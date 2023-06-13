Nextech3D.ai AI- IPO Spin-off Toggle3D.ai Approved By The Canadian Securities Exchange to Trade on Wednesday June 14th Symbol: TGGL

Heritage Mining Engages Investor Cubed for Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

TORONTO, ONTARIO TheNewswire - June 13, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd (the "Company" or "Heritage") (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Investor Cubed Inc. ("Investor Cubed") to provide investor relations and shareholder communications services in Canada.

Heritage is focused on increasing their awareness and presence with Canadian investment community. "We believe adding Investor Cubed, an established company with 20 years' experience, to the team will further increase our ability to introduce Heritage to key Canadian investors, including their established advisor and institutional networks," said Peter Schloo, CEO of Heritage.

"Investor Cubed is thrilled to begin working with Heritage as the Company is at a stage where we believe advisors and institutional investors will want to be a part of this very scalable company" said Neil Simon, CEO of Investor Cubed. "Heritage is well positioned and well financed to execute on their 2023 initiatives."

The terms of the consulting agreement with Investor Cubed (the "Agreement"), which commenced June 7 th for a one-year term (terminable at Heritage's option after three months), provides for cash compensation of $7,500.00 per month payable by Heritage to Investor Cubed for services rendered pursuant to the terms of the Agreement.

ABOUT Heritage Mining LTD.

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt. Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

For further information, please contact:

Heritage Mining Ltd.


Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA
President, CEO and Director
Phone: (905) 505-0918
Email: peter@heritagemining.ca

Investor/shareholder inquiries:

Investor Cubed Inc.

Neil Simon, Chairman & CEO

nsimon@investor3.ca

647-258-3310

About Investor Cubed:

Investor Cubed provides specialized services to small cap & mid cap private & public companies. With over 20 years' experience Investor Cubed has built relationships with Canada's top advisors, dealers, institutions, and investors. As a trusted partner to our clients, our objective is to help take them to the next level of development and recognition in the capital markets. We provide multiple services including Investor relations, financial consulting, dealer intros, research, going public assistance and access to capital. Through accomplishing this, we help create value for our clients' shareholders. For more information go to www.investor3.ca. Investor Cubed can trace its success to our core values: I ntegrity + I nsight + I ntelligence = I 3

FORWARD-LOOKING-STATEMENTS


This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

Heritage Mining


Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further to its April 13, 2023 press release announcing the closing of the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement offering announced on March 21, 2023 (the " Offering "), Heritage has secured sufficient capital to proceed with Phase 1 of its exploration program on its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project as planned. The Company has also extended the closing of an additional tranche of the Offering until no later than June 19, 2023 and looks forward to continuing to advance its planned exploration program on the Drayton-Black Lake Project on schedule. The Company will provide additional updates in the near future

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - April 13, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (" Tranche One ") of its non-brokered private placement financing previously announced on March 21, 2023.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - March 24, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Ontario Ministry of Mines has issued the exploration permit required in connection with its 2023 drilling and additional exploration program on its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project ("DBL") ahead of schedule. The program's primary focus will be to drill three priority targets at DBL.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - March 21, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it intends to issue, pursuant to a non-brokered private placement, up to:

Trading resumes in:

Company: Fireweed Metals Corp.

  • Mactung is the world's largest high-grade deposit of the critical mineral tungsten*.
  • Mineral resources total 41.5 Mt Indicated Resource at 0.73% WO 3 and 12.2 Mt Inferred Resource at 0.59% WO 3 .
  • In addition, an Exploration Target is estimated at 2.5 Mt to 3.5 Mt at a grade between 0.4% and 0.6% WO 3 , within the mining shapes that constrain the Mineral Resource.
  • The resource estimate includes estimates for the critical mineral copper in addition to gold and metallurgical test work is underway to determine recoveries of these by-product metals.
  • Mactung is contiguous with Fireweed's Macmillan Pass zinc-lead-silver project, accessible by the North Canol Road, and provides potential for future project synergies.

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce a new mineral resource estimate for its Mactung Project located in Yukon and Northwest Territories, Canada (Map 1), within the Traditional Territories of the Kaska Dena Nation and First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, and the Sahtú Settlement Area.

CEO Statement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSX-V:EMO) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement offering of units of the Company (the " Units ") pursuant to which the Company issued 20,000,000 Units at a price of $0.40 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $8,000,000 (the " Offering "). Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warran t"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.60 per Common Share for a period of 36 months following the date hereof (the " Closing Date "). The Offering was led by Clarus Securities Inc., as lead agent, on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the " Agents ") that included Canaccord Genuity Corp., Desjardins Securities Inc., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., and iA Private Wealth Inc.

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Zoran Mladenovic to its advisory board.

Mr Mladenovic immigrated to Canada in 1982 after completing his studies at the University of Telecommunication in Belgrade. Having built several companies between 1983 and 1996, Zoran shifted his focus to the stock market, with a specific specialty in options trading. He also creates and operates unique super-exclusive options and insurance in small markets, crypto and collateral insurance for gold businesses and claims.

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) ("Aranjin Resources" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to $1,000,000 (the "Private Placement") through the sale of units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.02 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant with each warrant exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 24 months from closing.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will primarily be used to fund the ongoing exploration program at the Victory Nickel Discovery where an active exploration program is currently underway. The Company also plans to complete a deep drill hole on the Bayan Undur Copper Project mining licences.

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the signing of an option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") with Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (" Trailbreaker "), pursuant to which the Company has been granted the option to acquire a 100% interest in 6,482 hectares of land contiguous with the Company's Woodjam Project.

HIGHLIGHTS

