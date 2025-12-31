Highlander Silver Announces Planned NYSE American Listing in Q1/26

Highlander Silver Corp. (TSX: HSLV; "Highlander Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans to pursue a listing on the NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American") as part of its U.S. growth strategy.

The Company intends to list on the NYSE American to satisfy the appetite of U.S. retail and institutional investors seeking to add exposure to Highlander Silver. In advance of listing on the NYSE American, Highlander Silver will file a Form 40-F Registration Statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Subject to the review and approval of the listing application and satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements, the Company expects its common shares to commence trading on the NYSE American in Q1/26.

On behalf of Highlander Silver

"Daniel Earle"
President & CEO, Director

Information contact

Arun Lamba, Vice President Corporate Development
alamba@highlandersilver.com

About Highlander Silver

Highlander Silver is primarily focused on advancing the bonanza grade San Luis gold-silver project that is located adjacent to the past-producing Pierina mine in Central Peru. San Luis hosts Indicated Mineral Resources of 356 koz Au at 24.4 g/t Au and 8.4 Moz Ag at 579 g/t Ag and ranks among the 10 highest grade projects globally in both gold and silver categories.1 The Company's significant shareholders include the Augusta Group, which boasts an exceptional track record of value creation totaling over $4.5 billion in exit transactions, and strategic shareholders, the Lundin family and Eric Sprott.

1S&P Global rankings including the San Luis gold-silver project.

The mineral resource estimate disclosed herein is derived from Highlander Silver's technical report titled "Technical Report on the San Luis Property" with an effective date of January 15, 2025, prepared by independent qualified person, Martin Mount, MSc MCSM FGS CGeol FIMMM Ceng, and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. This includes, but is not limited to, the Company intends to list its common shares on the NYSE American stock exchange in Q1/26 and filing a Form 40-F Registration Statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward looking information or statements can be identified by the use of words such as "ramp up", "attempting", "intends", "believes", "plans", "suggests", "targets" or "prospects" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company and/or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, the actual results of current exploration activities, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future prices of precious and base metals, accident, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental or stock exchange approvals or financing, and uncertainties related to the review and approval of the listing application and satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements to list on the NYSE American. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking information contained herein are made as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Highlander Silver Corp ComHSLV:CCCNSX:HSLVSilver Investing
HSLV:CC
The Conversation (0)

Highlander Silver Corp Com

Keep Reading...
Silver bar stamped surrounded by silver nuggets.

Top 5 Silver News Stories of 2025

Silver’s 2025 breakout marked one of the metal’s most decisive shifts in more than a decade.As the price pushed through longstanding resistance, investors, miners and policymakers reassessed its role in global markets, allowing silver to reassert itself as not only an industrial metal, but also... Keep Reading...
Silver bars in front of newspaper showing high price performance.

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Like its sister metal gold, silver has been attracting renewed attention as a safe-haven asset. Although silver continues to exhibit its hallmark volatility, a silver bull market is well underway in 2025. Experts are optimistic about the future, and as the silver price's momentum continues in... Keep Reading...
Craig Hemke, gold and silver bars.

Craig Hemke: Silver, Gold's "Outstanding" Year — Will 2026 Bring a Repeat?

Craig Hemke, publisher of TFMetalsReport.com, shares his thoughts on the gold and silver markets heading into 2026, outlining why he remains bullish."Just keep adding some — it's your protection against the madness. It'll get you through the storm," he said. "It preserves your net worth from the... Keep Reading...
Silver Dollar Resources (CSE:SLV)

Silver Dollar Resources: Advancing High-grade Silver-Gold Assets in Mexico

Keep Reading...
Silver bars, stock market chart, green upward arrow, "Weekly Editor's Picks" text overlay.

Editor's Picks: Silver Price Keeps Running, Breaks All-time High Again

The silver price was on the rise once again this week — it surged past the US$67 per ounce level on Friday (December 19), hitting a new record before pulling back.As for gold, it spent much of the period around the US$4,330 per ounce level, although it rose as high as US$4,360 on Thursday... Keep Reading...
Adam Wooldridge, CEO of Cobre

Cobre Uncovers "Higher-grade" Copper at Cosmos Target, Assay Results Expected February 2026

Cobre (ASX:CBE) has completed a drilling program at its Cosmos target in Botswana, where the company has uncovered a higher-grade mineralised zone compared to nearby Comet target, according to CEO Adam Wooldridge. “What's really come through as being very interesting at the Cosmos target is the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sankamap Provides an Update on Status of Late Filing of Financial Statements

LaFleur Minerals Closes Upsized, Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and FT Offering

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing and Completes Private Placement

Electric Royalties Announces Interest Conversion Under Convertible Credit Facility

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Sankamap Provides an Update on Status of Late Filing of Financial Statements

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Closes Upsized, Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and FT Offering

Gold Investing

Hidden Gem: How Intrusion-related Gold Deposits Could Fuel Next-generation Discoveries

Gold Investing

Finding Gold: Exploring New Zealand’s Next Big Discovery

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing and Completes Private Placement

Zinc Investing

Electric Royalties Announces Interest Conversion Under Convertible Credit Facility

Blockchain Investing

Top 5 Australian Government News Stories of 2025