July, 2022, to ensure all local stakeholders needs are met.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Hispania Resources

Hispania Resources Announces the Preparation of its Three-Year Exploration Program at Las Herrerias, on the Puebla de la Reina Property in Spain

Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or the "Company") is pleased to update its plans for the coming year and prepares for its exploration program at the Puebla de la Reina ("PBR") property, Las Herrerias permit, for the next three years. This program consists of surface exploration, geophysics, surface sampling and diamond drilling across the property, which is located in a mining friendly jurisdiction in Southern Spain.

During the second half of the year, as travel opened up, Hispania's team met with regional government officials as well as the local Mayor in PBR to update on the company's plans going forward. The Mayor was appreciative and supportive of the Company's work during the COVID-19 pandemic, and was looking forward to more work in the area going forward. This continued through the back half of the year and after meeting with Government officials in Extremadura in the 3rd quarter of the year, "we presented the work program for Herrerias to the mining authorities and are pleased that it has been recommended for implementation," commented Norm Brewster, CEO of Hispania. The Company expects to begin this work program during the second quarter of 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Hispania Resources Announces Opening of the Stock Market with the TSX Venture Exchange

Hispania Resources Announces Opening of the Stock Market with the TSX Venture Exchange

Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be ringing the opening bell to open the stock market at the TSX Venture Exchange at 9:30am EST today.

To mark the occasion key stakeholders and members of Hispania's team in Toronto will be present at the TSX's presentation centre in Toronto, as well as stakeholders in Spain virtually. "We are proud to mark this significant occasion for our investors and partners today at the TSX Venture Exchange," said Norm Brewster, CEO of Hispania. "This is another key step for us as a public company and we look forward to many more opportunities to grow and celebrate the developments of Hispania. We would also like to thank the Exchange and its staff for its continued support."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Merida Announces Name Change and Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Merida Announces Name Change and Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Merida Minerals Holdings Inc ., (the " Corporation " or " Merida ") (TSXV: ESPN) announced that the Corporation has changed its name to "Hispania Resources Inc." effective November 17, 2022. The common shares of the Corporation will commence trading under the new name on the TSX Venture Exchange under its current trading symbol "ESPN" at market open on December 14, 2022. There is no consolidation or change in the share capital. The Corporation is changing its name as it plans to acquire additional mining property in various regions of Spain. Given these plans for expansion, the Corporation felt that the current name "Merida", being a reference to the specific region in Spain where the Corporation's current mining property is located, is no longer appropriate.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

×