Resource News Investing News

American Lithium Corp . is pleased to announce excellent uranium leach test results from recent work completed at Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization and TECMMINE Mineral Processing Consultants, based in Lima, Peru. These results are from work carried out on uranium mineralization from five of the Company’s uranium deposits on the Macusani Uranium Project in southeastern Peru and confirm ...

American Lithium Corp . ("American Lithium" or the "Company") (TSX-V:LI | OTCQB:LIACF | Frankfurt:5LA1) is pleased to announce excellent uranium leach test results from recent work completed at Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization ("ANSTO Minerals") and TECMMINE Mineral Processing Consultants, based in Lima, Peru. These results are from work carried out on uranium mineralization from five of the Company's uranium deposits on the Macusani Uranium Project ("Macusani") in southeastern Peru and confirm excellent extraction, low acid consumption and short leach cycle times.

ANSTO Minerals is a globally respected consultancy with world leading experience in uranium and lithium processing and played a key role in proving the ability to produce battery grade lithium carbonate from Falchani. While COVID 19 caused significant disruption in Australia with delays and closures impacting most businesses including ANSTO, with the situation now improving, the Company anticipates that ANSTO will be a key contributor as the Company looks to update PEAs on Macusani and Falchani and release its maiden PEA on TLC.

Highlights

  • 91.0 to 98.0% Uranium extraction using weak sulfuric acid at ambient temperatures;
  • 97.0 to 99.7% Uranium extraction using sulfuric acid at elevated temperatures (60-95°C) and a variety of acid concentrations;
  • Weaker acid concentrations obtained similar uranium extractions (pH 1.8-1.5 versus pH 1.2); and
  • Results demonstrate the ability to extract even higher levels of uranium than previously demonstrated, with lower acid consumption.

Simon Clarke, CEO of American Lithium states , "We continue to refine our processing options at the Macusani as we await the grant of final permits to commence the resource expansion and in-fill drill program which will also support an updated Macusani PEA. These recent results confirm the outstanding leach characteristics of Macusani mineralization. The high recoveries, low acid consumption and short leach cycles combined with previously announced positive gravity pre-concentration results should result in additional improvements to the already robust economics for this globally significant uranium project."

ANSTO Minerals Diagnostic Leach Test Work Report - Detailed Results :

  • Uranium mineralization from the Colibri and Kihitian deposits was leached at ambient and elevated temperatures using dilute sulfuric acid, varying initial acid concentration, temperature and leach time in a series of initial diagnostic leach tests;
  • Leaching of high-grade Kihitian mineralization (2,345 parts per million ["ppm"] Uranium ["U"]):
    • Ambient temperature leaching (20°C) achieved 97.9 - 98.0% U extraction at pH 1.2, 1.5 and 1.8 using a 12-hour leach time for each test;
    • Elevated temperature leaching (60, 75 and 90°C) achieved 99.5 - 99.7% U extraction in a 24-hour leach cycle;
  • Leaching of lower grade Colibri mineralization (211 ppm U)
    • Ambient temperature leaching (20°C) achieved 91.0 - 93.4% U extraction at pH 1.2, 1.5 and 1.8 using a 12-hour leach time for each test.
  • Conclusions/Observations:
    • Mineralization is hexavalent uranium mineral autunite, which does not require oxidant addition;
    • Solution data indicates that extraction was complete in 6 hours for ambient temperature leaching;
    • Leaching with lower acid concentrations than previous test work (pH 1.8 versus pH 1.2) obtained similar excellent uranium extractions, with resulting lower acid consumption; and
    • Final leach solution compositions are clean with no issues expected in Ion Exchange (IX) uranium recovery; indicates low gangue mineral dissolution and low acid consumption at low temperature.

