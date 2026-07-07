Helius Minerals Comments on Recent Statements Regarding the Serra Pelada Project

Helius Minerals Limited ("Helius" or the "Company") (TSXV: HHH,OTC:HHHXF) notes the recent statements issued by Phoenix Gems, a U.S. company, through Brent Evan Smith, concerning a civil dispute involving Phoenix Gems do Brasil Ltda.

The Company has reviewed with legal counsel the judgment referred to in such statements (the "Judgment") and notes that it concerns Brent Smith's reinstatement as a shareholder of Phoenix Gems do Brasil Ltda. The Judgment does not grant Brent Smith, Phoenix Gems, or Phoenix Gems do Brasil Ltda. any standing, title, interest, or rights in respect of the Serra Pelada project or the mining rights to such project currently held by Serra Pelada Companhia de Desenvolvimento Mineral. The Judgment also preserves the rights of good-faith third parties.

Accordingly, the Company considers any assertion by Phoenix Gems or Mr. Smith of rights over the Serra Pelada project to be without merit. The Company will take such steps as it considers appropriate, in the ordinary course, to protect its interests, and the Company remains focused on completing its acquisition of the Serra Pelada project and then advancing the project, as disclosed in the Company's news release of June 30, 2026.

About Helius Minerals Limited

Helius is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification and development of high-quality mineral assets across the Americas, with an emphasis on South American jurisdictions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Helius Minerals Limited

Website: www.heliusminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Helius Minerals Limited

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2026/07/c6134.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Helius Minerals Limited HHH:CC TSXV:HHH gold investing
HHH:CC
The Conversation (0)
La Dama de Oro Discovery Vein Assays 7.5 grams over .45 metre

La Dama de Oro Discovery Vein Assays 7.5 grams over .45 metre

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (“Providence” or the “Company”) further to the June 29th, 2026, news release the Company is very pleased to provide gold assays from the channel sampling of the vein discovery. As reported, the discovery was made by the Company’s registered California geologist Mark... Keep Reading...
Wooden blocks with "M & A" stand vertically on white papers with charts, against a gray background.

Genesis Minerals Launches US$3.9 Billion Bid for Vault Minerals

Australian gold miner Genesis Minerals (ASX:GMD,OTCPL:GSISF) has submitted a US$3.9 billion cash-and-stock proposal to acquire Vault Minerals (ASX:VAU,OTCPL:REDLF), presenting a premium over Vault's existing merger agreement with Regis Resources (ASX:RRL,OTCPL:RGRNF).Under the proposed scheme of... Keep Reading...
Map of the Philippines with a red pushpin over Manila, text reads: South China Sea, Celebes Sea.

OceanaGold Commits US$1.9 Billion to Extend Philippine Gold Mine to 2037

Canadian miner OceanaGold (TSX:OGC) has committed US$1.9 billion to expand and extend the operational lifespan of its flagship Didipio gold and copper mine in the Philippines.The investment will push the operational life of the high-grade Didipio project, located across the provinces of Nueva... Keep Reading...
Colorful mineral rocks with "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week" text.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: ATERRA Metals Gains 57 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian news impacting the resource sector.Firstly, at the end of last week, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Tim Hodgson... Keep Reading...
Gold bars stacked with stock market graphs.

Gold Price Trends: Q2 2026 Review and Forecast

The gold price experienced strong volatility in the second quarter of 2026. It traded in a range of US$3,960 to US$4,850 per ounce during a period that saw the Iran war drag on longer than the Trump administration had expected, and the US Federal Reserve enter a new era under Chair Kevin... Keep Reading...
Jordan Rusche, oil barrel and wheat.

Jordan Rusche: Are Gold Stocks a Buy? My Strategy Now

Jordan Rusche of Mining Stock Monkey shares his thoughts on gold's pullback below the US$4,000 per ounce level, saying it's normal bull market behavior for the metal. "I'm buying a lot of gold stocks right now," he said. "I think this is a great buying opportunity, and, like you mentioned, I'm... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

La Dama de Oro Discovery Vein Assays 7.5 grams over .45 metre

La Dama de Oro Discovery Vein Assays 7.5 grams over .45 metre

Syntholene Produces First 500 Kilograms of Hydrogen at Husavik Demonstration Facility

Western Uranium & Vanadium Reports a Greater Than 40% Grade Increase In The Final Assays of Uranium Deliveries

Related News

precious metals investing

La Dama de Oro Discovery Vein Assays 7.5 grams over .45 metre

rare earth investing

Adrián Godás: Rare Earths Have Become a Geopolitical Market

cleantech investing

Syntholene Produces First 500 Kilograms of Hydrogen at Husavik Demonstration Facility

battery metals investing

Western Uranium & Vanadium Reports a Greater Than 40% Grade Increase In The Final Assays of Uranium Deliveries

base metals investing

Sankamap Secures Two-Year Prospecting Licence Renewals for District-Scale Kuma and Fauro Copper Gold Properties

precious metals investing

55 North Cuts 19.42 m of 2.49 g/t Au Including 4.50 m of 5.34 g/t Au

precious metals investing

Excalibur Metals Appoints Lewis Lawrick to Chairman of the Board