Highland Copper Announces Upcoming Investor Presentation

Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI,OTC:HDRSF; OTCQB: HDRSF) ("Highland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Barry O'Shea, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 10, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors are encouraged to pre-register using the following link: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/wcc/eh/4814904/lp/5226497/highland-copper-company-inc-otcqb-hdrsf-tsxv-hi

If attendees are unable to join the presentation live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will be made available following the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and complete the online system check in advance to expedite participation and receive event updates. Additional information about the event is available at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

The Company also announces that it has engaged Delray Capital Markets Group ("Delray") to provide certain consulting, investor relations, and market awareness services.

Under the terms of the agreement, Delray will provide investor outreach, market awareness initiatives, strategic capital markets advisory services, and related consulting services. The engagement has a term of two months and is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

In consideration for the services, the Company will pay Delray a cash consulting fee of US$25,000, payable upon execution of the agreement. The agreement does not include any stock options or other equity-based compensation.

Located in Delray Beach, FL, Delray is an arm's-length service provider to the Company that has been providing services to public companies since 2026. To the knowledge of the Company, neither Delray nor its principals hold any securities of Highland Copper Company Inc. as of the date of this release.

About Highland Copper Company

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. The Company owns the Copperwood deposit through long-term mineral leases and 34% of the White Pine North project through a joint venture with Kinterra Copper USA LLC. The Company also owns surface rights securing access to the Copperwood deposit and providing space for infrastructure at Copperwood as required. The Company has 738,188,122 common shares issued and outstanding. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HI" and trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol "HDRSF".

More information about the Company is available on the Company's website at www.highlandcopper.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information or media requests, please contact:

Highland Copper Company Inc.
Email: info@highlandcopper.com   
Website: www.highlandcopper.com  
Phone: (450) 677-2455