TECMMINE Leach Test Work - Detailed Results:

  • Mineralization from Corachapi, Chacacconiza, Chilcuno was leached at ambient and elevated temperatures using dilute sulphuric acid, varying acid concentration, temperature and leach time in a series of tank leach tests;
  • Leaching of Chilcuno mineralization (606 ppm U) at 95°C for 3 hours achieved 97.0% U extraction with 28 kilograms per tonne ("kg/t") acid consumption;
  • Leaching of Chacacconiza mineralization (243 ppm U) at ambient temperature (20°C) for 6 hours achieved 95.2% U extraction with 20.1 kg/t acid consumption; solution data indicates that U extraction was essentially complete in 3 hours;
  • Leaching of Corachapi mineralization (217 ppm U) at ambient temperature (20°C) achieved 92.0% U extraction after 2 hours with 8.7 kg/t acid consumption; and
  • Leaching of upgraded Corachapi mineralization (468 ppm U) at ambient temperature (20°C) achieved 93.8% U extraction after 4 hours leaching with 11.1 kg/t acid consumption.

Macusani Project Plans

  • Extension and exploration drilling at Macusani utilizing two Company diamond drills will commence upon receipt of final permits;
  • A planned 12,000 metres (70 holes) of diamond drilling targeting expansion of current uranium deposits/resources, test new radiometric anomalies, and follow-up high grade, near surface exploration targets identified in 2021 field work where 90 grab samples 1 averaged 18,270 ppm (2.15% U 3 O 8 ); and
  • Update historic PEA (2016) by Q4, 2022:
    • Focus on economic benefits of gravity pre-concentration which has successfully doubled the feed grade and has potential to significantly increase throughput / life of mine using additional resources not previously included;
    • Include any additional resource defined during drill program into future PEA mine plan;
    • Include results of on-going metallurgical leach and precipitation test work; and
    • Produce sufficient quantity of yellowcake product for chemical and commercial assessment.

Notes
1 Grab samples are selective, and the selected nature of such sampling does not necessarily reflect potential uranium contents expected from future drill testing, however, they do indicate the presence of uranium mineralization and mineralizing systems in the surface rocks collected.

Options and RSU grants

The Company announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,750,000 incentive stock options (the " Options ") to certain officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's incentive stock option plan, and as compensation for ongoing services rendered to the Company.  The Options vest over a period of 12 months and are exercisable at a price of $3.63 until February 16, 2027.

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,900,000 restricted share units (each, an " RSU ") to certain officers, directors and employees of the Company.  Each RSU represents the right to receive, once vested, one common share in the capital of the Company.  The RSUs vest on February 16, 2024, subject to earlier vesting in the event of a change of control and subject to the polices of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The RSUs were granted pursuant to the terms of a new long term incentive plan (the " LTIP ") adopted by the board of directors of the Company, and which remains subject to ratification by shareholders of the Company and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.  In accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company is required to obtain disinterested shareholder approval for the implementation of the LTIP.  Any shareholders who are entitled to receive RSUs in accordance with the LTIP will be excluded from voting on any resolution to ratify the implantation of the LTIP.  No RSUs will vest, and no common shares of the Company will be issued in connection with any outstanding RSUs, until such time as the LTIP has received approval of disinterested shareholders and the TSX Venture Exchange. In the event such approvals are not received prior to December 31, 2022, all RSUs will be automatically cancelled without any further right or entitlement.

All securities issued to officers and directors of the Company will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period four-months-and-one-day following the original issuance of such securities, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Changes to Transfer Agent and Registrar

The Company also announces that it has changed its depository, registrar and transfer agent services from TMX Trust Company (formerly AST Trust Company) to Odyssey Trust Company of Vancouver, BC.   Odyssey Trust is both a Canadian and a US transfer agent.   Odyssey Trust can be contacted at 350 – 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2, Attention Daragh Hewitt ( Dhewitt@odysseytrust.com ); Toll free: (888) 290-1175.

Qualified Person
Mr. Ted O'Connor, P.Geo., a Director of American Lithium, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects , has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About ANSTO Minerals
ANSTO Minerals is an international mining consultancy group located in Sydney, Australia, with an experienced team of 60+ engineers, metallurgists, chemists, and scientists who have been providing consulting services and process development services to the mining and minerals processing industries for well over 35 years. ANSTO Minerals has world-leading expertise in uranium ore processing, rare earth processing, zirconium/niobium/hafnium processing, base metals processing, lithium processing (brines and hardrock), and radioactivity control and management.

