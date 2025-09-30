Helzberg Survey Reveals Paradoxes of the Modern Proposal - and Clear Gen Z vs. Millennial Splits

New national study finds most couples want a private "yes," yet expect to collaborate on the ring and plan to post about the moment online. Gen Z prioritizes sustainability, customization, and does their research on social. Online browsing is important, but in-store expertise remains decisive for most couples.

- Helzberg shared findings from its 2025 Engagement & Ring Shopping Survey, offering a data-driven look at how couples plan proposals, shop for rings and get educated. The nationally representative study of 1,000 U.S. adults ages 20 to 40 shows 83% of respondents prefer a private proposal, and most couples collaborate on the ring in advance. Both the proposer and proposee find ring education and inspiration on social media—especially among Gen Z. Across generations, shoppers still value in-store expertise, quality and customization when it's time to buy.

"Couples want intimacy without uncertainty: a private, personal proposal supported by shared planning, clear education and a ring that feels uniquely theirs," said Brad Hampton , CEO of Helzberg. "Gen Z is rewriting the playbook with social discovery and communicating their hopes and expectations with their partners. Their digital journey plays a major role, but they also still crave real conversations with a trusted jeweler."

Headlines from the study:

Expectations and Collaboration

  • Three-quarters of respondents have been in their relationship for two or more years, and 61% waited at least one year to discuss marriage.
  • Two-thirds of respondents are dating one to three years before getting engaged.
  • 83% would prefer a private proposal; 88% call proposals the ultimate romantic gesture.
  • Secret but specific: 88% of those being proposed to plan to share ring preferences before they're engaged—yet 59% still want zero involvement in the proposal itself.
  • 51% of proposers say they prefer their partner to be uninvolved in planning the proposal.
  • Gen Z proposers are more likely than millennials to want their partner involved in planning (34% vs. 23%).
  • Among proposed-to who want involvement, Gen Z is more likely to weigh in on who attends the proposal (51% vs. 30% millennials) and even proposal attire (49% vs. 27%). Picking out the engagement ring is the top involvement for both groups (66% Gen Z; 61% millennials).
  • 84% of Gen Z proposers say their partner showed them the kind of ring they wanted (vs. 75% of millennial proposers).
  • 74% of urban respondents want a proposal that stands out on social media (vs. 47% in small towns).

Shopping and Research Behavior

  • 68% say ring shopping should begin at least three months before the proposal.
  • Social learning gap:
    • 79% of Gen Z vs. 63% of millennials use social media to educate themselves—learning more on YouTube (37% vs. 28%), TikTok (32% vs. 13%), Instagram (31% vs. 22%), influencers (17% vs. 9%), and X (8% vs. 4%).
    • For inspiration, Gen Z also outpaces millennials (78% vs. 65%), particularly on Pinterest (38% vs. 28%), Instagram (37% vs. 29%), TikTok (33% vs. 16%), influencers (19% vs. 11%), and X (8% vs. 4%).
  • 41% of men vs. 22% of women use YouTube for engagement ring education.
  • Men over-index in wanting more information about diamond quality and grading: 52% of men (vs. 45% of women).
  • Shoppers value choice: About three in five plan to consult a jeweler and purchase in person; 83% say the ability to purchase in‑store is important, but over half (56%) say it's important to be able to purchase online.
  • Knowledge gaps remain – 48% want to know more about diamond quality and grading; 39% want to know more about diamond types.

Product Priorities and Values

  • Quality over everything: 96% say ring quality is important (79% very important).
  • Custom is king: 76% would invest more for a customized ring; Gen Z shows stronger conviction, with 34% strongly agreeing vs. 28% of millennials. 47% of all respondents rate the ability to customize as very important.
  • 81% are likely to consider a natural diamond and 71% would consider lab‑grown—highlighting that couples today are weighing all their options to find the perfect ring for their style, values and budget.
  • Budget reality: The average purchaser's maximum engagement ring budget is $4,000 (mean $6,423 ).
  • Alternatives rise: 63% of Gen Z are likely to consider moissanite (vs. 52% millennials).
  • Sustainability matters: 88% of Gen Z list sustainability as an important consideration when selecting a retailer (vs. 81% millennials).

"Whether they discover on TikTok or talk with a master jeweler, couples are seeking confidence," Hampton added. "We combine expert advice, genuine care, and masterful craftsmanship to help every couple discover or design a ring that's perfect for them—no matter their style or budget."

Methodology: The Helzberg 2025 Engagement & Ring Shopping Survey was conducted online from July 24 to August 13, 2025 , among n=1,000 U.S. adults ages 20 to 40 who are engaged, in a serious relationship where marriage has been discussed, or married with an engagement in the last two years. The sample is nationally representative by age, gender and region.

About Helzberg

Helzberg is a retail and online fine jewelry store with a legacy of service, craftsmanship and innovation since 1915. Known for its rigorous quality standards, Helzberg has over 160 stores nationwide featuring a wide selection of natural and lab grown diamond engagement rings, fine and demi-fine fashion jewelry, precious gems and watches. Helzberg is based in North Kansas City, Missouri , and is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK/A) (NYSE: BRK/B). For the locations nearest you, visit Helzberg.com or call 1-800-HELZBERG (800-435-9237).

