October 20, 2025
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High-grade gold assays returned in Menzies DD drilling
19 June
Brightstar Resources
13 October
September Quarter Gold Production Increases by 90%
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced September Quarter Gold Production Increases by 90%
09 October
AUN: Scheme Booklet Registered by ASIC
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced AUN: Scheme Booklet Registered by ASIC
21 September
Mining Approvals Received for Lord Byron Open Pit Mine
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Mining Approvals Received for Lord Byron Open Pit Mine
15 September
Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth Targeted
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth Targeted
10 September
Exceptional result of 32m @ 7gt Au in Lord Byron drilling
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Exceptional result of 32m @ 7gt Au in Lord Byron drilling