Ab out American Lithium
American Lithium, a member of the TSX Venture 50, is actively engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of lithium projects within mining-friendly jurisdictions throughout the Americas. The Company is currently focused on enabling the shift to the new energy paradigm through the continued exploration and development of its strategically located TLC lithium claystone project in the richly mineralized Esmeralda lithium district in Nevada as well as continuing to advance its Falchani lithium and Macusani uranium development projects in southeastern Peru. Both Falchani and Macusani have been through preliminary economic assessments, exhibit strong additional exploration potential and are situated near significant infrastructure.

The TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of the top performers in each of 5 industry sectors in the TSX Venture Exchange over the last year.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of American Lithium Corp.

"Simon Clarke"

CEO & Director

Tel: 604 428 6128

For further information, please contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the ability to appeal the judicial ruling, and any other statements regarding the business plans, expectations and objectives of American Lithium. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "indicate", "scheduled", "target", "goal", "potential", "subject", "efforts", "option" and similar words, or the negative connotations thereof, referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Although American Lithium believes that the current opinions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information available at the time, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since American Lithium can provide no assurance that such opinions and expectations will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to: American Lithium's ability to achieve its stated goals; risks and uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and the extent and manner to which measures taken by governments and their agencies, American Lithium or others to attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19 could affect American Lithium, which could have a material adverse impact on many aspects of American Lithium's businesses including but not limited to: the ability to access mineral properties for indeterminate amounts of time, the health of the employees or consultants resulting in delays or diminished capacity, social or political instability in Peru which in turn could impact American Lithium's ability to maintain the continuity of its business operating requirements, may result in the reduced availability or failures of various local administration and critical infrastructure, reduced demand for the American Lithium's potential products, availability of materials, global travel restrictions, and the availability of insurance and the associated costs; the judicial appeal process in Peru, and any and all future remedies pursued by American Lithium and its subsidiary Macusani to resolve the title for 32 of its concessions; risks regarding the ongoing Ontario Securities Commission regulatory proceedings; the ongoing ability to work cooperatively with stakeholders, including but not limited to local communities and all levels of government; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that any future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with our expectations; risks that permits will not be obtained as planned or delays in obtaining permits; mining and development risks, including risks related to accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes (including work stoppages, strikes and loss of personnel) or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in exploration and development; risks related to commodity price and foreign exchange rate fluctuations; risks related to foreign operations; the cyclical nature of the industry in which American Lithium operates; risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms or delays in obtaining governmental approvals; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the uncertain global economic environment and the effects upon the global market generally, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic measures taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19, any of which could continue to negatively affect global financial markets, including the trading price of American Lithium's shares and could negatively affect American Lithium's ability to raise capital and may also result in additional and unknown risks or liabilities to American Lithium. Other risks and uncertainties related to prospects, properties and business strategy of American Lithium are identified in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of Plateau's Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on January 19, 2021, in the "Risk Factors" section of American Lithium's Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on January 29, 2021, and in recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. American Lithium undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Cautionary Note Regarding Macusani Concessions Thirty-two of the 151 concessions held by American Lithium's subsidiary Macusani, are currently subject to Administrative and Judicial processes (together, the "Processes") in Peru to overturn resolutions issued by INGEMMET and the Mining Council of MINEM in February 2019 and July 2019, respectively, which declared Macusani's title to 32 of the concessions invalid due to late receipt of the annual validity payments. In November 2019, Macusani applied for injunctive relief on 32 concessions in a Court in Lima, Peru and was successful in obtaining such an injunction on 17 of the concessions including three of the four concessions included in the Macusani Uranium Project PEA. The grant of the Precautionary Measure (Medida Cautelar) has restored the title, rights and validity of those 17 concessions to Macusani until a final decision is obtained at the last stage of the judicial process. A Precautionary Measure application was made at the same time for the remaining 15 concessions and was ultimately granted by a Court in Lima, Peru on March 2, 2021 which has also restored the title, rights and validity of those 15 remaining concessions to Macusani, with the result being that all 32 concessions are now protected by Precautionary Measure (Medida Cautelar) until a final decision on this matter is obtained at the last stage of the judicial process. The favourable judge's ruling confirming title to all 32 concessions from November 3, 2021 represents the final stage of the current judicial process. However, this ruling has recently been appealed by MINEM and INGEMMET. American Lithium has no assurance that the outcome of these appeals will be in the Company's favour.



