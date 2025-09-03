High-grade RC assays and visible gold in Menzies DD drilling

High-grade RC assays and visible gold in Menzies DD drilling

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High-grade RC assays and visible gold in Menzies DD drilling

Download the PDF here.

BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources


Emerging gold producer and district-scale resource developer in Western Australia

Fish Underground drilling underway for mine life extensions

Fish Underground drilling underway for mine life extensions

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Fish Underground drilling underway for mine life extensions

Download the PDF here.

Shallow, high-grade drilling results continue at Sandstone

Shallow, high-grade drilling results continue at Sandstone

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Shallow, high-grade drilling results continue at Sandstone

Download the PDF here.

Diggers and Dealers 2025 Presentation

Diggers and Dealers 2025 Presentation

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Diggers and Dealers 2025 Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Strategic Acquisition of Aurumin Consolidates Sandstone

Strategic Acquisition of Aurumin Consolidates Sandstone

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Strategic Acquisition of Aurumin Consolidates Sandstone

Download the PDF here.

Kairos Minerals

Further wide intercepts from Main Hill support gold resource growth at Mt York, WA

Wide and high-grade results from Main Hill drilling point to resource growth; additional drilling extending ‘Monster Zone’ now completed with results awaited

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX:KAI) (“KAI” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from a further nine diamond holes at its Mt York Gold Project in WA’s Pilbara, where current resources at the Main Trend sit at 1.4Moz Au. Drill results are from Main Hill (five holes), Breccia Hill (one hole) and Pebble Mound (three holes) Table 1) and are shown on the Leapfrog oblique-section (Figure 1), drill plan (Figure 2), long-section (Figure 3) and cross-sections (Figures 4 and 5).Latest results are from drilling at Mt York’s Main Hill, which remains a very large resource target for the Company.

Prince Silver (CSE:PRNC)

Prince Silver: Advancing the Large-scale Prince Silver Project in Nevada

Stack of gold coins with a buffalo design on a wooden surface.

Ken Hoffman: Gold's Path is Clear, Price to Hit US$10,000 Long Term

Ken Hoffman of Red Cloud Securities shares his gold price target of US$10,000 per ounce.

In his view, the US dollar is set to decline to its lowest level in the last 20 years. Given its usual relationship with gold, that could send the price to US$7,000, and from there it could overshoot.

Asra Minerals Managing Director Paul Stephen.

Asra Minerals’ Recent Assays Confirm “Economic and Mineable” Mineralisation, Exec Says

Asra Minerals’ (ASX:ASR) recent drill results from its Leonora South gold project in Western Australia have confirmed “economic mineralisation” comparable to operating, high-grade gold mines in the region, said Paul Stephen, the company’s managing director.

“The challenge for the Kookynie area … is it's been mined since 1880 — generally very high grade, but generally narrow veins. And our recent intersection of 14 metre widths, very shallow, 10 metres from surface, is really reflective of our aim to change that narrative, so that we're actually chasing more economic and more mineable mineralisation,” Stephen said.

He added that the results compare favourably with high-grade historic mines in the region, like Cosmopolitan, which closed down in 1922, and current operating mines like Genesis Minerals' (ASX:GMD) Leonora operations.

Option to acquire 888km2 Au/Cu project in WA

Option to acquire 888km2 Au/Cu project in WA

Three exploration licenses located within 40km of the Telfer Gold Mine Western Australia

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LSE: CDL), a London Stock Exchange Main Market listed company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Paterson Gold-Copper-Molybdenum Project ("The Paterson Project"), that covers 888km2 in the Paterson Province of Western Australia, located only 40km southwest of the Telfer Gold-Copper Mine operated by Greatland Gold Plc (Figure 1).

Highlights:

Prince Silver (CSE:PRNC)

Prince Silver

Mt Kare Application Update

Further wide intercepts from Main Hill support gold resource growth at Mt York, WA

High-Grade Uranium from drilling at Oasis

Prince Silver: Advancing the Large-scale Prince Silver Project in Nevada

