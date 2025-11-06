The Conversation (0)
November 06, 2025
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced High Priority Target Defined at Alice River Kapok Prospect
17 July
Pacgold
Advancing the Alice River Gold Project in Northern Queensland with Tier 1 discovery potential Keep Reading...
29 October
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
09 October
Investor Presentation - White Dam Gold Project Acquisition
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Investor Presentation - White Dam Gold Project AcquisitionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
09 October
$13.0 million Placement for White Dam Gold Operation
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced $13.0 million Placement for White Dam Gold OperationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
09 October
Reinstatement to Quotation
05 October
PGO to Acquire White Dam Gold Operation in South Australia
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced PGO to Acquire White Dam Gold Operation in South AustraliaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
2h
Aurum hits 5m @ 11.07 g/t gold from outside BDT2 resources
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 5m @ 11.07 g/t gold from outside BDT2 resourcesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
9h
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NAU
Trading resumes in: Company: Nevgold Corp. TSX-Venture Symbol: NAU All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 11:00 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market.... Keep Reading...
10h
NevGold Announces C$10M Brokered Private Placement Financing
"NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES." Nevgold Corp. (" NevGold " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50 ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. (the... Keep Reading...
12h
Sranan Gold Intersects 64 Metres Grading 3.0 g/t Including 33.5 g/t over 5 Metres at the Randy's Pit Target at Tapanahony Project, Suriname, as First Holes Intersect a Significant Gold System
Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces significant diamond drill results from the Randy's Pit target at its Tapanahony Gold Project in Suriname. These results are from the first four drill holes of an ongoing 10,000-metre drill program and... Keep Reading...
13h
1911 GOLD ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE APPEAL
1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) announces that after an appeal process (as announced on October 20, 2025), the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") has upheld its original decision to deny approval of the best efforts LIFE offering and private... Keep Reading...
14h
Heliostar Announces PEA for Ana Paula Underground with Strong Economics and Sustainable Cash Generation
Highlights: Base Case shows US$426.0M post tax NPV5, 28.1% IRR, with a 2.9 year payback at a US$2,400/oz gold price Upside Case shows US$1,012M post tax NPV5, 51.3% IRR, with a 1.9 year payback at a US$3,800/oz gold price 874,700 oz of gold produced over a nine year mine life averaging 101... Keep Reading...