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

American LithiumTSXV:LILithium Investing
LI:CA
American Lithium

American Lithium

Overview

Even with surging global lithium demand, political powerhouses like the US are concerned about its critical minerals supply chains in meeting those growing demands. As the US reviews its critical supply chain risks, lithium mining companies operating in the Americas present the potential to turn the tides of critical mineral market vulnerabilities.

American Lithium (TSXV:LI, OTCQB:LIACF, XFRA:5LA1) is a top TSX Venture 50 company focused on exploring and developing high-quality lithium deposits within mining-friendly jurisdictions throughout the Americas. The company is currently operating its Tonopah Lithium Claims (TLC) project located in the highly prospective mining Esmeralda lithium district in Nevada.

The 100 percent owned TLC project hosts overwhelming operational and geological advantages. Its unique mineralogy, lack of deleterious elements and favorable processing conditions primes project development for fast track potential.

The project boasts excellent existing infrastructure and strategic positioning in the top mining investment jurisdiction of Nevada. The property leverages proximity to paved roads, electricity, water networks and skilled local labor. Additionally, premier solar conditions across the geographic region point to some of the world’s lowest power and natural gas costs.

The TLC project has one of the fastest processing times relative to its peers. Beneficiate samples taken from TLC achieved a 49 percent mass reduction while increasing lithium grade by 66 percent, and subsequent leach testing extracted 96 percent of the lithium from upgraded samples.

A 43-101 compliant technical report for TLC shows a measured and indicated resource of 5.37 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and another 1.76 million tonnes LCE inferred.

In March 2021, the U.S. Department of Energy Advanced Manufacturing Office selected American Lithium as a co-recipient of a grant funding 50 percent of the capital cost for a US$4.5 million lithium extraction hydroxide pilot plant.

This grant provides funding to complete field demonstration of selective leaching, purification and electrochemical production of battery-grade lithium hydroxide precursors from US claystone deposits like the TLC project. This announcement further legitimizes American Lithium as a major player in tackling the US’ domestic lithium supply problem.

The company has a robust capital structure and tight shareholder portfolio. Its market cap stands at US$141.8 million, with key shareholders largely consisting of retail investors, management and insiders. American Lithium currently has zero debt.

The American Lithium management team has a proven history of returning value to shareholders and years of combined experience in mineral exploration, resource development and project management. The company is led by CEO Andrew Bowering, who has founded, funded and grown a number of exploration companies in the last 30 years. Part of this roster are Cap-Ex Iron Ore (now ML Gold), Prime Mining (TSXV:PRYM), and Millennial Lithium (TSXV:ML).

American Lithium’s Company Highlights

  • American Lithium is focused on exploring and developing highly prospective lithium deposits across mining-friendly jurisdictions in the Americas. The company currently is operating its high-quality Tonopah Lithium Claims (TLC) project in Nevada, USA.
  • The company presents excellent investing opportunities and leverages surging global lithium demand, which is expected to rise exponentially by 2028. It could become a significant player in aiding the domestic lithium supply problem in the US.
  • The TLC project boasts strategic positioning in Nevada, ranked the top jurisdiction in the world for mining investment in 2020. The project also sits near the Tesla gigafactory and leverages excellent existing infrastructure.
  • TLC hosts unique metallurgical properties with high lithium concentrates, over 90 percent recoveries and fast leaching potential. Operational advantages also include low-cost mining and processing.
  • The company continues to expand its robust asset portfolio with the recent acquisition of the Macusani and Fulchani projects connected with Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (TSXV:PLU).
  • The company’s leadership has a proven track record of mining and exploration success across years of experience—their depth of management primes American Lithium for significant growth and economic prosperity.
  • American Lithium currently has zero debt.

American Lithium’s Key Projects

Tonopah Lithium Claims (TLC) Project

The TLC project spans 6,000 acres and is located five miles from Tonopah, Nevada, a historic regional mining center. The property hosts concentrated lithium mineralization up to 80 meters thick and widespread lateral extension.

In 2019, the company conducted an extensive sampling program that completed 18 reverse circulation drill holes and an additional five core drill holes. This program proved the presence of world-class lithium grades as high as 2,600ppm and laterally extensive mineralization for miles.

