Helping Customers Quantify Scope 3 Impact of Repair and Remanufacturing

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Rockwell Automation's Sustainability Calculator for Repairs enables manufacturers to factor CO2e emissions and waste reduction into the lifecycle management of industrial assets. The calculator provides estimates based on the globally standardized GHG Protocol for the amount of carbon emissions, energy, and waste that would be saved by repairing an asset instead of replacing it.

In FY25, Rockwell's Sustainability Calculator estimated a total of 4.12M kg CO2e avoided emissions and 273K kg avoided waste for our customers as a result of them choosing to remanufacture or repair industrial assets.

"The Sustainability Calculator for Repairs makes it simple for manufacturers to quantify and track sustainability metrics aligned with industry standards like the GHG Protocol's global framework for scope 3 emissions," said Abhishek Mehrotra, Lifecycle Services integrated customer experience manager.

The calculator is now available in most regions worldwide for Rockwell customers. Manufacturers can get a preview of their potential savings at no cost using the Sustainability Calculator for Repairs to explore the benefits of incorporating repair and remanufacturing into their operations to support their sustainability goals.

CPG manufacturer reduces CO2e emissions and hazardous waste with repair

A global consumer packaged goods (CPG) company wanted to quantify the environmental impact of repairing industrial automation assets in one of their UK plants. Rockwell collaborated with this customer to better understand the sustainability issues and challenges driving their need to take action and improve operations visibility. Based on insights from Rockwell's Sustainability Calculator, the manufacturer decided to leverage Rockwell Automation repair services, resulting in an estimated 91% reduction in CO2e emissions and avoidance of 8% of hazardous waste being sent to a landfill.

The CPG manufacturer was also able to quantify the environmental impact of their Scope 3 emissions, specifically Category 1 (purchased goods and services) and Category 4 (upstream transportation) using Rockwell's Sustainability Calculator for Repairs.

Learn more about how Rockwell is bringing together technology and manufacturing for a more sustainable tomorrow in the company's 2025 Sustainability Report.

