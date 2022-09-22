Gaming Investing News

eSports Players Now Can Raise Their Game with Customizable Controllers for Xbox Series X and Xbox One S

With the Xbox being one of the leading platforms worldwide for eSports, Xbox gamers can now turn to HexGaming's latest lineup of controllers to deliver the ultimate competitive gaming experience. HexGaming today announced the immediate availability of new, customizable controllers for Xbox Series X and Xbox One S. The Ultra X and the Ultra One controllers are available at HexGaming.com and at https:www.amazon.comhexgaming starting at $169.99 .

The HexGaming Ultra X provides gamers with the most advanced Xbox controller ever. With the Ultra X, gamers can operate the controller flexibly, capture targets faster, and improve accuracy. The player can flip the switches, and their trigger will go from a smooth full-pull to a short mouse "click" action.

The controller features:
- Four remappable back buttons
- Adjustable trigger compatible trigger control mechanisms
- 8 in 1 interchangeable textured thumbsticks with two different heights
- Three different ergonomic thumb grip design - domed, concave and concave widened
- Choice of non-rubberized grip faceplate or rubberized
- Ability to save up to six different paddle mapping profiles

The HexGaming Ultra One controller features an industry-leading digital trigger mechanism, shortening the trigger's active distance to just 1.5mm.

Additional features include:
- Four remappable back buttons
- Interchangeable thumbsticks
- Digital triggers

"Competitive gamers know the importance of having the perfect controller, as the slightest movement can be the difference between victory and defeat," said Ray Zhu , CEO of HexGaming. "HexGaming's new Ultra X and Ultra One controllers will literally change the game for eSports on Xbox."

Press Kit: HERE

ABOUT HEXGAMING

HexGaming is an offshoot company of ExtremeRate Limited. eXtremeRate has nearly ten years of experience in customized gamepads and has leveraged its expertise in innovative custom solutions to give gamers an entirely new brand for creating their controller, HexGaming. HexGaming provides prebuilt customized esports controllers for gamers to peak performance.

To enhance the gaming experience and elevate the game, HexGaming offers a variety of styles and functional customization such as front and back shell, thumbsticks interchangeable area, trigger control mechanism, ergonomic back buttons, etc. Using the HEXGAMING controller allows gamers to compete like a gaming pro. More information is available at www.HexGaming.com .

Media Contact Info:

Glenn Mandel
The LaunchPad Agency

760-798-1563
345194@email4pr.com
www.launchpadagency.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hexgaming-delivers-the-ultimate-xbox-controllers---the-ultra-x-and-ultra-one-301630650.html

SOURCE HexGaming

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less

NEOPETS ARRIVES TO IMPART THE "NEOPIAN" SPIRIT AT NEW YORK COMIC CON!

Experience the expanded Neopets Universe, enter exclusive giveaways, meet a Faerie Queen, and MORE!

From October 6th to October 9th Neopets is bringing New York Comic Con (NYCC) attendees a celebration of all things Neopian, including the upcoming Neopets: Faerie's Hope mobile Match 3 game the unveiling of the Neopets Official Cookbook a showcase of the Neopets Metaverse and much more!

Keep reading... Show less

Swarmio Media and Globe Telecom Partner with PUBG MOBILE to Promote the Globe Gamer Grounds Platform in the Philippines

  • PUBG MOBILE is one of the most popular mobile games in the Philippines , with over one million monthly active users.
  • PUBG MOBILE players in the Philippines can now complete daily challenges for prizes and 'Ember Points' that can be exchanged inside the Globe Gamer Grounds platform for Steam gift cards, in-game currencies, and more.
  • In April 2022 Globe Telecom rolled out Swarmio's proprietary Ember gaming and esports platform to its 85 million customers under the brand name Globe Gamer Grounds . Revenues generated from subscriptions and transactions inside the platform are shared between Swarmio, Globe Telecom, and TM WHOLESALE.
  • Swarmio's Ember platform enables game publishers and developers to reach, engage and monetize the 2 billion gamers in Asia , Africa , the Middle East and Latin America , where credit card penetration is relatively low and access to bank accounts is limited. By partnering with telecom operators, Swarmio enables gamers to purchase in-game items using telco payment channels such as digital wallets and Direct Carrier Billing (DCB).

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ("Swarmio" or "the Company"), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary subscription-based gaming and esports platform, and Globe Telecom (PSE: GLO) ("Globe"), the Philippines' largest mobile network and broadband service provider, announce the launch of a promotional event (the "Promotional Event") inside PUBG MOBILE in the Philippines in partnership with Level Infinite, a subsidiary of Tencent Games (OTC: TCEHY) (" Tencent ").

Keep reading... Show less

GAMELANCER ANNOUNCES SYMBOL CHANGE ON OTCQB TO GAMGF

Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: GAMGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company") announces that its common shares, previously trading on the OTCQB under the symbol WDRGF, are to commence trading on the OTCQB under the symbol GAMGF with effect September 22, 2022 .

Keep reading... Show less

Epson Adds New Home Cinema 2350 Smart Gaming Projector to Top-Selling Lineup

New Projector Offers Stunning 4K Experience for Epic Big-Screen Gaming and Entertainment

Built for the community of gamers craving a bigger, more immersive gameplay experience, Epson today unveiled the new Home Cinema 2350 4K PRO-UHD ®1 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Gaming Projector . Equipped with proprietary 4K PRO-UHD 1 technology, HDR10, 2 1080p resolution with 120Hz refresh rate, and input lag times under 20 milliseconds, the Home Cinema 2350 creates an immersive gaming experience in almost any setting whether friendly or competitive. With 2,800 lumens of color and white brightness, 3 the Home Cinema 2350 offers stunning images and color accuracy in a variety of lighting conditions for late-night or all-day gaming sessions.

Keep reading... Show less

Matthew Ball Joined NetEase Senior Vice President Hu Zhipeng for Conversation on the Metaverse and NetEase's Role in That Field

- Hu Zhipeng, Senior Vice President of NetEase, Inc., one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, has joined in an online discussion about Metaverse with Matthew Ball a venture capitalist and veteran Metaverse luminary. The conversation took place on Yaotai, an immersive virtual event platform developed by NetEase and was made public on September 21, 2022 .

The discussion revolved around a variety of topics such as the widely-debated definition of Metaverse, an emerging phenomenon that aims to build the next internet, how it could revolutionize people's life, and the necessary breakthroughs for it to be fully realized. In the dialogue, the two shared their thoughts on potential applications such as education, healthcare and engineering construction. Mr. Hu also introduced some current practices of leading Chinese technology companies relevant to the Metaverse.

Keep reading... Show less

Kingdomverse Introduces New Game Characters from MMORPG, GensoKishi Online

- Kingdomverse is announcing an exciting partnership with GensoKishi Online. GensoKishi Online is a GameFi and metaverse incarnation of the award-winning Nintendo Switch game "Elemental Knights". GensoKishi will launch 3 game characters in Kingdomverse's first mobile game "Defend the Kingdom" ("DTK") this year. This collaboration is the first of its kind in Web 3 gaming, as GensoKishi Online's characters will be fully playable in DTK. Kingdomverse was built to be interoperable and welcoming to all gaming and NFT communities, where these characters will form Kingdoms to ally or conquer the realms.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×