The alluvial deposit leverages unique mineralogy that originates from surrounding volcanic tuffs washed into a lacustrine freshwater basin to form sedimentary claystone. This geological profile enhances battery-grade lithium salt production potential and outstandingly short processing times. This perfect storm of mineralogy and operational advantages presents TLC with scalable production prospects compared to similar lithium projects.

The project’s near-term production plan includes completing a PEA into a PFS and submitting a Plan of Operations in 2021. Additionally, the company intends to design and test a pilot facility for later extraction facility construction.

American Lithium’s Management Team

Michael Kobler, B.Sc. — CEO & Director

Over the past 35 years, Michael Kobler has specialized in identifying, acquiring, developing and producing natural resource opportunities throughout the world, as well as overseeing the design and construction of several infrastructure projects. He has served in various roles for early-stage companies, including the chairman, CEO, president, technical advisor, engineer and project manager and has been a founder and a major shareholder in many of these ventures. Kobler has a strong record of success in the exploration, permitting and de-risking of resource projects. In 2005, Kobler was a co-founder and CEO of Osum Oil Sands Corp. He oversaw the analysis and acquisitions of the original oil sands leases that form the core of Osum’s projects Cold Lake and the Saleski carbonates, Alberta.

Andrew Bowering, B.A. — Director

Andrew Bowering is a venture capitalist with 30 years of operational experience and leadership in mineral exploration and development worldwide. He has founded, funded and built teams that have operated numerous companies to pursue precious, base and industrial metals from early exploration to production. Bowering is an owner and founder of Sunrise Drilling Ltd. and has owned and operated drilling companies for the past 20 years. He has held senior management positions in a variety of capacities. He has been responsible for the acquisition and sale of several assets and the raising of upwards of US$250 million in development capital. Bowering has operated and managed programs throughout North and South America and abroad. He is a founder, director and shareholder of Millennial Lithium Corp and other publicly traded companies primarily focused on the battery metals space.

Simon Clarke — Director

Simon Clarke brings 25 years of experience in building companies and implementing successful capital markets and growth strategies focused on mining, energy and energy technology. Most recently, Clarke was the founder, CEO and director of M2 Cobalt Corp., which sold to Jervois Mining Ltd. in June 2019. He offers significant experience and knowledge of the battery metals space and his roles with M2 Cobalt and Jervois Mining involved managing government and stakeholder initiatives relating to the supply of battery metals in several jurisdictions. In particular, he has first-hand experience of the critical minerals initiatives in the United States and the urgent need to develop domestic sources of supply of critical minerals, including battery-grade lithium. Clarke was a co-founder of Osum Oil Sands Corp. who, together with American Lithium CEO Michael Kobler, built a company valued over US$1 billion at its peak. He remains a board observer at Osum and is currently CEO of Apollo Gold Corp.

G. A. (Ben) Binninger — Director

G. A. Binninger is a chemical engineer who brings a wealth of experience in senior management and board roles over a career spanning more than 35 years. Binningerhas held several high-profile roles in various sectors, including mining, energy, materials, environmental and advanced technologies. He has direct experience in lithium and related minerals, having been CEO of Potash Minerals and a member of the Advisory Board of Millennial Lithium. He has also created sophisticated process and services companies for global leaders such as Rio Tinto and ARCO. Binninger will provide critical strategic advice as the development of the TLC Lithium Project continues to evolve in line with continued de-risking and as the need for large-scale, domestic lithium projects becomes more widely recognized.

Graham Ballachey — Vice President of Engineering

Graham Ballachey is a mechanical engineer with a physics and chemistry background and 13 years of experience within various industries, including combustion research, manufacturing, energy optimization, building design, project management, construction management, process development and product development. Ballachey has extensive experience in both experimentation, engineering and design, as well as the management of engineers, consultants, technologists and construction projects of over US$1.2 million in capital. He has successfully procured over $500,000 from government and utility grants.

