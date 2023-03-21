Impact Minerals To Acquire Advanced HPA Project In WA

Base MetalsInvesting News

Heritage Mining Announces up to $1,500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Heritage Mining Announces up to $1,500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - March 21, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it intends to issue, pursuant to a non-brokered private placement, up to:

13,000,000 flow-through units (" FT Units ") of the Company at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit; and

2,222,222 units (" Units ") of the Company at a price of $0.09 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the " Offering ").

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (" Common Share ") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each FT Unit will consist of one Common Share, each of which will qualify as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and one Warrant.

Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share (each, a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of $0.15 per Warrant Share until 4:30 pm (Pacific Standard time) on that date that is 36 months from the issuance closing date (the " Expiry Time ").

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur as soon as practicable and prior to May 5, 2023 and is subject to all customary approvals. Proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the Company's planned exploration and drilling programs on its Drayton-Black Lake Project, in addition to general working capital. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable securities laws. In connection with the Offering, certain finders may receive a cash fee and/or non-transferable finder warrants.

ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt . Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

For further information, please contact:

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA

President, CEO and Director

Phone: (905) 505-0918

Email: peter@heritagemining.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Heritage MiningHML:CCCSE:HMLBase Metals Investing
HML:CC
The Conversation (0)
Heritage Mining Announces Approval and Receipt of $200,000 Exploration Grant

Heritage Mining Announces Approval and Receipt of $200,000 Exploration Grant

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has been approved for and received funding for a C$200,000 grant (the " Grant ") from the Ministry of Northern Development under the Ontario Junior Exploration Program (" OJEP "), the maximum amount available under OJEP for a junior mining company, in respect of expenditures Heritage incurred in advancing its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project during the period April 2022 to February 2023

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Heritage Mining Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 14, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its common shares commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "Y66" effective March 8, 2023. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest (behind only the Nasdaq and NYSE) organized exchange-trading markets based on trading volume.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces CFO Transition and Option Grants

Heritage Mining Announces CFO Transition and Option Grants

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - December 23, 2022 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") today announced the retirement of Jim Fairbairn as Heritage's Chief Financial Officer (" CFO ") and the appointment of Rachel Chae as successor, effective immediately. Mr. Fairbairn will remain with the Company as a member of Heritage's board of directors and will replace Wray Carvelas as the chair of the audit committee.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining's Sampling Program Reports Highest Gold Assay Ever at the Drayton-Black Lake Project, 2,330g/t Gold

Heritage Mining's Sampling Program Reports Highest Gold Assay Ever at the Drayton-Black Lake Project, 2,330g/t Gold

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Channel Sampling Program Confirms Multiple High-Grade Gold-Silver Vein Systems

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Ltd. Adds John Seaman ICD.D as Advisor

Heritage Mining Ltd. Adds John Seaman ICD.D as Advisor

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - November 1 5 2022 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the addition of John Seaman as advisor to the Company.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Slave Lake Zinc Enhances Critical Metal Exploration Potential at the O'Connor Lake Project

Slave Lake Zinc Enhances Critical Metal Exploration Potential at the O'Connor Lake Project

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company") has continued to identify exciting new exploration targets at the O'Connor Lake project. The Company's review of historical drill logs indicates that the extensive drill program testing zinc lead deposits at the original discovery, MWK Number 1 vein, also reported intersecting pegmatitic dykes and pegmatitic granite in multiple drill holes. Intersections of pegmatite recorded in 1952 ranged from less than half a meter to over 8 meters within the same drill holes as multi meter intercepts of the highly prospective zinclead mineralization at the "head frame" area. This pegmatitic material is present as dyke swarms or injections. No sampling was ever done to test for the presence of lithium or other "critical metals" in these rocks. As part of the proposed summer work program, Slave Lake plans to locate the old core to determine if sampling it for lithium is feasible after this length of time.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Launches Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pampa Metals Launches Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to launch a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 5,333,334 units ("Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $800,000. Proceeds will be used to support the previously announced ~2,100m diamond drill program of 3 deep holes at the Buenavista target and the Block 4 Project more broadly. Scheduled to commence in early April 2023, with preparatory works already underway, the program is expected to be completed within 2 months and assay results received in June