 

Keep reading...Show less
american lithium stock

American Lithium Completes Merger with Plateau

American Lithium Corp. (" American Lithium " or the " Company ") (TSXV:LI | OTCQB:LIACF | Frankfurt:5LA1) and Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (" Plateau ") (TSXV:PLU | OTCQB:PLUUF) are pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition by American Lithium of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Plateau (" Plateau Shares ") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the " Arrangement "). The Arrangement became effective as of 12:01 a.m. (Toronto time) on May 11, 2021 (the " Effective Time "), resulting in Plateau becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Lithium.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Latin Resources

Multiple Zones Of Spodumene ​Pegmatites Intersected In First Drilling At Salinas Lithium Project

Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) (“Latin” or “the Company”) is pleased to confirm that drilling has commenced, with the top 90 metres of the first hole intersecting multiple zones of spodumene bearing pegmatites at the Company’s Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil (“Salinas” or the “Project”), where the Company has defined multiple priority drill targets in what has been described as a lithium corridor.

Keep reading...Show less

Livent Begins Third-Party IRMA Assessment in Argentina, Welcomes Opportunity to Strengthen Sustainability Program

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced that it has begun a voluntary, third-party assessment of its brine-based lithium extraction and manufacturing operations at the Salar del Hombre Muerto, Catamarca, Argentina.  This independent assessment of the company's Fenix site is the next step in the multi-stage review against the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA) Standard for Responsible Mining.

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

The IRMA Standard is widely considered to be the most comprehensive and rigorous set of requirements for mining industries, with a multi-stakeholder approach for defining robust criteria and evaluating performance in environmental management, labor practices, human rights, health & safety and community interests.

Livent began the IRMA self-assessment of its Fenix site in February of 2021, becoming the first company in Argentina to begin the process and one of the first in the global lithium industry.  With the commencement of the third-party assessment, Livent is now a full member of IRMA, joining other leading companies and organizations around the world who share the objective of advancing responsible mining.

"We began our journey with IRMA knowing that it would be an intensive, multi-year undertaking.  Despite the demanding process, our teams are excited about beginning this next stage and welcome it as an opportunity for Livent to strengthen our sustainability program, including our efforts to engage with our local communities," said Paul Graves , president and chief executive officer of Livent.  "We fully support IRMA's mission and are confident that Livent's participation in IRMA will result in better outcomes for our company, our stakeholders in Argentina and around the world, and the lithium industry as a whole."

"Increasingly, the world wants to understand the impacts of raw material extraction and to better protect communities and the environment on which we all depend.  The Fenix assessment provides an opportunity for Livent to encourage input, increase transparency and explore ways to improve practices at the site," said Aimee Boulanger , IRMA's Executive Director.

SCS Global Services (SCS), an IRMA-approved certification body, is conducting the third-party assessment, beginning with a desk review followed by an onsite audit.  The auditors will review and verify data and policies; interview site managers, employees and external stakeholders, including nearby communities; identify areas for improvement; and publicly disclose the assessment results on the IRMA website.

Interested stakeholders and members of the public can visit the Mines Under Assessment page of IRMA's website for up-to-date information on the Fenix site assessment.

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent employs approximately 900 people throughout the world and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , India , China and Argentina . For more information, visit Livent.com .

About IRMA

IRMA envisions a world where the mining industry respects the human rights and aspirations of affected communities; provides safe, healthy, and supportive workplaces; minimizes harm to the environment, and leaves positive legacies. IRMA offers objective, independent third-party verification of industrial-scale mine sites against a comprehensive definition of responsible mining agreed to through a collaborative, multi-stakeholder process. This definition, which forms the basis of IRMA's Standard for Responsible Mining, covers the full range of issues related to the impacts of mining.  Learn more at: responsiblemining.net

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:  This release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the risk factors and other cautionary statements included within Livent's 2020 Form 10-K filed with the SEC as well as other SEC filings and public communications. Livent cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement. Livent undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they were made, except as otherwise required by law.

The Company's investor relations website, located at https://ir.livent.com , should be considered as a recognized channel of distribution, and the Company may periodically post important information to the website for investors, including information that the Company may wish to disclose publicly for purposes of complying with federal securities laws.

Media contact:

Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6725


juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com



Investor contact:

Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208


daniel.rosen@livent.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livent-begins-third-party-irma-assessment-in-argentina-welcomes-opportunity-to-strengthen-sustainability-program-301482900.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Best Lithium Stocks on the ASX

Best Lithium Stocks on the ASX

Click here to read the previous best ASX lithium stocks article.

Lithium prices jumped in 2021, as the electric vehicle revolution took centre stage around the world.

As a result of surging interest in battery metals, the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) saw plenty of lithium companies experience increases in their share prices through the year.

Here the Investing News Network takes a look at the five top ASX-listed lithium companies by year-to-date gains. The list below was generated using TradingView’s stock screener on December 30, 2021, and includes companies that had market caps above AU$10 million at that time.

Keep reading...Show less
Latin Resources

Trading Halt Request

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.1 Latin Resources Limited (“Latin” or “the Company”) requests an immediate trading halt over the Company’s securities pending the release of an announcement in relation to a drilling update on its Brazil lithium project.

Keep reading...Show less
lake resources

Lake Resources NL Expansion Strategy to Fast-track Lithium Projects Initiated

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is bringing forward a US$15 million program across its three 100-percent owned projects - Olaroz, Cauchari and Paso - for drilling and brine testing to fasttrack these projects into feasibility studies in the TARGET 100 Program.

Lake has initiated an expansion and integration strategy to fast-track its portfolio of assets in Argentina to deliver the TARGET 100 Program - being the aspirational goal to produce annually 100,000 tonnes of high purity lithium to market by 2030.

A separate exploration and testing team dedicated to rapid development across Lake's three other brine projects in Argentina will be utilising the comprehensive data set developed during the Kachi project's direct extraction processing test work.

The drilling program has started with the first rotary well of a 4000m 10-hole program, in the northern areas of the Olaroz leases, which cover a 30km long area on the eastern side of established lithium producers. These projects are located in Jujuy province, in the north-west of Argentina, close to the Allkem (Orocobre) Olaroz operation and the Lithium Americas - Ganfeng JV Cauchari project.

The drill wells are designed to quickly quantify brines identified, develop the aquifers, and conduct pumping tests and provide data for initial feasibility studies. Rotary wells will be followed later by diamond holes.

Brines will be sampled and tested with environmentally friendly direct lithium extraction method, similar to previous work conducted on Kachi project lithium brines.

"Direct lithium extraction, to be used on Lake's multiple lithium projects, can deliver scalable projects faster to market and supply rapidly increasing demand", Lake's Managing Director, Mr Steve Promnitz, said.

Lake's Chairman, Mr Stu Crow, said that discussions with potential partners to assist the fast-tracking of these assets into production is underway as part of Lake's ongoing discussions with battery metals customers and Lake's desire to become an integrated and valuable part of the global supply chains.

Mr Crow also said the four reasons in making the formal decision to expand the Kachi project has also given the company confidence to fast-track expansion and integration of Lake's other assets in Argentina:

1. the increasing demand by prospective offtake partners for a secure supply chain of environmentally friendly high purity lithium carbonate;

2. the indicative support to fund new projects by Export Credit Agencies and the international bank panel. The UK and Canada Export Credit Agencies have already indicated a willingness to project debt finance around 70 percent of the Kachi project's capital requirements (ASX announcement 11 Aug 2021);

3. the supportive investment policies of the Argentine Government who have announced a process to lower export taxes as part of the Strategic Plan for Mining Development;

4. the confidence of technology partner Lilac Solutions that its modular direct lithium extraction technology is scalable and cost effective.

"This, combined with increasing customer and consumer scrutiny around the environmental credentials of lithium production; and concerns about security of supply has given us the confidence to fast-track these developments," Mr Crow said.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/13B49H0D



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101503168"]

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Expansion Strategy to Fast-track Lithium Projects Initiated

Lake Resources NL Expansion Strategy to Fast-track Lithium Projects Initiated

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) – Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is bringing forward a US$15 million program across its three 100-percent owned projects – Olaroz, Cauchari and Paso – for drilling and brine testing to fasttrack these projects into feasibility studies in the TARGET 100 Program.

Lake has initiated an expansion and integration strategy to fast-track its portfolio of assets in Argentina to deliver the TARGET 100 Program – being the aspirational goal to produce annually 100,000 tonnes of high purity lithium to market by 2030.

A separate exploration and testing team dedicated to rapid development across Lake’s three other brine projects in Argentina will be utilising the comprehensive data set developed during the Kachi project’s direct extraction processing test work.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×