Non-Brokered Private Placement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE HIGH-GRADE DEERHORN COPPER-GOLD PORPHYRY DEPOSIT AT THE WOODJAM PROJECT

VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE HIGH-GRADE DEERHORN COPPER-GOLD PORPHYRY DEPOSIT AT THE WOODJAM PROJECT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to report results from an interpretation of a high-definition aeromagnetic geophysical survey recently completed at the Deerhorn copper-gold deposit on the Company's 65,252 ha Woodjam Copper Project (" Woodjam ").  Woodjam is prospective for copper-gold porphyry style mineralization and is located 55 km east of Williams Lake, BC (Figure 1).

Highlights
  • Deerhorn high-grade copper-gold target: based on a thorough review of all available exploration data, the Deerhorn deposit area has been prioritised for follow-up drilling this summer.
  • Extensions to high-grade mineralization: drilling will target extensions of mineralization where previous drilling intersected high-grade porphyry-related copper-gold mineralization (e.g., 123 meters of 2.49g/t Au and 0.40% Cu; DH20-071).
  • New high-priority targets: new magnetic geophysical data highlights numerous untested or poorly-tested targets in the Deerhorn area.
  • Project-wide ZTEM survey: plans are underway to commence a project-wide ZTEM survey to assist with target generation across the Woodjam project.

"The recently completed aeromagnetic survey has generated many high priority drill targets," commented Steve Blower , Vice President of Exploration. "One of the best examples is at the Deerhorn deposit, where recent drilling by the property's previous owners Consolidated Woodjam Copper has intersected high-grade copper and gold mineralization. "

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL EXPECTED TO BENEFIT FROM THE INCLUSION OF COPPER IN THE 2023 EU CRITICAL MINERALS AND METALS LIST

PAN GLOBAL EXPECTED TO BENEFIT FROM THE INCLUSION OF COPPER IN THE 2023 EU CRITICAL MINERALS AND METALS LIST

TSXV: PGZ      OTCQB: PGZFF

 Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to note the inclusion of copper as one of the key metals in the newly released European Union's Critical Minerals and Metals List. The new list identifies the most critical minerals and metals that are essential to the EU's economic growth and its transition to a low-carbon and digital economy.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Mobilises Drill Testing of the Buenavista Porphyry Copper Target

Pampa Metals Mobilises Drill Testing of the Buenavista Porphyry Copper Target

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to advise that it has contracted Visión Perforaciones SpA to complete a ~2,100m diamond drill program of 3 deep holes designed to test coincident geological, geochemical, and geophysical anomalies at the Buenavista target and the Block 4 Project more broadly

Drilling is scheduled to commence in early April 2023, with preparatory works already underway, and is expected to be completed within 2 months. Assay results are expected in June.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Copper Receives DTC Eligibility for U.S Trading

American Copper Receives DTC Eligibility for U.S Trading

American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) (OTCQB: ACDXF) ("ACDX" or the "‎‎Company") announces that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").DTC eligibility simplifies the process of trading and can enhance liquidity of ACDX's shares in the United States. The Company's shares recently began trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the ticker symbol "ACDXF". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.American Copper's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "ACDX".

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

ION Energy Completes Third Water Well at Urgakh Naran

Traction Uranium and the Philippine Consulate General in Calgary, Trade Commission, Department of Energy, Board of Investments and Nuclear Research Institute conduct preliminary discussions on Uranium Exploration and Uranium Potential in the Philippines

LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD. AMENDS AND EXTENDS CREDIT FACILITY

Related News

Resource Investing

Deep Drilling Extends Mineralisation Of Jupiter And Dukes Reefs – Results Up To +2000 g/t Gold

Precious Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Lithium Investing

Australian Lithium Explorer Drilling Outstanding Targets

Resource Investing

High-Grade Gold Assay Results Of Diamond Drilling - Tumblegum South

Gold Investing

Outstanding Results From Extension And Infill Drilling At Challenger's Hualilan Gold Project

×